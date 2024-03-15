200
  1. waltzingmatildas
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    I'm looking at the fixtures for my WC, I can't really see the big fixture turns.
    Who will people be wildcarding for in 30/31?

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      I don't think it is a big swing. For me it's two factors - 1. I've dead ended into 29 so now my team is poorly setup for the weeks after 30. 2. There's this little Egyptian fella, pretty good - players SHU at home in 31

      1. el polako
        • 6 Years
        13 mins ago

        Mido ?

        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          No Elneny - watch him single handedly haul Arsenal to the title

      2. waltzingmatildas
        • 13 Years
        11 mins ago

        Yeah, see I can get to Salah in 30 and Haaland in 31 which seems to be what most people are WCing into. Team for reference is
        Flekken Neto
        Saliba Gabriel Udogie Gusto Doughty
        Son Foden Palmer Luiz Barkley
        Watkins Toney Semenyo

        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          7 mins ago

          To be honest, I think the value is swapping out the chaff as well as being able to get the big hitters back without hits or FT. It could be I take a hit for Palmer and Salah in 30, then can get Haaland in 31 and can hold the WC as you suggest

          1. waltzingmatildas
            • 13 Years
            1 min ago

            Yeah that's good point with BB in mind. Guess I'll just play it by ear

    2. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'll be planning on attacking the big double gameweek 37 with fringe players in my squad for BB when the fixtures are known while keeping a good balance of good players from the big teams for the rest of the season. I'm saving my FH this week to use in 34 though. The players who double in 34 and 37 will be different. I think there is also potential for a sneaky double for Spurs and Chelsea outside of 34 and 37 so I will keep this in mind.

  2. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    59 mins ago

    Bailey stats and returns in the last 6 have changed my mind on Forest double mids

    1. GE
      • 7 Years
      just now

      How?

  3. Sausage™️
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    53 mins ago

    Free hit and copied the scout picks, whose with me!?!

    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      They copied me!

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      My non-FH team Vs the Scout Picks is
      Areola Vs Flekken
      Reguillon Vs Pau
      Kuddus Vs Morris
      And then add Elanga and 4 points

      Feeling fairly comfortable saving the chip, even if the arrow will be red

    3. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Can’t see the point of picking Muniz and putting him last on the bench. Everyone agrees that defenders don’t count for much this week and yet Williams comes on for any missing players.

      I reckon not picking Morris is overthinking it. Otherwise it looks fine and pretty much my FH team.

  4. Voronins Pony Tail
      50 mins ago

      RMT

      Areola
      x
      Porro
      Doughty
      x
      x
      Bowen
      Son (c)
      Morris
      Watkins
      x

      Subs
      x
      x
      x
      x

      Currently leading my big cash leagues 11.5k overall and about to throw away the whole season due to poor planning and not looking ahead……frustrating

      1. GE
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        7/10

      2. ball c
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        11 mins ago

        No FH?

        1. Voronins Pony Tail
            just now

            Sadly not, got trigger happy a few weeks ago when we had a few doubles

      3. KaBoZ: Kids,don't Drin…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        48 mins ago

        Estupenian(Blank) ---> Udogie for a hit

        Yes or No ?

        1. GE
          • 7 Years
          20 mins ago

          No

        2. F4L
          • 9 Years
          20 mins ago

          not for me

        3. waltzingmatildas
          • 13 Years
          20 mins ago

          I did it, so yes!

        4. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          16 mins ago

          Only if you're keeping him for a few - might not pay back this week

          1. KaBoZ: Kids,don't Drin…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            exactly what I was writing below thank you!

        5. KaBoZ: Kids,don't Drin…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          16 mins ago

          Estu has a bad run and in bad form so I don't want him anyway
          Udogie in good form and has a good game
          but it's a -4, so would need a goal from Udogie to justify it
          Unless I think of it as long-term
          So an alternative question, would you play wildcard in gw31 for this team:

          Areola Kelleher
          Bradley Estu Saliba Daughty Taylor
          Son Maddison Saka Palmer Bowen
          Toney Watkins Morris

          1. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            8 mins ago

            At the very least, he probably pays it off with Luton in 30 - and you are going to need that Estu slot with Taylor Vs Chelsea and Saliba Vs City

            1. KaBoZ: Kids,don't Drin…
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              very true

      4. F4L
        • 9 Years
        44 mins ago

        Iwobi or Bailey as first sub for Watkins?

