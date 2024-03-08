276
Rate My Team March 8

Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

  1. Gringo Kid
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    58 mins ago

    Would you ditch Foden to Salah?

    FH29

    Open Controls
    1. Ëð
      • 8 Years
      57 mins ago

      If FT then yes. But you need a plan to get Foden back from GW31.

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      54 mins ago

      I am just benching Foden, but I sold Haaland for Morris, so can't have too many booked transfers.

      Open Controls
      1. MBK 42
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Why ditch or bench the most in-form player in the game right now? I’m thinking of KDB > Salah but KDB form is terrible.

        Open Controls
        1. Gringo Kid
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          My mids are Saka, Foden, Garnacho, Son and Palmer, can afford Salah only if I sell one of Son or Foden, otherwise I'll be Salah-less long term

          Open Controls
    3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      43 mins ago

      Personally I just couldn't bench Foden on current form if I had him now

      Open Controls
    4. Jebiga
      • 11 Years
      41 mins ago

      To be honest for me foden is better player and in better form than salah

      Open Controls
  2. The Red Devil
    • 8 Years
    56 mins ago

    Thoughts on

    Estupinan/KdB/Archer-> Zabarnyi/Palmer/Solanke (-8)

    I'm on FH29

    Current team

    Areola/Dubravka

    Estupinan/Gabriel/Saliba/Branthwaite/Taylor

    Son/Saka/KdB/Richarlison/Foden

    Watkins/Haaland/Archer

    1 FT 0.1 ITB

    Open Controls
  3. CAP
    • 11 Years
    56 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A) Gabriel
    B) KDB
    C) Foden

    Open Controls
    1. ebb2sparky
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      I can't imagine ever benching KDB or Foden to get an extra defender. Who are your other defenders? Maybe bench one of those?

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Gabriel is close being the best def this week.

      Open Controls
  4. Peter Haddock
    • 4 Years
    56 mins ago

    Start Porro or Gusto?

    Open Controls
  5. SomeoneKnows
    • 7 Years
    56 mins ago

    Areola
    Gabriel, Saliba, Doughty
    Saka, KDB, Foden, Palmer
    Watkins, Haaland, Solanke

    (Turner, Garnacho, Van Hecke, Senesi*)

    With 1FT + 2.8 itb I should...

    A) KDB > Salah
    B) Roll transfer
    C) Other ideas

    Open Controls
    1. CAP
      • 11 Years
      just now

      If you're FH29 probably worth doing Senesi to another Bournemouth defender

      Open Controls
    2. Tibbs
      • 12 Years
      just now

      FH29 or not? Presumably not with that current squad. A would be the move this week in that case

      Open Controls
      1. Tibbs
        • 12 Years
        just now

        'Presumably you are

        Open Controls
  6. Peter Haddock
    • 4 Years
    52 mins ago

    KdB to Salah worth a -4 or wait til 30?

    Open Controls
    1. MBK 42
      • 9 Years
      29 mins ago

      I’m seriously tempted especially as the -4 will be Trippier to a Bournemouth defender

      Open Controls
      1. Peter Haddock
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        I’ve done Raya to Neto but yeah I’m tempted

        Love owning Salah

        Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      Only on FH29 strategy. Salah is going to play for Egypt. Not 100% to stay fit for gw30.

      Open Controls
      1. Peter Haddock
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Hmm yeah good point

        Am FH29

        Just done boring transfers recently it feels so might live a little

        Open Controls
  7. Jet5605
    • 9 Years
    50 mins ago

    1 FT and 2.8 ITB.
    If I roll I can get 7 starters next week with a -4 (3 transfers)

    A - Start Konsa (and roll FT)
    B - Start Branthwaite (and roll FT)
    C - Do Maguire > Doughty for free and bench both of the above

    Areola
    Gabriel - Branthwaite - Gusto
    Foden - Saka - Palmer - Son
    Haaland - Watkins - Solanke

    Raya - Konsa - Rich - Maguire

    Open Controls
  8. Mamun
    • 9 Years
    50 mins ago

    With doubts over Solanke's xMin, is Semenyo a viable alternative if you're on WC28 & planned to do Solanke>>Toney in GW29 anyway?

