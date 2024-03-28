195
  1. Zladan
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    I see now FH29ers are now taking hits while the rest of us wildcard for optimal end of season teams.

    Interesting.

    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      2 hours ago

      That just seems like poor planning on their part. I was FH29 and am def not taking any hits this week. In fact, I'm rolling this week to allow for Salah for free next GW.

    2. Merlin the Wraith
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Took my hits in weeks running up to GW29 knowing I would be FH. Was a relief to have my GW30 team waving at me after 'That' week.

    3. linkafu
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Some will get more points even with -4;-8 than some WCs until the end of the season. There is no correct play.

      WC oftenly brings some regrets too.

      1. Zladan
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Some will of course.

        But the clear best strategy now is WC 30 FH34 BB37 or if you managed save the TC then a TC36 also.

        It’s the same every year though. FH28/29 whenever it falls with few fixtures is not the play.

        1. linkafu
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          I m on TC34 and BB37. Feel good with my actual team. Only looking to replace Kudus, rest of the team all good. Not sure I will get less points than WCs from now until the end.

    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Yeah but how many hits did deadend GW29 people take leading up to it? How many players did they field in 29? And what is the value of WC now vs WC in 35 with a BB planned in 37?

      I think you come out around even despite FH29 being a bust. If FH29 was a success, it would be quite a setback to the deadenders.

    5. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      I wildcarded in 28, two nice green arrows and FH intact 🙂

  2. El Presidente
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Basically down to this;

    A. Dubravka + Dalot
    B. Onana + Lascelles + 0.5 itb

    1. linkafu
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      B

  3. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Replace Bowen with:

    A: Salah
    B: Palmer

    Or

    C: Bowen + Saka -> Salah + Palmer (-4)

    WCing in 31/32

    1. tommo-uk-
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      If wildcarding in 31 then C.

      If wildcarding in 32 then A (guessing its a free transfer to salah)?

      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Cheers

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      C

      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Cheers

    3. CHICKENDINNER3000
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        salah for free seems like a no brainer?

        1. linkafu
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 53 mins ago

          This

    4. tommo-uk-
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Who scores more this week...

      A) Foden
      B) Salah (-8)

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        That's not a true comparison because of the players you'd be buying to fund Salah.

        And even then I'd back Foden.

      2. linkafu
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Salah for sure but you can’t put the -8 only on him alone.

      3. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Foden

    5. Our Tiny Windows
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      What atrocities have befallen my wildcard team I did day one this gw?

      Kelleher Dubravka
      VanDijk Udogie Gusto AitNouri Kiwior
      Salah Son Foden Palmer Saka
      Haaland Solanke Muniz

      1. linkafu
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        Kiwior the only one I don’t like here. Prefer Lascelles as cheap defender as Botman is out until December.

        I really like this WC

      2. CHICKENDINNER3000
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          i like it minus Kiwior he's going to get rotated with Zinchenko, Tomiyasu and possibly Timber too. Also just know you might end up with 2 non playing keepers once Pope and Allison are back

          1. Our Tiny Windows
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            I see I see. Ok good feedback thank you.

      3. Steavn8k
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          Seeing a lot of teams ditching Solanke, but Bournemouth´s program is great, and they double in 34. Am I missing something, or are people just making room in their budget for Salah?

          1. MARVELLUS
            • 14 Years
            2 hours, 7 mins ago

            I think it is more going Darwin and Isak over him, Solanke is very much on my radar and may still make my WC team. Think the memory of the missed pen is another reason.

          2. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            2 hours, 2 mins ago

            I have no intention of selling. But it's likely he will be on the bench starting next week until GW34 for my team.

          3. gart888
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 58 mins ago

            I think the most popular front 3 right now is Haaland, Watkins, Solanke. One probably has to go to fit in Salah like you say. Selling Haaland could be suicidal, so Watkins or Solanke it is. Could see that going either way. Solanke has a double, but Watkins is having a great season.

            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 49 mins ago

              I don't think it's that close. You sell Watkins for two main reasons.

              1. He costs more so he allows you the funds you'll probably need to get Salah.
              2. He plays City and Arsenal in the next 4 and doesn't double. Fixtures strongly favor Solanke.

              Third reason that is not discussed as much, Villa have Europe and team stability could be an issue which would affect Watkins' output (don't think he gets benched for anything but he might not score as many if they play Zaniolo over Bailey...)

              1. gart888
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 41 mins ago

                Oh for sure, I'm personally leaning Watkins out, but I'm just saying I can understand why people would consider him a season long keeper with the way things have gone.

                Agree with your analysis.

                1. Utopsis
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 36 mins ago

                  Watkins loves a goal against the big teams. Once he's sold, he'll be difficult to get back without a WC

                  1. Biggsy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    1 hour, 33 mins ago

                    Does he? You may have the stats to prove me wrong but I am sure there was an article here about selling or keeping him which implied he rarely shows up against bigger teams

                  2. Camzy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 13 Years
                    1 hour, 31 mins ago

                    It's the opposite. He has pretty poor results against the top teams. At least this season.

