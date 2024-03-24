130
  1. DagheMunegu
    • 3 Years
    53 mins ago

    On WC now FH 34 BB 37

    Get Haaland now or Watkins/Muniz/Jackson +money in the bank for haaland un 31 ?

    1. Sgt. Schultz
      • 7 Years
      48 mins ago

      I'll just get him in now

    2. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Depends. If you don't think you'll be making another transfer in 31. May as well have a punt on another fwd.

  2. TitusShambles
    • 8 Years
    51 mins ago

    This is a good read. Haven’t really planned much for the final games of the season so this has helped.

    My team is a bit weak, do I lose both Foden and KDB this GW for a -4 to bring in Salah and a £6.5mid like a Gordon, Sarabia, Eze.. have Richarlison and no Son. Or wait until 31 to do KDB& Watkins to Salah & a Darwin, or Muniz, Cunha

    1. TitusShambles
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      No Son - have Rich

  3. badger1982
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    48 mins ago

    Any ideas for the following available chips?

    FH
    BB
    TC

    Thought I'd gamble that TC haaland and FH 29 wouldn't work too well and its kinda turned out that way but now I'm in a bit of a confused state as to what I do with my remaining chips.

  4. syke63
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    46 mins ago

    Anyone for a FH35? Thinking about dead ending into 34 with nine doublers, FH35, WC36, BB37. There's great fixtures for utd, Newcastle, wolves and city in gw35 for the FH then bring in triple Chelsea and spurs for the doubles.

    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      Only works if you didnt wreck your team for bgw29, so a very small audience. I might do similar

      1. syke63
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Had nine in 29. I guess there won't be many that it suits but because I hadn't heard anyone mention it I thought maybe there was a problem with it.

  5. Rhodes your boat
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    Question is can this team do well enough gw30-33 to save WC till 35 with FH34/BB37?

    Kelleher
    Porro ake doughty
    Salah son saka foden palmer
    Watkins toney

    Areola morris saliba reguilon

  6. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    26 mins ago

    Bottomed

    Bowen + Saka -> Salah + Palmer worth a hit if WCing in 31?

    1. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Definitely worth even if you're not doing WC31

