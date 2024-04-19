Our team of Hall of Famers and guest writers are writing about all things Fantasy Premier League (FPL) in 2023/24. Next up, seven-time top 10k finisher Zophar takes his usual weekly FPL Q&A ahead of Gameweek 34.

Q: Who’s the better third Liverpool asset – Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.4m), Andrew Robertson (£6.4m) or Luiz Diaz (£7.8m)?

A: Let’s use this question to talk about all the Liverpool names. First off, Mohamed Salah (£13.5m) is the easy one. The second one in defence is a bit trickier with Alexander-Arnold, Robertson and Virgil van Dijk (£6.6m) all carrying appeal.

Van Dijk has the most secure game time and is second for overall shots among defenders (34). Left-back Robertson has looked sharp since his return to the side and is ahead of Alexander-Arnold when it comes to fitness, though with four games in 10 days, there is a small possibility that Kostas Tsimikas (£4.4m) gets a look in as well.

We all know what Trent offers, he was substituted early on Thursday night with Jurgen Klopp saying he ran out of gas. This could limit him to one start and one benching, or it could mean two 60-to-70-minute appearances.

Personally, I think Alexander-Arnold is worth the upside, especially if you are on a Free Hit. I would rank the trio as Trent, van Dijk and Robertson in that order.

However, the third pick is tricky. Each of Diaz, Darwin Nunez (£7.7m), Diogo Jota (£7.9m) and Cody Gakpo (£7.1m) will probably see some rotation over Liverpool’s next three league matches. Gakpo played all 90 minutes in Bergamo and is the likeliest to miss out at Fulham but, beyond that, it’s anyone’s guess.

If press reports are to be believed, Jota was due to start against Atalanta but picked up a knock which limited him to a cameo. Meanwhile, Diaz is their in-form attacker and Darwin continues to post the best underlying numbers.

To directly address the question, I think I’d choose Diaz over a double defence, with Fulham and Everton both capable of scoring. Yet Jota may eat into his minutes and Darwin could play wide too. My ranking of the top three Liverpool assets is Salah, Trent, then Darwin. But it’s close.

Q: Bruno Fernandes (£8.3m) as a differential punt, even when using Free Hit?

Q: Would you have any single Gameweek players in your ideal Free Hit team for this week? Erling Haaland’s (£14.3m) knock in the Champions League means I might commit 100% to doublers but who are we overlooking?

A: There are a few good single Gameweek teams with a good fixture. Manchester City, Manchester United and Aston Villa particularly stand out. Availability doubts surround Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne (£10.4m) but if you own any assets from these three teams, I think it’s reasonable to field them in a non-chip line-up.

However, I don’t think I’d include any of these in a Free Hit team. There are great options from Crystal Palace, Arsenal, Liverpool and Bournemouth from which you can reach 10 players. Perhaps you could fill in the odd gap with a single gamer but I would still pick Jean-Philippe Mateta (£5.0m) or Dominic Solanke (£7.2m) over Ollie Watkins (£8.8m).

Similarly, I would rather have Michael Olise (£5.6m) over Fernandes.

Q: For those using a Bench Boost with no more chips to play, which single Gameweek 34 players are essential for the run-in that includes Double Gameweeks 35 and 37? Is it time to ditch Haaland and spread his funds?

Q: Which players should we get from Gameweek 35 onwards, without any remaining chips left?

A: Unless Haaland is a confirmed absence, I wouldn’t be selling him. Man City will now have their full attention on securing the league title and Haaland should play every game going forward. He’ll also be the most popular captaincy candidate for Double Gameweek 37.

I think the team you need to target is Newcastle United. They have improved at both ends of the pitch and have great FPL options in Anthony Gordon (£6.1m) and Alexander Isak (£8.0m). Even defensively, someone like Dan Burn (£4.5m) offers great value.

Q: On free transfers, would you rather buy a second Arsenal defender or a first Liverpool one?

A: In his Friday press conference, Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Gary O’Neil had an extensive list of injuries, which bodes well for Arsenal’s prospects. I trust the Gunners’ backline more and think I would therefore go for an additional defender of theirs unless you fancy chasing the high-upside of Liverpool’s Alexander-Arnold.

In that case, it’s a lot closer. But owning a second Arsenal defender edges it for me.

Q: I’m not on a Free Hit, so is it better to have 11 Double Gameweek players whenever possible? Specifically, do I start Phil Foden (£8.2m) or Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.8m)?

A: Attacking defender Ait-Nouri was identified as unlikely to start by O’Neil, which might make your decision easier. In general, I wouldn’t worry about starting good single Gameweek players. They can outscore any doublers on their day, with the turnaround between matches usually a huge concern.

