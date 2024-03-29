There’s Gameweek 30 team news to bring you as we follow the pre-match press conferences taking place on Friday.

There will be at least 11 managers facing the media in all, including Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta.

Roberto De Zerbi is the odd man out: he could be added to the schedule later but he has been known to host a Saturday presser.

We’ll cover all the updates and Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points in this ‘live’ article. Hit refresh for the latest news as this piece will be updated as and when the press conferences take place.

The main headlines from Thursday’s eight pressers are available to read here.

ARSENAL

Mikel Arteta says there “is a chance” that Gabriel Martinelli (foot), Bukayo Saka (hamstring) and Gabriel Magalhaes (Achilles) could feature against Manchester City this weekend.

The Arsenal boss did add, however, that none of those players had so far trained.

“Yeah, there is a chance [they could play against Man City]. They haven’t trained but tomorrow we have another session, so there is a chance that they can be available.” – Mikel Arteta

Martinelli hasn’t featured since the rout of Sheffield United in early March, while Saka and Gabriel left their respective national team camps during the March internationals. It is thought, however, that their withdrawals were more precautionary in nature.

Thomas Partey also opted out of international duty with Ghana over the last week but only to work on his fitness. He was involved in a behind-closed-doors game over the break.

Loanee David Raya, who couldn’t feature in Arsenal’s last match due to ineligibility, is also available.

Jurrien Timber (knee) has been sidelined since August but has been back on the grass in recent weeks, in the hope of featuring before the end of the season.

MANCHESTER CITY

John Stones and Kyle Walker will both miss the visit of Arsenal with issues picked up over the international break.

Walker sustained a hamstring injury while on duty with England, while Stones was forced out of the Three Lions’ clash with Belgium on Tuesday.

“Kyle and John are out. “Kyle’s [injury is] more tough than John’s but they will be out. I don’t know how many games.” – Pep Guardiola

Manuel Akanji (knock) is “okay”, at least, while Matheus Nunes was seen in training on Thursday after reports that he too suffered a minor injury while away with his nation.

Ederson and Kevin De Bruyne carried muscle injuries into this international break but there is good news to report on that front.

Both players were sighted in training on Thursday, with Guardiola saying on Friday that Ederson was “much, much better”.

“Kevin is really such an important player. It’s been a tough season for him with the injuries and having a setback, he’s been out for a long [time]. He trained really well yesterday so we will see what they are going to do the next days.” – Pep Guardiola

LIVERPOOL

Diogo Jota (knee), Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee), Thiago Alcantara (muscle), Stefan Bajcetic (calf), Ben Doak (knee), Joel Matip (knee) and Alisson (hamstring) are again absent this weekend.

In better news, Darwin Nunez (hamstring) is fit and Ibrahima Konate (hamstring) recovered to feature for France over the last week.

Curtis Jones (foot) has rejoined training, too.

A scan on Andrew Robertson (ankle) has also returned a positive result, as he will likely only be sidelined for days rather than weeks.

“Curtis, not sure if he is available, but he is in training. Ibou had an extra rest day, nothing else. Robbo, we take it a little bit day by day. We will see. He will not train today but it’s not as bad. So, that’s fine. “The other boys, from next week on, step by step. They will join parts of team training. So, we will see what we do with that. They are not too far away. “[Darwin] is fine. He did his rehab during the week, trained the first day partially since we are back. Since then, he is in full training.” – Jurgen Klopp

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

The Lilywhites have no real concerns from the international break, while Micky van der Ven (hamstring) has been passed fit.

“Everyone has got through the internationals OK, which was important for us. They’ve all come back and trained fully today. “Micky has trained the last couple of days, he feels good, so he’s available.” – Ange Postecoglou

As for Richarlison (knee), Postecoglou said that the club were managing a “niggle” but the Brazilian striker has trained today and is available.

So too is Rodrigo Bentancur, who has been playing with a broken toe.

Manor Solomon (knee), Fraser Forster (foot) and Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) remain on the sidelines.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Sven Botman was added to the injury list over the break, with knee surgery set to keep him out for 6-9 months.

Joelinton (quad), Sandro Tonali (ban), Callum Wilson (tendon) and Nick Pope (shoulder) remain sidelined, too.

Lewis Miley also looks set to be unavailable, having exited the England under-20 camp with a back issue. Eddie Howe said on Friday that the Magpies were seeking specialist opinion on the youngster’s injury.

Howe was less clear-cut on Kieran Trippier (calf), Tino Livramento (calf) and Harvey Barnes (hamstring). All three are thought to be nearing a return but it remains to be seen if the visit of West Ham United comes too soon.

“Yeah, possibly. Let’s wait and see.” – Eddie Howe on whether Harvey Barnes, Kieran Trippier and/or Tino Livramento could return in Gameweek 30

Martin Dubravka is fine after returning home early from international duty with Slovakia. Personal reasons were cited for that.

“Yeah, he’s fine, no problems.” – Eddie Howe on Martin Dubravka

Howe said that the wing-back system he used against Manchester City in the cup a fortnight ago was “something we will look at”, adding that Lewis Hall impressed him in that system when emerging as a substitute.

Hall could now get more of a look-in in the run-in.

“Certainly, wing-back is a position that he’s played and excelled in. I think the majority of his time when he played at Chelsea last year, that was the position he played. Yeah, I was pleased with him when he came on. “I’m sure he’ll get more game-time between now and the end of the season.” – Eddie Howe on Lewis Hall

ASTON VILLA

Unai Emery confirmed that Matty Cash (hamstring), who lasted only ten minutes of Poland’s win over Estonia last Thursday, will be out for around 2-3 weeks.

Villa will also be without the suspended John McGinn, who serves the second game of a three-match ban.

Boubacar Kamara (knee), Tyrone Mings (knee) and Emi Buendia (knee) are on the long-term injury list.

Emery said Jacob Ramsey (foot) is “progressing well”, with a decision to be taken on his involvement after the final training session.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Erik ten Hag says there is a “chance” that Lisandro Martinez (knee) will be available to face Brentford on Saturday night.

Martinez spent the international break back home in Argentina, where he was undertaking the final stages of his rehab.

“Yes, there is a chance [Lisandro will be in the squad]. “We have missed him [in] every game because he brings a composure in the team, a calmness in the team and, at the same time, a winning attitude. “He can express this very clearly, he can transfer that into the team and that contributes a lot to our levels.” – Erik ten Hag

Elsewhere, Luke Shaw (muscle), Tyrell Malacia (knee) and Anthony Martial (groin) are still out, while Amad Diallo serves a one-match ban.

Ten Hag kept his cards close to his chest regarding Jonny Evans, Casemiro and Harry Maguire. The first two missed their countries’ matches entirely, while Maguire exited England duty early.

Altay Bayindir (muscle) could be back, as he was only ruled out for a fortnight before the FA Cup victory over Liverpool.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Matheus Cunha (hamstring) should be in contention to return this weekend but Pedro Neto (hamstring) and Hwang Hee-chan (hamstring) remain out, while Craig Dawson (groin) and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (knee) won’t be ready for Gameweek 30.

Dawson should be back next week, while Hwang could be back in less than three weeks – so a Double Gameweek 34 runout looks very much on.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Sam Johnstone is out for the season after undergoing surgery on his elbow.

He joins Matheus Franca (groin), Marc Guehi (knee), Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (hamstring), Cheick Doucoure (Achilles) and Rob Holding (ankle) on the Eagles’ injury list.

Daniel Munoz has recovered from a minor issue sustained over the international break, while Jeffrey Schlupp (groin) is also available.

Michael Olise (hamstring) has been back in training but Oliver Glasner confirmed that Gameweek 30 comes too soon for the winger.

WEST HAM UNITED

David Moyes reported that the Hammers were “pretty much fine” on the injury front but added that there was a “question mark” over Nayef Aguerd and that Lucas Paqueta is being assessed.

The lack of a mention for Mohammed Kudus suggests he has recovered from a minor knee issue.

Maxwel Cornet has hinted over the break that he could return from a hamstring problem, too.

Edson Alvarez will definitely be out as he serves a two-match ban.

BRENTFORD

Thomas Frank isn’t expecting anyone back from injury this weekend.

Ethan Pinnock (ankle) and Christian Norgaard (back) aren’t ready to return, with Frank saying that the pair would also struggle to be fit for Gameweeks 31 and 32.

Kevin Schade (muscle), who has trained over the international break, is not yet in contention, either.

Aaron Hickey (hamstring), who has been unavailable for five months, remains sidelined, too.

Rico Henry (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee) and Ben Mee (ankle) are out for the season, while Sergio Reguilon is banned for one match following his Gameweek 29 red card.