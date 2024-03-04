890
  1. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Had to use my WC and not sure when I’ll have a better chance to use my Bench Boost.

    The bench: Areola White Udogie Maddison

    Play the bench boost or hold off?

    Open Controls
    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      25 mins ago

      Maybe but spurs with tough game

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      25 mins ago

      hold if you think likely brentford score. i'd wait

      Open Controls
      1. DannyDrinkVodka
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Both defenders capable of attacking returns - I’m not counting on clean sheets this year

        Open Controls
    3. Dr-Jimmy
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      Nah, spurs concede way too much

      Open Controls
    4. Well you know, Triffic
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Arsenal and Spurs will concede

      Open Controls
  2. Randaxus
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    I feel unlucky not getting a goal from Saliba or Gabriel.

    Open Controls
    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      32 mins ago

      Cant expect goals from center backs. Fully reliant on corners

      Open Controls
      1. Randaxus
        • 3 Years
        30 mins ago

        Against one of the worst team in premier league history, when then score 4 goals in 25 minutes, when Arsenal are the best set piece team and Gabriel is one of the best headers of the ball in the premier league, I think I have made a good case of why it was unlucky.

        Open Controls
        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 11 Years
          29 mins ago

          Poor decision to play Gabriel imo

          Open Controls
          1. Randaxus
            • 3 Years
            28 mins ago

            lol

            Open Controls
          2. Randaxus
            • 3 Years
            26 mins ago

            Also I was tying too fast I meant worst teams* and when they*

            Open Controls
            1. Mr. O'Connell
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Didn't notice the typos in your original post. Noticed them in this one, though.

              Open Controls
          3. Bluetiger1
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            out of Arsenal back line whom would have choosen?

            Open Controls
        2. jacob1989
          • 2 Years
          25 mins ago

          Maybe but neither of them even got a half chance. Then how unlucky? Had they hit the post or something then maybe u could say unlucky

          Open Controls
          1. Randaxus
            • 3 Years
            just now

            But they should have got chances because Sheffield United are that bad that was my point.

            Open Controls
      2. UNCLE TONEY
        • 7 Years
        25 mins ago

        On the contrary, look at Newcastle defender points when they played Sheff away

        Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      would help if the ball ended up in the box from corners every now and again

      Open Controls
  3. FCSB
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    How's 82 [-4] ? About average ?

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      78 is the safety score around my rank

      Open Controls
      1. FCSB
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        What’s your rank? I’m about 20k

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Around 125K

          Open Controls
    2. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Yeah average.

      Open Controls
  4. Brehmeren
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    6 goals from 1.95 xG. Must be a record

    Open Controls
  5. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Happy as every player returned for me. Yay.

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      Nice, got Gross and Ake blanking for me

      Open Controls
    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      27 mins ago

      There's a lot of it about this week
      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/03/04/sheffield-united-v-arsenal-team-news-gunners-unchanged/?hc_page=12&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_26483611

      Open Controls
    3. Manani
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      i took out Alvarez to Solanke for a hit (early transfer), or else I would have had the same

      Open Controls
  6. TheBiffas
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Areola / Dubravka

    Gabriel / Saliba / Reguilon / Ake / Taylor

    KDB / Saka / Groß / Palmer / Richarlison

    Haaland / Watkins / Darwin

    1ft 0.6itb

    a) Darwin > Solanke
    b) The above and Ake > Doughty (-4)
    c) Wildcard

    Open Controls
    1. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      just now

      b

      Open Controls
  7. GoonerSteve
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    KDB about to drop and Foden about to rise. Tempting to switch them and reverse the debacle of a decision I made 3 gwks ago. But I need to swap Senesi out I think.

    Is KDB likely to pick up form again any time soon? I've not seen many of the City games.

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      40 mins ago

      I made that decision the week before Foden hat trick 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. GoonerSteve
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        Inhad Foden at that stage. Missed his goal and bps, plus the recent brace

        Open Controls
    2. Calculated Risks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      40 mins ago

      I own both and Kev is gone whilst Foden is a hold.

