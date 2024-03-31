700
  1. boombaba
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Would you go Madders to Ode for next week and beyond ?
    Priced out of Saka

  2. Jet5605
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    2 FT and 3.9 ITB. Planning to do Rich > Salah but who to downgrade Watkins to in order to enable (6.3 budget)?

    A - Cunha
    B - Mateta
    C - Other?

    Raya
    Gabriel - Gusto - Konsa
    Son - Rich - Foden - Palmer - Saka
    Haaland - Watkins

    Areola - Branthwaite - Morris - Doughty

    1. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Isn’t that Fulham striker popular ? Maybe him

    2. Tasty Jerk
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      B) Boom boom boom - Mateta is in the room

  3. Old Bull
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Most idiotic decision of my season this week. Had Palmer as Captain but panicked and brought in Salah and Kelleher in for -8 and Salah as captain. Player out Bowen. Had been gaining nicely on my rivals. Season implodes.
    I’m a teapot, I’m a teapot!

  4. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/03/31/man-city-v-arsenal-team-news-gabriel-saka-start-ederson-out/

