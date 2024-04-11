159
159 Comments
  1. NotsoSpursy
    • 7 Years
    53 mins ago

    How does this look for the 34DGW?
    Will WC35

    Pickford**
    Saliba** Gab** Zab**
    Diaz** Palmer Saka** Salah**
    Darwin** Haaland Mateta**

    Braithwaite** Semenyo*

    1. Bucket Man
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Very nice team.

    2. NotsoSpursy
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Thank you !

  2. Feed tha Sheep
    • 11 Years
    50 mins ago

    What’s the best move? (FH34 & BB37)

    A. Kaminski > Petrovic/Dubravka
    B. Saka & Toney > Garnacho & Haaland (-4)
    C. Doughty > Gusto/Ait Nori/Burn

    Kaminski (Areola)
    VVD Gabriel Branthwaite (Pau Doughty)
    Palmer Son Salah Saka Foden
    Toney Isak Muniz

    1. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      35 mins ago

      You need to make 15 before GW37
      You look like you need surgery for that

      1. boombaba
        • 11 Years
        14 mins ago

        15 DGW players that is

        1. Feed tha Sheep
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Don’t exactly need 15 DGW for 37 happy with Liverpool players (Salah and VVD) so hope to get maybe 10 or so

    2. Bucket Man
      • 5 Years
      34 mins ago

      I probably wouldn’t get rid of Toney and Saka for a -4. Although scary not to own Haaland. Does he play though. I’d go Doughty to Gusto with his DGW upcoming and play over Branthwaite.

      1. Feed tha Sheep
        • 11 Years
        just now

        I know it’s hard to know if haaland doesn’t play great but if he starts could be a bloodbath. Does Saka start though? And Toney although fixs are great has been very poor FPL wise. Agreed though if haaland isn’t starting defence needs sorting out

    3. Kingy109
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      You currently have 4 doublers in 37 so maybe 9 by 37.
      I'd leave Toney this week and roll.
      Come back to it next week

      1. Feed tha Sheep
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Fair enough I just think I will prob take a -4 or two before 37 to load up on DGW players so maybe not the worst week to do so if haaland starts

  3. Ribus
    • 10 Years
    50 mins ago

    Lots selling Saka. Why should he be rested? Got his rest last gw.

    1. david1972
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      100k transfers in?

      1. Ribus
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Point for you 🙂 but a lot of posts here selling Saka tough

      2. Ribus
        • 10 Years
        just now

        And delta is 17k. So lots are selling as well

    2. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      You mean in champs league when he played all game ?

      1. Ribus
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        You mean Saka is not able to play 3 games in a row (in Munich he will start surely) after a rest?

        1. boombaba
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          IMO
          If fully fit he will start
          If arsenal are a few up he gets hooked
          If he’s not fit he won’t be risked like the other week when not unseats and arsenal still smashed the win
          He always played 90 and last couple of months check his mins … hooked a lot
          Underlying injury / needing rest ?

          1. Ribus
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            There will always be a certain risk at this period. But selling him before a home fixture after he got his rest last weekend, dont know.

    3. david1972
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      seems a bit dumb to sell ahead of dgw i agree

      1. boombaba
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Definitely
        Don’t sell
        Don’t buy

        1. Ribus
          • 10 Years
          just now

          That i agree

  4. jonnybhoy
    • 11 Years
    45 mins ago

    What double up would you rather for GW34?

    A) Saliba + L Diaz +4pts
    B) Robertson/Virgil + Havertz
    C) Saliba + Eze

    1. Bucket Man
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

    2. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      C

  5. gellinmagellan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    44 mins ago

    Neto
    Regulion Gabriel Udogie
    Son Palmer Salah Saka
    Muniz Morris Haaland

    Areola Zabarnyi DLuiz Doughty

    2 FT 1.2 ITB. BB and FH left. FH34 and BB37 is what I'm thinking. Any suggestions on the moves this week?

  6. boombaba
    • 11 Years
    38 mins ago

    That’s Allison back in the team immediately after that howler

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      Why? Kelleher is the best GK in the PL I've read Pool fans say?

      1. boombaba
        • 11 Years
        12 mins ago

        I’m not a pool fan

      2. Marvin Moon
        • 7 Years
        just now

        You haven't.

    2. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      Should be 2

  7. Edalock
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    Best Bradley replacement?
    FH34 and BB37
    Have Gabriel, Gusto, Gvadiol, Van Hecke

    1. Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Reguilon or Dalot

    2. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Not Reguilon he doesn’t Double
      Depends on your money but burn and van de ven are options
      You will get two doubles with VdV and he plays Burnley and Sheffield United in last two game week

  8. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    28 mins ago

    Klopp doing his best to screw up all competitions

    1. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Losing on purpose to "focus on the league" like Arsenal last season

    2. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Remember when the quad was as low as 10-1 lol

  9. Walter White (WW)
    • 2 Years
    27 mins ago

    Just how good has Watkins been this season? Just looks at his attacking returns in all competitions

    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      if only Nunez converted a fraction of the chances he gets every game then he would have the same attacking numbers as Watkins also

  10. Over Midwicket
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    27 mins ago

    Is Reguilon nailed?

  11. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 9 Years
    18 mins ago

    Captain

    A Palmer
    B salah
    C haaland

    Cheers

    1. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      B

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 9 Years
        just now

        That's my choice just now. Am really tempted by Palmer though. Cheers

    2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      B for me too!!

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Thank you 🙂

  12. Kaneyonero
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Watkins in the form of his life

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Bubba?

  13. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Best set for 34 assuming all fit?

    Eze Darwin
    Diaz Solanke

    Or not much in it?

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      I prefer a. Eze has 2 nice home games.

    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Eze Darwin for me

  14. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Missed the midweek European matches so uncertain about two options:

    1) Bench one:

    Salah(CRY), Son(new), Palmer(EVE), Saka(AVL), Foden*(LUT)
    Haaland(LUT), Solanke(MUN), Darwin(CRY)

    2) Captaincy. If KdB rested then is Haaland captain still a good option? Haaland got five against Luton in the FA Cup but with four KdB assists.

    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Bench Solanke, Haaland (C)

  15. Walter White (WW)
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    West ham keeping it tight at the back until Boniface penetrates that leaky defence we all know

  16. 1966 was a great year for E…
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    Which two would you play?

    A) Solanke (MUN) or
    B) Gordon (TOT)

    1) Zabarnyi (MUN) or
    2) Taylor (BHA)

  17. Walter White (WW)
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Liverpool getting cooked by Atlanta

  18. Malkmus
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Evening all. 2FT, 2.2 ITB. WC35, BB37 is the plan. Any thoughts on the below?

    Current Tm:

    Areola/Dub
    Gabriel - Ait-Nouri - Van Hecke
    Salah - Saka - Son - Palmer
    Haaland (c) - Solanke - Darwin

    Subs - Gordon, Zab, Branth

    1. For GW33, Son to:
    A - Havertz
    B - Diaz

    2. Best GK for GW34:
    A - Pickford
    B - Henderson

    Ta!

  19. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Lovely to see Darwin 60 mins sub

