214
214 Comments
  1. MikeS
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Did lascalles to Rico with 5 seconds left will it repay me?

    1. Boss Hogg
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Deffo

    2. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Depends on who you were starting I guess

  2. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Waited for leaks and still went with the City guy who there were no leaks about (Alvarez). Oh well...

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Alvarez has not scored a goal for months

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Precisely. Due.

        That's how it works, right?

        1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          According to this site it does, good luck!

        2. Royal5
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          Wouldn’t be suprised if he did if starting

          1. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 35 mins ago

            That's the logic. If he starts, most likely to be there until the end. Any of the others could be hooked with no returns and City 3-0 up

  3. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Come on Alvarez!

    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Probably benched

      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Start’s apparently

  4. Garfield1001
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    I played Neto over Areola - have I made a mistake?

    1. Nanoelektronicar
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Probably not. I played Areola over Dubravka, but don't expect Areola to play.

  5. Sim Simma
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    ⚽ Team News 📰
    NEW: Martin Dúbravka, Schär, Burn, Krafth, J.Murphy, Anderson, Bruno G., Longstaff, Barnes, Isak, Gordon
    Subs: Karius, Gillespie, Hall, Livramento, Dummett, A.Murphy, Ritchie, White, Parkinson

    TOT: Vicario, Romero, Pedro Porro, Van de Ven, Udogie, Werner, Bissouma, Johnson, Maddison, Bentancur, Son
    Subs: Austin, E.Royal, Drăgușin, Davies, Kulusevski, Lo Celso, Højbjerg, Sarr, Bryan

    1. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Ta

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      That Newcastle defence doesn't look good...

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        4ATB:
        Murphy Krafth Schar Burn

  6. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Bought Haaland, KDB and Alvarez this week, woah!

    1. ZimZalabim
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      are they all starting ?

      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Looks like it!

    2. fantasist
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Could be a big haul. Maybe better if Foden instead of Alvarez.

      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Didn’t want to sell any of Salah, Son, Palmer

    3. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Which team was this for? 😉

      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        The non set and forget one 😉

  7. fantasist
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Barnes, S Longstaff, Guimaraes, Anderson, Murphy, Isak, Gordon,

    Subs: Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Ritchie, Hall, Livramento, White, Murphy, Parkinson

    Tottenham XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie, Bissouma, Bentancur, Johnson, Maddison, Werner, Son Heung-min

    Subs: Austin, Hojbjerg, Dragusin, Gil, Royal, Lo Celso, Kulusevski, Sarr, Davies

    1. how now brown cow
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      What formation is that for Newcastle?

      1. Fellaini's Fro
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Is Barnes at wingback?

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        4ATB:
        Murphy Krafth Schar Burn

      3. fantasist
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        BBC like to mix it up with their lineup announcements

        1. how now brown cow
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Yeah, they are often incorrect

  8. The Overthinker
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Rodri is gonna score atleast a goal

  9. Arteta
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    De Bruyne (c) because I've got nothing to lose at this point of the season. If it doesn't work out, so be it.

    1. fantasist
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      You need City and Liverpool not to do well, Arteta

      1. Arteta
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        True that.

    2. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      No.1 pick this week for me

    3. Rojo's Modern Life
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Guarantee City don't win by more than 3. They will take their foot off the accelerator to save for Madrid.

  10. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Got rid of my BB this week. That chip makes you commit so many mistakes trying to get a good 15.

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Would have but for Ortega benching leak, and slight doubt on Ait-Nouri*

    2. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      WC36 BB37 ... doesn't seem such a chore

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        59 mins ago

        WC35 is better gives you 2 free transfer for gw37 or hopefully have 2ft transfers for 38

  11. how now brown cow
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Only 3 spurs players who started last year's game start today.

    Really hoping we're not 5 down after 20 mins this time.

  12. Bun Rab
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Updated. Time to build FH/BB teams!

    1. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Bit late for BB, no?

      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        BB34

    2. Merlin the Wraith
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Nope... still showing GW32 points.

      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Refresh

        1. Merlin the Wraith
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Have done.... twice

        2. My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Click "status"

          1. Merlin the Wraith
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            Cheers! It finally updated on 5th refresh. Clockwork internet here in N Wales.

  13. Differentiator
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Murphy and Burn vs. Werner and Johnson

    Son sellers going to be crying very quickly

  14. fantasist
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Score predictions? Should be a goal fest, 4-3 to Spurs

    1. how now brown cow
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      2-0

    2. Differentiator
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Spurs 5 - 0 Newcastle
      Son 3
      Werner 1
      Porro 1 (again)

      1. how now brown cow
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        I will eat my hat if spurs keep a CS.

        Open Controls
        1. Differentiator
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Nice try. You don't have a hat

          1. how now brown cow
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            Don't think I'll be needing one. Isak scoring is a pretty safe bet imo.

        2. fantasist
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Spurs CS is more likely than Werner scoring

    3. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      4-2

    4. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      2-2

    5. just a man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Newc is a hard place to go sometimes. Alright don't think it'll be the 6-1 to Newc is was last time given the injuries, but do think they'll do enough to win given how open Spurs are. I predict 2-0 or 2-1 to Newc. Isak, Barnes, Maddison.

