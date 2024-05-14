95
  1. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 2 mins ago

    Salah in for final GW? A final sendoff for the Egyptian King?

    I remember Aguero’s sendoff from FPL, did that bring a brace on the final day?

    1. el polako
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 58 mins ago

      I remember Aguero’s sent off when I captained him…

    2. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 36 mins ago

      He is no king

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 8 mins ago

        That was years ago, Pool are a busted flush.
        1CS in 20 games & people still want a defender.

    3. Radulfo28773
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      I captained David Silva on his final game and it was disappointing. Just saying…

  2. el polako
    • 6 Years
    5 hours ago

    Season over.

    1. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 21 mins ago

      Patience. Only one more week of agony...

  3. SomeoneKnows
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 48 mins ago

    Seems like most people rather bench Gordon over Isak. Would love to hear your logic for this?

    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 46 mins ago

      Have you seen Gordons away form compared to away?

      1. Holmes
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 37 mins ago

        Must be same I guess? 😉

      2. Mince n Tatties
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 7 mins ago

        Have you seen Gordons away form to Isaks away form?

        1. Mince n Tatties
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 5 mins ago

          https://members.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comparison/players/

    2. el polako
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 46 mins ago

      Isak is on pens.

    3. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      When Gordon leave the Geordie Kingdom he loses his powers and believes he is from Sheffield!

      1. SomeoneKnows
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 44 mins ago

        LOL

  4. SomeoneKnows
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 33 mins ago

    Petrovic
    Gabriel, Porro, Gvardiol
    Bruno, Son, Foden, Palmer
    Haaland, Isak, Jackson

    (Pickford, Gordon, Burn, Branthwaite)

    A) Bruno > Saka
    B) Bruno > Havertz
    C) Other ideas?

    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      Similar team to you, was getting Salah but after that performance think i’ll pass.

      Was thinking Gordon & Bruno > Salah & Olise now thinking Havertz/Saka & Olise?

      1. SomeoneKnows
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 5 mins ago

        Not sure I fancy taking a hit

        1. tommo-uk-
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 57 mins ago

          Its only worth a hit if your captaining one of the guys you're bringing in.

    2. The Tonberry
        3 hours, 14 mins ago

        Have the same first XI and 3 outfield subs.

        I'm taking a -4 and doing Bruno and Isak to Salah(c) and Mateta as I'm chasing someone who has a very similar line up except they have White and I have Porro

    3. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      Any chance of me clawing back a 40 point deficit in 38?

      Going to have to go super differential I guess.

      Palace, Arsenal attack, Liverpool?

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 3 mins ago

        Aarrroooooooooooo!!! Wolves!

      2. tommo-uk-
        • 11 Years
        4 hours ago

        Teams are so template at the moment i just dont see how that gap is getting closed. Only way is a differential captain that your rival doesnt own and they go wild, whilst their captain blanks.

      3. Holmes
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 57 mins ago

        bet on triple defense, triple attack

    4. Burger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      Which would you play this weekend out of:

      A. Gordon (bre)
      B. Mateta (AVL)

      ?

      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        B

      2. Eb99dal
        • 2 Years
        27 mins ago

        B

        1. Burger
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          11 mins ago

          Thanks both.

    5. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      Best Wolves option for final GW?

      1. Mince n Tatties
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        Kevin Costner

      2. tommo-uk-
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        I hear the Eastern wolf gets high praise from its peers.

      3. NZREDS
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 11 mins ago

        Mateta, good form and garnacho will envitably have a shocker

      4. el polako
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 11 mins ago

        The white wolf - Geralt of Rivia.

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 6 mins ago

          Wooohooo Gerald of Riviera!

      5. NZREDS
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 9 mins ago

        Cunha, RAN or Bogle in disguise

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 4 mins ago

          All excellent options!

    6. tommo-uk-
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 3 mins ago

      Changed my mind on Salah punt already, hes just not the same player as last year and Pool are all over the place.

      Bruno to Havertz simples.

      1. NZREDS
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 17 mins ago

        Ye think havertz is the better call

        Open Controls
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        for some reason I am thinking could Elliot be the differential

      3. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Tbf Salah looked pretty involved to me last night but even at the top level you do need the rub of the green.

        Villa could have scored 5 on a different night too.

    7. jayhog
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      Adebayo vs Muniz for GW38?

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        Cunha!

      2. tommo-uk-
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        Unanimous points decision to Muniz

    8. tommo-uk-
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      Who scores the most points in GW38...

      I will start...Mateta

      1. Holmes
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 50 mins ago

        Brereton Diaz

      2. Cojones of Destiny
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 29 mins ago

        one of Citeh and CP boys,

      3. Stimps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Mbuemo

    9. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      Mateta vs Gakpo for the final GW, what do you think?

      1. aapoman
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 14 mins ago

        Would go Mateta

    10. aapoman
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      Disaster BB this week. If Bruno and Wilson won't feature + Gusto doesn't start again I'll be on like 6 points from the bench. Very good considering I've taken around -12 in hits to have a "playing" bench. BB GW1 next season almost already locked in. F that chip, most overrated and over hyped chip in the game.