        1. GE
          • 7 Years
          7 mins ago

          Bailey

          1. F4L
            • 9 Years
            just now

            cheers

      5. School of Poch
        • 8 Years
        44 mins ago

        What would you do with this team?

        Areola / Turner
        Cash
        Son Barkley
        Watkins

        A: -4 play 7 bring in 2 of (Porro Bowen Toney Maddison)
        B: -8 play 8 bring in 3 of above
        C: Use FH

        1. GE
          • 7 Years
          8 mins ago

          A Toney Maddison

        2. ball c
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          7 mins ago

          B
          Bowen, Madds and Toney
          But a lot of people on here will tell you to wc

          1. School of Poch
            • 8 Years
            just now

            WC? You mean FH?

        3. decisions
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          C

      6. Our Tiny Windows
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        44 mins ago

        Interesting that the scouts went Udogie over Porro. I thought Porro was the most advanced?

        1. F4L
          • 9 Years
          34 mins ago

          tbf i think udogie has looked better recently than porro in an attacking sense.

          but im going porro, as i expect iwobi rm and willian lm for Fulham, and Willian barely tracks back but Iwobi does his defensive work

          1. Our Tiny Windows
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Such a great reply thank you.

        2. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          30 mins ago

          Could be budget - almost £1m difference. But I'd read the article as it usually tells you why

          1. Our Tiny Windows
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            28 mins ago

            Porro isn’t even on the watchlist, with Destiny right near the top.

            1. Biggsy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              27 mins ago

              Again, article on the watchlist usually explains the thinking. But that could be because Porro has been injured.

              Or I'm wrong on all accounts and they just think Udogie is better

              1. Our Tiny Windows
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                26 mins ago

                I’ll dig deeper.

                1. petefa
                  • 14 Years
                  just now

                  I think it's because Maddison back takes set pieces away from Porro.

      7. Hanz0
        • 1 Year
        42 mins ago

        How many minutes do we think Richarlison gets? I think about 20-30 off the bench

        Worth taking a -4 for Maddison or do we think Richarlison remains a better option over next 3 to 4 weeks?

        1. F4L
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          minimal gametime considering they can bring Werner off the bench and its more a game that will suit Son striker with space inbehind (although depends on score line at 65-ish mins). with richarlison if he can't get his striker spot back he's not worth owning, so sell if you think Son has the spot nailed down for the time being. Maddison a good option

      8. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        39 mins ago

        Have 10 players for this gw after taking a hit. Worth doing baldock > porro for another hit to field 11? Plan to wc in gw31.

        AREOLA dubravka
        PAU REG DOUGHTY gabriel baldock
        SON MADDISON BOWEN saka palmer
        WATKINS MORRIS TONEY

        1. decisions
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Same scenario. I think worth it if wc31. Not if wc30

      9. decisions
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        38 mins ago

        -4 for this lot.

        Areola
        Doughnut, Taylor
        Son, Maddy, Bowen
        Watkins, Morris, Toney

        A: FH
        B: Stick
        C: -8 for spurs defender and delay WC to 31

        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          18 mins ago

          B, 100%

          1. decisions
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            just now

            Thanks

        2. F4L
          • 9 Years
          17 mins ago

          b

          1. decisions
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            1 min ago

            Thanks, just the extra defender gives me more options for 30.

        3. NZREDS
          • 10 Years
          13 mins ago

          B ez

          1. decisions
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            1 min ago

            3/3. Thanks lads

        4. Rhodes your boat
          • 7 Years
          just now

          B

      10. Ribus
        • 10 Years
        35 mins ago

        Solanke -> Toney for a hit to field 10 players?

        Solanke with good fixtures after this.

        Wc 31 or later

        1. decisions
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          Prob.. I’m 70/30 on this.makes sense

        2. ball c
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Yes

        3. F4L
          • 9 Years
          just now

          if its just

          A - Eve (h) + 4 points
          B - burnley (a) + United (h)

          i'd back Toney to outscore Solanke in the next 2 GWs

          again can depend on if you want solanke longterm-ish but I'd argue from 31 onwards much better 5th mid or 3rd striker options will be available

      11. Heiro
        • 14 Years
        33 mins ago

        Evening all,

        Neto to who?