      Open Controls
      1. GoonerSteve
        • 14 Years
        just now

        I've got Son, Saka, Palmer, Garnacho. 3.3itb and planned to get Salah but not sure anymore. Other options are Foden, Bowen, keep KDB.

        I'm playing a front three with Garnacho benched 90% of the time.

        Open Controls
    3. F4L
      • 9 Years
      39 mins ago

      yes for sure, recently in cup games got 1 goal 2 assists and 4 assists. hes just been unfortunate in the league

      having said that wouldn't want to be foden-less atm

      Open Controls
      1. GoonerSteve
        • 14 Years
        3 mins ago

        He's killed my rank last few games. Hard to know who to sell. Palmer could go but then no easy way to Salah. Which probably isn't a major issue I guess.

        Open Controls
        1. GoonerSteve
          • 14 Years
          2 mins ago

          I could get him for Garnacho but then benching headaches again.

          Open Controls
        2. F4L
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          might just be best at this point to stick with kdb for 28, let 29 happen and then 30 onwards plan for foden + salah and no kdb

          Open Controls
          1. GoonerSteve
            • 14 Years
            just now

            Sounds like a sensible strategy. Which I'll no doubt ignore because I'm an idiot.

            Open Controls
    4. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      36 mins ago

      How many have you got for the double and are you planning on using the FH in 29 or not? Solanke should be a priority if you don't have him.

      Open Controls
      1. GoonerSteve
        • 14 Years
        34 mins ago

        I've got Solanke, Senesi jnjured and Neto. FH29.

        Open Controls
        1. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          7 mins ago

          City's next 4 GW's are liv, blank, ARS, AVL. I know you'll be using the FH for the blank but they aren't the best fixtures. On the other hand, Foden is having the season of his life. A second Spurs mid could be an option too or even a punt on Doughty. It's a tough call.

          Open Controls
    5. El Presidente
      • 4 Years
      34 mins ago

      KDB was very poor vs United

      Open Controls
  8. F4L
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    to think arsenal lost back to back games vs west ham and fulham. could've had a seriously commanding position in the title race

    Open Controls
    1. UNCLE TONEY
      • 7 Years
      33 mins ago

      That’s when I had Saka 😆

      Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 11 Years
      31 mins ago

      They probably prefer being the underdog. Arteta doesn't have the bottle.

      Open Controls
    3. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      27 mins ago

      And if refs and var didn't make howlers vs them earlier in the season

      Open Controls
    4. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Arsenal have been transformed since the extra 12 days break
      & practice with set piece expert

      Open Controls
  9. Bezz82
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Arsenal not bad odds @ 4/1 to win the league!!

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      yea but factor in losing at the etihad and that's a mountain to climb if city and pool do their usual end of season winning runs

      Open Controls
    2. Well you know, Triffic
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      They need to go to City Spurs and United away. Throw in Chelsea aswell. Some of those games may be draws.

      Open Controls
  10. UNCLE TONEY
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Do I prioritise getting Saka & Watkins in, or just focus on doubles/differentials now?

    Open Controls
    1. Steamboat Willy Boly
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      Defo differentials and doubles. Go nuts. Too late for the other guys

      Open Controls
      1. UNCLE TONEY
        • 7 Years
        16 mins ago

        Cheers Steamboat

        Open Controls
    2. Camino Aleatorio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      Saka might be hurt.

      Open Controls
    3. JBG
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      Do you still have WC?

      If you do, maybe focus on the double and then get both after the blank on WC and surround them with differentials.

      Open Controls
      1. UNCLE TONEY
        • 7 Years
        22 mins ago

        No unfortunately not, think I may of even wilcarded them out lol.

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          • 5 Years
          21 mins ago

          Off... Saka first I guess. Or as steamboat posted, just go all in on diff.

          Open Controls
          1. UNCLE TONEY
            • 7 Years
            19 mins ago

            Yeah latter is my style tbf

            Open Controls
    4. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      Both are on fire and betting against them is a risky business. Saka is needed this week, Watkins next week.

