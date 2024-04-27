54
  1. Shark Team
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Jackson (avl,TOT,WHU,NFO,bha,BOU)
    -Pros: very involved
    -Cons: can’t finish, Nkunku back soon

    Watkins: (CHE,bha,LIV,cry)
    -Pros: in form, always returns
    -Cons: fewer fixtures, more expensive

    Which one scores more? My final WC dilemma

    1. Our Tiny Windows
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Chelsea fan. Watkins by miles.

    2. Thomas Magnum
      • 8 Years
      just now

      The cons for Jackson are enough to make me go Watkins, and that’s before I even read his pros and cons

  2. Legohair
    • 7 Years
    1 hour ago

    Salah to Gordon worth to take -4?

    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      no

    2. Thomas Magnum
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I’m leaning yes myself. Wouldn’t be surprised if Salah finds form against a cooked WHU but Gordon may do just as well so I think yes

  3. Cojones of Destiny
    • 6 Years
    53 mins ago

    no chips pick one in each
    a. Gordon
    b. Son

    1. Watkins
    2. Jackson

    1. Our Tiny Windows
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      34 mins ago

      B1

    2. Thomas Magnum
      • 8 Years
      32 mins ago

      A 1

    3. Bob B
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      B2 bomber

  4. Thomas Magnum
    • 8 Years
    51 mins ago

    Hey all, who to sell first? Need differentials to make up in ML
    A) Salah
    B) Saka
    And which two to sign first? (Will get the other next week)
    1) Gordon
    2) KDB
    3) Bruno Fernandes.
    Or go radical and sell both and sign all three mids for a -8?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      41 mins ago

      AB > 23

    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A3

  5. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    50 mins ago

    Watkins or Isak?

    1. Thomas Magnum
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I slightly prefer Isak, think he’s fixtures are a little better even with Wilson lurking. Both should end the season well though so good luck

  6. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    45 mins ago

    Not sure which combo to go for on WC and BB 37.

    A. Onana / Walker / Dalot / Schar / Gabriel - 0.4 ITB
    B. Edersen / Burn / White / Gabriel / Maguire - 0.4 ITB

    Not sure on Man U defenders, would it be better to go for Pickford instead and ignore doubles? Same with Maguire.

    Thanks

    1. Elijah's Wood
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      B with Pickford and replace Maguire with Gvardiol?

      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks.

  7. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 3 Years
    38 mins ago

    Can anyone see the images within the article? Not showing for me.

    1. sulldaddy
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      not me either. image.png

      coding error I suspect

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        just now

        ty

  8. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    37 mins ago

    Sell one for Son

    A: Saka
    B: Havertz
    C: Salah
    D: Diaz

    1. Elijah's Wood
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      Diaz

      1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
        • 9 Years
        just now

        this

    2. sulldaddy
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      if you can do it with any of those Diaz is the answer, followed closely by Havertz IMO

  9. Elijah's Wood
    • 9 Years
    31 mins ago

    Posted to an old page

    Think this is my WC done, BB37

    Pickford
    TAA Schar Walker
    Son KDB Foden Gordon Palmer
    Isak Watkins

    Raya Hojlund White Gabriel

    Not overly keen on benching Hojlund but can't see a way for him in Vs Burnley this week. The third striker is really just for BB37 and can't see a better option below £7m

    I was toying with Hojlund + Walker > Porro + JaoPedro or Mateta just for another Spurs player this week but unsure

  10. gellinmagellan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    Neto
    Regulion Gusto Schar
    Son Palmer Bruno Gordon
    Muniz Isak Haaland

    Areola Muniz Gabriel Zabarnyi

    Already taken -8 with this team. Starting XI and bench okay? Who would you start? (Gabriel will likely come on for Gusto I guess)

  11. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
    • 9 Years
    27 mins ago

    Haaland, Havertz/Odegaard > Watkins, Son (-4)?

    Would give front 8 of
    Salah, Palmer (C), Foden, Son, Odegaard/Havertz
    Watkins, Isak(VC), Morris (benched)

    1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Or just Salah > Son

    2. Bob B
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Wouldn't take a hit to remove Haaland, maybe the single move for Son

  12. Bob B
    • 10 Years
    26 mins ago

    GTG or would you get some bench cover with 1FT?

