We’ll be bringing you the key FPL injury news from the eight pre-Gameweek 30 press conferences taking place today.

The head coaches of Chelsea, Luton Town, Everton, Fulham, Bournemouth, Sheffield United, Burnley and Nottingham Forest are up this afternoon.

The managers of the other dozen sides will face the media tomorrow. We’ll have a live blog on Friday covering that bunch.

Until then, we’ve got a ‘what we know so far’ summary below for those 12 clubs.

FPL GAMEWEEK 30 TEAM NEWS: KEY INJURY UPDATES

FPL GAMEWEEK 30 TEAM NEWS: THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

THURSDAY’S UPDATES

CHELSEA

Romeo Lavia (thigh), Lesley Ugochukwu (hamstring), Levi Colwill (toe), Reece James (hamstring), Wesley Fofana (knee), Benoit Badiashile (muscle) and Christopher Nkunku (hamstring) remain on the Chelsea injury list.

Fresh additions to that list are Carney Chukwuemeka, Trevoh Chalobah and Robert Sanchez.

Ben Chilwell will also need to be assessed after he returned from England duty with a knock.

“Still we need to assess a few players like [Ben] Chilwell, who came from the national team playing two games after he didn’t play with us. He got a knock in his leg, on his knee, today he wasn’t ready to train. “We will see what happens tomorrow, whether he will be available for the squad. We need to assess him.” – Mauricio Pochettino

Cole Palmer and Malo Gusto should be fine, however, after returning to training.

Gusto has been suffering from a virus, while Palmer was affected by a minor injury while away with England.

“I was talking with him, he was a little bit disappointed because he cannot play or perform with the national team. I think the first game he had a small problem. He thought that he could play in the second game against Belgium but didn’t play. “Now he is okay, he was training well. There is still one training session more tomorrow, but the plan is if he is tomorrow in the same way, then he will be available for the game on Saturday.” – Mauricio Pochettino

BOURNEMOUTH

Marcos Senesi (hamstring) hasn’t recovered in time to face Everton, while Ryan Fredericks (calf) remains out.

Luis Sinisterra (hamstring) has also been added to the injury list for at least a month.

There’s good news regarding Lloyd Kelly (hip) and Max Aarons (hamstring), however.

Aarons has been passed fit, while Kelly has been back in training this week and “has a chance” of being involved.

LUTON TOWN

The injury situation hasn’t got any better for the Hatters.

Rob Edwards said on Thursday that everyone who was injured remains just that, while Chiedozie Ogbene has been added to the list.

“Not good, we’re missing everyone that we were before and Chio as well.” – Rob Edwards

Albert Sambi Lokonga (hamstring), Joe Johnson (illness), Gabriel Osho (knee), Elijah Adebayo (hamstring), Amari’i Bell (hamstring), Dan Potts (hamstring), Jacob Brown (knee), Mads Andersen (calf), Marvelous Nakamba (knee) and Tom Lockyer (health) were all absent in Gameweek 29.

Alfie Doughty (hamstring) and Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu (knock) were both taken off in that clash with Nottingham Forest two weeks ago. It’s not yet clear if they are fit.

FULHAM

Marco Silva said that there were no changes to the team news ahead of the clash with Sheffield United.

That’s a good thing: the Cottagers had a clean bill of health for the visit of Tottenham Hotspur two weeks ago.

Silva did add, however, that there were a few late arrivals from international duty who would still have to be assessed in training.

EVERTON

Idrissa Gana Gueye (groin) is fit for Gameweek 30 after returning to action for Senegal over the break.

Arnaut Danjuma (ankle) and Dele Alli (groin) remain out, however, while Lewis Dobbin (ankle) is a new addition to the injury list.

“Idrissa played [for Senegal], there was a lot of travelling involved so he’s had a quieter day today [Thursday] but he’s fit. “Arnie is only just back out on the grass with us. He’s been on the grass with the medical side and the sports science side getting fit and making sure he’s well but literally his first training session was with us – as a group – today. So, therefore, he’s going to need a bit of time to make sure he’s right.” – Sean Dyche

SHEFFIELD UNITED

Chris Wilder said George Baldock is “touch and go” after the full-back sustained a calf injury while away with Greece.

