Following on from Manchester City’s win over Crystal Palace, five more Premier League matches get underway at 3pm:

One talismanic forward returns from injury and another one is benched at Villa Park.

Ollie Watkins is back in the Aston Villa starting XI after a very swift recovery from a hamstring tweak but Ivan Toney is only among the substitutes for the visitors.

His benching is fitness-related, according to Thomas Frank.

Villa boss Unai Emery makes six changes to his side in all.

Emiliano Martinez is back from illness, John McGinn returns from suspension and Pau Torres, Leon Bailey and Youri Tielemans are recalled after midweek rests.

Robin Olsen, Tim Iroegbunam, Clement Lenglet, Moussa Diaby, Nicolo Zaniolo and Jhon Duran drop out.

Toney is replaced by Bryan Mbeumo in one of three alterations that Frank has made.

Mikkel Damsgaard and Sergio Reguilon also start ahead of Yegor Yarmoliuk and Keane Lewis-Potter.

At Craven Cottage, Anthony Gordon returns after missing out in midweek through suspension.

Harvey Barnes is back on the bench along with Elliot Anderson, who is replaced by Joe Willock.

Timothy Castagne, Tom Cairney and Willian are in at the expense of Kenny Tete, Sasa Lukic and Harry Wilson for the hosts.

Wolves boss Gary O’Neil recalls Santiago Bueno and Tommy Doyle for Hugo Bueno and Leon Chiwome.

Matheus Cunha is only among the substitutes yet again.

West Ham’s only alteration sees Edson Alvarez take the place of Michail Antonio.

There’s a swift rematch between Luton and Bournemouth at Kenilworth Road.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards recalls Reece Burke and Tahith Chong for Fred Onyedinma and Pelly Ruddock.

And Cherries head coach Andoni Iraola brings back Justin Kluivert, Milos Kerkez and Antoine Semenyo for Alex Scott, Dango Ouattara and Philip Billing.

Finally, Sean Dyche makes four changes to his Everton team today.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, James Garner, Andre Gomes and Seamus Coleman all return.

Ben Godfrey and Beto are benched, with Andre Onana and Idrissa Gueye missing out altogether.

Lorenz Assignon returns from suspension in Vincent Kompany’s only change. Vitinho makes way.

GAMEWEEK 32 LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Konsa, Diego Carlos, Pau Torres, Digne; Bailey, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Rogers; Tielemans; Watkins.

Subs: Olsen, Moreno, Chambers, Diaby, Zaniolo, Durán, Kesler-Hayden, Iroegbunam, Kellyman.

Brentford XI: Flekken, Zanka, Ajer, Collins; Roerslev, Damsgaard, Janelt, Jensen, Reguilon; Mbeumo, Wissa.

Subs: Strakosha, Maupay, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Toney, Lewis-Potter, Baptiste, Yarmoliuk, Kim Ji-Soo.

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Young, Garner, Gomes, McNeil, Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Virginia, Lonergan, Patterson, Keane, Harrison, Beto, Godfrey, Chermiti, Lewis Warrington.

Burnley XI: Muric, Assignon, O’Shea, Esteve, Taylor, Foster, Cullen, Berge, Bruun Larsen, Odobert, Fofana.

Subs: Vigouroux, Cork, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Rodriguez, Manuel, Vitinho, Amdouni, Delcroix.

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Tosin, Bassey, Robinson, Palhinha, Cairney, Iwobi, Pereira, Willian, Muniz.

Subs: Rodak, Reed, Jimenez, Wilson, Broja, Adama, Ream, De Cordova-Reid, Lukic.

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Hall, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock, J Murphy, Isak, Gordon.

Subs: Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Ritchie, Barnes, Anderson, White, Diallo, A Murphy.

Luton Town XI: Kaminski, Hashioka, Mengi, Kabore, Chong, Barkley, Burke, Doughty, Townsend, Clark, Morris

Subs: Shea, Krul, Berry, Woodrow, Mpanzu, Onyedinma, Johnson, Nelson, Piesold

Bournemouth XI: Neto, A Smith, L Cook, Zabarnyi, Kelly, Christie, Kerkez, Semenyo, Tavernier, Solanke, Kluivert

Subs: Travers, Faivre, Ouattara, Scott, Hill, Senesi, Unal, Billing, Aarons

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, S Bueno, Kilman, Gomes, Semedo, Gomes, Doyle, Ait-Nouri, Doherty, M Lemina, Sarabia.

Subs: Bentley, Traore, Cunha, P Lemina, Dawson, H Bueno, Chirewa, Fraser, Chiwome.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emerson, Alvarez, Soucek, Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Bowen.

Subs: Anang, Johnson, Cresswell, Antonio, Phillips, Cornet, Ings, Ogbonna, Aguerd.