        Only have Son as a mid currently.

        A: Bowen
        B: Madison
        C: Kudos
        D: Anyone else possibly?

        1. Feed tha Sheep
          • 11 Years
          11 mins ago

          B

        2. decisions
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          6 mins ago

          B closely followed by A

        3. sirmorbach
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          BAC

      12. DARE TO BISCAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        32 mins ago

        a) Solanke > Toney (-4)
        b) Gordon/Foden > Bowen (-4)
        c) play 8 players (no hit)
        d) A & B (-8)

        Leaning towards A. Will probably cap Son

        1. Feed tha Sheep
          • 11 Years
          27 mins ago

          A

        2. F4L
          • 9 Years
          26 mins ago

          A if WC still available

          1. DARE TO BISCAN
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Ya. Think I'm WC30 - any articles about WC squads (or teams to target) moving forwards?

        3. sirmorbach
          • 7 Years
          25 mins ago

          A

        4. DARE TO BISCAN
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Cheers all. Did A

      13. Feed tha Sheep
        • 11 Years
        32 mins ago

        Anything worth a -4 here?
        (trying to get Haaland/Salah back in next 2 weeks)? **WC played already**

        A. Solanke > Muniz
        B. VVD > Udogie/Regulion

        Kaminski (Areola)
        Doughty Pau (VVD Gabriel Branthwaite)
        Bowen Son Maddison (Saka Foden)
        Toney Watkins (Solanke)

        1. sirmorbach
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Not hitworthy imo. Maybe A, just.

      14. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        30 mins ago

        FH team. GTG — as in starting players and bench order correct?

        Flekken
        Porro, Doughty, Reguilón
        Son (c), Maddison, Bowen, Kudus, Bailey
        Toney, Watkins

        Leno, Morris, Coufal, Robinson

        1. decisions
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          4 mins ago

          Yup

          1. sirmorbach
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Cheers, mate!

      15. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        26 mins ago

        Any free-hitter going for Awoniyi?

      16. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        25 mins ago

        Bailey or Douglas Luiz?

        1. decisions
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Bailey

        2. decisions
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          just now

          And hope no pen

      17. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        21 mins ago

        FH29 few differentials?

        Flekken
        Radu, Cresswell, Regiulon
        Son, Maddy/BJ, Bowen, Kudus, Elanga,
        Toney, Watkins

        Sels, Muniz, Williams, Bassey

        1. sirmorbach
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Not entirely convinced by Elanga, I went Bailey instead (and Morris on bench)

          1. g40steve
            • 5 Years
            just now

            FH so worth a punt & like Darwin, Elanga a least shoots a lot.

      18. Pointless
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        20 mins ago

        Is Wissa a better option than Toney? He’s getting more returns.

        1. sirmorbach
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          I'm playing safe with Toney

          1. Rhodes your boat
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Same here just made the move to bring him in

      19. Hanz0
        • 1 Year
        18 mins ago

        Better option if not using FH?

        A.) Toney (Bur A, Mun H, Bri H)
        B.) Muniz (Tot H, Shu H, Nfo A)

        Muniz 3.7m cheaper and with Shu (H) next

        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Toney

      20. Feed tha Sheep
        • 11 Years
        16 mins ago

        Start?

        A. Areola (VILLA)
        B. Kaminski (starting Doughty) (NFO)

        1. WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Probably Areola- can’t see either getting a CS and he’s usually good for a save point at least…

      21. WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        Areola
        Kabore-Udogie
        Bowen
        Morris-Watkins

        A. Take a -4 to hopefully field 8
        B. Suck it up and go FH

        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Think this needs. FH

      22. Disco Stu
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        One to start and one to be first bench

        A. Kudus

        B. Morris

        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Start Kudus

      23. DARE TO BISCAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Quick WC30 squad. Any pointers on who I need to prioritise would be appreciated, ta:

        Onana, Dubravka
        White, Gabriel, Udogie, Gusto, Bradley
        Saka, Salah, Palmer, Foden, Son
        Muniz, Haaland, Darwin
        (0.0 bank)

        1. DARE TO BISCAN
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Not a fan of the goalies, for example 😀

