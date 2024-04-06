157
  1. Botman and Robben
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    KBD finally!

  2. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    10 mins ago

    Mateta 1st sub...have the day off Phil

    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Think you might not get lucky unless they get another couple

  3. F4L
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    real shame wharton messed up that pass with the 4 on 2

  4. fantasist
    • 13 Years
    8 mins ago

    It's difficult to justify having Haaland in your team based on recent performances.

  5. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 13 Years
    8 mins ago

    Haaland sitter

  6. Il Capitano
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    Haaland denied

  7. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Cracking Hendo save from Haaland

  8. Andy_Social
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    Guess my 3 City defenders on my Challenge bench will be staying there. Sussed that one out already.

  9. theodosios
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Lukaku would score this

  10. The Red Devil
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Haaland channeling his inner Darwin

  11. F4L
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    kdb getting those 3 bonus locked down, 2 big chances created

    1. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      And only 70 to go like!

      1. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Sorted. Hand em out now.

  12. Nanoelektronicar
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Haaland ruins KDB assist.

  13. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Haaland misses another chance..............one on one, he would never lose those before.........im afraid he is gone as an asset. Getting nothing in this game.

  14. bialk
    • 14 Years
    7 mins ago

    Nice miss. Holland is not my captain.

    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Haaland to Mateta or anyone will be popular unless he gets them shooting boots working again?

  15. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Should have went first time on his right foot

  16. Cruyff's Eleven
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Haaland to Mateta locked in for GW34.

  17. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Haaland is human!

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Errare humanum est, or how it goes(?)

    2. Differentiator
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Gets said every week now. Not even special

  18. JBG
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Hahah Palmer is a spy in my team. Never had an "enabler" as a spy.

  19. Kaneyonero
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    This a game where Mateta gets 2 goals and Haaland gets 2..points

    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Possibly.

  20. Differentiator
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Haaland is not even the best finisher in the world anymore. Just a bulky peter crouch

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Always thought that Mbappe was the better of the 2.

    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      You’re just a fat crouchy!

    3. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Bit rough on Crouch.

      Better hair too.

    4. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Can't even do a decent Robot dance

    5. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Favourite comment of the day award

  21. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Haaland is off the boil. So boring to own him... Should've sold him and not Toney.

  22. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Got Kdb in last minute . Delighted.

  23. fantasist
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    Who did you captain this GW?
    I had Salah then changed to Palmer.

    1. bialk
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      Palmer

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Son

      1. fantasist
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Great potential for a haul but depends which Spurs turns up

    3. Kaneyonero
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Palmer

    4. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Son

    5. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Palmer.

    6. Shultan
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Palmer

    7. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      son

    8. JBG
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Had Palmer, switched to Salad

  24. bialk
    • 14 Years
    3 mins ago

    What's Halland EO in top 1mil?

    1. Shultan
      • 7 Years
      just now

      https://www.livefpl.net/

  25. El Presidente
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Grealish's assist removed

    1. Nanoelektronicar
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yeah, I think I saw the ball hit someone before getting to KDB.

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      kinda looked like cross blocked then came back off grealish

      i guess no one owns him so no one cares to complain 🙂

