Rate My Team March 29

Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

With the international break behind us and Gameweek 30 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) nearing, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on transfers, captaincy, chip strategy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up. If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

If you’d like to receive an email notification letting you know when future RMT Surgery’s are live, you can now do so. When editing your profile, under ‘Alerts & Notifications‘, you’ll find a section on ‘Email Notifications‘. In there is an option for ‘Rate My Team Surgery‘, check that box and you will receive an email letting you know when the surgery is about to go live.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. RMT SURGERY WITH TOM
    avfc82
    • 14 Years
    7 hours, 26 mins ago

  R.C
    6 Years
    7 hours, 21 mins ago

    Best defender to pick from these two games?

    1. BRE v MUN
    2. AVL v WOL

  Nate(U)dog(ie)
    3 Years
    7 hours, 17 mins ago

    I see Paul O'Keefe has again gotten something wrong about Spurs injury news. Was already wary of him after the last few things he got wrong but just ignoring him now

    g40steve
      6 Years
      6 hours, 51 mins ago

      ???

      Nate(U)dog(ie)
        3 Years
        6 hours, 25 mins ago

        He said Richarlison was a concern with a knee injury going forward but he's fine

        g40steve
          6 Years
          6 hours, 19 mins ago

          Ahh Salah, Palmer or Son Cap now ?

          Nate(U)dog(ie)
            3 Years
            6 hours, 2 mins ago

            I'm sticking with Salah but all good options

  jackruet
    2 Years
    7 hours, 15 mins ago

    Son/saka/solanke who would you sell tp get salah (-4)

    Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      6 hours, 41 mins ago

      If you are not using FH in 34 then it would have to be Son

  Saka Rice
    9 Years
    7 hours, 12 mins ago

    For those doing FH34 I think having Darwin in your team is a bad idea.
    1) He will not start the next 3 games and one of them is Man U.
    2) His underline data will ALWAYS be good but good luck getting a big haul
    3) Solanke is more reliable and will get more minutes. Front 3 would be Isak Haaland Solanke in my opinion amd then move to Jackson after GW34

  Royal5
    12 Years
    7 hours, 8 mins ago

    Saka or Foden out for Salah?

    Legohair
      7 Years
      7 hours, 7 mins ago

      Foden

    Mozumbus
      2 Years
      6 hours, 52 mins ago

      Saka if you have Son, Foden otherwise

      Royal5
        12 Years
        6 hours, 21 mins ago

        How does Son affect the choice?

  Legohair
    7 Years
    7 hours, 7 mins ago

    Rate my WC team?

    Petrovic
    Udogie-Bradley-Gusto
    Salah(c)-Son-Gordon-Palmer
    Haaland-Darwin-Isak

    Onana,Lascelles,Saka,Gabriel

    CONNERS
      5 Years
      7 hours ago

      Very minor point but I think I prefer Branthwaite to Bradley, otherwise it looks good.

      Legohair
        7 Years
        6 hours, 58 mins ago

        Bradley will go at some point but i think i will not get Everton player,im pretty sure they will not have dgw37?

    CONNERS
      5 Years
      6 hours, 55 mins ago

      He's good value though regardless of 37 and has some excellent fixtures coming up.

      I wouldn't base your picks on one dgw.

    Pep bites Kun
      7 Years
      6 hours, 55 mins ago

      Same as my own. I'm still fiddling a bit, but I reckon this is where I'll land.

      There is the much spoken about risk caveat of Bradley & Gusto losing their spots when TAA & Reece are fit, but it's a risk I'm willing to accept. Just need to keep a bit of cash itb.

      G2G from me

      Legohair
        7 Years
        6 hours, 53 mins ago

        Thats problem,i only have 0.1 itb.should o downgrade Gordon to Garnacho maybe to free some funds?

  GE
    7 Years
    7 hours, 7 mins ago

    1) Foden -> Salah
    2) Watkins and Garnacho -> Salah and Muniz (-4)
    3) Save and do 2) next week for free

    Mozumbus
      2 Years
      6 hours, 52 mins ago

      1 easy

      Mambino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 Years
        6 hours, 31 mins ago

        this

  BigKeith
    3 Years
    7 hours, 1 min ago

    Botman to Ait-nouri for a -4 or play daughty/gabriel and do it next week?