“It’s going to be touch and go [for the weekend], there’s no getting away from it. Hopefully he will be but if not, I don’t think it’s as bad as first feared. So, hopefully, that will be kept down to a minimum.” – Chris Wilder on George Baldock

The Blades boss did hint that Cameron Archer (calf) and Anis Ben Slimane (unspecified), previously earmarked for a comeback after the international break, could be available.

“The boys that have been out injured… we might have a couple back. Hopefully, through the next ten games, more and more will come back and be of help.” – Chris Wilder

Mason Holgate is back from a ban, too.

Rhian Brewster (hamstring), Max Lowe (ankle), Rhys Norrington-Davies (hamstring), Chris Basham (leg) and John Egan (leg) are on the long-term injury list.

BURNLEY

Burnley’s internationals have returned to the club unscathed.

“We’ve been lucky, no-one picked up anything on international duty. There was a bit of a scare with one of the players but in the end for us it’s been a positive international break, so we can look forward to the next game.” – Vincent Kompany

Elsewhere, loanee David Datro Fofana is ineligible to face his parent club this weekend.

Aaron Ramsey (knee), Nathan Redmond (leg) and Luca Koleosho (knee) are on the long-term injury list.

Ameen Al-Dakhil (unknown), Jordan Beyer (muscle) and Han-Noah Massengo (unknown) have also been absent of late (Beyer for three months) but the Burnley boss typically gave little away.

“On that side, yes, you could say [the international break came at a good time]. But then there’s obviously this week where we have three games, so still we will have to assess a few players and make decisions.” – Vincent Kompany

THE OTHER CLUBS: WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR

ARSENAL

Bukayo Saka (hamstring) and Gabriel Magalhaes (Achilles) left their respective national team camps during the March internationals. It is thought, however, that their withdrawals were more precautionary in nature.

Thomas Partey opted out of international duty with Ghana, too, but only to work on his fitness. He was involved in a behind-closed-doors game over the break.

Gabriel Martinelli (foot) hasn’t featured since the rout of Sheffield United in early March. Mikel Arteta called it a “slight cut” at the time but he was sighted on crutches a week later and wasn’t involved with Brazil over the last fortnight.

Neither he nor Saka or Gabriel were seen in training images this week but we know from experience that the club photographer rarely snaps any injury concerns, likely to keep the opposition manager guessing.

Jurrien Timber (knee) has been sidelined since August but has been back on the grass in recent weeks, in the hope of featuring before the end of the season.

Loanee David Raya, who couldn’t feature in Arsenal’s last match due to ineligibility, is available.

ASTON VILLA

Villa will definitely be without the suspended John McGinn, who serves the second game of a three-match ban.

Boubacar Kamara (knee), Tyrone Mings (knee) and Emi Buendia (knee) are also on the long-term injury list.

The latest is awaited on Jacob Ramsey (foot), who Unai Emery said did not suffer a “big injury” when hobbling out of the win over Luton Town in Gameweek 27. He nevertheless has been sidelined since but there is hope he could be fit this weekend.

A fresh concern is Matty Cash, who lasted only ten minutes of Poland’s win over Estonia last Thursday. He then sat out Tuesday’s clash with Wales.

A hamstring injury is being reported, as is the suggestion that he could be out for three weeks.

BRENTFORD

Rico Henry (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee) and Ben Mee (ankle) are out for the season, while Sergio Reguilon is banned for one match following his Gameweek 29 red card.

Aaron Hickey (hamstring), who has been unavailable for five months, also remains sidelined.

There’s good news on fellow long-term absentee Kevin Schade (muscle), however. He has trained over the international break, having been out since September.

Ethan Pinnock (ankle) and Christian Norgaard (back) are another two who could feasibly return. Pinnock was previously ruled out until “after the international break”, while Norgaard was being managed “week by week”.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Jack Hinshelwood (foot), Solly March (knee) and Kauro Mitoma (back) remain out for the Seagulls.

Joao Pedro (hamstring) and James Milner (muscle) are nearing a return, however.

Pedro, indeed, has been sighted in a midweek training gallery.

Also spotted was Pervis Estupinan, who said this week that he has been struggling with ankle issues.

Billy Gilmour returns from a three-match ban, in a further boost.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Media reports this week suggest that Sam Johnstone is out for the season after undergoing surgery on his elbow.

