Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers face a swift turnaround with Mohamed Salah (£13.3m) the firm armband favourite ahead of Gameweek 31’s midweek fixtures.

But, as usual, the Captain Sensible article highlights which assets have the best chance of hauling – and if anyone can challenge the Egyptian.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Tuesday’s 18:00 BST deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Mohamed Salah proved the match-winner in Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion. The Egyptian produced a stand-out performance in long-awaited return to Klopp’s starting line-up. Against Roberto De Zerbi’s side, Salah’s 12 attempts, nine efforts in the box and three big chances were leading totals among all players for Gameweek 30 – so ‘captainers’ can count themselves rather unfortunate.

At the time of writing, Salah is backed by just two-thirds of our users for the armband.

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland (£14.3m) made it back-to-back Premier League blanks. His inability to notch against Liverpool and Arsenal further fuelled the narrative that the Norwegian can be opposed against elite opposition.

The former Molde marksman’s four efforts in the box were a match-leading total but Haaland failed to hit the target in a display devoid of his trademark clinical finishing.

Haaland is backed by just under one-tenth of our users to rediscover his goalscoring touch.

Bukayo Saka (£9.0m) occupies third place with 6.4% of the vote, closely followed by Son Heung-min (£10.1m) and Alexander Isak (£7.7m) further back.

THE PLAYER STATISTICS – LAST SIX MATCHES