                  3. x.jim.x
                    • 9 Years
                    1 hour, 13 mins ago

                    8 goals vs "The Big 6" in the last 3 seasons = "loves a goal" now?

                    1. Merlin the Wraith
                      • 7 Years
                      43 mins ago

                      Keeping. If he's fit he plays - not rotated. Playing not just for Villa but a possible summer holiday in Germany. When he hauls he bonuses He'll do for me.

        • linkafu
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 13 mins ago

          Pick one to replace Kudus:

          A Kulusevski
          B Gordon
          C Luis Diaz

          1. theodosios
            • 6 Years
            1 hour ago

            Long term Gordon, short term Diaz

        • Know_fpl
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 hours ago

          I was going to WC31 but for a few days now I have though my team looks good granted I dont have Saka or Haaland yet but I think I can hold of till 35 now to maximise a BB37.

          1. Zladan
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            Have you seen the difference in teams between WC30 & WC35?

            If you have FH34 it’s an absolute no brainer…

            You might be priced out of the BB37 meta before GW35 comes around - especially on the enablers.

          2. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            I wouldn't make sacrifices just to hold it, but in a similar position to you, I feel like there is no point WC to switch around a few enablers in the hope they remain fit and nailed in seven weeks time. Like this article says, hold it but don't be afraid to roll it out before GW35 if it is needed.

        • sirmorbach
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 55 mins ago

          Really don't know what to do with this team of mine. I fear not having Salah, but Watkins has a good fixture and I'm not sure about losing him either. Can't lose Son before Luton. Losing Saka not ideal.

          But then again, it's scary not to have Salah!

          WC and BB still available, but not sure as to what would be the best strategy.

          Any overall thoughts about best way onwards here? I would very much appreciate it. Team as follows.

          Leno
          Aké, Branthwaite, Robinson
          Son, Foden, Bowen, Palmer
          Haaland, Watkins, Solanke

          Areola, Saka, Gabriel, Doughty

          1. KunDogan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            Have u considered ditching Foden?

            1. sirmorbach
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              I have! But it doesn't give me that many extra options, sadly. I do appreciate it though!

          2. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            The reality is that you can't afford to add Salah without compromise on at least one of Son, Foden, Palmer, Saka, Haaland or Watkins. Even if you had the TV, it is likely you would be compromising a lot elsewhere.

            Decided who you want from that seven + Salah and take it from there

            1. sirmorbach
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 5 mins ago

              You're right, much as it hurts. Only doubt now is whether to do it this week or the next. Might as well toss a coin

              Open Controls
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 3 mins ago

                Beauty is you have the WC so you have the chance to put right any decision you make without a point hit.

        • focaccia
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          What to do with this team? £2m itb and 1FT. Still have my FH and WC.

          Areola

          Porro / Gabriel / Doughty

          Son (C) / Foden / Palmer / Saka / Bailey

          Haaland / Watkins

          Subs: Johnstone / Toney / Taylor / Reguillon

        • Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          Increased uncertainty for Kerkez owners

          Max Aarons back available. Marcos Senesi and Luis Sinisterra both out, Lloyd Kelly back in training with the team.

          https://twitter.com/EchoSportJack/status/1773341774171300084?t=hsCDqzlH3hDzOmpF3DDY1A&s=19

        • sirmorbach
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Gordon or Garnacho?

          Foden, Bowen, Solanke - Salah, Gordon, Muniz (- 8). Yes or no?

          1. Vjm6891
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            Not for me but what do I know. Do you need them all in this week? I'm guessing you do to get Salah in.

            1. sirmorbach
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 12 mins ago

              Yeah, exactly!

        • Boss Hogg
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          What do people think of Havertz as a pick on a wildcard?
          Seems to be in good form of late, versatile in terms of position, and has started all the recent games.

          Could he be a decent alternative to Saka in order to allow investment elsewhere?

          1. potatoace
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            26 mins ago

            Worth a punt, sure.
            Will be a differential though, that can go either way.
            Those with both will benefit most obs

        • FootballRookie
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          Is it really suicidal to go without Haaland?

          This is what my WC team looks like without him....

          Onana, Petrovic
          Porro, VVD, Gabriel, Burn, Gusto
          Salah, Son, Foden, Saka, Palmer
          Isak, Darwin, Solanke

          1. FootballRookie
            • 1 Year
            32 mins ago

            Forgot to say I will be using FH in 34 and then BB later

          2. TheBiffas
            • 3 Years
            32 mins ago

            I'm considering it. It allows you to pick every other player you want without having to worry about funds

          3. potatoace
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            29 mins ago

            Deffo a risk to go without the leagues top scorer during thier teams title challenge run in.

          4. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
            • 13 Years
            27 mins ago

            Same argument most season with leaving one of the best players out of teams. If you are someone who gets worried about not owning a player which can potentially score 4-5 goals in a game then I’d say don’t

            However if you want to risk it go ahead just be aware it can go terribly wrong and season over

          5. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            17 mins ago

            It looks bad because you'll be losing points at 180% EO a lot of weeks (although realistically, GW33 aside, he won't be the standout captain choice for the next few). But if your £7.5m forwards match him, and the £6-£7m saved gains you more points that the cheap players you'd have alongside Haaland then you have more points so its better. No two ways about it.