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        21 mins ago

        *Especially if captaining

        Open Controls
      2. UNCLE TONEY
        • 7 Years
        17 mins ago

        Yeah lesson learnt for future seasons, had wrong balance of differentials and essentials this season, well second half especially.

        I think it’s the mindset of when you have 2-3 differentials and they keep failing want to load up on more, whereas if the 2-3 are successful then I’d be happy to keep the essentials, if that makes sense.

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          13 mins ago

          Also betting on differentials, in addition to limiting the number, you may need to jump in and jump out and play them in the 'right' games. I've got Gross as my differentials and the last few weeks he was great until this week, next week is the last game for him in my team. That, I bet against Palmer and the like, which is low-ish risk but if playing out, it's handsome 😛

          Open Controls
          1. jacob1989
            • 2 Years
            8 mins ago

            Its also not a bad idea to not c haaland always. Recently Watkins and saka are better than haaland.
            And players like kdb was overhyped. He was coming after long injury and isnt as great an fpl player as a real football player.
            I got in differentials like jota earlier, odegaard now, stuck with bowen.. and need some luck of course like playing areola this week

            Open Controls
            1. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              6 mins ago

              'Luck' is the keyword, really need it 😆

              Open Controls
            2. UNCLE TONEY
              • 7 Years
              5 mins ago

              Yeah I chickened out of Bowen C last week, what a result that would have been

              Open Controls
          2. UNCLE TONEY
            • 7 Years
            4 mins ago

            That’s pretty much what I did when I jumped off of Saka, just bad timing/luck.
            Swings the other way and I’m in business

            Open Controls
    5. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      My rank was being badly damaged by not having any Arsenal players once they started this run and so I got Saka, Gabriel and Saliba in GW25 and that's helped a lot.

      Open Controls
      1. UNCLE TONEY
        • 7 Years
        15 mins ago

        Good move, I sold Saka before Liverpool at home.
        Unreal timing for this run he’s on.
        Had Gabriel since the start I think

        Open Controls
  11. Camino Aleatorio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Feel very unlucky, not going to post my score, but it should have been much higher

    (1) benched Gordo for Soldonkey lost 6 points
    (2) benched Burn for Udog lost 6 points
    (3) my C gets hurt and subbed in a 6-0 feeding frenzy
    (4) Saliba and Gabriel don't score

    Should have been a 130 point game this week, but was unlucky

    Open Controls
  12. Manani
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    any 'must have' for dgw that is not Solanke?

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      I d like eze in my team

      Open Controls
    2. Funkyav
      • 14 Years
      25 mins ago

      Morris, Barkley and doughty from luton

      Neto, Semenyo and Kluivert and Kerkez from Bournemouth

      but none are must haves

      Open Controls
    3. UNCLE TONEY
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Gonna go Billing, loves a goal

      Open Controls
      1. Well you know, Triffic
        • 13 Years
        14 mins ago

        He isnt nailed anymore

        Open Controls
        1. UNCLE TONEY
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Shame

          Open Controls
    4. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      GW28 & GW29

      Morris & Doughty

      Open Controls
  13. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Anyone know what’s up with Pau not starting again? Should I get rid of him?

    Open Controls
    1. jammie26
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Just coming back from injury, not sure why you'd get rid now.

      Open Controls
    2. Well you know, Triffic
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Think he is being nursed back to fitness as last time he was rushed back

      Open Controls
  14. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Will u do alvarez hwang estu to doughty tavernier and morris for -8?

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      49 mins ago

      I won't, maybe you should yeah.

      Open Controls
    2. More Cowbell
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      48 mins ago

      Nahh, looks like DGW frenzy that

      Open Controls
    3. STONEROSES
      • 10 Years
      42 mins ago

      Nope, Solanke is enough for this GW. one other B’mouth for free is all u need to do.

      Open Controls
  15. speardrops
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Sell Trippier (1) or Porro (2)?

