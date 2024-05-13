37
  Ginkapo FPL
    12 Years
    5 hours, 30 mins ago

    Spurs cant win a game but keep the triple up

    People pay for this insight

    TorresMagic™
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      Has Moderation Rights
      14 Years
      5 hours, 28 mins ago

      Didn't they win on the weekend?

      Ginkapo FPL
        12 Years
        5 hours, 24 mins ago

        Well Ward Prowse(c) then if we only look at one weeks infirmation

        TorresMagic™
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          Has Moderation Rights
          14 Years
          5 hours, 20 mins ago

          Guess that was a yes.

    panda07
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 Years
      5 hours, 26 mins ago

      Bedtime Ginks, they just beat Burnley at the weekend and they play Sheffield united next!

    SH1M1
      12 Years
      5 hours, 26 mins ago

      You should PAY attention to scorelines 🙂

    sirmorbach
      7 Years
      5 hours, 23 mins ago

      Well, to be fair, they are playing Sheffield United, so...

      Ginkapo FPL
        12 Years
        4 hours, 37 mins ago

        Who they beat with the inspirational scoreline of 2-1 at home

        Looks like ine of us is paying attention

  sirmorbach
    7 Years
    5 hours, 23 mins ago

    Y'all bringing in Salah?

    Sheffield Wednesday
      3 Years
      5 hours, 21 mins ago

      Wouldn't get him even on a FH. Unfortunately he's already in my squad.

    Alan The Llama
      14 Years
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      M'not sure

    Baps hunter
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      4 hours, 27 mins ago

      I think I still am. Gordon hasn't been that good away and I think Isak isn't needed either. However I fear selling Son for free now, so I probably take -4 for it depending on my OR situation.

      Baps hunter
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 Years
        4 hours, 23 mins ago

        Closer to the end of the game he was even on the left half of the pitch trying to score. TAA wen up wide like he used to during earlier seasons. Perhaps nostalgy pick, perhaps upside chasing.

    dunas_dog
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      4 hours, 9 mins ago

      Was planning to before tonight’s game but not now

      DEIRDRE
        7 Years
        3 hours, 55 mins ago

        Salah a different animal at home though

    The Knights Template
      10 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Noooossiiirreeeeeee!!!!

    Old Gregg
      7 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Would take a -4. On that basis I doubt it.

      For Free I would

    lugs
      6 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      I might but i would need to sell Son to get him with 1ft, I only just sold him this week too, but it was totally worth selling him though since it was to get Foden & Gvardiol while still keeping Saka who I benched

  Jinswick
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    13 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    A) Bruno & Gordon -> Saka & Olise
    B) Bruno & Isak -> Havertz & Watkins

    Petrovic
    Porro, Gvardiol, Gabriel
    Son, Palmer, Foden, Bruno
    Haaland, Isak, Jackson

    Onana, Gordon, VDV, Burn
    Bank 0.1m, 2FTs

    TorresMagic™
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      Has Moderation Rights
      14 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Unless you have exact money, not one to rush.

    Fefguero
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Bruno is a no brainer but Im not sure why people are so keen to offload newcastle.

      Gordon and Izak could both do well against brentford

      Open Controls
      TorresMagic™
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        Has Moderation Rights
        14 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Not much left after Man City, Chelsea and Son.

    Old Gregg
      7 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      I would be tempted by B but with Mateta

      Spurs lose today and Villa have sealed 4th.

  Price Changes
    rainy
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    Has Moderation Rights
    8 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Price changes 14 March

    No rises

    Fall: Estupiñan (4.7)

    TorresMagic™
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      Has Moderation Rights
      14 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Cheers Rainy!

    Mozumbus
      2 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Cheers rainy

  My heart goes Salalalalah
    7 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Massive opportunity lost there with Salah 3.9% EO in top 10k

    PastaFasul
      10 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Assisting the assister, without that own goal that 5 pts would have been huge

  FCSB
    8 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Which keeper to play:

    1. Vicario (shu)
    2. Petrovic (BOU)

    Ibralicious
      9 Years
      58 mins ago

      Wait for CS odds but as of now probably 2 (esp if you have Porro in defence already)

    Bushwhacker
      4 Years
      36 mins ago

      1

    No Kane No Gain
      5 Years
      just now

      2. Sheffield United aren’t bad for grabbing the odd goal and Chelsea looking strong at home

  Ibralicious
    9 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Best move here?

    A) Porro —> Saliba (FT)
    B) Onana —> Raya (FT) (start over Petrović)
    C) Gordon —> Trossard (FT) (start over Isak)

    Cheers!

    Petrović
    Porro - Gvardiol - Gabriel
    Son - Foden - Havertz - Palmer
    Haaland - Isak - Jackson

    (Onana) (Gordon - Burn - Romero) - 1 FT - £0.5 ITB

    Old Gregg
      7 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      C

  Old Gregg
    7 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    2FT
    Pretty set on Trossard in but who
    else to join him.

    A) Isak > Gakpo
    B) Gordon > Olise
    C) Gordon > luis Dias
    D) son + Isak > Salah Mateta (-4)

    lugs
      6 Years
      15 mins ago

      B, but you'll probably end up doing D since the clamour for Salah will be strong this week I think

    Bushwhacker
      4 Years
      8 mins ago

      B