            I feel confident in going without Haaland, but I have the WC in hand....

        • FPL Laurenzo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Other than a player from Arsenal, Chelsea or Liverpool, who is the best defender to have for GW 30 who also doubles in 34?

          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            Palace player

          2. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            Munoz or Ait Nouri

        • sk24
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Areola Turner
          Porro Saliba Gabriel
          Salah Saka Foden Palmer
          Haaland Watkins Solanke
          Turner, Doughty Sarabia Taylor

          1ft 1.1itb

          A) Foden, Saliba > Son, Bradley/Gusto/4.4
          B) Saliba > VVD
          C) Save

          WC 35/36, BB 37, no FH

        • fakelund
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          On Wildcard this week. Can’t decide between these combos:
          a) VVD and Garnacho
          b) Gomez and Gordon

          1. potatoace
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            22 mins ago

            How long do you intend to keep your liv defender?
            If intended to 33 with FH 34 you could probably get away with Bradley

            1. potatoace
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              21 mins ago

              Otherwise...A.

            2. fakelund
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              20 mins ago

              no FH left, on A currently, but Gordon is tempting me…

              1. potatoace
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                19 mins ago

                Getv gordon later, closer to the double.

                1. fakelund
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  1 min ago

                  nice one, cheers

        • Vjm6891
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          If you have all chips left (a bit stupid of me really) when do you play the TC?

          Wildcard Whenever, maybe 31 or 35
          FH 34
          BB got to be 37 then

          Got to be TC 36 if there is that Spurs/Chelsea double. Or maybe just a spurs player GW38.

          Any plus in WC 33, BB34, FH37?

          1. potatoace
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            17 mins ago

            Yeah, 36 seems to be your best option . Unless you play out in a blaze of glory with TC38

          2. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            16 mins ago

            You'd probably be better off with

            TC34
            BB37
            FH38

            Good luck with whatever you decide but make sure you do decide...

        • Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Andy Robertson’s injury is more impact rather than anything serious. Still a doubt for next games depending on how his ankle settles down but Scotsman has escaped any serious blows

          https://twitter.com/LewisSteele_/status/1773352860228419797?t=sKu7_vyIIZ9NIyHZaruvjg&s=19

          1. Merlin the Wraith
            • 7 Years
            57 mins ago

            Given doubt over who takes his position think a Robbo-VvD swap is on the cards for me.

            Open Controls
            • 7 Years
            56 mins ago

            Cheers for the info yet again Tony.

          3. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            24 mins ago

            Scan results on his ankle showed no bone or ligament damage and the left-back, who limped off late in the first half at Hampden Park on Tuesday, is expected to be sidelined for days rather than weeks.

            https://theathletic.com/5372147/2024/03/28/andy-robertson-injury-liverpool/

        • Gazwaz80
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Hello chaps, any Fol Challenge league codes I can join, many thanks…

          1. Gazwaz80
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            FPL

        • MGD
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Neto
          Doughty - Gabriel - Saliba
          Saka - Foden - Palmer - Son
          Watkins - Solanke - Haaland

          Kelleher - Estupinan - Taylor - Hee Chan

          1ft, 2.9 itb

          __
          My plan until GW 34 and WC 35:

          GW 30:
          Estupinan -> Ait Nuri (Bench Gabriel)

          GW 31:
          Son -> Salah (Enough money by 0.1)

          GW 32:
          Save FT

          GW 33:
          Watkins -> Darwin
          Save FT

          GW 34:
          Foden -> Eze
          Hee Chan -> Sarabia or something

          DGW 34 Team:
          Neto*
          Ait Nouri* - Gabriel* - Saliba*
          Saka* - Eze* - Hee Chan* - Salah*
          Darwin* - Solanke* - Haaland

          (Still have 3 ITB to spend somewhere along the way)

          Thoughts?

          1. sirmorbach
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Similar situation myself. I am extremely scared not to have Salah this week

        • FootballRookie
          • 1 Year
          57 mins ago

          Tried to do WC without Haaland on an earlier post, but too risky for sure....
          How's this WC look instead.... FH and BB still left ..

          Petrovic, Areola
          Udogie, Ait Nouri, Gabriel, Gusto, Lascelles
          Salah, Son, Saka, Foden, Palmer
          Haaland, Isak, Muniz

          1. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            3 mins ago

            With the other seven, why go Muniz? With BB left for 34 or 37 he doesn't have great fixtures and may not be as nailed with Jiminez coming back (don't quote me on timescales). I get he is a cheap enabler and is nice with an unexpected benching of the other seven, but is he who you want on your BB?

            Nice job fitting that front seven in though!

        • MHG
          • 6 Years
          44 mins ago

          Benching headache:
          A) Saka
          B) D Luiz
          C) Foden

          Thinking B ?

