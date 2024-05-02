We have chosen our Scout Picks for Gameweek 36 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) ahead of Friday’s early deadline.

Arsenal and Manchester City supply us with three players apiece, whilst we also back Chelsea and Aston Villa’s top scorers as the race for the Golden Boot heats up.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GOALKEEPER

A home clash with Bournemouth offers David Raya (£5.2m) the chance of further returns.

The Arsenal number one is the ­third top-scoring goalkeeper in FPL, with 14 clean sheets in 29 appearances this season. Having been breached just four times in his last seven, Raya looks a solid prospect for points in Gameweek 36.

DEFENDERS

