  1. Geriatric Unathletic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    Great article as always TY 🙂 G.L next year.

  2. Geriatric Unathletic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    Certainly looking at Salah in myself but probably for hit. Can't decide whether I will have to lose KDB or Son to finance this.

    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Bruno & Gordon > Salah & Olise here

      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        I like this option

      2. Weak Become Heros
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        39 mins ago

        Im looking at this pairing too.

  3. DGW blindness is for Kinnea…
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    For the convenience of non members could someone post all the players who aren't on the punt list

    1. Eb99dal
      • 2 Years
      47 mins ago

      Isn’t the point that you’re supposed to pay to be a member to find out? Perhaps next time you’re at the shops buying stuff, you could buy some beer and I’ll drink it for you. Cheers

      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 12 Years
        35 mins ago

        I'll buy a six pack but I only want three. You can have the rest. Good analogy. Lets be a community

        1. IRON BRU-NO SHOW
          • 7 Years
          34 mins ago

          Group memberships could be a thing!

          1. IRON BRU-NO SHOW
            • 7 Years
            34 mins ago

            Kinda like a gym syndicate membership

  4. BlzE_94
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    £3.6 itb, team gtg or take a hit?

    A) Gordon -> Saka
    B) Gordon + Isak -> Salah + Muniz

    Vicario
    Porro Gvardiol Gabriel
    Son Foden Havertz Palmer
    Haaland Isak Jackson

    Petrovic Gordon Burn Branthwaite

  5. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    All the best Az I've enjoyed Black Box. Having a bad un myself and looks like I will drift out of the HOF top 1k, but always a chance to get back in next year...

  6. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    This my current team, not sure what to do. Maybe for a hit?

    A. Son > Salah
    B. Isak > Mateta

    or

    1. Walker > Gvardiol
    2. Gordon > Olise and bench Isak

    Raya
    Walker / White / Porro
    Son / Havertz / Foden / Palmer
    Haaland / Jackson / Isak

    Petrovic | Gordon | Romero | Burn

    Thanks

    1. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      You never know with Pep. Walker just as likely play as Gvardiol and who wont score every week.

      Son to Salah for free.

      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        cant do it for free.

  7. Warby84
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    I’m going Isak/Son to Muniz/Salah -4

  8. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Which one to take out for Jackson?

    A. Solanke
    B. Darwin

    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      38 mins ago

      B

  9. Geriatric Unathletic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Darwin likeliest to see reduced minutes.

  10. CheesyZoot
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Bruno to Havertz for the last week and bench Gordon?

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      I am planning yeah, or Trossard

      1. CheesyZoot
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Havertz more nailed for mins?

    2. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      38 mins ago

      Yes

  11. Orion
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Bench one:

    Salah Son Havertz Palmer Foden
    Jackson Haaland Isak

    Open Controls
    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 5 Years
      53 mins ago

      You should rephrase the question to who should I bench out of Jackson and Isak

  12. Wild Rover
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne, McGinn, Luiz, Tielemans, Bailey, Diaby, Watkins.
    Subs: Olsen, Chambers, Lenglet, Zaniolo, Duran, Kesler-Hayden, Iroegbunam, Kellyman, Munroe.

    Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez, Endo, Elliott, Mac Allister, Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.
    Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Jones, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Bajcetic, Bradley.

    1. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Cheers WR

    2. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      1-1 (Salah OG, Watkins OG)

      1. Wild Rover
        • 13 Years
        50 mins ago

        I guess I’m not the only one with no players tonight

        1. Royal5
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Need a quiet afternoon

    3. IRON BRU-NO SHOW
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Thanks WR

      1. IRON BRU-NO SHOW
        • 7 Years
        1 hour ago

        Just Salah for me tonight, come on KING

  13. Alan The Llama
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

  14. SouthCoastSaint
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    All well and good suggesting punts, but I managed to pick both Robertson and Wilson this week.

    Neat summary of what has been a shambles of a season. What a bench boost

  15. putana
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    it took losing the title for klopp to realize nunez is an absolute donkey

    1. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      52 mins ago

      Klopp had as much chance at the title as Kompany, let’s be real

      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 12 Years
        19 mins ago

        That doesnt seem very real

  16. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Gakpo as a punt for the final GW?

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Let us watch the match first 😉

      1. Atimis
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Sure!

    2. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Prefer Mateta

      1. Atimis
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah, on the list as well

  17. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    58 mins ago

    My differential pick is Olise, 1.9% owned, 28 points in last 2 fixtures. Will look a even better pick after we see how Villa defend tonight.

    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      36 mins ago

      And hopefully Villa get the points they need to secure 4th so the final game is just a party for both Palace and Villa.

      1. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        26 mins ago

        this and Villa just conceded 6 goals to Olympiacos

  18. Stranger Mings
    • 3 Years
    52 mins ago

    Bruno to saka gw38 or better option up to 9m?Cheers

    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      32 mins ago

      If I was getting a Arsenal mid it would be Havertz. Other potential players who could haul on final day are Mbeumo, Olise and Diaz

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeh havertz an option cheers

  19. putana
    • 5 Years
    50 mins ago

    If Spurs fans want them to lose tomorrow then surely the stadium would be empty?

    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      They go for the bottom filling glasses not the football

  20. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    46 mins ago

    Aston Villa & Liverpool Top 100k Ownership

    Salah - 4.3%
    Watkins - 2.7%
    VVD - 2.4%
    Robertson - 1.3%
    Luis Díaz - 1.1%

    1. IRON BRU-NO SHOW
      • 7 Years
      36 mins ago

      4.3% for the KING?
      That is so sexy

      1. IRON BRU-NO SHOW
        • 7 Years
        35 mins ago

        Watkins so low also surprises me

  21. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    46 mins ago

    Wanted Salah & Saka/Havertz but that’s -8 to free up funds

    Bruno & Gordon > Salah & Olise -4 but no Ars mid?

  22. STONEROSES
    • 10 Years
    40 mins ago

    Can’t get to Salah - Olise a better punt than other LIV attackers (Diaz, Gakpo, Darwin)?

    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      Absolutely

      1. STONEROSES
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Cheers!

