  1. Bubbles1985
    • 7 Years
    37 mins ago

    Anyone joining me with the Awoniyi punt on FH this week...

    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Will he start? I read Wood has started all games he has been available for under Nuno.

      How about Elanga, any love there?

      1. fish&chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        10 mins ago

        I would love to punt on wood if I knew he was going to start

        1. fish&chips
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          9 mins ago

          I wonder if there's a chance of early team news

          1. Bubbles1985
            • 7 Years
            8 mins ago

            Would be great!

          2. Weak Become Heros
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Really hope so.

      2. Bubbles1985
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        I do actually have Elanga in my draft but will probably replace him with Bailey.

        I think I will settle on Son, Bowen, Maddison, Kudus and Bailey.

        Wood or Awoniyi will be a punt and probably sit on my bench. Like Morris is in most FHs being posted!

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      I think Wood starts so no.

  2. AzzaroMax99
    • 7 Years
    31 mins ago

    Rate my FH team

    Flekken
    Porro Roerslev Doughty
    SonC Maddy Bowen GibbsWhite
    Toney Watkins Morris

    Turner Bailey Digne Taylor

    Would you change someone here?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Template

  3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    VDV injury hurts. Ok to roll 1 FT?

    Areola
    Reguilon Doughty VDV
    Son Maddison Bowen Barkley
    Watkins Muniz

    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Regu also a doubt no ? gtg imo

      1. C'mon the Fylde
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Seen in Training.

  4. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    25 mins ago

    Anyone punting on fofana? Would be massive if he scores for me with no Brentford defence. Seems as good as any other forwards after Watkins and Toney who I've already got

    1. Bullet Eder
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Yeah I like him a lot this week, think he'll score. I like him third after Watkins and Toney.

    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      just now

      i’d defo punt on him but if played FH

  5. Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Reguilon "should be fit and available" for GW29, while Mbeumo might be involved on Saturday, too. Norgaard out.

    https://www.brentfordfc.com/en/news/article/first-team-bryan-mbeumo-christian-norgaard-sergio-reguilon-brentford-injury-update-fpl

    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Come on Regi, get me that 1 pointer!

    2. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Booooooomo

  6. Eze Really?
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    What is your special player moment in football?
    Note my grav but TAA corner in the champions league.

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Every time Henry would step on the pitch.

  7. boombaba
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    I might go Darwin instead of Solanke on WC30 and roll for a while with him as a differential to my ML rival
    Is it insanity or are his underlying numbers good ?

    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Sounds like fun!

  8. waltzingmatildas
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    Team for 29 right now is:
    Flekken
    Doughty
    Barkley Luiz
    Watkins Toney

    A) Estu, Saka to Porro, Son (play with 8)
    B) FH

    1. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      just now

      A

