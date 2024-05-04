400
  1. Firminooooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Now for Håland haul, ManC CS and Foden(C)/ KdB blank to finish me off.

    1. Pukki Party
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Foden C for me too. Quite excited if i'm honest

    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      no kdb haul, manc to concede (ok with diesel haaland scoring ))

  2. Dammit_182
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Got 3/4 clean sheets from my defence for the first time in a good while. Just need (checks team) Romero cleanie for a full sweep

    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Gvardiol for me left for a clean sweep…don’t think I’ve had any of those this season

      1. Dammit_182
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Is not been the year for the cleanie has it

  3. SEXY SALAH
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Annoying there’s no Alvarez

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Plays vs Chelsea.

      1. SEXY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Yeah maybe

  4. SouthCoastSaint
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Reggy booked and 3 bonus lovely

    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Ah nice! Got him and flekken saving me this week

    2. PogChamp
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Oh wow very nice. Doesn’t happen often

    3. drughi
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      was between just doing van hecke>reguilon and keep salah, instead I did salah and van hecke > KDB and white. Need KDB to haul

  5. Stranger Mings
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    2 FTs so worth pickford and/or Braithwaite to spurs, Brighton or man utd keeper/defender?

    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Not sure it’ll pay off as all poor defences but worth the gamble if nothing else to use them on

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        OK cheers otherwise do schar (if out) to burn

        1. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          That’s probably priority transfer if injured

  6. drughi
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    what was the point of that burnley goal, so frustrating with meaningless goals like that to push your ranking down

    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Happens a lot when teams are few goals up. Take foot off the gas

  7. jezstatham
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    When someone wins a penalty for their side they should keep the assist points even if the penalty is missed.hate losing points like that.own Gordon and don't have Isak.

