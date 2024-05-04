Three more Premier League matches get underway at 3pm BST.

Two of the three sides fighting the drop are in action:

One of those strugglers, Burnley, host Newcastle United at Turf Moor.

The headline team news from a Fantasy Premier League perspective comes from the Magpies’ camp.

Callum Wilson makes his first start since Gameweek 24 but it’s not at the expense of Alexander Isak, who joins Wilson in an attacking-looking Newcastle XI.

It’s midfielder Elliot Anderson who instead makes way.

Eddie Howe’s other change from the side that hammered Sheffield United a week ago is enforced, as Emil Krafth comes in for the injured Fabian Schar.

There’s a triple boost on the bench as the fit-again Nick Pope, Miguel Almiron and Joelinton are among the substitutes.

Martin Dubravka keeps his place between the sticks for now, then.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany makes just one change, recalling Josh Brownhill for the benched David Datro Fofana.

There’s only one alteration made by the relegated hosts at Bramall Lane, too.

Jack Robinson returns to the Sheffield United starting XI, ousting Mason Holgate.

Nuno Espirito Santo makes two changes to the Nottingham Forest team that impressed against Manchester City.

One is enforced as Gonzalo Montiel comes in for the injured Neco Williams.

The other tweak will presumably see a formation change as midfielder Ryan Yates comes in for centre-half Moussa Niakhate.

Taiwo Awoniyi is back from a lengthy lay-off and on the bench for Forest.

There are two changes apiece in west London.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank recalls Mikkel Damsgaard and Keane Lewis-Potter as Yoane Wissa drops to the bench.

Mathias Jensen isn’t risked with a minor injury.

As for Fulham, Harrison Reed misses out with a knock and is replaced by Sasa Lukic.

Willian comes in for the benched Bobby De Cordova-Reid on the left flank.

GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Flekken, Ajer, Collins, Pinnock, Reguilon, Damsgaard, Norgaard, Janelt, Mbeumo, Toney, Lewis-Potter.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Maupay, Schade, Wissa, Zanka, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Roerslev, Yarmoliuk.

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Diop, Bassey, Robinson, Lukic, Palhinha, Willian, Pereira, Iwobi, Muniz.

Subs: Rodak, Tete, Jimenez, Wilson, Broja, Cairney, Adama, Ream, De Cordova-Reid.

Burnley XI: Muric, Assignon, O’Shea, Esteve, Vitinho, Odobert, Berge, Cullen, Brownhill, Larsen, Foster.

Subs: Rodríguez, Fofana, Trafford, Gudmundsson, Taylor, Manuel, Amdouni, Ekdal, Trésor.

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Livramento, Krafth, Burn, Hall, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Murphy, Gordon, Wilson, Isak.

Subs: Pope, Dummett, Joelinton, Ritchie, Barnes, Almiron, Anderson, White, A Murphy.

Sheffield United XI: Foderingham, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Trusty, Bogle, Hamer, Arblaster, Brooks, Osborn, Archer, Brereton Diaz.

Subs: Grbic, Brewster, Norwood, Souza, Slimane, Larouci, McAtee, Holgate, Osula.

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Montiel, Boly, Murillo, Aina, Danilo, Yates, Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Wood.

Subs: Turner, Sangare, Kouyate, Awoniyi, Toffolo, Dominguez, Niakhate, Reyna, Origi.

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check your own rank and in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek