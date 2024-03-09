249
249 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The 12th Man
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Bench one.
    KDB v Liverpool (a)
    Garnacho v Everton (h)

    (Playing Foden and Haaland)

    Open Controls
    1. Woy_is_back
      • 6 Years
      50 mins ago

      KDB

      Open Controls
    2. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      46 mins ago

      I'm playing kdb, I fancy city to turn them over.

      Open Controls
      1. The 12th Man
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeh it’s a tough decision.

        Open Controls
    3. NorCal Villan
      • 2 Years
      34 mins ago

      Garnacho, easily

      Open Controls
  2. DropkickMurphys
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Would you guys do Muniz (Fulham’s FWD) -> Solanke or Morris?
    I have Haaland and Watkins but I’m trying to not use FH in 29 and Muniz has a game in BW29.

    Open Controls
    1. The 12th Man
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      If you’re not FHing I think I’d be keeping Muniz.

      Open Controls
      1. DropkickMurphys
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        Yeah thats what I’m thinking, thanks. I only have Doughty from doublers, does it make sense to do Palmer/KDB to any of the midfield doublers?

        Open Controls
        1. The 12th Man
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          It’s a shot in the dark to go any Luton and Bournemouth midfielder and you’d want rid as soon as you bought.
          Bowen or a second Arsenal midfielder if you really want to move KDB.
          I wouldnt move Palmer. Season keeper now. I nearly brought him in this week.

          Open Controls
    2. Eze Really?
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Muniz could be the best enabler in the game. I am looking at getting him rather than selling.

      Open Controls
      1. DropkickMurphys
        • 3 Years
        26 mins ago

        Yeah man, benching him last week was harsh! Previous week, blanked when I started him. So don’t wanna miss again.
        But fear of missing out for Solanke/Morris is there too…

        Open Controls
        1. Eze Really?
          • 9 Years
          18 mins ago

          FOMO all over the place ATM. Foden, moving on players you want back later. Getting DGW's where there could be an epic fail. Maybe look to GW 30 for what you might need after the FH. a hard decision! WHAT COULD POSSIBLY GO WRONG?
          (Smile)

          Open Controls
    3. DropkickMurphys
      • 3 Years
      54 mins ago

      Cheers guys. Still don’t know who to captain though with Saka being flagged. Would you guys go for Haaland or Saka? Foden?

      Open Controls
      1. Eze Really?
        • 9 Years
        46 mins ago

        My money is on Saka who was only poorly. Not sure about training but a Saturday Arsenal start would have been better tomorrow.

        Open Controls
        1. DropkickMurphys
          • 3 Years
          38 mins ago

          They also have the CL match on Tuesday. I guess that leaves me with one of the 3 city guys to choose from. And that’s not so promising. Watkins?

          Open Controls
        2. Eze Really?
          • 9 Years
          just now

          A coin toss. Watkins my VC

          Open Controls
    4. Calculated Risks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      49 mins ago

      Like others have say, Muniz a massive hold at present, and buy. He ain't a sell.

      Open Controls
      1. DropkickMurphys
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        Yeah I definitely don’t wanna lose him, but it’s either losing him or Haaland or Watkins, if I want either Solanke or Morris this week. That’s the hard part really…

        Open Controls
        1. Calculated Risks
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          Losing Haaland always has a slight risk, but this week less than most with playing livers and blanking next week. I might go Haaland to Muniz myself 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. DropkickMurphys
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Even though I will likely WC in 30 or 31, not having Haaland is really scary. Especially after all that silly spat between him and TAA lol.

            Thanks for the insight, good luck.

            Open Controls
  3. Ruinenlust
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Play Gusto or Porro!

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Gusto

      Open Controls
  4. George Agdgdgwngo
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    I have all chips available.

    Is this the best week for a TC?

    Open Controls
    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 8 Years
      52 mins ago

      Depends when you play your other chips ... Solanke is an injury risk.

      FH29, TC34, WC36 BB37

      Open Controls
  5. Rollercoaster
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    With only 3 players for gw29 so FH it will be, Solanke (C) and Doughty doublers, for gw 30 with 1,7ITB Son+Tripp to Salah+def 5,0?, team atm; Dub, Ake-Doughty-Gabby,Son-Palmer-Foden-Saka, Solanke-Haal-Watk (Sanchez-Gordon-Gomez-Tripp), good plan?

