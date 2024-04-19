92
  1. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Play Leno (LIV), or Areola to Raya for a hit?

    1. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Could be Alisson/Hendo as well

  2. Rhodes your boat
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Foden to l.diaz for this week only?

    1. rdpx
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Do it

    2. Gunners in Haaland
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Yes

  3. batmaniac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Start one of...

    A) Zabarnyi
    B) Palmer
    C) Gordon

    TIA

    1. rdpx
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Palmer!

      He's got like 16pts form that's unheard of

  4. rdpx
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    A. EZE

    B. VVD (or any other defender)

    ?

  5. BusbySwede
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Who would you start between Haaland and Palmer?

    1. leeboy104
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Haaland

    2. rdpx
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Palmer!

      He's got like 16pts form that's unheard of

    3. Mata of opinion
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Palmer

    4. MikeS
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Palmer on form

  6. MikeS
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Noticed this site predicts kelleher starting?! Surely bs?

  7. leeboy104
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    a) Start Dubravka
    b) Start Areola
    c) Raya -4

    1. MikeS
      • 9 Years
      just now

      C

  8. Gunners in Haaland
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Captain?
    A) Saka
    B) Diaz

  9. tim
    • 14 Years
    1 min ago

    Alisson
    Ran Branthwaite Gabriel
    Eze Saka Havertz Salah
    Solanke Haaland Darwin

    Palmer Gusto Taylor

    Hope ran and branth play on or the other

    GTG or needs a def hit?

    1. leeboy104
      • 3 Years
      just now

      GTG

  10. Tambling5
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Start Ait-Nouri (for second fixture) or Foden?

  11. Goro Majima
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Have RAN as my third defender with Gusto and Udogie on the bench. No WC left. Do I start RAN and hope or sell for someone I can play going forward, e.g. Newcastle def?

  12. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Good enough to go?

    Dubz
    VVD Gabriel Zabarnyi
    Saka Palmer Eze Salah Ødegaard
    Haaland Solanke
    (Areola, RAN, Muniz, Livra)

