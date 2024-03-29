174
  1. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 41 mins ago

    Is Petrovic nailed on for the rest of the season?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 32 mins ago

      Yes 100%*

      * answer provided to assuage lollygaggers anxiety and may not in fact be true.

    2. XX SMICER XX
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 28 mins ago

      I can see Sanchez taking some minutes if fit.
      Chelsea will likely have nothing to play for

    3. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 16 mins ago

      If you consider that PSxG-GA/90 is the most reliable metric to determine GK quality, and we should,
      https://fbref.com/en/comps/9/keepersadv/Premier-League-Stats

      then you can claim he is the worst goalkeeper in the league (23/23). Worse than Turner, worse than Flekken. He doesn't make saves and he doesn't keep clean sheets.

      I can only assume that he is now template because the spreadsheet twonks have got blindsided by FDR, and haven't actually watched Chelsea this season.

    4. Gommy
      • 14 Years
      5 hours, 14 mins ago

      Sanchez will only get minutes in the prem if there’s a Petrovic injury.

      Sanchez lost his place due to his own and his own performance v Leicester in addition to the fresh injury now, only sets him back further from regaining 1st choice.

      Sanchez will feature in the FA Cup game v City and then the final if we miraculously made it.

    5. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 8 mins ago

      Unless Sanchez is injured long term: NO.

  2. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    5 hours, 39 mins ago

    Best Option for this GW

    Barkley > Salah

    Reguilion > Gusto

    Both for -4

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 38 mins ago

      Both solid transfers.
      Who would you start if you didn’t take the hit?

    2. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 28 mins ago

      Salah will be enough without a hit

  3. XX SMICER XX
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 39 mins ago

    Any love for Chris Wood? 3 decent home fixtures coming up, fit so should start

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 10 mins ago

      He will score this week, that’s all I know.

  4. Buck The Trent
    • 12 Years
    5 hours, 36 mins ago

    Need cash to get Salah. Which option is best to release cash ?

    A Watkins to Darwin
    B Solanke to Semenyo
    C Doughty to Lascelles

    Will WC35, BB37 so ideally prefer players who double in DGW34

    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 35 mins ago

      C
      A
      B

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 33 mins ago

      I've considered B although it's not 100% he starts this week due to lots of IB minutes.

    3. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 29 mins ago

      C easy

    4. Kingy109
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 26 mins ago

      Assuming you don't need him to play in GW32 and 33 - Doughty to Richards, same price as Lascelles, doubles in 34

  5. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 34 mins ago

    Tricky decision this week...

    Neto
    Gabriel Gusto Kerkez*
    Son Saka Foden Palmer
    Haaland Watkins Solanke
    Areola // Hwang* Doughty Taylor

    Kerkez with backup of Doughty isn't fab. Kerkez did have an IB injury but coach said he'd have played did competitive. May have to just play and hope?

    Was originally looking at doing Hwang/Solanke > Salah/Muniz (benching Foden).

    But keep Solanke instead due to DGW?

    Could only get Salah by selling Watkins. Watkins fixture okay this week. Buying Muniz now when he doesn't have a DGW is a shame. Cunha is a alternative option but he's literally just back from injury with 3 games in about a week to come. Iffy...

    ... help!

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 54 mins ago

      Yeah, I’d prioritise a pomelo over this.

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 30 mins ago

        Useful as ever, thank you sire.

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 21 mins ago

          The vitamin c will help with your tricky decision!

  6. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    5 hours, 32 mins ago

    I honestly can't understand the thought process around double gameweeks. Every time we have upcoming doubles, so many people's transfer strategies seem based around transferring in double gameweek players. It's fine if they are good FPL picks already but I just don't understand the logic in transferring in players who have been poor options all season just because they play 4 games over a set number of weeks instead of 3 and in the process ignoring much better options playing 3 games. What gain are people expecting? People make the same mistakes ever time.

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 30 mins ago

      We fall into the same trap every season. It's because double gameweeks have the allure of lots of points; a bit like a fruit machine when you get to a highest level on the board and the payouts are at their biggest.

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        5 hours, 13 mins ago

        I like mangoes.

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          5 hours, 9 mins ago

          It's a cherry unfortunately

      2. gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 47 mins ago

        Players who have never been poor options all season are highly unlikely to get lots of points though even with an extra game. Like people targeting Palace players. At what point ever this season have any of their players been good options? Them having 4 games instead of 3 doesn't change that.

    2. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 29 mins ago

      Agreed except for good players with DGWs

  7. FootballRookie
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 29 mins ago

    Which 2 would you prioritise?
    A) Solanke
    B) Isak
    C) Darwin
    D) Watkins

    Above is for a WC and still got FH and BB to use

    1. Milk, 1 Šuker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 54 mins ago

      A and B for me.

  8. The Pep Revolution
    • 12 Years
    5 hours, 20 mins ago

    Do you think Havertz is likely to continue his current form or is it more a flash in the pan? With Jesus back does he lose his more advanced position?

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 54 mins ago

      A bit of both. After Luton, the flash may disappear.

  9. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 17 mins ago

    What's the chance of heavy Liverpool rotation over the next two matches (BHA and SHU)? And which players are at risk?

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      5 hours, 6 mins ago

      Given Man Utd is the 3rd game, most of them. Bradley may get both games if he will be replaced vs United.

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 4 mins ago

        Liverpool are going for the title. It's crunch time. Early substitutions are more likely than benchings.

