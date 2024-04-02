371
371 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Mane Mane Mane
    • 3 Years
    40 mins ago

    Who to start out of Udogie or Zabarnyi, if I have Neto in goal.

    Open Controls
    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Udogie, spread the def risk + Udog a good offensive threat

      Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Zab, nearly kept the cleanie last week. Udogie is awful

      Open Controls
      1. The Big Fella
        • 7 Years
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
  2. boombaba
    • 11 Years
    36 mins ago

    Bottomed

    Play Petrovic or Onana

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      I think there are goals on both sides, so its gotta be Onana - United concede so many shots but don't create lots so he's much better potential for save points

      Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Whichever one you bench will scor the most points

      Open Controls
  3. WVA
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    Areola Turner

    Areola to Kelleher worth a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      32 mins ago

      I guess it pays off eventually, even if Areola back in 32. Depends on your WC situation as Kelleher not nailed for the season so there is another transfer needed there

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        Still have WC so will lose him on that but hoping he gets 31-33

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      31 mins ago

      You need a GK so take a hit. Issue is Kelleher is a short term option

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 7 Years
        31 mins ago

        No an issue as have WC BB FH

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          25 mins ago

          Hopefully you get enough GWs out of Kelleher to pay the hit off

          Open Controls
  4. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    30 mins ago

    Differential wc. Bb34, fh37. Make it or break it.

    Pickford
    Vvd gabriel white
    Salah son havertz foden palmer
    Darwin solanke

    Hendo Cunha ran zabrayni

    Open Controls
  5. Merlin the Wraith
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    Chances are Doughty out then & given their fixtures Doughty-RAN with gw34 in mind

    Open Controls
  6. Udogie-style
      23 mins ago

      Kiwior, Bradley or Ait Nouri?

      Open Controls
    • FantasyClub
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      Anyone tempted on WC to forego Haaland til after 34BB ?

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Don’t have him in my current draft

        Open Controls
    • FantasyClub
      • 3 Years
      22 mins ago

      Also is anyone tempted by Rice over Havertz or maybe over Saka even given fitness doubt?

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Thinking odegaard. Seems the most nailed

        Open Controls
    • boroie
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      1FT 0.0ITB

      Dubravka
      VVD Gabriel Porro
      Salah(C) Saka Foden Palmer
      Haaland Solanke Muniz

      Areola*; Richarlison Gusto* Doughty*

      The bench is a massive worry, especially given the rotation risk for the likes of Gabriel, Saka, Foden, etc but I can’t decide whether it’s worth using a transfer to sort out. Do I?

      A - roll the FT and hope everyone plays
      B - sort out my bench

      Open Controls
      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        A easy in your position - the teams battling for the title can't afford to rotate and risk dropping points

        Open Controls
    • Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      With Doughty and Gusto doubtful (and no Poch presser to get an update on the latter) is this defence order still right?

      Start: Gabriel, Porro, Gusto
      1st Bench: Doughty
      2nd Bench : Pau

      Open Controls
    • FantasyClub
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Dubravka is a hard sell now on WC eh with Newcastles injury crisis ?

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.