  1. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    I cant get to Haaland without losing one of Son or Saka. If Foden is leaked as benched, would you do Foden to KDB and roll the other FT?

    I feel like its good cover and he could haul. Would put armband on him too.

  2. drughi
    • 14 Years
    just now

    Gordon has returned in 14 out of 15 home games this season, dont bench him at home a word of advice. Spurs and Sheffield coming up

