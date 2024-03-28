238
  1. TitusShambles
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    just did Doughty, KBD, Watkins to Gusto, Salah, Darwin for a -8!

    Teams shaping up like this:

    Neto
    Gabriel, Zabarnyi, Gusto
    Salah, Saka, Palmer, Richarlison
    Solanke, Haaland, Darwin

    Dubravka, Foden, Dawson, Baldock

    After that am I mad for still wanting to (C) Palmer lol

    1. Eastman
      • 6 Years
      46 mins ago

      Surely you have to captain Salah now. I would if I had him

    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      44 mins ago

      I'd probably have left Darwin for next week. Palmer is an equally valid captain option as Salah & Son this week imo.

      1. TitusShambles
        • 8 Years
        38 mins ago

        not enough dolla otherwise i woulda

        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 3 Years
          35 mins ago

          'exact funds' is the sort of information to include in your opening statement to avoid GIGO 😉

          1. TitusShambles
            • 8 Years
            29 mins ago

            lol i thought it immaterial now given the moves done, more about what poor decision i will make next in the captaincy debate 😀

            1. Sheffield Wednesday
              • 3 Years
              28 mins ago

              Palmer© makes sense though. Only hindsight will tell.

              1. TitusShambles
                • 8 Years
                20 mins ago

                true, will be a deadline decision no doubt (the wrong one at that!)

    3. XX SMICER XX
      • 5 Years
      40 mins ago

      Not sure why you didn’t wait 24 hours

      1. TitusShambles
        • 8 Years
        39 mins ago

        Price rises tonight - had the exact funds . do or die stuff

        1. XX SMICER XX
          • 5 Years
          36 mins ago

          Which player is dropping?

          1. TitusShambles
            • 8 Years
            28 mins ago

            KDB, tonight

  2. sankalparora07
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Thoughts on this WC

      Kelleher Areola
      Gusto Lascalles Ait-Nouri Branthwaite C.Richards
      Salah Saka Son Palmer Maddison
      Darwin Haaland Isak

      1. XX SMICER XX
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Gordon Solanke gives you money for your back line

    • Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Which would you prefer?

      A. KDB + Watkins (Son captain)

      B. Salah (C) + Muniz -4

      1. TitusShambles
        • 8 Years
        42 mins ago

        Can you avoid KDB? whos your next attacker (5th Mid?)

        1. Gandalf
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          19 mins ago

          It'd be Saka (if start Gordon ahead of him)

          1. TitusShambles
            • 8 Years
            15 mins ago

            B then

      2. XX SMICER XX
        • 5 Years
        41 mins ago

        Wait for news in KDB
        If fit, A

    • Calippo
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Is Richarlison injured? It got posted on fpltips_ 3h ago.

      1. TitusShambles
        • 8 Years
        43 mins ago

        link? most places I see is him listed as a differential..?

      2. XX SMICER XX
        • 5 Years
        41 mins ago

        Was benched by Brazil, ‘slow integration back into playing’
        Will be benched this week

        1. TitusShambles
          • 8 Years
          39 mins ago

          is that a quote from national team, he had mins from the bench at Fulham, plus feel a 3-0 drubbing at the cottage may accelerate a return.....

      3. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        22 mins ago

        He’s a doubt for the Luton game apparently https://x.com/pokeefe1/status/1773412820492681688?s=20

        1. TitusShambles
          • 8 Years
          16 mins ago

          Oooo cheers Dunas!

    • XX SMICER XX
      • 5 Years
      1 hour ago

      A. Porro Garnacho Isak
      B. Udogie Gordon Solanke

      WC FH34 BB37

      1. TitusShambles
        • 8 Years
        36 mins ago

        A

      2. FPL Blow-In
        • 11 Years
        31 mins ago

        A with Udogie over Porro anyway

        1. XX SMICER XX
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Interesting, thanks
          0.8M could come in use

    • EL tridente
      • 6 Years
      58 mins ago

      How is this WC looking?
      Will FH in 34 and BB in 37

      Ederson, Onana
      Van Dijk, White, Pedro Porro, Lascalles, Gusto
      Saka, Son, Foden, Palmer, Garnacho
      Haaland, Darwin, Solanke

      1. XX SMICER XX
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Great team value

        I would consider downgrading Ederson / Van Dijk for Gordon

    • Little Frank
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      57 mins ago

      Best option for the next few weeks after this gameweek:
      a. Richarlison and Solanke
      b. Foden and Cunha (assuming he's fit)

      1. XX SMICER XX
        • 5 Years
        18 mins ago

        All depends on chip strategy
        A

      2. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Richarlison also an injury doubt for the weekend

    • FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      54 mins ago

      What's the thoughts the team for next GW?

      Kelleher
      Robinson - Gusto - Lascelles
      Salah - Son - Foden - Palmer
      Darwin - Jackson - Muniz

      Areola - Saka - Ait Nouri - Gabriel

      Got enough ITB for: Robinson + Muniz > Richards, Haaland -4 next GW.

      Play Saka or Foden?

      1. FPL Blow-In
        • 11 Years
        32 mins ago

        Nice moves next week. That’s a tough choice, Foden home and Saka on pens. Can’t call it

      2. TitusShambles
        • 8 Years
        32 mins ago

        this is a good team, 2 FUL assets I reckon will do well this week. their Away form isn't as strong as at the Cottage but SHU are terrible at home.

        I normally will always go for Home fixture when its tight between who to start and bench but I have the same dilemma and i am leaning towards starting Saka.

    • melvinmbabazi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      54 mins ago

      Best keeper to start this week

      A Dubravka (WHU)
      B Neto (EVE)

      1. FPL Blow-In
        • 11 Years
        32 mins ago

        A

      2. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        30 mins ago

        Newcastle defence is incredible while Everton attack is deadly accurate. Oh wait...

        1. TitusShambles
          • 8 Years
          25 mins ago

          you mean to say it isn't a coin toss

          1. Sheffield Wednesday
            • 3 Years
            22 mins ago

            It's after an IB. Who knows, maybe both teams turn around their 2024 form.

            1. TitusShambles
              • 8 Years
              21 mins ago

              very true..... only thing i can think is who is going to score for EVE?

    • Colonel Getafe
      • 2 Years
      53 mins ago

      Last week’s diffs: decent, considering the gw
      Fofana 8
      Hudson-Odoi 1
      Johnson 1

      1. TitusShambles
        • 8 Years
        19 mins ago

        who did you pick

    • MikeS
      • 9 Years
      38 mins ago

      Who to bench from this front 8?

      Son-saka-salah-palmer-foden
      Halaand-watkins-solanke

      1. TitusShambles
        • 8 Years
        18 mins ago

        whos in your shortlist to bench?

        1. MikeS
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Was on solanke but switched to foden

      2. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        15 mins ago

        Most expensive attack yet seen.

        1. MikeS
          • 9 Years
          12 mins ago

          Cheers defense not the best (Gabriel - doughty - mykolenko - zabarnyi -lascalles)

          1. TitusShambles
            • 8 Years
            8 mins ago

            not the worst defence either in truth...

            as for the bench its between those two for me too and Foden just on bench imo