  15. Royal5
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Owning Dubra and Areola next week looks strange on paper. Both got the same fixture. Palace away

    1. how now brown cow
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      You look at your fantasy team on paper? Now that's weird.

      1. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        OG

  16. Rico123
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Hmm, Foden to Diaz may have been an error.

    Although it partly enabled Doughty > RAN as had nothing ITB. Hopefully it pays off over 2 weeks

    1. Differentiator
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Si Senor. Particularly with Jota back

    2. how now brown cow
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I didn't have time for late team leaks so have regrettably done the same. I fear the worst.

    3. Walter White (WW)
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I did this & I’m not worried about it. Díaz is on fire!

  17. abaalan
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Different site (later deadline).

    Captain Salah, foden or son?
    Romero to ait nouri, or just wait til next week?

  18. tabby98
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    What to do here guys?
    Any help would be appreciated.

    Dubravka, Areola*
    Gabriel, Bradley, Mitchell, Doughty, Lascelles*
    Saka, Salah, Foden*, Palmer, Tavernier*
    Haaland, Darwin, Solanke

    2FT
    £0.1m ITB

    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      You missed the deadline already

      1. Rojo's Modern Life
        • 13 Years
        13 mins ago

        Lol after spending all that time with the asterisks.

        And if OP is asking for gw34- good grief lad just wait and see

      2. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Third time they asked this question...

  19. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Eze to match Son please 😆

    1. fantasist
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Against Liverpool? If they play like Atalanta then maybe

      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Stupid BB chip

  20. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Eze and olise too much for dgw34? WC gw35. Cheers

    1. fantasist
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      It's a gamble. 2 home fixtures but not the most consistent team and Olise's minutes are managed

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Cheers. Will wait to see what happens at anfield. Just trying to spice up my very boring season 🙂

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      no, worth the risk

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Cheers f4l 🙂

    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      55 mins ago

      As a Palace fan put it in this prospective

      Palace are not safe.

      Olise is getting fit for GW34

      Olise is champion league class. he eally is. Eze is just short

      Our 10 week good run happened when we smashed Leeds Southampton. Won 7 games.

      Zaha was injured for 8 games

      With them both in the team it is like to use having Don and Maddison for most of the season

      It makes a huge difference

      It makes Munoz a better pint as it frees up him too

      I do not see a world where Olise given our position and if we win both of them we stay up doesn't play both games

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        48 mins ago

        Spurs missing Son and Maddison

        You have to lose son Foden and or Palmer so it depends on your team value but the thing is that week has so much upside and either can take good pens and good free kicks take all set pieces against teams who are better in attack than in defence

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 9 Years
          11 mins ago

          Cheers crunchie

      2. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 9 Years
        45 mins ago

        Thank you so much for your valuable input and gl to you and palace 🙂

        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          31 mins ago

          No worries mate. Good luck

          As forest Luton and Everton have to all play each other fwiw I think 6 more points will do it

          Maybe one win

  21. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    No Son or Foden for me this week, can be carnage

    1. MikeS
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Son owner here I doubt he gets anything

    2. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I own Son & wanted to get rid for Jota/Foden decided against it……

      1. MikeS
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        I nearly took him out for garnacho

  22. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    2FT going into 34 feels good Palmer C in 33 🙂

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Yep 2 FTs as well and Salah c. Gl

  23. Well you know, Triffic
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    If i activate the FH chip now, will i lose out on any price increases for the players i currently own in GW 33?

    Thanks.

    1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      No

  24. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Did Son te Eze this week to prep for BB34. After burning a transfer last week. Hate the chip!

  25. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Did I miss any news about haaland this morning? Any goss if he starts ?

    1. just a man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Starts.

    2. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Starting

  26. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    53 mins ago

    I saw in streams this morning than van hecke starts

    I am starting Estu over Gusto this week

    Does anyone know the leaks.

    Cheers

  27. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    42 mins ago

    For Palace transfers next week

    As a Palace fan put it in this prospective

    Palace are not safe.

    Olise is getting fit for GW34

    Olise is champion league class. he eally is. Eze is just short

    Our 10 week good last season run in happened when we smashed Leeds Southampton. Won 7 games. pV never played Olise or Eze together for some reason

    All that Roy really did was he did.

    Zaha was injured for 8 games

    With them both in the team it is like to use having Son and Maddison for most of the season

    It makes a huge difference

    It makes Munoz a better pint as it frees up him too

    I do not see a world where Olise given our position and if we win both of them we stay up doesn't play both games

    But it is team dependent chips etc and how much value you have Son Palmer and Foden as that where my value is but for me I'd maybe Olise over Eze over Mateta for attacker. Munoz is the only defender with good attacking potential with Olise playing against Emerson or Cresswell or whoever the Newcastle left back is

    It is a good shout

    On FH I would definitely play 352

    and include both Eze and Olise as teams cannot double or even triple them up

    I think they have only played together e or 4 times and including Doucoure that is zero. Wharton helps alot letting Lerma sit there

  28. Orion
    • 13 Years
    41 mins ago

    Who wins here we think ?
    A) Pickford Havertz Darwin
    B) Petrovic Gordon Solanke

