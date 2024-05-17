45
45 Comments Post a Comment
  1. gart888
    • 9 Years
    56 mins ago

    Who to Bench?
    A) Porro
    B) White
    C) Gabriel

    Who to Sell?
    A) Bruno
    B) Gordon
    C) Isak

    1. arcticjunkie1
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Blades season ticket holder, I do think we score 1/2 on sunday, so no CS for spurs but White Gabriel at home speaks for itself and outweighs Porro. Sell Gordon.

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        You've conceded 54 goals at home this season.

    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      B and B for me.

  2. Manani
    • 12 Years
    55 mins ago

    Foden Palmer Son Bruno Gordon
    Haaland Isak Jackson

    A. Gordon > Olise/Eze (bench Bruno)
    B. Bruno > Havertz (bench Gordon)

    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      39 mins ago

      I think B, but it's close.

    2. ebb2sparky
      • 13 Years
      just now

      A and bench Isak?

  3. arcticjunkie1
    • 12 Years
    52 mins ago

    Evening all, sorry bottomed on last page!

    41 points ahead of my rival going into the final gw in our money league, haven't won anything yet, so still cautious! want to avoid a - 4 hit if I can help it. Bench boost is active but aware only two players will start from my bench. Worth the - 4 to get Porro on the boost? or just roll with the below and hope I've done enough to get over the line, appreciate any feedback.

    Pickford
    Saliba Gabriel Gvardiol
    Son Saka Palmer Foden
    Isak Jackson Halaand (C)

    Turner Ollise Doherty Baldock

    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Come on... there's no way you lose 41 points this GW

      1. gart888
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        Especially with a chip remaining lmao

      2. arcticjunkie1
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Thanks Gart, stranger things have happened!

    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      I'd definitely advocate a hit to get a full playing bench.

      Make sure they are upside picks with potential, not a cheap defender with no attacking threat for example.

      1. arcticjunkie1
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Might be thinking too much into it but I've got losing by 4 points in my head if I do it and I'd never forgive myself! haha

  4. Ask Yourself
    • 7 Years
    41 mins ago

    Which 2 would you start ? x

    A) Isak (bre)
    B) Porro (shu)
    C) Gusto (BOU)

    1. sneif4
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      AC

    2. sneif4
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      Sorry, I meant AB

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      AB

  5. Feanor
    • 14 Years
    39 mins ago

    Any news on KDB?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Trained

      https://www.mancity.com/news/mens/manchester-city-west-ham-united-training-preparations-63851566

  6. sneif4
    • 11 Years
    39 mins ago

    Bench one:
    A) Isak
    B) Bruno
    C) Gordon

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      C

  7. Watk‘Ings
    • 3 Years
    39 mins ago

    Bench two
    A) Gusto (BOH h), B) Porro (SHU a) C) Romero (SHU a)

    Transfer
    Gordon > Saka, Havertz or Salah (-4)

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      AC - probably no hit

  8. Hanz0
    • 1 Year
    37 mins ago

    Best option when trying to close an 11 point gap?

    A.) Keep captaincy on Haaland, don't take a hit and rely on 3 attacking differentials (Olise, KDB, Saka)

    B.) Take a -4 to captain Salah (c)
    Differentials would now be (Mateta, Salah, Saka)

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      A

  9. Sprinterdude
    • 3 Years
    29 mins ago

    What to do here? Any advice is appreciated I'm using bench boost

    Areola/dubravka
    Porro Saliba Doherty gvardiol cuccurela
    Son Gordon Bruno Palmer Foden
    Hojlund Haaland Isaak

    Have one free transfer happy to take couple of hits

    Hit me with the best moves please

  10. Mesh
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    27 mins ago

    Gordon to Eze/Olise for free?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Yes

      1. Mesh
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        Thanks, do you prefer Eze or Olise?

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Olise

  11. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    0.3 ITB. Satisfied with my front eight. Where do I use my FT and for who?

    Petrovic
    Reguilon Munoz Zabarnyi.

    The two defenders I am playing are Gabriel and VDV

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Petrovic to Ortega
      Start Reguilon or Munoz

  12. BusbySwede
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    I'm current the leader in my ML, but just by 12 points.
    Current team with 1 FT, 3.2 itb:
    Petrovic
    Gabriel Gvardiol Burn
    KdB Bruno Palmer Havertz
    Haaland Isak Jackson

    Pickford Gordon Branthwaite RAN

    The one in second place have Saka, Foden, Son, Saliba. I have instead Havertz, KdB, Bruno, Gvardiol.

    Would you take a hit to bring in Salah or just do the one transfer?
    Bruno out for Saka or Olise?
    If we get news that KdB won't start, should it be Foden in for him or Salah?
    Get a differential like Olise, or try to block the one chasing and just get someone like Saka?

  13. penguin_patch
    • 2 Years
    25 mins ago

    Would you do:

    A) Fernandes & Dunk > Havertz & White (-4)
    B) Ederson & Dunk > Raya & Gvardiol (-4)
    C) Just Fernandes > Havertz
    D) Just Dunk > White

    I’m currently leading my mini leagues by two points…

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      C or D

  14. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    Petrovic
    Gabriel, Porro, Walker
    Foden, Son, Havertz, Palmer
    Haaland, Jackson, Isak

    Onana, Gordon, Branthwaite, Burn

    I'm planning to get Havertz will one of my FTs but what's the best use of the other ?

    A) Onana to Raya (bench Petrovic)
    B) Walker to Gvardiol
    C) Gordon to Saka or Olise (bench Isak)
    D) Isak to Mateta
    E) Son & Walker to Salah & Gvardiol -4

  15. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    Any news on Saka starting?
    Thanks!

    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Should get leaks for most games before the GW deadline.

      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Cheers mate

  16. Il Capitano
    • 3 Years
    18 mins ago

    1FT 3.3m ITB

    Raya
    Gabriel Gvardiol Munoz
    Son Saka* Foden Palmer
    Haaland Jackson Isak

    Pickford - Gordon* RAN Branthwaite

    Gordon > Olise bench Isak?

  17. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    Start Gordon or Isak? Any news on Gordon?

  18. Giovanni Giorgio
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    Start Isak or Palmer?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Lol

    2. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Palmer

  19. DARE TO BISCAN
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Petrovic
    White, Gab, Gvardiol
    Saka, Foden, Palmer, Son, Gordon
    Haaland(c), Isak

    (Onana, Wilson, Porro, Gusto) 1FT, £0.6m

    a) Gordon > Olise
    1) 3-5-2
    2) 4-5-1

    b) Wilson > Mateta
    1) 3-4-3
    2) 4-4-2