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 14 Years
          5 hours, 3 mins ago

          Risk of minutes was the question 😉

          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            4 hours, 57 mins ago

            It's starts everyone wants... and benchings everyone wants to avoid

            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 14 Years
              4 hours, 56 mins ago

              I'd rather the last 30 minutes of damage.

              1. FPL Virgin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                4 hours, 46 mins ago

                When you have hit over 40xG and are creating on average 4 big chances per game at home, every minute is damage.... And you want as many of those minutes as possible

      2. Stranger Mings
        • 3 Years
        5 hours, 4 mins ago

        Does that mean salah maybe benched gw31?

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 14 Years
          4 hours, 45 mins ago

          60 minute run out if possible.

          1. Stranger Mings
            • 3 Years
            4 hours, 44 mins ago

            I ask as can't get salah without a hit

            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 14 Years
              4 hours, 42 mins ago

              If the Brighton game is easy, it probably helps the next game.

              1. Stranger Mings
                • 3 Years
                4 hours, 40 mins ago

                Yeh guess if salah comes off early plays gw31 but if plays 90m more risky

      3. Milk, 1 Šuker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 4 mins ago

        I'm considering the Mac Daddy in midfield. I like his prospects for 2 out of the three, though really want him to start all three.

  10. The Knights Template
  11. Wılly
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 13 mins ago

    A.
    Muniz (shu, nfo, NEW, whm)
    Maddison (whm, NFO, new)

    B.
    Toney (MUN, BHA, avl, SHU)
    Gordon (EVE, full, TOT)

  12. Karan14
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 12 mins ago

    Better option on WC (FH34 & BB37)?

    A) Foden & Muniz
    B) Darwin & Garnacho

    Darwin or Muniz will both have to be sold for BB37 ideally.
    I think WCing now and not having Foden is also an issue because he will be needed for DGW37 imo and City have amazing fixtures from GW31 anyways.

    1. Wılly
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 35 mins ago

      I'd say B, Darwin for prime fixtures and gives you more flexibility to make moves down the line

  13. Junks
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 8 mins ago

    *repost*
    1FT 4.5ITB
    Areola Turner
    Saliba Gusto Doughty AitNouri Taylor
    Saka Garnacho Foden Son Bowen
    Alvarez Solanke Haaland

    Should I WC this lot? Or wait a week? Im edging towards WC this GW??

    1. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 40 mins ago

      It's a good team, hold

  14. The Pep Revolution
    • 12 Years
    5 hours, 6 mins ago

    My main rival has gained against me using double Arsenal defence so I was thinking of getting two myself. However looking at their fixtures I don't see many clean sheets for the rest of the season. What do you think?

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 39 mins ago

      Lots of 1-0 wins on the way.

      1. The Pep Revolution
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 34 mins ago

        You reckon Arsenal will keep a few clean sheets the rest of the season?

    2. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 38 mins ago

      I'd rather use the money elsewhere

  15. Old Gregg
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 4 mins ago

    Back 5 of - Kerkez-Doughty-Walker-Gabriel-Lamptey

    AWould you take a -4 to get VVD in?

    1. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 36 mins ago

      Nope

  16. drughi
    • 14 Years
    5 hours, 4 mins ago

    Do I need to wildcard this week ? 0 FT left. Plan is FH 34 and BB 37

    Dubravka
    Doughty Gabriel Porro
    Maddison Salah Saka Palmer Son(C)
    Watkins Toney

    areola morris saliba taylor

    1. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 36 mins ago

      Almost same team and decided to stick this week, may WC before GW32 to get Haaland back

      1. drughi
        • 14 Years
        4 hours, 28 mins ago

        yeah feels like a better week to wildcard next week or possibly hold til gw 35

  17. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 2 mins ago

    Palmer -4 to outscore Toney or Saka this week?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      Yes Saka

  18. TheBiffas
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 57 mins ago

    a) Elanga (CRY)
    b) D.Luiz (WOL)
    c) Palmer for a -4 hit

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 17 mins ago

      B, one last time.

  19. Tazah
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 57 mins ago

    is brad friedel nailed on for spurs or do we think he will rotate with this new guy Lloris?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      I'd go Jaask personally

      1. TheBiffas
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 24 mins ago

        What about Michel Vorm?

  20. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 49 mins ago

    Who score more this GW only ?
    A- Salah & Jackson -4
    B- Bowen & Haaland

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 17 mins ago

      B

    2. Udogie-style
        4 hours, 17 mins ago

        A

      • CONNERS
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 17 mins ago

        A probably

      • OptimusBlack
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 12 mins ago

        Cheers

    3. Jafalad
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 34 mins ago

      Best five defenders if you were playing WC now?

      Currently with: Bradley, Saliba, Lascelles, Branthwaite, Musto.

      Playing FH in 34 and BB in 37.

      1. Karan14
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 22 mins ago

        I have Gabriel over Saliba & Udogie over Branthwaite

    4. Bobkat
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 5 mins ago

      Playing Gabriel and Konsa. Do I play a) Pau or b) Doughty with them?

    5. Top Lad Dakes.
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      Any advice here very much appreciated with 1FT and 10.0 ITB!

      Just do KDB to Salah? Anything else / different?

      Dubravka (Areola)
      Porro Branthwaite Saliba (Doughty Gabriel*)
      KDB* Saka* Foden Palmer Garnacho
      Watkins Solanke (Morris)

