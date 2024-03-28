33
  1. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    57 mins ago

    2nd?

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Nope 🙂

  2. Malinwa
    • 7 Years
    56 mins ago

    Is this the best possible move?
    KDB+Saka > Salah+Son(-4)

    Turner
    Zabarnyi - Brantwaite* - Gabriel*
    Palmer - Saka* - Foden - KDB*
    Solanke - Watkins - Haaland

    Areola - Taylor - Hwang* - Doughty*

  3. Boss Hogg
    • 14 Years
    49 mins ago

    Do we think that Bradley starts at least the next 2 games for Liverpool?

    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      I think he's a hold but not a buy.

    2. Boss Hogg
      • 14 Years
      27 mins ago

      I'm on a wildcard.
      He is very tempting, and could be easily switched to Branthwaite or Tsimikas or whoever else emerges as a good option.

      I'm just a bit wary of a potential Gomez and Tsmikas combo in the full-back postions.

      1. MARVELLUS
        • 14 Years
        7 mins ago

        I am on a WC and think due to lack of funds I will go Kelleher. I am booking in a transfer for BB GW37 but at least he is nailed for the next 3-4.

        1. Boss Hogg
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Thanks. That's my other option really. I'm on Petrovic for now on my WC. I've got the FH left for 34, but no BB.
          Either way, I'll need to use a transfer to sell Bradley/Kelleher.
          Tricky.

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes

  4. Junks
    • 2 Years
    39 mins ago

    1FT 4.5ITB
    Areola Turner
    Saliba Gusto Doughty AitNouri Taylor
    Saka Garnacho Foden Son Bowen
    Alvarez Solanke Haaland

    Should I WC this lot? Or wait a week? Im edging towards WC this GW??

  5. Big W
    • 5 Years
    38 mins ago

    WC30 - BB34 - No FH or Haaland YOLO

    Petrovic (Raya)
    Zabarnyi | Virgil | Porro (White, Ait Nouri)
    Son | Palmer | Eze | Salah (Saka)
    Solanke | Darwin | Isak

    GW31 - Roll
    GW32 - Porro > Braithwaite
    GW33 - Son > Foden
    GW34 - BB 11 Doubles + 2FT

    1. linkafu
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Nice one

  6. Gazza2000
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    37 mins ago

    Colwill is also still injured, don't see him being mentioned in the article?

  7. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    30 mins ago

    Rp from old art

    Replace Bowen with:

    A: Salah
    B: Palmer

    Or

    C: Bowen + Saka -> Salah + Palmer (-4)

    WCing in 31

    1. linkafu
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A

  8. linkafu
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    Pick one to buy:

    A Kulusevski
    B Gordon
    C Luis Diaz

    1. Big W
      • 5 Years
      just now

      C

  9. Charlie Price
    • 3 Years
    26 mins ago

    Really looking forward to the newly launched FPL Challenge.

    Great to have deadlines that allow us to see team sheets (apart from perhaps one game scheduled last in the GW) before finalising our squads. So called ‘loopholes’ have already been discovered. Don’t see them as loopholes myself. The rules have been written in such a way that allow us to maximise our points if we are shrewd enough. Judgement and to some extent luck is still required in order to benefit.

    Features such as Unlimited Budget (GW30) & Forward Focus (GW31) bring much needed variety and require a different strategy to the main game. I wonder if any of these will be adopted for FPL 24/25 season?

    With no cumulative scoring involved this game allows us the freedom of risk taking without the worry of long term rank damage. Yes this new idea has its critics, but for me it’s a breath of fresh air which provides renewed interest for those of us ‘already on the beach’.

    Finally, thank you to all those who have already joined my league called Challenge Charlie for which the code is shown below. Still room for more!

    c2h1h5.

    1. rokonto
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      CBA with the Challenge....

    2. Eze Really?
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Where is the link?

  10. Gazza2000
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    19 mins ago

    Need a defender this week and I'm looking at Bradley or VVD to come in.

    With Bradley I can do Watkins to Darwin next week ( plus Son to Salah) and with VVD I need to sell Watkins to Cunha (or Foden to Sarabia).
    Will most likely need to sell Bradley in 34 for VVD for a hit if I get him in now but do you think getting Darwin in over Cunha makes up for that -4 in the next three weeks?

    Dubravka
    Saliba Gabriel Doughty
    Foden Gordon Palmer Son
    Watkins Haaland Solanke

    Areola Saka Colwill Reguillon

  11. Junks
    • 2 Years
    14 mins ago

    Best two keeper picks on WC??

    1. MARVELLUS
      • 14 Years
      9 mins ago

      Prob Ederson and Petrovic if you can afford it.

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Depends if you need to BB

      1. Junks
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yes will need to BB?

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          just now

          So pick a GK combo to cover whichever GW you decide to BB

  12. Gazwaz80
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Is Kiwior nailed?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Zinchenko always a threat

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      No

  13. Trippier Hazard
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Hello anyone with opinions on which of gw 34 or 37 is better for BB when considered in isolation and assuming Ben Crellin is right with his fixtures? Reasons why appreciated

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I don't think you can decide individual GWs in isolation for BB as it impacts your team around those GWs

  14. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Palmer in for a hit or just play Toney/Saka instead of benching one?

  15. Boss Hogg
    • 14 Years
    2 mins ago

    How's this WC team looking?
    I will FH in 34. No BB left, so preparing for the doubles in 35/36 and 37.

    Petrovic, Dubravka
    Gabriel, Udogie, Gusto, Bradley, Lascelles
    Havertz, Salah, Son, Foden, Palmer
    Haaland, Isak, Muniz
    (3.0 itb to get Darwin in for Muniz in 31 if he's fit)

    Can I do better than Bradley and Lascelles for cheap defenders?
    Is Havertz too punty, without Saka?
    Is Dubravka even going to be playing when I need him?

    Any ideas???

  16. jonnybhoy
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Only got WC + BB left. No Son. Can I go without him til GW35 wildcard or do I bring him in instead of Salah? Planning on doing Doughty + KDB to Salah + Gusto/Branthwaite -4pts

    Leno
    Zabanyi Gabriel Doughty*
    Foden Saka KDB Palmer
    Watkins Haaland Solanke

    Aerola Estupinan Kabore Hwang

