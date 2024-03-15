In the latest article from our team of Hall of Famers and guest contributors, FPL General reflects on Gameweek 28 and reveals his big team decisions for Blank Gameweek 29 and beyond.

GAMEWEEK 28 REVIEW

Double Gameweek 28 ended up being pretty underwhelming with the move for Carlton Morris (£5.2m) from Erling Haaland (£14.4m) not gaining me any ground. Pervis Estupinan (£4.9m) outscored his replacement Alfie Doughty (£4.7m), too. The Tottenham Hotspur triple-up was the big success story but apart from that, not much happened. It was good to stop the rot of recent red arrows. A total of 67 (-4) resulted in a green arrow from 98k to 81k. It feels like I’ve been floating in the 50k-100k rank bracket forever. Ten green arrows in the final ten Gameweeks is the goal!

Yet again, Alejandro Garnacho (£4.9m) is grinning at me from the bench with his nine-pointer. Since he came in on the Gameweek 20 Wildcard, he’s recorded attacking returns four times while he’s been first substitute and blanked on the one occasion I started him. When I reflect on the season, one question I’ll be asking myself is why I didn’t use the Manchester United midfielder more? It could well be the price tag trap. Overall though, I don’t look back on any specific Gameweeks and regret not playing him because my front seven has always been strong. I guess the positive is that a very good eighth attacker was picked on the Wildcard and it’s just unfortunate that the autosubs didn’t happen. He could survive as the eighth attacker when the Wildcard is played but Rodrigo Muniz (£4.5m) is pushing hard for that spot now if I switch to a 3-5-2 setup.

On the subject of the Wildcard, there’s a good chance it gets activated during the international break. There’s been a lot of talk about a Gameweek 31 Wildcard in the community but looking at the fixtures in Gameweek 30, I feel it could be worth going a week early due to the fact that I don’t own Cole Palmer (£5.7m), who faces Burnley at home. I also have no players from Liverpool, who are at home to Brighton. Muniz is away to Sheffield United in Gameweek 30 while Alexander Isak (£7.5m) has West Ham at home. It would also enable me to remove Doughty and Morris before the Spurs fixture and not have to play double Arsenal defence against Manchester City. There’s a very short turnaround between Gameweek 30 and 31, which is another factor. There’s plenty of positive reasons for a Gameweek 30 Wildcard.

Gameweek 29 Bus Team

