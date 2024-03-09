Having already taken a deep dive into Bournemouth, we now turn our attention to the ‘other’ Double Gameweek 28 side: Luton Town.

The Hatters have more fixtures than any other club over the next two Gameweeks.

They’re fairly favourable matches, too, all against sides in the bottom half.

In this Scouting the Doubles, we look at Rob Edwards’ side in closer detail, profile their opponents in Gameweeks 28 and 29, and hear from big Luton fan and Fantasy manager Dan Ashby.

GAMEWEEKS 28-29: RECORD IN THE REVERSE FIXTURES