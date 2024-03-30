832
  1. F4L
    • 9 Years
    42 mins ago

    wow burnley could've been only 2 points from safety if they won (hit the woodwork late on). what a season, nothing decided

    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Wait a minute. How are not forest on 22 pts now?

      1. F4L
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        points deduction

  2. Gudjohnsen
    • 7 Years
    39 mins ago

    Was not aggressive earlier in the season. Paid the price.

    Am now aggressive and am paying the price.

    This is Kirkegaard's essential philosophy.

  3. F4L
    • 9 Years
    37 mins ago

    palmer 9 shots, 5 chances created, gusto 3 and 5 respecitvely. chelsea 4.5 xG in total. oh dear, Poch will be bringing out the stats in his next press conference again 😀

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      35 mins ago

      *Muniz with 7 shots today, won't be long before even Haaland is eating his dust in the underlying stats battle

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      34 mins ago

      Would help if half of the shots today weren't straight at Muric - but fair play to the keeper as he did very well.

    3. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      33 mins ago

      can't win with 10 men - how can Poch be happy with this result - bottom three team at home?

    4. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      Think Pooch is now a one season Chelsea manager. There’s low … and then that.

      1. GreennRed
        • 12 Years
        20 mins ago

        He's slowly improving them and having to deal with Boehly at the same time. Potter was bringing them nowhere.

        1. David Richardson
          • 10 Years
          17 mins ago

          Boehly hasn't had anything to do with football operations for a long time.

          1. Ginkapo FPL
            • 12 Years
            16 mins ago

            So he just wrecked everything and then left? What a guy

          2. GreennRed
            • 12 Years
            14 mins ago

            You think so? He bought some of the overpriced halfwits that Poch inherited.

      2. Bluetiger1
        • 1 Year
        14 mins ago

        100% agree
        Tried to warm to him but tactically not sure what his doing?

        Chelsea had two better options when they went for him in
        Luis Enrique & Julian Nagelsmann which I had wished for
        but went for Poch!

  4. Big boy Bowen
    • 7 Years
    37 mins ago

    Come on Watkins and Luiz, keep this good start up

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Watkins to punish sellers ftw

      1. Big boy Bowen
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Surely nobody sold him

        1. Royal5
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Many WC’ers did

          1. Big boy Bowen
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Madness, would rather go without Haaland than Watkins

          2. Steamboat Willy Boly
            • 7 Years
            just now

            good work if they did it for isak

            1. Big boy Bowen
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Not if Watkins gets a hat trick +

  5. R.C
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    How many clean sheets so far?

    A big fat zero

    Open Controls
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      if only Kabore had scored his OG in the 84th minute

    2. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      0/3 and Gabriel sub for Trippier so likely 0/4.

    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      1 (Kerkez). Neto's flappy hands denied the double cleanie!

    4. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Zero. Shall remain that way.

  6. R.C
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    Zophar with 3 injuries on WC

    Areola
    Gusto
    Lascelles

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      12 mins ago

      Doesn't have Areola.

      The other two were very popular on WC.

  7. THFC4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    My dead end team in 29 scored more than my WC team this week,

    Gibbs-White Bowen Chong Son Wood doing the business

    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      I have had a gw. Brought in isak and muniz. Of course watkins can punish me now

      1. jacob1989
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        *good gw

  8. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    33 mins ago

    The other problem with the BB chip out of a supposedly WC15x15 is that you're spunkin up your best chip for your worst chip.

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      yea would much rather 2 FH's in the season or the like. maybe a week with 2 captains for something to keep it simple to replace.

    2. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Depends on your team and how you play it. I'll do it not well. Prob gonna BB first because I won't have have more than 11 doublers in a DGW BB. Can try and get 11 good doublers in DGW WC and 4 good players on bench for remaining GWs. OR is poor so just trying to stay interested until 38 at this stage.

    3. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      I already bb 1st half of season and got like 15 pts. Not too bad

  9. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    31 mins ago

    Brereton Díaz was the answer!

    To gw30 at least.

    1. Big boy Bowen
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Nah back to normal Sheff United next week

  10. R.C
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    How tf did Leverkusen score two in 88' and 90'? Rigged?

    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      They been doing that all season. Its like the 5th time this season!
      They are incredible. On a 40 game unbeaten run now i believe

    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Can say the same about a lot of PL games.

    3. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      By putting the ball in the back of the net

  11. Steamboat Willy Boly
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    salah cappers feeling ok after late son goal? i expected worse

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      25 mins ago

      Switched C from Salah to Son last minute. Think Salah will outscore Son.

    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      No I am not.

    3. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      23 mins ago

      Its ok. 1 goal os ok. More annoyed he tets dll 3 bps

    4. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      Very happy ; some points and Utd further back … and Salah will do more.

    5. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      No Son. Captained Palmer, VC Muniz. Hard to know what to expect from Brighton. Can be class but don't cope too well if opposition get physical.

      1. Bluetiger1
        • 1 Year
        11 mins ago

        Good call

    6. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      Sure. A good few even without Son at all. My ML leader

  12. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    Guys heard gusto injured? Is he out for long by the looks?

  13. Big boy Bowen
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Bloody hell I predicted it!

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/03/30/3pm-team-news-palmer-starts-richarlison-a-sub/?hc_page=5&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_26521800

    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      Throw enough mud

      1. Big boy Bowen
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        Yup and buy enough lotto tickets etc 😉

  14. DropkickMurphys
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    As Martinez is unwillingly (by both him and me) my goalie, you guys can expect at least two goals from Wolves today. Just guess the minutes.