    FH29 anyway.

    Possible moves:

    (A)
    Trippier/Porro -> Zabarnyi
    +
    Hwang -> Kluivert/Tavernier/Barkley

    or

    (B)
    Trippier to Zabarnyi
    +
    Porro to Smith/Doughty

    Open Controls
    1. Well you know, Triffic
      • 13 Years
      39 mins ago

      Trippier. Porro plays in 29

      Open Controls
      1. speardrops
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        I am FH 29^

        Open Controls
  16. Well you know, Triffic
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Ranked around 900k with all chips and wildcard left. Is tc 28 a must do for me, as i will need to use the other chips in the other doubles?

    Open Controls
    1. More Cowbell
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      44 mins ago

      You could always free hit in GW29 which leave either 34 or 37 available to use your TC

      Open Controls
      1. Well you know, Triffic
        • 13 Years
        just now

        True trying to figure out the biggest upside. Part of me is tempted to go all out for BOU and LUT players this week, FH29 and just see where i am after that

        Open Controls
    2. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      28 mins ago

      if kept thus far - hold as will be a couple of DGW to come for TC

      Open Controls
  17. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Areola
    Saliba, Gabriel, Ake
    Saka, Foden, Palmer, Son
    Watkins, Haaland, Solanke

    Dubravka, Gordon, Porro, Taylor

    1ft 2.8itb

    Would you FH in gw29 with this squad or would you look to field a weakened team?

    I can get to 7 players with free transfers. My initial thought is Gordon to Bowen this week. Then maybe solanke to Toney in gw29.

    Anything worth a -4 here? I haven't took a hit all season.

    Open Controls
    1. Well you know, Triffic
      • 13 Years
      22 mins ago

      A hit won't be the end of the world

      Open Controls
    2. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      GW29 FH

      Open Controls
  18. More Cowbell
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    57 mins ago

    Cruising through in the FPL cup. 13 H2H rounds successfully navigated so far. 10.7m teams in total in the game, and just 2k of us remaining in the next round!

    Open Controls
    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Good work! At least if you do get knocked out at this stage, it's unlikely you will suffer the indignity of it being by a dead team!

      Open Controls
  19. MikeS
    • 9 Years
    51 mins ago

    Odegaard to Bowen and bench son this week ft worth it ?

    Open Controls
    1. MikeS
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Or maybe I'll bench halaand!?

      Open Controls
  20. Kay317
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    49 mins ago

    Any Bournemouth defender have more attacking threat than the others? Not watched many of their games.

    Open Controls
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Smith 2 assists

      Open Controls
    2. OLDHERMAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      I'd say Kerkez. Not fully nailed, though.

      Open Controls
    3. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Smith it is then. Cheers

      Open Controls
  21. Kay317
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    45 mins ago

    People getting in any Luton players for the double or thinking its a trap?? I reckon I'd only really want Morris but not dropping Watkins or Haaland for him!

    Open Controls
    1. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      44 mins ago

      I'm getting Doughty

      Open Controls
    2. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      44 mins ago

      Depends not only on GW28 (plus fixtures) but also GW29 Luton playing

      Open Controls
      1. Bluetiger1
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        Ideally you have the FH chip left then only lose Haaland/Watkins for one BGW they are not playing
        & will allow Morris to be transfer in for GW29 only reverting to current forward line

        Open Controls
      2. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        I'm FH 29.
        Guess Doughty could be a shout. Seen what he's capable of even when clean sheets are unlikely.

        Open Controls
    3. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Doughty worth a punt, especially if saving the FH in 29.

      Open Controls
  22. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    41 mins ago

    Current team for 29:

    Leno
    Robinson, Doughty
    Bowen, Son
    Watkins

    Haaland, Foden, Saka, Solanke, Palmer, Gabriel, Aké, Branthwaite

    Would you FH?

    Open Controls
  23. Hits from the Bong
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    Trippier looks to be dropping tonight, any reason not to replace him with Adam Smith?

    Open Controls