    Open Controls
    1. Jönny
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      12 mins ago

      I'm thinking about it. Solanke is quite highly owned in my ML already and suspect more will have brought him in... so going for Semenyo instead could be one of those make or break moves.

      It has the slight feeling of trying to be too clever, though. Solanke has been by far the more consistent scorer over the season.

      Open Controls
      1. Mamun
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Have you considered going triple BOU def (GK+2 DEF) and have Toney in bench ready for next GW so you can roll the FT in GW29?

        Open Controls
        1. Jönny
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Not sure I've ever tripled any defence, let alone Bournemouth! Got Neto, and plan to do Toney to one of the Bournemouth lads. Benefit of Semenyo is I have more financial flexibility next week too..

          Free-hitting in 29 anyway.

          Open Controls
    2. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      I'm going Semenyo on WC28, but more to make it easier to get Salah and Haaland in GW30.

      Open Controls
  9. Steavn8k
      49 mins ago

      Who would you bench?
      A: Doug Luiz
      B: Haaland
      C: Foden
      D: Palmer

      Open Controls
      1. Steavn8k
          39 mins ago

          And one more, bench:
          1. Ake
          2. Estu

          Open Controls
        • popey
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          14 mins ago

          Poolseem to be giving up a lot of chances, could be a high scoring game, so probably just A. and 1 (both likely 1/2 pters)

          Open Controls
          1. Steavn8k
              2 mins ago

              Cheers, also keen towards do so, just hate starting Estu

              Open Controls
        • Ungaio
          • 6 Years
          46 mins ago

          Will Porro start this weekend?

          Open Controls
          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            23 mins ago

            They say so.

            Open Controls
          2. WVA
            • 7 Years
            23 mins ago

            Does it matter? 0 points either way

            Open Controls
          3. aapoman
            • 10 Years
            22 mins ago

            50-50. Need him to start next week though

            Open Controls
        • WVA
          • 7 Years
          44 mins ago

          Anything worth a hit here?

          Areola
          Gabriel DOUGHTY ZABARNYI
          KDB Saka Foden Palmer
          Watkins SOLANKE(C) MORRIS(VC)
          Turner Hwang Udogie Taylor

          Open Controls
          1. aapoman
            • 10 Years
            42 mins ago

            Great team!

            Open Controls
            1. WVA
              • 7 Years
              39 mins ago

              Thanks mate, i have planned fairly well over the past few weeks and not taken any hits but it hasn't helped me unfortunately.

              Open Controls
            2. Jebiga
              • 11 Years
              38 mins ago

              Except Haaland who can score big against teenagers

              Open Controls
              1. WVA
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Sold him for Morris, I know the risks but its the right decision now

                Open Controls
          2. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            40 mins ago

            Hwang and/or KdB out gw29 in mind for Bowen and especially Son?

            Open Controls
            1. WVA
              • 7 Years
              20 mins ago

              The exact moves I've got planned, will also consider Solanke to Toney.

              Open Controls
              1. Baps hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                17 mins ago

                That can wait onr week.

                Open Controls
            2. WVA
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              Oh no i wouldn't do that this week as it would be for a -8

              Open Controls
          3. xtremesid
            • 7 Years
            39 mins ago

            Great team!

            Open Controls
        • aapoman
          • 10 Years
          43 mins ago

          Ederson + Garnacho + Haaland -> Kaminski + Bowen + Morris (-8 hit)? Would then have full 11 in gw29 with the free transfer. WC 30/31

          Open Controls
          1. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            37 mins ago

            I'm considering the 2nd and 3rd parts of those myself - and actually feeling pretty good for it.

            I guess Kaminski x 3 will exceed Ederson x 1 + 4 given he likely won't keep a clean sheet

            So why not?

            Open Controls
            1. aapoman
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Would be my first hits of the season but I think they might be worth it

              Open Controls
          2. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            36 mins ago

            If your 2nd gk isn't playing 29, Y from me. Neto would be better pick otherwise.

