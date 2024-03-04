The final match of Gameweek 27 sees 20th play 3rd at Bramall Lane. Sheffield United v Arsenal kicks off at 20:00 GMT.

The Gunners are unchanged from their hammering of Newcastle United nine days ago.

But Mikel Arteta does have Thomas Partey back on the bench for the first time since October.

Gabriel Jesus is also among the substitutes, as he was in Gameweek 26.

Chris Wilder makes two changes to the Sheffield United XI which performed pretty well in defeat at Molineux last Sunday.

Tom Davies gets his first Blades start, with Yasser Larouci making way.

Ollie McBurnie is also recalled as Rhian Brewster drops out.

Ben Brereton Diaz and George Baldock are among the substitutes after recovering from injury.

There are three players on show tonight who sit in more than one in three of the squads found in the top 100,000: Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba.

Saka’s ‘effective ownership’ is in excess of 100% among this group of Fantasy managers, as a result of being handed the armband by 16% of them.

Above: Effective ownership of players in the top 100k, as found on LiveFPL

GAMEWEEK 27 LINEUPS

Sheffield United XI: Grbic; Bogle, Ahmedhodzic, Trusty, Robinson; Norwood, Souza, Hamer, Davies; McBurnie, McAtee

Subs: Foderingham, Baldock, Brereton Diaz, Osborn, Arblaster, Larouci, Peck, Osula, Brooks

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Subs: Ramsdale, Partey, Jesus, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Cedric, Trossard, Fabio Vieira, Nelson

