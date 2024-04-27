Gameweek 35 brings the quarter-finals of our latest FFS Members Cup for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

This tournament is for Premium Members, with a full breakdown of the £300 prize fund shown later in this article.

Also worth noting is that this cup competition is independent of those you can see on the FPL website.

FFS MEMBERS CUP SIXTH ROUND

So Steve the underdog (ranked 2,176,274th) has finally been eliminated and it was done by the Double Gameweek 34’s highest score – klapparandgil (30,305th) with a stunning 144 points.

All remaining teams sit inside the world’s top 75k, with Horse FC (1,753rd) overtaking HSF Wednesday (5,369th) as the highest-ranked thanks to heroes Jean-Philippe Mateta and Kai Havertz.

In fact, HSF Wednesday were quite lucky to sneak through with 91 points. Five of the round’s eight losers comfortably bettered this, with incredible totals of 125 (TonyE), 123 (AFC Lasso) and 122 (NotReadyForPrimeTime) all failing to progress.

Up next is DaveZubie, another low-scoring winner (104) by comparison.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

Our cups are very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualified for the first round get randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The cup adheres to the following Gameweek schedule:

Qualifying – Gameweek 29

Round 1 – Gameweek 30

Round 2 – Gameweek 31

Round 3 – Gameweek 32

Round 4 – Gameweek 33

Round 5 – Gameweek 34

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 35

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 36

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 37

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher



