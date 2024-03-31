The two remaining Gameweek 30 fixtures take place today, starting with Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion.

Kick-off at Anfield is at 14:00 BST.

Jurgen Klopp makes just one change to the team he sent out against Manchester United in the FA Cup.

Andrew Robertson misses out with an ankle injury, so Conor Bradley replaces him and Joe Gomez switches to the left.

Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez all start in attack.

As for Brighton, there are three changes to their side from the 1-0 win over Roma.

Joel Veltman, Carlos Baleba and Jakub Moder are brought into the starting XI, with Billy Gilmour, Adam Lallana and Julio Enciso dropping out.

The line-up suggests Tariq Lamptey will play an advanced role.

GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Bradley, Quansah, van Dijk, Gomez, Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Diaz, Darwin

Subs: Adrian, Konate, Gakpo, Elliott, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Clark, McConnell, Danns

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Veltman, van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan, Gross, Baleba, Lamptey, Adingra, Moder, Welbeck

Subs: Steele, Igor, Webster, Lallana, Barco, Ferguson, Fati, Buonanotte, Chouchane