    Open Controls
  6. Woy_is_back
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Solanke double brace. Can feel it 😉

    Open Controls
    1. The 12th Man
      • 10 Years
      50 mins ago

      Hope so. Still saving my TC though.

      Open Controls
      1. Woy_is_back
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        For Salah dgw?

        Open Controls
        1. The 12th Man
          • 10 Years
          9 mins ago

          Maybe. I have no Bench Boost left so frees up the DGW’s for TC.

          Plus Solanki fitness concerns this week. I’ll just captain him.

          Open Controls
          1. Woy_is_back
            • 6 Years
            5 mins ago

            Yeah the fitness is the only concern. Imagine he goes of after 15 minutes today lol

            Open Controls
            1. The 12th Man
              • 10 Years
              1 min ago

              ala Senesi

              Open Controls
    2. NorCal Villan
      • 2 Years
      32 mins ago

      Ankle & knee? Neck & wrist?

      Open Controls
  7. Lasseryfetten
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Walker or Porro this week?

      Open Controls
    • DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Who to start?

      A. Konsa
      B. Porro

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. Woy_is_back
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
    • Saintjack01
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Bench one of the below

      Neto
      Garnacho
      Palmer

      Open Controls
    • Tartan Brazilians
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Play Gross or Foden already playing Haaland?

      Open Controls
      1. Belli2007
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Foden.

        Open Controls
    • Walter White (WW)
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Double game weeks are overhyped at times. This one is no exception. Might just keep Haaland & watch Solanke do f all.

      Open Controls
      1. Hotdogs for Tea
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Surely one has to have both ?

        Open Controls
        1. Walter White (WW)
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          I can’t sell Holy Watkins for nobody.

          Haaland to Solanke is better since Haaland blanks next gw but it becomes a different case if free hitting next gw.

          Open Controls
          1. Walter White (WW)
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Solanke blanks next gw too & not fully fit.

            Open Controls
          2. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
            • 12 Years
            59 mins ago

            Who's your 3rd?

            Open Controls
          3. Hotdogs for Tea
            • 8 Years
            19 mins ago

            Haaland Solanke & Watkins ... what is wrong with that ?

            Open Controls
    • sneif4
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      My front 3 are:
      Semenyo Haaland Watkins

      Is it worth -4 to do Semenyo to Solanke?

      Open Controls
    • Jones Kusi
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Barkley or Bowen if not FH29 and no WC left?

      Open Controls
      1. The 12th Man
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Has to be Bowen.

        Open Controls
      2. Eze Really?
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Bowen for me and other sacrifices will be needed.

        Open Controls
    • Ha.
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Morris (c)

      No Solanke

      See you in Valhalla

      Open Controls
      1. Eze Really?
        • 9 Years
        31 mins ago

        Valhalla is for the Haaland Viking maybe?

        Open Controls
      2. NorCal Villan
        • 2 Years
        30 mins ago

        With you.

        Walking side-by-side with death
        The devil mocks our every step

        Open Controls
      3. NorCal Villan
        • 2 Years
        28 mins ago

        This year’s PGA Championship is at Valhalla

        Open Controls
    • outernational
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Use my free transfer to move Hee Chan to Bowen and bench Gordon.

      Yes or No?

      (Will FH 29)

      Open Controls
      1. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
    • Ibralicious
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Best move here? I'm team FH29.

      A) Turner —> Neto (FT) (Start over Kelleher)
      B) Trippier + Turner —> Zabarnyi + Neto (-4) (Start over VVD + Kelleher)
      C) Trippier + Turner —> Doughty + Neto (-4) (Start over VVD + Kelleher)

      Cheers!

      Open Controls
      1. Ha.
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
      2. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        A seems solid so it's just whether the VVD moves are worth a hit. Tempting this week but might weaken your team long term?

        Open Controls
      3. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        B if FH 29

        Open Controls
    • NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      What should I do here?
      Used my FT and I need to bring a couple more attackers for 29. I'm looking at Bowen + a fwd for -4. I'm thinking more chance of paying the hit back with Bowen v Burnley this week.
      Should I do...

      A. Richarlison to Bowen (who would I bench?)
      B. Foden to Bowen (keep Rich just in case he gets fit)
      C. Stick this week and make two transfers in 29

      Current team:

      Areola
      Gab Porro Doughty
      Foden Saka Son Palmer
      Haaland Watkins Solanke

      Turner Branthwaite Taylor Rich*

      Open Controls
      1. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        I think you just stick. 2 ft next week will be really useful if not on FH

        Open Controls
        1. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
          • 12 Years
          1 hour ago

          Used 1 this week already so won't be 2 FTs, need a hit either way it's really just when to do it...

          Open Controls
          1. Pat Bonner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            58 mins ago

            Think I’d still stick. Taking a -4 to bench/sell Foden could really backfire

            Open Controls
            1. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
              • 12 Years
              54 mins ago

              Thanks

              Open Controls
    • Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Not many on wc this week? How does it look:

      Neto (areola)
      Gabriel gusto Doughty (Udogie regullion)
      Saka palmer Bowen son (elanga)
      Solanke morris watkins

      Plenty of cash to get salah in 30 and haaland 31. FH likely in 34

      Open Controls
      1. Eze Really?
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Standard to good mate. Hope the booked in transfers don't hurt you in this injury ridden season.

        Open Controls
        1. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          57 mins ago

          That’s the risk isn’t it. Don’t think there’s a perfect route to play so might need a bit of luck but hoping team will look similar to wc30/31

          Open Controls
      2. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        G2g

        Open Controls
        1. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          56 mins ago

          Thanks. Tempted by Barkley 3 games over palmer 1 but think it’ll book in a hit further down the line

          Open Controls
      3. Radzio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        52 mins ago

        13/15 same as mine WC, Maddison-Elanga and Gusto-Zabarnyi only differences.

        I like Gusto pick but want to buy him only gw30

        I considered Palmer-Barkley,went with Palmer also

        Open Controls
    • The Pep Revolution
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Considering Solankes injury concerns, if you could only have one, who would you pick?
      A. Morris
      B. Solanke

      Open Controls
      1. Eze Really?
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        FPL Gods playing games one again.

        Open Controls
      2. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        59 mins ago

        B - fixtures are just too good

        Open Controls
      3. NorCal Villan
        • 2 Years
        59 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      4. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        56 mins ago

        I'm struggling with this. Not playing a FH in 29 means I'm on A

        Open Controls
    • Pies Have Come
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Play 1.

      A: Gordon (che)
      B: Douglas Luiz (TOT)

      Cheers

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        57 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      2. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        56 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
        1. Pies Have Come
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Cheers fellas.

          Open Controls
    • Calculated Risks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      This is why it's always best to wait. Solanke has looked the standout since the doubles were announced but when it comes to it his injury concerns are too big. Don't have FH so going Solanke-less.
      Might have a cheeky punt on Muniz instead, he has the same amount of games as Solanke in next 2 gameweeks anyways, and adds a player to next week.

      Open Controls
      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        55 mins ago

        I agree with the logic. Likely going Morris for the 3 games but I think people can be too set on a decision and unwilling to reassess

        Open Controls
        1. Calculated Risks
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          I suppose he is a good other option, as he does have more and better fixtures

          Open Controls
      2. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        54 mins ago

        It’s a risk. There someone on twitter saying solanke trained as normal yesterday so with those fixtures I’d want him in my team

        Open Controls
        1. Calculated Risks
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Fair enough, he deffo hasn't trained properly all week mind.

          Open Controls
      3. Walter White (WW)
        • 2 Years
        52 mins ago

        What did his manager say about his fitness please. I needs to know whether he is worth a hit or not

        Open Controls
        1. Calculated Risks
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          'Hopeful' he starts this weekend

          Open Controls
    • WibblesTeam
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Start Estu or Kabore?

      Open Controls
    • Brunowald
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      which is better KDB or -4 and J. Kluivert

      Open Controls
      1. Eze Really?
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Not the choice I would make.

        Open Controls
    • The Pep Revolution
      • 12 Years
      1 hour ago

      Do you think it's worth taking a 12 point hit to do Richarlison, Toney, Haaland and Senesi to Bowen, Morris, Solanke and Doughty?

      Open Controls
    • MikeLowrey
      • 5 Years
      55 mins ago

      Play Garnacho (H - Eve) or Gordon (A - Che)

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.