He joins Matheus Franca (groin), Marc Guehi (knee), Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (hamstring), Cheick Doucoure (Achilles) and Rob Holding (ankle) on the Eagles’ injury list.

That list may also now include Daniel Munoz, who was taken off in the first half of Colombia’s friendly with Romania.

Jeffrey Schlupp (groin) should be available, having returned to training before the break and then featuring in a friendly during it.

Michael Olise (hamstring) was aiming to return in late March or early April, so it remains to be seen if Gameweek 30 comes too soon.

LIVERPOOL

Curtis Jones (foot) is leading the charge for a Gameweek 30 comeback but Diogo Jota (knee), Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee), Thiago Alcantara (muscle), Stefan Bajcetic (calf), Ben Doak (knee), Joel Matip (knee) and Alisson (hamstring) are again expected to be absent.

Jota and Alexander-Arnold could be back around Gameweek 32, with Alisson a week or two after that.

Elsewhere, Ibrahima Konate (hamstring) recovered to feature for France over the last week.

Darwin Nunez (hamstring) missed out on Uruguay’s internationals, however. He was sighted at the training ground on Wednesday but the extent of his involvement, and his availability for Brighton, is unknown.

There is some good news regarding Andrew Robertson (ankle). He was a casualty of Scotland’s loss to Northern Ireland on Tuesday, with the official results of a scan awaited. However, the early indication seems to be that he will only be sidelined for days rather than weeks.

MANCHESTER CITY

The break was a costly one for City, with John Stones, Kyle Walker, Matheus Nunes and Manuel Akanji all picking up issues of some kind.

Walker’s involvement against Arsenal is reportedly in some doubt because of a hamstring injury, while further word is awaited on the issue that forced Stones out of England’s clash with Belgium on Tuesday.

Akanji only has a knock, at least. A similar minor problem was reported for Nunes.

Ederson and Kevin De Bruyne were the two preexisting muscle injuries that City had to contend with. Neither is seriously injured and there is hope that they could be back for the busy week ahead.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Luke Shaw (muscle), Tyrell Malacia (knee) and Anthony Martial (groin) are still out, while Amad Diallo serves a one-match ban.

Lisandro Martinez (knee) spent the international break back home in Argentina, where he was undertaking the final stages of his rehab. We await the latest from Erik ten Hag on him.

The same goes for Jonny Evans, Casemiro and Harry Maguire. The first two missed their countries’ matches entirely, while Maguire exited England duty early.

Altay Bayindir (muscle) could be back, as he was only ruled out for a fortnight before the FA Cup victory over Liverpool.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Sven Botman was added to the injury listed before Gameweek 29, with surgery set to keep him out for 6-9 months.

Joelinton (quad), Sandro Tonali (ban), Callum Wilson (tendon) and Nick Pope (shoulder) remain sidelined, too.

Lewis Miley may also be unavailable for “weeks”, having exited the England under 20 camp with a back issue.

Kieran Trippier (calf), Tino Livramento (calf) and Harvey Barnes (hamstring) are the three who are thought to be nearest to a return. None of them were sighted in the midweek training ground gallery, however.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Micky van der Ven (hamstring) could be back: his injury was enough to keep him out of Gameweek 29 but Ange Postecoglou was “pretty confident” that he wouldn’t miss much beyond that.

Manor Solomon (knee), Fraser Forster (foot) and Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) remain on the sidelines, however.

Richarlison (knee) is someone who is available but to what extent remains to be seen. He was a substitute on his comeback a fortnight ago, failing to kick a ball for Brazil over the break. His national team coach said care was still being taken with his recovery.

WEST HAM UNITED

“A minor knee issue” reportedly kept Mohammed Kudus out of Ghana’s internationals over the last week. Further word is awaited on him.

It’s not clear whether Michail Antonio‘s withdrawal from the Jamaica squad was injury-related.

Maxwel Cornet has hinted that he could return from a hamstring problem but Edson Alvarez will definitely be out as he serves a two-match ban.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Pedro Neto (hamstring) and Hwang Hee-chan (hamstring) remain out, while there is some doubt over whether Craig Dawson (groin) and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (knee) will be ready for Gameweek 30.

Matheus Cunha (hamstring) should be in contention to return, however.