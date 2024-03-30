The seven-goal thriller on Tyneside will take some beating but we’ve got five more Premier League matches kicking off at 15:00 GMT:

Tottenham Hotspur’s only change from Gameweek 29 sees Timo Werner start in place of Brennan Johnson.

Johnson is joined on the Spurs bench by Richarlison and Micky van de Ven.

Rob Edwards makes two alterations to the Luton Town team that drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest a fortnight ago.

Andros Townsend and Luke Berry are in for the benched Jordan Clark and the injured Chiedozie Ogbene.

It’s two changes apiece at Stamford Bridge, with both managers forced into one alteration.

Mauricio Pochettino recalls Mykhailo Mudryk and Benoit Badiashile for Raheem Sterling and the injured Trevoh Chalobah.

Cole Palmer and Malo Gusto are both fit to start.

Burnley loanee David Datro Fofana is ineligible to face his parent club, so Lyle Foster replaces him.

Zeki Amdouni comes in for the benched Charlie Taylor in the other tweak.

An unchanged Fulham are away to a Sheffield United side showing three alterations from their last league game three weeks ago.

Two are enforced changes from Chris Wilder as George Baldock and Tom Davies are absent.

Auston Trusty drops to the bench as Anel Ahmedhodzic, Vini Souza and Mason Holgate come in.

Andoni Iraola is the busiest manager of the day.

He brings in Tyler Adams, Milos Kerkez, Marcus Tavernier and Justin Kluivert for Luis Sinsterra, Dango Ouattara, Ryan Christie and Alex Scott.

Sinisterra was confirmed as injured before this game, while Christie is also absent.

Everton manager Sean Dyche recalls Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Seamus Coleman.

Beto is back down among the substitutes, while Vitaliy Mykolenko is ill.

Nottingham Forest have made three changes to the side that drew with Luton in Gameweek 29.

Willy Boly, Harry Toffolo and Anthony Elanga make way as Felipe, Ola Aina and Callum Hudson-Odoi return.

Boly is injured.

Oliver Glasner’s one change to the Crystal Palace side is enforced: goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is out for the season so Dean Henderson comes in.

GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Neto, A Smith, Mepham, Zabarnyi, Kerkez, Cook, Adams, Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier, Solanke.

Subs: Travers, Kelly, Faivre, Ouattara, Scott, Hill, Unal, Billing, Aarons.

Everton XI: Pickford, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Coleman, Harrison, Garner, Onana, McNeil, Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Virgínia, Patterson, Keane, Beto, Young, Gomes, Gueye, Chermiti, Warrington.

Chelsea XI: Petrovic, Gusto, Disasi, Badiashile, Cucurella, Fernandez, Caicedo, Palmer, Gallagher, Mudryk, Jackson.

Subs: Bettinelli, Silva, Sterling, Madueke, Casadei, Deivid, Gilchrist, Tauriainen, Acheampong.

Burnley XI: Muric, Assignon, O’Shea, Esteve, Vitinho, Cullen, Berge, Amdouni, Larsen, Foster, Odobert.

Subs: Trafford, Taylor, Cork, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Rodríguez, Manuel, Ekdal, Tresor.

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Williams, Boly, Murillo, Toffolo, Yates, Sangare, Origi, Gibbs-White, Elanga, Wood.

Subs: Turner, Toffolo, Dominguez, Reyna, Elanga, Danilo, Montiel, Omobamidele, Ribeiro.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Ward, Andersen, Richards, Munoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell, Ayew, Mateta, Eze.

Subs: Matthews, Tomkins, Schlupp, Clyne, Hughes, Ahamada, Ozoh, Chibuenze Umeh, Mathurin.

Sheffield United: Grbic, Ahmedhodzic, Holgate, Robinson, Osborn, Arblaster, Hamer, Bogle, Souza, McBurnie, Brereton Diaz.

Subs: Foderingham, Trusty, Norwood, Ben Slimane, Larouci, McAtee, Curtis, Osula, Brooks.

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Bassey, Adarabioyo, Robinson, Lukic, Palhinha, Iwobi, Pereira, Willian, Muniz.

Subs: Rodak, Ream, Tete, Reed, Wilson, Cairney, Traore, De Cordova-Reid, Jimenez.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Udogie, Bissouma, Sarr, Kulusevski, Maddison, Werner, Son.

Subs: Austin, Hojbjerg, Richarlison, Emerson, Lo Celso, Johnson, Bentancur, Davies, Van de Ven.

Luton Town XI: Kaminski, Burke, Mengi, Kabore, Berry, Mpanzu, Barkley, Doughty, Townsend, Chong, Morris.

Subs: Shea, Krul, Woodrow, Clark, Hashioka, Onyedinma, Johnson, Nelson, Piesold.