            Open Controls
            1. aapoman
              • 10 Years
              just now

              2nd keeper is Dubravka. Not expecting anything him this week and then has a blank so feeling it is likely worth it

              Open Controls
          3. WVA
            • 7 Years
            33 mins ago

            I'm unsure on the -8 mate

            Open Controls
            1. aapoman
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Feel like Bowen and Kaminski have a good chance to outscore Ederson and Garnacho over the next 3 by 4 points. Only thing I'm unsure about is the Haaland -> Morris. But since people are not likely to captain Haaland in 28 (likely not in 30 either) I feel it could work out well

              Open Controls
        • FPL_Rookie
          • 2 Years
          40 mins ago

          Free hitting in GW29 and have dilema of:

          a) Play Porro
          b) Play Walker
          c) Player Zabarnyi (-4)

          It's whether Porro or Walker get more than 2pts vs. whether Bournemouth keep at least one clean sheet.

          Open Controls
          1. popey
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            SHU at home in the double, plus 2 decent home games 30/31 make Zab nailed on for me

            Open Controls
        • xtremesid
          • 7 Years
          40 mins ago

          Areola
          Udogie-Saliba-Coufal
          Son-Foden-Garnacho-Saka-Palmer
          Watkins-Solanke(C)

          Turner-Haaland-Myko-Trippier

          G2G?

          1. Haaland > Morris for -4? and bench Garnacho?
          2. Areola > Neto for -4?

          Open Controls
          1. Jebiga
            • 11 Years
            37 mins ago

            You benched Haaland?
            Is it first of April or what? 🙂

            Open Controls
            1. xtremesid
              • 7 Years
              15 mins ago

              I am playing Foden and in a dilemma of getting Morris for Haaland and Bowen for Garnacho. Thoughts?

              Open Controls
              1. Baps hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                14 mins ago

                Y

                Open Controls
            2. gart888
              • 9 Years
              15 mins ago

              Yeah, Garnacho over Haaland is hilarious.

              Open Controls
            3. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              15 mins ago

              Starting Foden over Haaland doesn't make sense 😉

              Open Controls
              1. xtremesid
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Moving Haaland/Garnacho lets me get in Morris/Bowen but would be -8. I am chasing in the league 60pts. Thoughts?

                Open Controls
            4. xtremesid
              • 7 Years
              8 mins ago

              Moving Haaland/Garnacho lets me get in Morris/Bowen but would be -8. I am chasing in the league 60pts. Thoughts?

              Open Controls
        • adrianh2024
            39 mins ago

            Bench Douglas Luiz or Kevin DeBruyne? I intend to transfer Haaland for Morris but keeping hold of Foden.

            Open Controls
          • ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
            • 7 Years
            37 mins ago

            Would you do Hwang to Bowen for a hit and bench Foden? Or do it for free next week, taking the hit ofcourse means I can get Son for free next week

            Open Controls
            1. Biggsy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              34 mins ago

              I would not do it to bench Foden

              Open Controls
            2. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              31 mins ago

              I would if it doesn't change the total hit cost.

              Open Controls
          • DV8R
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            36 mins ago

            Is it mad to do KDB and Haaland -> Bowen/Son and Morris

            For a -4?

            Open Controls
            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              30 mins ago

              Many do it for -8

              Open Controls
              1. Pedersen
                • 5 Years
                29 mins ago

                Still mad though

                Open Controls
                1. Baps hunter
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  27 mins ago

                  5 fixtures over 2.

                  Open Controls
                  1. boombaba
                    • 11 Years
                    25 mins ago

                    Still mad though

                    Open Controls
                    1. Baps hunter
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      just now

                      Not mad if chasing, just risky.

                      Open Controls
          • gart888
            • 9 Years
            36 mins ago

            Good to go?

            Areola
            Zabarnyi Gabriel Bradley
            Palmer Saka Son Foden
            Solanke(C) Haaland Watkins

            Dubravka Richarlison Ake Taylor

            Open Controls
            1. popey
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              5 mins ago

              yep!

              Open Controls
          • For Fuchs Sake
            • 14 Years
            34 mins ago

            Wait, why is Haaland showing mass sales? Have I missed something?

