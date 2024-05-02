We’ve got the key FPL injury news from the four pre-Gameweek 36 press conferences taking place today.

The head coaches of Manchester United, Burnley, Nottingham Forest and Luton Town are up this afternoon.

Everton’s Sean Dyche faced the media yesterday. His quotes are repeated in the article below, too.

The managers of the other 15 sides will either face the media tomorrow or pre-record pressers after tonight’s European/Premier League games.

We’ll have a busier live blog on Friday covering that bunch.

Until then, we’ll point you in the direction of our early team news round-up for those clubs.

FPL GAMEWEEK 36 TEAM NEWS: KEY INJURY UPDATES

EVERTON

It was confirmed earlier this week that Vitalii Mykolenko will be out for the rest of the season after he hobbled out of the Merseyside derby with an ankle injury.

Nathan Patterson (hamstring) also won’t kick a ball in what remains of 2023/24, while Dele (groin) remains sidelined.

There is better news elsewhere with Beto (concussion) now available, while Seamus Coleman (groin) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (illness/knock) have rejoined training.

“We’ll see [on Calvert-Lewin], he was out on the grass today so we’re hopeful for no reaction and therefore he’d certainly be in consideration. “Again [on Coleman], it’s his first day but he’s had a few days with the sports science team, so we’ll see how he fares tomorrow and see that there’s no reaction. “[Beto] is clear and trained today.” – Sean Dyche

Lewis Dobbin (ankle) meanwhile got through 65 minutes for the under-21s this week but Sean Dyche said it may still be a bit “early” for a first-team comeback.

James Tarkowski was absent from training on Wednesday due to his partner expecting the birth of their child. He is, however, expected to be available for Friday’s game.