    Petrovic
    RAN Burn Porro
    Son Palmer Salah Foden Garnacho
    Haaland Isak

    Ederson J.Pedro Gusto Udogie

  13. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    Start 1 of:
    A) Dalot (BUR H)
    B) Gvardiol/Walker (nfo a)
    C) TAA (whu a)

    1. Bob B
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      C

      1. AARON-1
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        Dalot for me

  14. kanuforpresident
    • 2 Years
    17 mins ago

    Petro
    Walker Porro Burn
    Palmer Son Bruno Foden Gordon
    Isak Jackson

    Subs. Raya, Haaland, Gabriel, Maguire

    Starters and subs order look correct?

  15. TKC07
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    Who would you bench among these attackers? Might eventually come on for Haaland, if he's out..

    A) Garnacho
    B) Saka
    C) Salah
    D) Haaland

    1. AARON-1
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Wouldn't really want to bench any... You can't realistically bench Salah unless we get news he is benched by Klopp. Early kick off so we should know. If not, reluctantly, Garnacho

  16. Tambling5
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Chelsea wild-carders beware. Have 12 red-flagged players, and just 13 players to, sensibly, choose from, including Badiashile and Gilchrist. May be Palmers biggest challenge yet to do well in this DGW of Villa and Spurs??

    1. AARON-1
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      I'm swerving Palmer as captain. Going for Isak instead.

    2. FPLEL
      • 9 Years
      just now

      He's done very well with a similarly depleted squad, so far.

  17. AARON-1
    • 2 Years
    14 mins ago

    Pickford
    Walker - Porro - VVD
    Salah - Eze - Saka - Palmer - Foden
    Mateta - Isak (C)

    Gabriel - Darwin - Doughty.

    Toney to Isak 1FT done.
    -4 Eze ("questionable" with knee issue) to Anthony Gordon?
    I'm sure Newcastle will get a few goals.
    Yes or
    no?

    1. sulldaddy
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      id sell Eze for Gordon. Better matchup this week and arguably rest of season.
      The hit is probably ok

  18. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    On WC, who would you bring in?

    A. Walker
    B. Gvardiol
    C. Edersen

    Thanks

    1. EmreCan Hustle
      • 11 Years
      just now

      If on BB 37, go safe with Ederson.

  19. Solly The Seagull
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Gtg with this WC team?

    Vicario
    Schär Burn Disasi
    KDB Son Foden Palmer Johnson
    Isak Jackson

    Pickford Haaland Gabriel Van Hecke

    1. sulldaddy
      • 14 Years
      just now

      I like Hojland more than Jackson. Dont succumb to DGW Fever

    2. EmreCan Hustle
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Nice team.
      Is Disasi nailed on?

    3. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Too much Spurs & Chelsea for my liking - but maybe the extra fixtures work out well for you.

  20. EmreCan Hustle
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    I don't mind holding either. I'll probably save FT then.
    A. Keep Saka
    B. Saka to Bruno
    C. Saka to Foden

    Don't mind holding Saka and saving FT.
    But;
    1. I'll have to bring in both Foden and Bruno eventually.
    2. They have better fixtures on paper than Saka.
    3. Their prices will go up the longer I wait.
    4. Saka directly affects Porro, who I have.

    Thanks.

    1. EmreCan Hustle
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Apologies for typo on top.

    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I had no qualms selling Saka this week. As I already had Foden & Bruno from last week I brought in Gordon instead.

      But I probably wouldn't have sold Havertz or Ødegaard if they were in my team.

  21. gellinmagellan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Reposting
    Neto
    Regulion Gusto Schar
    Son Palmer Bruno Gordon
    Isak Haaland

    Areola Muniz Gabriel Zabarnyi

    Already taken -8 with this team. Starting XI and bench okay? Who would you start? (Gabriel will likely come on for Gusto I guess)

  22. Return of the FF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Is benching all of Haaland, Gabriel and White on WC suicidal?? My current playing defence is Burn, Walker, Maguire

    1. Tambling5
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      No. Play the fixtures!

