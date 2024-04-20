Mohamed Salah (£13.5m) is the overwhelming captain favourite for Double Gameweek 34 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

But, as usual, the Captain Sensible article is here to highlight which assets have the best chance of hauling – and whether any of the differential options can legitimately oppose the Egyptian.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 13:30 BST deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Mohamed Salah disappointed as Liverpool faltered to a 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at Anfield, with the Egyptian even fluffing a late Opta-defined ‘big chance’ to share the spoils.

Salah’s output was largely creative rather than threatening the goal. Five key passes from the Reds winger was a match-leading total against the Eagles.

But a gilt-edged opportunity fell to Salah in early stoppage time with the Egyptian failing to catch the 0.36 xG chance cleanly – a recurring theme since his return from injury.

The former AS Roma talisman is backed by almost half of our users to ‘finding his shooting boots’ as Jurgen Klopp’s side face both Fulham and Everton on the road in Double Gameweek 34.

Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka (£9.0m) registered his third blank from his last four Premier League starts in Arsenal’s 2-0 defeat by Aston Villa.

Arguably, the Colney graduate was the game’s stand-out player, recording match-leading totals for shots in the box (four) and key passes (three).

But Saka’s inability to work the Villa goalkeeper cost Arsenal. His teammates also wasted good opportunities crafted by the Gunners right-winger.

At the time of writing, Saka is backed by 16.5% of our users as the differential captain of choice ahead of Arsenal’s double-header against Wolves and Chelsea.

Eberechi Eze (£6.1m) occupies third place with 9.23% of the vote, with Dominic Solanke (£7.2m) and Kai Havertz (£7.4m) a lot further back.

THE PLAYER STATISTICS – LAST SIX MATCHES