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 26 mins ago

        We hates the chips! All of them!

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 40 mins ago

          Bring in the elitserien chips next season!

      2. Bavarian
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 9 mins ago

        Got 25 pts from BB this GW, it was very helpful
        Pickford (8) - Watkins (5) - White (6) - Branthwaite (6)

        1. The Point About It Is
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          Eve have been killing me this season. when i have them they blank, when i don't they get returns.

      3. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        I'm on 22 with Onana to go. Best BB I think I've ever had.

        1. Silecro
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Same, on 31 with van de Ven to go. Best BB ever

    11. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      play
      a. Doughty (FUL)
      b. Romero (Shu)

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        Romero, Romero, where fore art thou Romero?

    12. DEAR DEIRDRE
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Morning lads X

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        What did you used to be called again?

        1. DEAR DEIRDRE
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 29 mins ago

          Deirdre

          1. The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 56 mins ago

            I can’t even remember the grav yet every second post was yours!

            1. The Knights Template
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 55 mins ago

              I think it was red.

              1. DEAR DEIRDRE
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 48 mins ago

                Bruno and Salah

                1. AC/DC AFC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 24 mins ago

                  Kaptain Kane

                  Father and Son

                  Lost Lamb

                  1. DEAR DEIRDRE
                    • 7 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Don’t recall Lost Lamb or at least that wasn’t me haha

                2. The Knights Template
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 20 mins ago

                  Huzzah! Sexy Salah!

                  1. DEAR DEIRDRE
                    • 7 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    😆

    13. balint84
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Start Isak or Gordon?

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        Gordon for nudists!

      2. Bavarian
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Isak

      3. Sterling Archer
        • 7 Years
        23 mins ago

        Think im selling Isak and benching Gordon!

    14. Silecro
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Any ideas which transfer to take for the last gameweek?

      A) Petrovic > Raya
      B) Jackson > Mateta
      C) Gordon > Olise

      Have some good benchers so not willing to take hits
      Current team

      Petrović
      Walker, Gabriel, Romero
      Foden, Palmer, Havertz, Son
      Haaland, Isak, Jackson

      Pickford, Gordon, Van de Ven, Burn
      1ft, 2.8 itb

    15. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Can't wait until this fpl season is over

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Amen

    16. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Doesn’t sound good for Wilson or Isak.

      Cannot wait for this season to be over!

      1. Stimps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        53 mins ago

        What's the gossip?

        Isak (c) here

        1. ryacoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          9 mins ago

          Isick

    17. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Eddie Howe on Alex Isak and Callum Wilson:

      "Alex didn’t train yesterday; we will see if he trains today. He wasn’t feeling 100% I think you could see that. We knew on Friday that he was slightly under the weather. We haven’t seen Callum yet, we will see if he is available to train today, if not we will have him for Brentford."

      Eddie Howe on Nick Pope:

      "Nick has come back from a serious injury, a big problem to a big area of the body for a goalkeeper. He has still been getting his rhythm back from the training work he has been doing. I am really pleased with how he’s looked. He has continued to improve through training, every game I have a decision to make and that will be another one."

      1. The Road to Turfdom
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Wilson's injury not being acknowledged by Howe pre-GW was exceptionally annoying.

      2. boc610
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Bench Boosts BUSTED

    18. The Road to Turfdom
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Can't wait for this season to be over

      1. jackruet
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Good season for me. Still waiting for euro. Breath of fresh air

    19. boc610
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      cant over wait season for be over to

    20. Saka Rice
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Can't wait for the season to be over. I wanted to win or at least be in the top 50 and I'm only at 6.5k

    21. DEAR DEIRDRE
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Can’t wait for this season to be over, I just know Bruno will ruin my season and play tomorrow, meaning I will finish outside my goal of top 500k

      1. Emm7980
        • 9 Years
        just now

        By ruining your season you are implying Bruno playing will disrupt the plan you put in place, but you planned for him to be captain. You are making out that your preferred captain not playing both games is unlucky, wouldn't it be the other way round?

    22. boc610
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Darren Fletcher on and gang onn RADIO 5 live having a discussion about whether city are underrated and why they dont they get the praise they deserve.. I reckon it took 7 mins before Asmir Begovic mentioned the (115) Elephant(s) in the room. its astonishing how many pundits have drank the kool aid and are happy to judge this city the team in a purely football vacuum completely free from any sense of right and wrong

    23. Dilzy
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Who's a better punt for GW 38?
      A- Brennan Johnson
      B- Olise

      1. leeboy104
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        Olise

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Olise

    24. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      46 mins ago

      Which punt do you prefer?

      A) Trossard (EVE)
      B) Olise (AVL)
      C) Eze (AVL)
      D) Mateta (AVL)
      E) Watkins (cry)

      1. Eb99dal
        • 2 Years
        31 mins ago

        B or C

      2. ButterB
        • 3 Years
        30 mins ago

        B

      3. Ibralicious
        • 9 Years
        17 mins ago

        A

