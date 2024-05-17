76
Rate My Team May 17

Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

76 Comments
Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on transfers, team selection, captaincy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up. If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

If you’d like to receive an email notification letting you know when future RMT Surgery’s are live, you can now do so. When editing your profile, under ‘Alerts & Notifications‘, you’ll find a section on ‘Email Notifications‘. In there is an option for ‘Rate My Team Surgery‘, check that box and you will receive an email letting you know when the surgery is about to go live.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. RMT SURGERY WITH TOM
    avfc82
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    4 hours, 27 mins ago

  Boxwoods
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 19 mins ago

    Hey Tom,

    1 FT this week:

    A. Bruno > Havertz (play Isak and Jackson)
    B. Gordon > Olise (bench Jackson or Isak)

    Thanks!

    avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      I'd be tempted by B, then bench Isak.

      Close call but Bruno looked great the other night and could easily get something at Brighton.

      Boxwoods
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        Thanks for the response (even despite my own reply fail)!

  Orion
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 18 mins ago

    I am chasing 22 points… What should I do here… ? My team is:

    Pickford Areola
    Gusto Gabriel Walker Branthwaite 4.0
    Foden Palmer Son Havertz Salah
    Haaland Jackson Isak
    0.6 itb and TC chip

    Rivals team:
    Petrovic Onana
    Gvardiol VDV Porro Dalot Burn
    Foden Palmer Son Gordon Bruno
    Haaland Jackson Isak
    0.0 itb, no chips left

    I’m thinking of Salah TC and pray?

    NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      Probably a good shout. Or maybe Palmer?

  Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 15 mins ago

    Best punt midfielder this final GW, can't be City, Ars or Chels

    lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 11 mins ago

      Salah I win

    IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      Salah

    Boss Hogg
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      Johnson, Gibbs-White, Olise, Eze.

    Plumbers Pan
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 48 mins ago

      Salah goes mad or subbed off early
      Kloppy plays kids ?

      Boss Hogg
        • 14 Years
        3 hours, 48 mins ago

        Cheggers plays pop.

  jrodz2497
      4 hours, 13 mins ago

      1 FT/2.9 ITB. Very small lead of 6 points in ML.

      My 2 keepers are Ederson and Kelleher

      A) take the 0 points in goal and get gordon out for Olise

      B ) use FT to get a keeper (ie Alison)

      C ) take a -4 to get Olise for Gordon and a keeper

      D ) take a -4 to get Mateta for Watkins and a keeper. (my other FWDs are Isak and N Jackson

      It’s a paid ML with cash prize so really want to keep my lead and win. Thanks in advance

    marco_atk85
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      1 FT. 0.0m ITB

      a) Isak -> Mateta
      B) a side move Walker -> Gvardiol
      c) Anything else

      Petrovic
      Walker, Gabriel, Porro
      Havertz, Son, Foden, Palmer
      Jackson, Isak, Haaland

      Bench: Dubravka, B.Fernandes, Dalot, Brainwaithe

      Catastrophe
        • 13 Years
        4 hours, 2 mins ago

        B

    Catastrophe
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      Advice appreciated, 1 FT and 4M ITB:

      Petrovic
      Gvardiol, White, Munoz
      Son, Foden, Havertz, Palmer
      Haaland, Jackson, Isak

      (Areola, Gordon*, Richards, Branthwaite)

      A) Richards -> Gabriel (Bench Munoz)
      B) Richards -> Porro (Bench Munoz)
      C) Richards -> TAA (Bench Munoz)
      D) Son -> Salah
      E) Gordon -> Saka (bench Isak) (ML Rival has Saka)
      F) Gordon - Olise/Eze (bench Isak)

      Cheers

    Boss Hogg
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      Who to sign this week? Selling either Gordon or Isak..

      a. Saka
      b. Olise
      c. Mateta
      d. Eze
      e. Wood
      f. Johnson

      ???

      NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 55 mins ago

        I like B from those. But maybe A if we know he's fit

        Open Controls
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 47 mins ago

          Saka is always fit. The guy has been on yellow every gameweek this season and still plays. Gordon the same

          1. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
            • 12 Years
            3 hours, 45 mins ago

            Yeah fair, I would expect him to play

      Malkmus
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 45 mins ago

        B. Villa will still be drunk

    NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      Gordon and KDB with only 1 ft. Who goes?

      A. Gordon
      B. KDB
      C. Both -4

      Probably bringing in Havertz, can't afford Salah. Muniz first sub if someone misses out

      Boss Hogg
        • 14 Years
        3 hours, 49 mins ago

        Muniz is fine.
        I'd sell Gordon. I think KDB either starts or misses out altogether.

        NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 44 mins ago

          Cheers that's what I'm leaning towards too

    Your Man With The Hair
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 51 mins ago

      Son to Salah for free yay or nay?

      Petrovic
      Porro, White, Gvardiol
      Salah*, Foden, Bruno, Palmer
      Haaland, Jackson, Isak

      Plumbers Pan
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 47 mins ago

        Who to C Man ?

      Malkmus
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 46 mins ago

        Son is in bad form, but Sheffield Utd away have worst def in league so you have to play him really. I think he'll prob blank but can't take the risk

    Malkmus
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      Evening all. 1FT, 2.4 ITB. Current Tm: Any thoughts.

      Raya (Petro)
      Gabriel - Walker - Romero - (Burn - Porro)
      Son - Foden - Bruno - Palmer - Gordon
      Haaland - Isak - Jackson

      Which one, and Havertz or Olise?

      A - Bruno to Havertz or Olise, (Play Isak, Bench Gordon)
      B - Bruno to Havertz or Olise, (Play Gordon, Bench Isak)
      C - Gordon to Havertz or Olise, (Play Bruno, Bench Isak)
      D - Gordon to Havertz or Olise, (Play Isak, Bench Bruno)

      Currently thinking C with Olise...

      Ta!

    Saka Rice
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      Biggest decision you've had to make all season? Mine was FH29 or 34 as I luckily went for GW34. Another one was going for Gvardiol over Akanji

      Boss Hogg
        • 14 Years
        3 hours, 43 mins ago

        Daddy or chips.

        Husky
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 4 mins ago

          Chips

    Hanz0
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      Chasing 11 points - whats the best option?

      A.) Gordon > Olise
      B.) Gordon > Trossard
      C.) KDB and Isak > Mateta and Salah (c) -4

      Options A and B keep the armband on Haaland.

      Ignoring defence my only real differentials currently are KDB and Saka

      Do we think Salah outscores Haaland?

      Boss Hogg
        • 14 Years
        3 hours, 42 mins ago

        c.
        Might as well go all in for it.

      fish&chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 29 mins ago

        yes C....best chance of overturning the deficit, although still unlikely.

    SomeoneKnows
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      Bench one:

      A) Isak
      B) Jackson
      C) Bruno

      Boss Hogg
        • 14 Years
        3 hours, 42 mins ago

        a

      fish&chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 30 mins ago

        A

    fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      Which option has the best chance of making up a 15 point deficit:

      1) KDB -> Salah (c). Play Gordon & Cucurella
      2) Garnacho & Gordon -> Olise & Johnson (-4), & captain Son & bench Cucurella

    drughi
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      Play gordon or isak ?

      Fintroy
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        Gordon

    The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      51 mins ago

      KDB seen in full team training ahead of WHU

      https://x.com/homeoffpl/status/1791539067135357339?s=46&t=hAaaEgiQgheuiwBruEyFyw

    Flynniesta
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      Five time top 1k finishes is an incredible stat !

    Shark Team
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      Sadly I have to bench one of Bruno Isak or Jackson, currently on Bruno

