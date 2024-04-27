Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers brace themselves for this season’s penultimate double, with players from Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur leading the armband conversation ahead of Double Gameweek 35.

As usual, the Captain Sensible article is here to highlight which assets have the best chance of hauling.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll, before analysing the best options and the Rate My Team (RMT) projections ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 BST deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Cole Palmer (£6.2m) returned to training on Thursday after overcoming the illness which sidelined him for Chelsea’s midweek capitulation to Arsenal.

This bargain midfielder has undoubtedly been the find of the season. Deemed expendable by Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, Palmer has instead come of age in royal blue, quickly developing into Mauricio Pochettino’s on-field leader in this outstanding breakout campaign.

Furthermore, his tally of 20 goals is joint-top alongside former team-mate Ering Haaland (£14.1m), while only Ollie Watkins (£9.0m) betters his total of 208 FPL points.

Here, Palmer is backed by half of our users for the armband ahead of Chelsea’s double-header against Aston Villa and Spurs.

Speaking of Ange Postecoglou’s side, Son Heung-min (£9.9m) is suffering a lean spell in front of goal, failing to notch in his last three starts.

Yet the South Korean international’s record in North London derbies whets the appetite. Six goals in his latest eight league matches against the Gunners – they also deploy the division’s highest defensive line, something the ex-Leverkusen speedster can exploit.

He’s backed by around one-sixth of users to rediscover his goalscoring touch in a testing double versus Arsenal and Chelsea.

Mohamed Salah (£13.6m) occupies third place with 6.71%, closely followed by Alexander Isak (£8.2m) and Bruno Fernandes (£8.4m).

THE PLAYER STATISTICS – LAST SIX MATCHES



