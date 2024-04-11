We’ve turned to a trio of midfield options for this Gameweek 33 selection of differentials.

To qualify, the player must have a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

DOMINIK SZOBOSZLAI

FPL ownership: 3.4%

3.4% Price: £7.1m

£7.1m GW33-37 fixtures: CRY | ful + eve | whu | TOT | avl

While Mohamed Salah (£13.4m), Darwin Nunez (£7.7m) and Luis Diaz (£7.4m) will hog the limelight from a Fantasy perspective leading up to Double Gameweek 34, Dominik Szoboszlai (£7.1m) is a player who could warrant a gamble, perhaps alongside one or two of those aforementioned names.

The Hungary captain may have only managed three goals and four assists in terms of attacking returns so far this season but the £7.1m-priced midfielder was one of Liverpool’s biggest threats at Old Trafford on Sunday, with a hat-trick of decent chances landing at his feet.

Proactive in the box-to-box role, Szoboszlai ended Gameweek 32 with five shots.

He also offers solid assist potential, having racked up 10 key passes over the last three Gameweeks. In fact, his 23 minutes per chance created during that period is superior to every other Liverpool asset (minimum 65 minutes).

The 23-year-old is currently owned by just 3.4% of bosses. He looks an intriguing option on Sunday, up against a Crystal Palace side who are winless since Oliver Glasner’s first match in charge in Gameweek 26.

Jurgen Klopp’s men also face further promising match-ups against Fulham and Everton in Double Gameweek 34. So, while Szoboszlai is perhaps not a name on everyone’s radar right now, he is certainly a viable option for those who’ve endured a tough season and need to make up ground.

JUSTIN KLUIVERT

FPL ownership: 0.6%

0.6% Price: £4.6m

£4.6m GW33-37 fixtures: MUN | avl + wol | BHA | ars | BRE

A favourable home fixture against Manchester United on the back of two goals and one assist in five matches leads us to believe Justin Kluivert (£4.6m) can deliver the goods in Gameweek 33.

The Dutchman’s pace during counter-attacks allowed him to get into some good positions at Kenilworth Road last week, as he claimed the assist for Marcus Tavernier’s (£5.2m) goal.

He also fired a shot against the base of the post and moments later curled an effort onto the roof of the net, highlighting his goal threat.

Certainly, United don’t appear to have the defensive resolve to deal with Bournemouth’s attack on Saturday evening. They arrive on the south coast with just one clean sheet from their last eight matches and no team has conceded more shots over that period, despite teams such as Brentford and Luton Town playing two additional fixtures.

Erik ten Hag’s men also sit bottom for most key passes (56) conceded from the centre zone in Gameweeks 24-32. That is certainly an area Kluivert can look to exploit if Andoni Iraola deploys him as a no. 10.

Sat in just 0.6% of FPL squads and with a Double Gameweek 34 to follow, the Bournemouth midfielder looks like a decent gamble for Fantasy managers seeking a budget enabler.

SIMON ADINGRA

FPL ownership: 0.7%

0.7% Price: £5.0m

£5.0m GW33-37 fixtures: bur | MCI | bou | AVL | new + CHE

An away fixture against a Burnley side that has managed just one home clean sheet this season brings Brighton and Hove Albion’s Simon Adingra (£5.0m) into our thinking.

The Ivory Coast international has enjoyed a strong breakthrough campaign, totalling six goals and one assist.

Despite six blanks in a row, his underlying statistics have also been reasonable of late, with nine shots in the box, 37 penalty box touches and six key passes over that period.

Burnley’s defensive struggles make this fixture a promising one for Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

The Clarets have conceded 67 goals over the season, more than any other team except Sheffield United. It’s also worth noting they have won only one of their last 14 encounters, offering further encouragement.

It looks a good opportunity for Adingra to get back on track, then, with his talent in little doubt.

Brighton also play twice in Double Gameweek 37, so for those needing to free up some cash in midfield Adingra could present a handy solution. He also provides plenty of upside as a differential if he can build on that brace against Sheffield United.