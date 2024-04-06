Crystal Palace v Manchester City gets Gameweek 32 underway this Saturday lunchtime.

Kick-off at Selhurst Park is at 12:30 BST.

As we thought he might, Pep Guardiola has rotated his squad again.

Likely with one eye on Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League clash with Real Madrid, the City boss makes four changes from Wednesday’s win over Aston Villa.

Manuel Akanji, Jeremy Doku, Bernardo Silva and midweek hat-trick hero Phil Foden all drop to the bench.

John Stones, Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland and Oscar Bobb are handed starts.

Ederson is also back in the squad after a month on the sidelines but is only a substitute.

“For Tuesday yes [it is important for minutes], but for the other games as well. We play every three days. There are other players that I would love to play but for the shape it was not possible. So yes a lot of games in the schedule, the different competitions, three days, three days and three days. “It is not just the legs, it is for the mind too. It is good to rest a little bit from the tension, the adrenaline needed to compete well. It is good for the next ones.” – Pep Guardiola to TNT Sports, as transcribed by BBC Sport

The Eagles’ team news is much more straightforward.

Oliver Glasner names an unchanged side despite the defeat at Bournemouth on Tuesday.

They do have Michael Olise back available after his recent absence, however. The winger is among the substitutes and could be handed a late cameo.

GAMEWEEK 32 LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Ward, Mitchell, Lerma, Ayew, Eze, Munoz, Mateta, Anderson, Hughes, Wharton.

Subs: Matthews, Tomkins, Olise, Schlupp, Clyne, Edouard, Ahamada, Ozoh, Umeh-Chibueze.

Manchester City XI: Ortega, Dias, Stones, Haaland, Grealish, Rodri, De Bruyne, Alvarez, Gvardiol, Bobb, Lewis.

Subs: Ederson, Kovacic, Doku, Silva, Gomez, Akanji, Nunes, Foden, Susoho.