    CONNERS
      5 Years
      6 hours, 59 mins ago

      Play Gabriel

      I think we're looking at a tight game on Sunday

  Manani
    12 Years
    6 hours, 56 mins ago

    Areola
    Saliba Gabriel Gusto
    Saka Palmer Foden Son
    Haaland Solanke Watkins
    (Turner Kerkez Reguilion Hwang)

    save FT?
    next week Watkins + Son > Darwin + Salah

    All For One
      5 Years
      6 hours, 51 mins ago

      Team looks good I would save

      All For One
        5 Years
        6 hours, 51 mins ago

        Kelleher
        Gusto, Zsbarnyi, Van Dijk
        Son (C), Salah, Palmer, Garnacho
        Haaland, Solanke, Muniz

        Areola, Saka, Alt Nouri, Gabiel

        How does this wildcard look?

        1.8 ITB, BB GW 34

        Manani
          12 Years
          6 hours, 46 mins ago

          for me Darwin is a 'must' for the dgw

          All For One
            5 Years
            6 hours, 24 mins ago

            Yeah will get him for dgw

  Steavn8k
      6 hours, 49 mins ago

      Is this move worth a -8 to bring in Salah? Thinking long term here.
      Foden, Doug Luiz & Estu -> Salah, Garnacho & Lascelles

    Gudjohnsen
      7 Years
      6 hours, 48 mins ago

      Start one of

      A. Gabriel
      B. Maguire
      C. Doughty

    Shark Team
      6 Years
      6 hours, 48 mins ago

      Start Saka (mci) or Toney (MUN)?
      Man City def injuries made me rethink it

    Junks
      2 Years
      6 hours, 47 mins ago

      Help needed!!

      1FT 4.5ITB
      Areola Turner
      Saliba Gusto Doughty AitNouri Taylor
      Saka Garnacho Foden Son Bowen
      Alvarez Solanke Haaland

      Should I WC this lot? Or wait a week? Im edging towards WC this GW??

    RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 Years
      6 hours, 47 mins ago

      Bench Saka or Garnacho?

      Mambino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 Years
        6 hours, 34 mins ago

        Same dilemma for me. I'm probably going to play Garnacho but it is a close one. Saka being on pens is making me hesitate a bit though

      boombaba
        11 Years
        6 hours, 26 mins ago

        Garn

      All For One
        5 Years
        6 hours, 24 mins ago

        Saka

      The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 Years
        6 hours, 6 mins ago

        I’m currently playing Garnacho

    adrianh2024
        6 hours, 46 mins ago

        Attacker Dilemna:

        A) Darwin
        B) Isak

        I was leaning towards B but I need to get Haaland back in my team with my free transfer next week which would mean a -4 to get Darwin in for Sheffield United.

        I cant get Gordon in the team either without sacrificing one of Saka/Son/Foden/Palmer/Salah

      RICICLE
        1 Year
        6 hours, 39 mins ago

        Hi gents, team is:

        Areola
        Gabriel - Branthwaite - Zabarnyi
        Palmer - Saka - Foden - Son
        Watkins - Haaland - Solanke
        _____________________________
        Dubravka: KDB: Saliba: Baldock

        Shall be dead ending into 34 and WC in 35

        Plan is to do KDB > Salah, but would you rather lose a forward or another midfielder to facilitate it?

        A) Watkins > Semenyo/Muniz/Mateta? (352)

        B) Foden > Garnacho/Sarabia (343)

        Suppose losing a mid would enable Darwin in also for the DGW.

        Thoughts much appreciated chaps! 🙂

        The Mighty Hippo
          7 Years
          6 hours, 28 mins ago

          I would play KDB ahead of Saka and do the move to Salah next week, especially if you're planning to use a hit if you do those transfers this week.

          RICICLE
            1 Year
            6 hours, 15 mins ago

            Yeah it would be for a -4 buddy, is Saka not expected to play?
            KDB doesn’t sit easy with me, is he expected to play d’ya know?