            Open Controls
            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 2 Years
              12 mins ago

              Morrismania (non FHers)

              Open Controls
            2. The Ilfordian
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              12 mins ago

              Yes you’ve missed the memo that said that he should be upgraded to Carlton Morris

              Open Controls
            3. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              12 mins ago

              Morris having 3 fixtures when he has Liv at Anfield.

              Open Controls
            4. gart888
              • 9 Years
              10 mins ago

              Don't sweat the sales. These are people that burnt their FH early and will struggle to get Haaland back in the near future.

              Open Controls
              1. aapoman
                • 10 Years
                2 mins ago

                How? I will save my FH and just get Haaland back with a WC. No struggles for me

                Open Controls
          • Jinswick
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            33 mins ago

            Best option here?

            A enables KDB/Gordon -> Salah/Palmer (-4) in 30. Will FH29.

            A) Porro -> ZABARNYI (-4)
            B) Estupinan -> ZABARNYI (-4)
            C) No hits

            Areola
            Gabriel, Porro, Estupinan
            Kdb, Saka, Foden, KLUIVERT
            Haaland, Watkins, SOLANKE

            Kelleher, Gordon, Burn, Bradley
            Bank 1.1m, 0FT, WC/BB/FH left

            Open Controls
            1. popey
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              5 mins ago

              i like A if FH for 29

              Open Controls
          • Gringo Kid
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            31 mins ago

            Kerkez or Zabarnyi

            Open Controls
            1. melvinmbabazi
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              9 mins ago

              Zabarnyi

              Open Controls
              1. gart888
                • 9 Years
                6 mins ago

                Agreed. I just want a guy I can trust to play every game.

                Open Controls
            2. popey
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              6 mins ago

              if you want for decent fixtures 30/31 pre WC then Zab

              Open Controls
          • popey
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            27 mins ago

            Will use FT to get Solanke in and got Zabarnyi last week. FH29

            a) play Estu, no hit
            b) Estu > second Bmouth def (looking at SHU fiture and 30/31. (-4)
            c) Estu > Doughty less good fixtures 30/31 (-4)
            d) play Estu and KdB > Tavernier (-4)

            Open Controls
          • TheBiffas
            • 3 Years
            26 mins ago

            WC Draft

            Neto / Areola

            Gabriel / VDV / Zabarnyi / Doughty / Richards

            Salah / Son / Bowen / Elanga / Luiz

            Solanke / Watkins / Muniz

            Money left over to bring in Haaland and Saka

            Thoughts appreciated

            Open Controls
            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 2 Years
              23 mins ago

              Looks too much like a FH29 team

              Open Controls
            2. popey
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              22 mins ago

              if Spurs def, not VDV he has least attacking threat and CS are rare

              Open Controls
            3. Jebiga
              • 11 Years
              7 mins ago

              Why not Flakken over areola?

              Open Controls
              1. TheBiffas
                • 3 Years
                6 mins ago

                Money is tight with Salah, Son, Saka and Haaland in the team

                Open Controls
                1. Jebiga
                  • 11 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  You need to add Foden there for sure and Palmer somehow...

                  Open Controls
                  1. Jebiga
                    • 11 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    Ok, that's after gw29

                    Open Controls
            4. Jebiga
              • 11 Years
              5 mins ago

              Palmer is a must on wc
              No Foden as season keeper?

              Open Controls
          • chankle
            • 3 Years
            20 mins ago

            Areola
            Gabriel - Gusto - Ait Nouri
            Saka - Palmer - Son - Foden
            Haaland - Solanke - Watkins

            (Estupunian, Virgil, Hee Chan, Dubravka)

            1 FT. 1.3 ITB.

            Any advice on a transfer? Considering doing Virgil or Dubravka to a Bmouth defender/keeper. Which sort of leads me into a benching headache.

            Would you play Estupinan/Gusto/Virgil (or whoever he becomes)?

            Open Controls
          • Besaid_Auroch
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            3 mins ago

            Have Kelleher (vs MCI) and Pickford (vs MUN).

            Worth a -4 for Neto?

            Open Controls

