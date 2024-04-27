129
129 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bird24
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Hi all,
    Play Gvardiol or Burn this week?

    1. ratski
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Burn. Safe, best fixture..

    2. Bobby_Baggio
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Burn

    3. Il Capitano
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Burn

  2. Moneymar
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Bench Darwin or Solanke/Saka?

    1. GoonerSteve
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Probably Darwin. I've got the same dilemma

  3. ratski
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    For us non WC I'm sure this is a question on everyone's lips...
    A. Saka to foden
    B. Salah to foden
    C. Saka and Salah to foden and Gordon -4

    1. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      C

  4. Catalan Rangers
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Any news on Haaland, is he supposed to play?
    Or sell to Werner?

    1. Limbo
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      He's been on a yellow for weeks. If you sell him; hatrick. If you dont; anonymous 15 min cameo.

      1. Catalan Rangers
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Ffs.. feels like the most important gw of the season

    2. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Bench at best

    3. GoonerSteve
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm probably going to start him with Nunez 1st sub.

  5. RogueBlood
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Two quick A or B

    A) Onana & Walker
    B) Ederson & Maguire/Dalot

    Also
    A) KDB + upto 8.9 fwd
    B) template Haaland & Gordon

    1. tommo-uk-
      • 11 Years
      just now

      B
      B

  6. Bobby_Baggio
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    WC - template but help me fill the gaps please.

    Petrovic - ________
    Porro - Dalot - Burn - White, ________
    Palmer - Son - Foden - Gordon - Bruno
    Isak - Jackson - Haaland

    A) Onana + Gvardiol/Akanji (0.1m out from Walker)
    B) Ederson + Maguire

  7. Muscout
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    How’s this look? Chasing. On WC, BB37, 0.7 itb

    Is Steele the Brighton main Gk?

    Petro
    Porro Schar Walker
    Son Maddi Palmer Bruno Gordon
    Jackson Isak

    Steele* Haaland Maguire VanHecke

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Don't go there.

      1. KANTEnders
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        This

    2. Bobby_Baggio
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Don't risk Steele - downgrade Schar to Burn then get better GK

  8. darkmatt3r
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Bench one
    1 Haaland
    2 Solanke
    3 Havertz
    4 Saka

    1. Jambot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I have the same 4. I’m benching Solanke at the moment which I’m uncomfortable with. It had always been Havertz when planning. I wouldn’t bench Haaland or Saka personally it will be Havertz or Solanke

  9. Athletico Underachieving
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Chasing down 70 in ML. Almost certain rival will captain Palmer, so worth going Son?

    Raya
    Branthwaite, Senesi, RAN
    Son, Palmer, Saka, Salah, Gordon
    Solanke, Mateta

    (Henderson, Haaland, Munoz, Gabriel)

    Open Controls
  10. andymck
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Just the one wc dilemma for me:

    A) Burn and Saliba
    B) Schär and Branthwaite

    1. KANTEnders
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      B

    2. Bobby_Baggio
      • 13 Years
      just now

      A

  11. KANTEnders
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Who scores most points from GW35 to GW37?

    1) KDB
    2) Foden
    3) Saka

  12. Il Capitano
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    0FT 1m ITB No chips remaining

    Pickford
    Gabriel RAN Munoz
    Salah Saka Foden Palmer Eze*
    Haaland* Isak

    Raya - Semenyo Branthwaite VVD

    A) Salah > Son (-4)
    B) Eze > Gordon (-4)
    C) Salah + Eze > Son + Bruno/Gordon (-8)

    1. KANTEnders
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A

  13. Torres76
    • 14 Years
    just now

    Got Salah.

    1. Sell for Gordon
    2. Sell for Bruno
    3. Keep?

    Thanks

  14. Yozzer
    • 6 Years
    just now

    At 168k and on a WC I need some differentials to the template

    Any of these look good?

    Pedro over Jackson
    Hoijland over Jackson
    KDB/Richi over Bruno
    Richie over Gordon

    I think the template is a bit boring too. Where is the fun. Anyone else looking to be a bit different?

  15. Wayne Enterprises
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Have played the Wc - right starting lineup for this week?

    Pedro is

    Walker Porro Schar

    Foden Gordon Palmer (C) Son Bruno

    Watkins Isak

    Onana Hojlund White Saliba

  16. Burger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Corect starting XI?

    Petrovic
    Burn, Gvardiol, Gabriel
    Foden, Maddison, Son, Gordon, Palmer(c)
    Isaak, Haaland

    Bench: Pickford, Watkins, Saliba, Maguire

