  1. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    27 mins ago

    30 / 31 wildcarders. How many 37 doublers are you starting with?

    I kind of want to keep all of my non doublers until 35 but then I'll need to make 5-6 transfers in 3 GWs to get 15 doublers

    But really don't want to make any transfers before FH34 because the whole team will have good fixtures

    1. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      20 mins ago

      In the past too many managers have not made the best use of the WC because they’ve been too focused on using it to prepare for a BB in a DGW.

      I’m not having a pop at you per se but it seems that most have a blind spot about that.

    2. Morph - Unbelievable Geoff
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Only 8 DGW37 players. I don't want to be too blinkered by it. I reckon Pickford and Branthwaite vs Sheffield Utd in 37 could outscore (e.g.) Onana and Van Hecke. I also have 2x Arsenal, 2x Liverpool and Muniz, some/most of who will be transfered out before 37. (FH34, BTW).

    3. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      I've got 8. Will FH34. Plan in place BB34 will have 12 decent doublers, Salah & RAN (no hits), with 2FT for GW38.

      Obviously, plans can be changed/forced to change 🙂

      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        *BB37

      2. DARE TO BISCAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        *13 decent doublers - excuse my maffs

  2. Jullepuu
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    Saka and Foden to Salah and Gordon for a hit?

    1. Hits from the Bong
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Wouldn’t want to lose either

    2. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Will take a hit for Salah but not for Gordon

      Would like to retain at least one of Saka and Foden

    3. Manani
      • 12 Years
      just now

      if you look past this week, both are worth keeping

  3. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    26 mins ago

    So here's how you do a Fantasy Challenge team...

    Carson*
    Udogie Bradley Timber* Walker*
    Son Maddison Salah Palmer
    Darwin Koumas*
    (Dubravka Muniz Richarlison Gusto)

    Ignore the actual picks. This is more or less on who you think will score the best. I just did a mock-up fairly quick with a focus on how to maximize the autosubs loophole.

    Goalie is straight forward. If Dubravka keeps a cleanie, leave Carson in. If he doesn't, replace Carson with a goalie you want to go for the cleanie with playing later.

    For outfield benched players:

    If all your players blank in the Saturday 3pms > Replace all the *s with players playing later.
    If you want just Muniz > Replace Timber and Koumas. Walker will auto sub out and you get Muniz but the other two are benched.

    After that, you're forced to have Muniz because he's first sub but can isolate to one of the other two.

    If you want Gusto > Replace Koumas only. You'll get Muniz and Gusto, no Richarlison.
    If you want Richarlison > Replace Timber only. You'll get Muniz and Rich, no Gusto.
    If you want both Rich and Gusto > You're gonna have to bring all 3 benched players on.

    This is the most optimal way to do it and this week is good for testing because there are no budget constraints. For future weeks this could be complicated because of your early KO guys being cheap and their replacements being too expensive. But I think budget will likely not matter much in challenge this season. Prices are so generous and you're encouraged to go for some more ambitious differential picks.

    I dunno why I put in the effort for this but it's there if someone wants to give it a go/has money on it this week. Once you get in the habit of setting your team up like this every week I think it'll all be much easier to do. Now if only I had nice leagues to join with good prizes on offer...

  4. RogueBlood
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    Thinking of a -8 this week to sort out my defence as only BB and WC left, 0FT and 0.4itb

    Would would you bring in for
    Senesi & Doughty/Estupinan

    Other defenders are
    Gabriel, Beyer

  5. Jimjam
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    25 mins ago

    WC team (FH34, BB37):

    Petrovic, Dubravka
    Gabriel, Udogie, Gusto, Lascelles, ???
    Salah, Son, Saka, Palmer, Garnacho
    Haaland, Isak, ???

    1. Bradley or Ait-Nouri?
    2. Darwin or Solanke?

    Currently on Bradley & Darwin.

  6. BigKeith
    • 3 Years
    24 mins ago

    who would you bench out of foden and saka to play gordon?

    1. Hits from the Bong
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Saka

  7. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    22 mins ago

    Anyone else's draft tab missing? It's been replaced by fpl challenge for me

  8. R.C
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Who plays right back for City with Walker and Stones one?

    1. BigKeith
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Rico Lewis or Akanji as a right sided cb in a back 3

  9. Eightball
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    Salah Saka Foden Garnacho Palmer
    Solanke Haaland Watkins

    Bench one:

    A) Saka
    B) Foden
    C) Garnacho

  10. Zack124
    • 1 Year
    15 mins ago

    Need to sell M. Cash, he has red flag.
    Shall I buy!

    A. Ait-Nouri
    B. Branthwaite
    C. Bench him and play Doughty (Spurs away)

    This would be -4 as I used 1 transfer. Planning dead end GW 34.

    1. Eightball
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Maybe A but i'm not a huge fan of a -4 for a defender.

  11. TheBiffas
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    a) Elanga (CRY)
    b) D.Luiz (WOL)
    c) Palmer for a -4 hit

    1. The Yam Bandit
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      Elanga

  12. AzzaroMax99
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    On WC:

    A) Solanke+Gomez
    B) Darwin+Gusto

  13. Hanz0
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    Fearful of Palmer this week

    Current midfield: Salah Son Maddison Saka Foden

    Foden > Palmer worth a -4 or better to go without?

  14. el polako
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    WC team ready, will FH in he 34, O.6m in the bank

    Petrovic Onana

    Gusto, Bradley, Lascalles, Udogie, Burn

    Palmer, Son, Richarlison, Salah, Foden

    Haaland, Darwin, Isak

  15. ididnt
    • 12 Years
    8 mins ago

    Is Toney > Muniz -4 worth it? Will also facilitate Haaland in next gw

  16. drughi
    • 14 Years
    7 mins ago

    WC team I just did, FH 34 and BB37. Looking alright ? Benching watkins against city next week but want him for brentford in gw 32 so he stays for now. Its basically watkins and kelleher or darwin/solanke and onana ?

    Kelleher(petrovic)
    Gusto Bradley Porro(Gabriel, Lascelles)
    Son Salah Palmer Gordon (saka)
    Watkins Haaland Isak

  17. Winston.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Son+Foden to Salah+Richarlison…? Thoughts?

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      just now

      No way

