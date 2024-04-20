821
821 Comments Post a Comment
  1. jdogg
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    A Garnacho to olise -4
    B palmer to eze -4
    C play garnacho/palmer

    Cheers.x

    Open Controls
  2. The Parrot
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Would you take a hit to get rid of Ait Nouri or risk it with Gusto?

    Would bring in an everton defender more than likely

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Start AN

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        He was never getting a CS against Arsenal anyway. Could come on and should start against Bou

        Open Controls
        1. I Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          "Should start against Bou" is a complete guess.

          Open Controls
  3. threeputt
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    play A) Mikolenlo or B) Senesi ?

    Open Controls
    1. ljuta zena
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  4. Beige
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Current attack

    Salah, Saka, Eze, Palmer, Foden
    Solanke, Haaland (Muniz)

    Which one would you choose from below:

    A) Foden -> Olise
    B) Muniz -> Mateta

    ?

    Open Controls
    1. ljuta zena
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  5. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Useful leak today would be Haaland in the City squad for FAC SF

    Open Controls
    1. ljuta zena
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Definitly

      Open Controls
  6. jjm_22
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Worth it to do Ait-Nouri to a Palace defender for a -4? (am on WC35)

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
  7. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Start morris or sell for someone for -4?

    Open Controls
    1. ljuta zena
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Morris or Mateta

      Open Controls
      1. Letsgo!
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        ?? As in my qns is start morris, or sell for mateta for -4

        Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.