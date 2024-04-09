19
  1. Pabster
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    56 mins ago

    Who and when is the best player/time to use the TC chip the remainder of the season? Keep in mind I fat fingered the BB many weeks ago so I don't have that to use.

    Salah Week 34?
    Haaland Week 37?

    Any others?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      50 mins ago

      Answered in the last article

      Othera worth considering:
      Palmer or Son 35
      Palmer 37

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        50 mins ago

        Others*

      2. Pabster
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        46 mins ago

        Not sure how I missed that, thanks!

    2. El Muñeco
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      50 mins ago

      I'd go Haaland 37, surely the title race will be on, and maybe even the golden boot up for grabs, then

    3. Pabster
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      44 mins ago

      Just wanted to add, I'm ahead by about 60 points in my ML, so probably leaning toward a conservative play, nothing spicy here.

  2. El Muñeco
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    52 mins ago

    If dead-ending into GW34, is Sarabia the best 5.0 and under mid for BB34?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      48 mins ago

      Don't know about best but add Brereton Diaz to that list

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Like him for my Son replacement until WC 35

  3. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    49 mins ago

    Thoughts on my best option BB 34 or 37 with this team below, only chips available BB & WC?

    Flekken
    White, Gabriel, Ran
    Palmer, Son, Salah, Saka, Gordon
    Darwin, Haaland,

    Neto, Solanke, Gusto, Burn

    .6

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      46 mins ago

      You can help us by stating what the bench for 34 will be and asking if its worth using the chip

  4. Hippie Viking
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    39 mins ago

    Any thoughts on this plan?

    2FT, 2,3itb
    Dubravka
    Virgil, Porro, Gabriel
    Son, Salah (c), Palmer, Saka, Foden
    Darwin, Solanke
    Areola, Morris, Udogie, Doughty

    GW33: Son and Solanke to Haaland(c) and Enzo (DGW punt).
    GW34: FH
    GW35: Salah to Son(c)
    and get Isak (-4) in one out of two ways;
    A) straight swap with Darwin and switch Son to Salah in GW36
    B) forget Salah and do Solanke to Isak and keep Darwin
    C) something else
    GW36 Son to Salah or roll
    GW37: TC

  5. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    36 mins ago

    Is double Everton defense (GK + def) on WC for BB34 madness?

    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      No.

    2. CHICKENDINNER3000
        just now

        tied for second most clean sheets this season and they're pretty cheap, think it's fine

    3. SomeoneKnows
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      Kelleher
      Gabriel, Saliba, Gusto
      Salah, Saka, Foden, Palmer
      Watkins, Haaland, Solanke

      (Areola*, Garnacho, Doughty, Senesi)

      2FT + 0.2 itb and plans to WC35 & BB37

      GW33: Watkins > Darwin
      GW34: Foden + Kelleher > Eze + Alisson (assuming fit)

      Or would you suggest other transfer ideas? Perhaps even even Watkins

    4. Andrew D48
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      Are centre backs the way forward for DG like FH 34 safer boring but less likely to be rotated as full backs?

    5. BlzE_94
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      Playing FH chip in gw34, would you make any transfers for gw33?

      Petrovic
      Porro Gabriel Gusto
      Salah Son Saka Palmer Garnacho
      Haaland Isak

      Neto Solanke Van Hecke Robinson

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yes as you will lose the transfer before FH34. Neto or Solanke to prepare for 35 onwards