      KUNingas
        8 Years
        6 hours, 39 mins ago

        WC30, FH44, BB37

        A) Gabriel
        B) Udogie

        If going with A, plan to Make Gabriel -> Udogie before GW36

        tricpic
          14 Years
          6 hours, 31 mins ago

          FH44 not gonna get you many points

        boombaba
          11 Years
          6 hours, 28 mins ago

          B for me

      Bishopool
        12 Years
        6 hours, 35 mins ago

        a) Gabriel
        b) Daughty
        c) Gusto (-4pts)
        d) Bradley (-4pts)
        e) Lascelles (-4pts)

        leeboy104
          3 Years
          6 hours, 34 mins ago

          Gabriel

          tricpic
            14 Years
            6 hours, 32 mins ago

            Daughty

      leeboy104
        3 Years
        6 hours, 34 mins ago

        GTG?
        Dubravka
        Zab Porro Pau
        Son(c) Foden Richa Palmer
        Solanke Haaland Watkins

        Areola Saka Gabriel Kerkez
        1 ft 2.4 ITB

      jonnybhoy
        11 Years
        6 hours, 34 mins ago

        No Son which I'm terrified for. 0.4m ITB and no FT. Dont have FH. Anything else you would do here? Plan to WC35 and BB 37

        Leno
        Gabriel Zabarnyi Gusto
        Salah (c) Palmer Foden Saka
        Haaland Watkins Solanke

        Aerola Doughty Kabore Hwang

      Manani
        12 Years
        6 hours, 33 mins ago

        thoughts on
        Kerkez > C.Richards?

        will set me up for dgw34,
        but also mean will need a hit to get Darwin + Salah next week

      tricpic
        14 Years
        6 hours, 31 mins ago

        This weekend only
        Haaland or Darwin

        Manani
          12 Years
          6 hours, 29 mins ago

          darwin

        boombaba
          11 Years
          6 hours, 28 mins ago

          Dar

      boombaba
        11 Years
        6 hours, 29 mins ago

        Any changes need to this WC
        Onana Petrovic
        Schar Udog Lascelles Gusto Bradley
        Salah Madders Son Palmer Garnacho
        Haaland Darwin Isak

        Then plan would be FH 34
        BB with 15 in GW37

        BadaBing
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          4 Years
          6 hours, 25 mins ago

          Double Newcastle defence? Replace Schar

          boombaba
            11 Years
            6 hours, 24 mins ago

            Lascelles is fodder until double game week 37

        I Member
          8 Years
          6 hours, 16 mins ago

          No Arsenal is crazy imo.

          boombaba
            11 Years
            6 hours, 5 mins ago

            Madders becomes
            Saka for Luton at home

          boombaba
            11 Years
            6 hours, 4 mins ago

            Basically a one week punt Madders for Luton at home and then Saka for Luton at home and Saka stays until DGW37 and he becomes Foden with a double

      OptimusBlack
        10 Years
        6 hours, 28 mins ago

        Dubrvaka
        Tripper Gabriel Ait- Nouri
        Saka Bowen Foden Son
        Haaland Solanke Watkins
        (Kiminaski Garnacho Reguilion Doughty )
        1FT 0 ITB
        What to do ? Save FT ?

        boombaba
          11 Years
          6 hours, 27 mins ago

          Save and go to the bar

      TeddiPonza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        13 Years
        6 hours, 28 mins ago

        Start Gabriel or Maguire?

        boombaba
          11 Years
          6 hours, 26 mins ago

          Slab nut

      Kabayan
        7 Years
        6 hours, 22 mins ago

        A. Foden to Salah © (-4)?
        Or
        B. Keep Foden and Son ©

      Dthinger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 Years
        6 hours, 15 mins ago

        Foden + Robertson to Salah + Gusto is worth a hit, right?

        Team would be:

        Leno
        Bradley Gusto Ait-Nouri
        Salah Son Palmer Garnacho Saka
        Haaland Solanke

        Pickford Morris Saliba Estu

      Timbomars
        10 Years
        6 hours, 15 mins ago

        What is the general consensus on Bradley being nailed? Is there any chance he loses his place or is being rotated heavily by the time we get to DGW34? Wanna bring him in but only if he has that spot nailed!

        Dthinger
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          7 Years
          6 hours, 11 mins ago

          I don't think I'd bring him in.

