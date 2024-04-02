As we continue to edge closer to the Gameweek 31 deadline, we’re rolling out our latest trio of differentials.

To qualify, the player must have a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

BRYAN MBEUMO

FPL ownership: 5.9%

5.9% Price: £6.7m

£6.7m GW31-35 fixtures: BHA | avl | SHU | lut | eve

Bryan Mbeumo (£5.9m) sits just over our usual differential threshold, yet with most of his ownership ‘dead teams’, we’ve made a one-off exception.

Having been sidelined since December with an ankle injury, the Cameroon international has returned to action in recent weeks, with substitute appearances against Burnley and Manchester United.

Prior to being ruled out, Mbeumo bagged three goals and four assists in seven league appearances, so Thomas Frank will be desperate to reinstate the 24-year-old ahead of Wednesday’s home clash with Brighton and Hove Albion.

Indeed, Frank confirmed Mbeumo is “ready to start” in Monday’s pre-match presser.

“He’s ready to start. If he starts, let’s see. It depends on what we do. We have done everything against Brighton: we have played 4-3-3, 4-4-2, 3-5-2. Ivan [Toney] has done well and [Yoane] Wissa has done well. There is no doubt that Bryan has been one of our most important players and one of our most consistent and best players over many years. So, I want him in the team as soon as possible. We could maybe have space for all three of them [Mbeumo, Toney and Wissa]; let’s see. “I’m very happy to have Bryan back. It’s crucial that he’s come back to us. Of course, we missed him. We lost five in a row – [the defeat to Brighton on 6 December] was the first of the five – and that spell was the biggest blow. I would have loved to have him after, but then luckily Ivan came back and then we had a little bit more strength up front. All head coaches and managers want all options available because that means you can tweak it depending on types. You can use the subs and change the system a little bit. I’m very pleased that it’s getting better and better with the offensive opportunities.” – Thomas Frank on Bryan Mbeumo

Comparing the league’s full roster of midfielders in Gameweeks 1-15, Mbeumo ranked joint-second for goal attempts (41), second for shots in the box (30) and joint-fourth for shots on target (16), underlining his potential to flourish as a mid-priced differential.

He wasn’t even overly reliant on spot-kicks, which he’s since lost to Ivan Toney (£8.1m), placing second for non-penalty expected goal involvement (NPxGI, 10.0).

Often criticised for his poor finishing last term, Mbeumo has sharpened up that facet of his game this season, upping his goal conversion rate from 12.6% to 17.1%.

Brentford could only draw 1-1 with Man Utd on Saturday, but they racked up 31 shots and will fancy their chances of breaching a Brighton backline that’s mustered just four clean sheets all season. Furthermore, Mbeumo will certainly source encouragement from the fact that Albion have conceded 11 goals in their past five away matches.

ALEXIS MAC ALLISTER

FPL ownership: 4.0%

4.0% Price: £5.8m

£5.8m GW31-35 fixtures: SHU | mun | CRY | ful + eve | whu

The first 24 Gameweeks of the season yielded just one goal and one assist for Alexis Mac Allister (£5.8m).

In Liverpool’s last five outings, however, the Argentine World Cup winner has re-established himself as a viable option on the Fantasy market, notching two goals, four assists and 37 points.

His underlying stats across that period illustrate the depth to his game: Mac Allister has racked up 12 shots, while only five other midfielders have managed more key passes (17) than the former Brighton man.

But what’s changed and why is Mac Allister suddenly offering more threat? Well, that would be Wataru Endo (£5.4m), who took over as Liverpool’s first-choice number six/holding midfielder in Gameweek 24, which has freed Mac Allister up to float further forward and impact games in the final-third.

Above: Alexis Mac Allister’s touch heatmap in Gameweeks 1-23 (left) and 24-30 (right)

Certainly, Mac Allister will fancy his chances on Thursday as Jurgen Klopp’s troops prepare to host a Sheffield United outfit that places bottom for goals conceded (77) this season.

The following fixtures are also in his favour, with a ‘double’ in Gameweek 34 which includes visits to Fulham and Everton.

DANIEL MUNOZ

FPL ownership: 0.2%

0.2% Price: £4.5m

£4.5m GW31-35 fixtures: bou | MCI | liv | WHU + NEW | ful

With an out-of-position berth on the right of a 3-4-2-1, wing-back Daniel Munoz (£4.5m) offers an intriguing route into Crystal Palace’s defence.

The January signing supplied an assist in Gameweek 28 and came close to scoring on Saturday, glancing a late header off the post. He also stood out defensively at the City Ground, winning four of his five attempted tackles, plus two interceptions and five clearances.

Since Palace switched tactics in Gameweek 25, which coincided with Oliver Glasner’s appointment, Munoz has attempted four shots in the box, completed seven dribbles and racked up 12 penalty box touches.

Looking ahead, he should benefit from the return to fitness of Eberechi Eze (£6.0m), plus the increasingly influential Adam Wharton (£5.0m), whose vision and ability to pick out a pass has the potential to deliver points.

Glasner’s men now visit Bournemouth on Tuesday, and with the Cherries having conceded six goals in their past three home games, Munoz’s raids down the right could translate into attacking returns this time around.

Beyond this Gameweek, a tough double-header of fixtures (MCI, liv) might put off any would-be suitors, yet Munoz is easily benchable at just £4.5m. Bearing in mind Palace then host West Ham United and Newcastle United in Double Gameweek 34, he could prove a shrewd acquisition.