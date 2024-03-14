Our selection of Antoine Semenyo (£4.5m) paid off handsomely, so now we go in search of some Gameweek 29 differentials who can get close to his explosive 15-point return.

As always, to qualify, the player must have a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

DAVID DATRO FOFANA

FPL ownership: 0.4%

0.4% Price: £5.0m

David Datro Fofana (£5.0m) is starting to make his mark at Burnley, having joined on-loan from Chelsea in January.

The 21-year-old has scored three goals and assisted another in seven appearances, despite a tough run of games which has seen him face Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City.

His underlying stats further illustrate his influence at Turf Moor.

Fofana has registered more shots in the box (nine) than any team-mate since making his debut in Gameweek 22, which has included four Opta-defined ‘big chances’. He’s also been involved in 67% of Burnley’s goals when on the pitch, highlighting his importance to Vincent Kompany’s attack.

His instinct is always to go forward, so Fofana could be worth a look as a third striker differential against Brentford.

No team except Sheffield United have conceded more goals than the Bees (38) from Gameweek 12 onwards, with injuries to Ben Mee (£4.8m), Ethan Pinnock (£4.5m), Rico Henry (£4.3m) and Aaron Hickey (£4.4m) disrupting their flow. They’ve also kept just one clean sheet in their last 17 attempts.

As for Burnley, performances against West Ham United and, in particular, Bournemouth in the last two Gameweeks have been much improved. There has been more effort and fight, with 75% possession and 20 shots recorded against the Cherries in their last Turf Moor outing.

Now, after netting in east London last time out, Fofana, who is sitting in just 0.4% of FPL squads, could be a key differential.

CALLUM HUDSON-ODOI

FPL ownership: 0.8%

0.8% Price: £4.7m

An away fixture against a Luton Town side that has conceded 21 goals in their last seven matches brings Callum Hudson-Odoi (£4.7m) into our thinking.

The winger dropped out of Nottingham Forest’s first XI last week, but given that Nuno Espirito Santo’s plan to pack the centre of the pitch at the Amex didn’t really work, a recall may well be on the cards.

Prior to his benching, Hudson-Odoi had been doing very well, with three goals in five appearances. He’d also registered nine shots and 10 key passes over that period, tallies which ranked joint-first and second respectively among team-mates.

The Tricky Trees visit Kenilworth Road on Saturday, colliding with a Hatters rearguard that has kept just two clean sheets all season. Rob Edwards’ side, who will be without several key defenders, have also allowed 26 big chances over their last six matches, more than any other top-flight club.

You get the feeling Hudson-Odoi and Anthony Elanga’s (£5.1m) pace could make a difference, too, given how high Luton’s wing-backs were positioned against Bournemouth on Wednesday, which in turn left their defence exposed.

As such, taking a one-week gamble on Hudson-Odoi to deliver at Luton looks a viable tactic.

BRENNAN JOHNSON

FPL ownership: 0.9%

0.9% Price: £5.8m

Found in just 0.9% of FPL squads, Brennan Johnson (£5.8m) is an enticing option for Saturday’s trip to Fulham.

The Welshman endured a slow start to his Tottenham Hotspur career but he’s been a standout performer of late, with three goals and five assists in his last 10 appearances.

His underlying stats over that period stack up pretty well, too.

No team-mate who is currently fit has received more big chances (five) from Gameweek 18 onwards, while his expected goals (xG) haul of 2.61 is another team-leading total.

Playing out wide, Johnson can also be a creative force, so Saturday’s match at Craven Cottage could be very profitable for him.

Admittedly, he isn’t completely assured of a start in Blank Gameweek 29, with competition from Timo Werner (£6.3m), but given his impact at Villa Park in Gameweek 28, it’d seem harsh to drop him.

As for Spurs, they have got themselves back in contention for a top four finish recently, winning four of their last six, scoring 15 goals. So, it’d be a surprise if Fulham have the defensive resolve to deal with that threat on Saturday evening.

With his confidence levels up, this may be a good time to take a risk on Johnson, who is growing into this Tottenham team under Ange Postecoglou.