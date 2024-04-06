59
59 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Pep Revolution
    • 12 Years
    22 mins ago

    Who do you think wins this for the week:

    Me- Petrovic, Havertz, Palmer and Isak
    Rival- Pickford, Saka, Son and Solanke

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      18 mins ago

      Rival

      Open Controls
    2. Les Bleus
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      Rival easy

      Open Controls
    3. Mr. O'Connell
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      Rival. I'd delete team tbh.

      Open Controls
    4. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      Rival

      Open Controls
    5. Sun God Nika
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      You

      Open Controls
      1. Sun God Nika
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        But points will be similar

        Open Controls
        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Sounds like you're edging towards rival now you've had a think about it?

          Open Controls
    6. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      You

      Open Controls
      1. La Roja
        • 12 Years
        7 mins ago

        r mum.

        Open Controls
    7. The Pep Revolution
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Have to admit I also think rival has it this week.
      Need a big performanfe from Isak, Palmer and Havertz to have a hope.

      Open Controls
    8. sankalparora07
        just now

        You...if you have captained Palmer

        Open Controls
    9. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      Bowen up top let's f gooo!

      Open Controls
    10. Sandy Ravage
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Would you rather Kelleher or Darwin as 3rd Liverpool player?

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        17 mins ago

        Darwin

        Open Controls
        1. Merlin the Wraith
          • 7 Years
          9 mins ago

          Did Kelleher-Pickford this week to get Luiz-Mac A to go with Salah/Darwin.

          Open Controls
    11. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      19 mins ago

      What minute we expecting Dubravka to lose his cleanie then?

      I’m gonna be ambitious and go 33rd minute

      Open Controls
      1. Steamboat Willy Boly
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        12th

        Open Controls
        1. RICICLE
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Probably more like it haha

          Open Controls
      2. MikeS
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        I'll say 65 minutes, teasing owners with the points on the board then chalk them off

        Open Controls
        1. RICICLE
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          Yep, turning the screw haha

          Open Controls
    12. FplmorelikeFml
        18 mins ago

        Ahhh I benched Watkins over Isak and Muniz since he was an injury doubt. Now he starts and knowing my luck, he's gonna get double digit haul while Newcastle holds Fulham to a 0-0 stalemate! Arghhh

        Open Controls
      • Sandy Ravage
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        Busted Clean Sheet Bingo begins....

        Open Controls
        1. La Roja
          • 12 Years
          15 mins ago

          I’ll start

          Newcastle

          Open Controls
          1. RICICLE
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Definitely this

            Open Controls
        2. RICICLE
          • 1 Year
          14 mins ago

          Sounds like a good game

          Open Controls
        3. Bobby Digital
          • 6 Years
          14 mins ago

          2x Ars
          1x Spurs

          Here

          Open Controls
          1. Merlin the Wraith
            • 7 Years
            11 mins ago

            Same here. Gabriel/Saliba/Udogie

            Open Controls
            1. Bobby Digital
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Ditto

              Open Controls
        4. Sandy Ravage
          • 8 Years
          12 mins ago

          I'd say Bournemouth cos Morris is long overdue

          Open Controls
        5. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          9 mins ago

          I benched Reguilon so Brentford CS is locked in

          Open Controls
      • Pedersen
        • 5 Years
        15 mins ago

        KdB returned what he cost me last GW. Nice

        Open Controls
      • Kaneyonero
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        Who will score first?

        Open Controls
        1. RICICLE
          • 1 Year
          12 mins ago

          Bournemouth I say

          Open Controls
          1. SouthCoastSaint
            • 12 Years
            5 mins ago

            Nearly Tavernier

            Open Controls
            1. RICICLE
              • 1 Year
              just now

              It’s coming

              Open Controls
        2. La Roja
          • 12 Years
          11 mins ago

          Wolves

          Open Controls
        3. SpaceCadet
          • 10 Years
          11 mins ago

          Burnley

          Open Controls
        4. Sun God Nika
          • 3 Years
          9 mins ago

          Newcastle

          Open Controls
        5. Cojones of Destiny
          • 6 Years
          8 mins ago

          Villa

          Open Controls
        6. Zladan
          • 6 Years
          6 mins ago

          Brighton.

          Open Controls
        7. MrZ
          • 9 Years
          5 mins ago

          Fulham

          Open Controls
      • Corgz Dark side of the Loon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        Bowen on fire !!!!......I can see him getting a brace today........Wolves not as good as everyone thinks

        Open Controls
      • AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        What's with the kick off times for the Sunday games?

        Open Controls
        1. tiger
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          4 mins ago

          I was wondering that

          Open Controls
        2. Merlin the Wraith
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Sheff U-Chelsea game shifted to accommodate Sheffield marathon run.

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Cheers

            They're all slightly shifted but I don't mind with the lighter evenings coming.

            Open Controls
      • Ze_Austin
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Fulham all over Newcastle

        Open Controls
        1. RICICLE
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          Yep, it’s nervously waiting for my Dubravka cleanie to go

          Open Controls
        2. Ze_Austin
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Krafth YC, and they've been targeting his flank

          Open Controls
        3. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Fingers crossed

          I went with Muniz over Isak

          Open Controls
      • tiger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        6 mins ago

        Where goals?

        Open Controls
      • g40steve
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Fulham reborn

        Open Controls
      • g40steve
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Everton Simms banging them in for Cov, Leeds busted

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          I've picked a draw there.

          Open Controls
      • g40steve
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Bournemouth testing every part of the goal apart from back of the net!

        Open Controls
        1. Cojones of Destiny
          • 6 Years
          just now

          good game

          Open Controls
      • g40steve
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Luton game end to end like tennis

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Need a Solanke golazo

          Open Controls
      • Boss Hogg
        • 14 Years
        just now

        I am incapable of saying or thinking the words “Captain Palmer” without breaking into the Captain Scarlet theme music.

        Open Controls
      • Ze_Austin
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Dubravka down

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.