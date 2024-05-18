51
  1. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Thoughts on my GW38 team pls ?

    Petrovic
    Cucurella, Gabriel, VVD
    Palmer, Salah, Havertz, Foden
    Mateta, Haaland, Isak

    Pickford, Garnacho, Burn, Mitchell

    0FT's, 0.9ITB

    Should I play Burn instead of Cucurella?

    Feedback appreciated.

    Cheers

    1. Cesc Pistols
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Awesome team. More than good to go!

      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Thanks mate - Cheers

  2. estheblessed
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    G2G? Correct bench?

    Petrovic
    Gabriel, Walker, Porro
    Son, Foden, Palmer, Bruno, Olise
    Haaland(c), Jackson

    Pickford, Isak, Webster, Burn

    1. Cesc Pistols
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      I'd start Isak ahead of Bruno, otherwise good to go!

  3. grooveymatt65
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Hey guys, here's my current team:

    thanks 🙂

    Petrovic
    Gabriel Doughty Porro
    Foden Son Palmer KDB Garnacho
    Isak Haaland (c)
    Areola Wilson Reguilon Livramento

    0.4 itb 1ft

    What do you think about the below options?

    If KDB doesn't start:

    1. KDB and Garnacho to Saka and Johnson for -4 and play 352 with Wilson
    2. KDB and Garnacho to Havertz and Olisie/Eze for -4 and play 352 with Wilson

    If KDB does start:

    3. Garnacho and Isak to Havertz and Johnson
    4. Garnacho and Wilson to Havertz and Mateta for -4
    5. Wilson to Mateta for free

    If both don't start:

    6. KDB and Wilson to Salah and Mateta for -4
    7. KDB to Saka, Bench Wilson and play Isak in a 3-5-2

    thanks guys! 🙂

  4. teddy.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Triple Arsenal defence! Who's with me?!

    1. Cesc Pistols
      • 10 Years
      54 mins ago

      Could pay off, but I feel going without an Arsenal attacking cover could really hurt...

    2. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      17 mins ago

      I have double but thinking of benching one for Porro

  5. marpy016
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Current team, 1FT and 0.8itb:

    Petrovic
    Gabriel - White - Van der Ven
    Palmer - KDB - Gordon - Foden - Son
    Haaland - Jackson

    Onana - Isak - Burn - Ait-Nouri

    Which option

    A) Gordon to Olise/Trossard for free
    B)Gordon & Isak to Havertz & Mateta for -4

    1. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Considering both of these myself. B very appealing.

      1. Bleh
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        *looks

    2. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      A with Trossard

  6. Bleh
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Best move here?

    A. Bruno > Havertz
    B. Gordon > Olise
    C. Isak > Mateta

    Petrovic
    White, Gabriel, Walker
    Son, Bruno, Foden, Palmer
    Haaland, Isak, Jackson

    (Pickford, Gordon, Porro, Burn)

    1. More Cowbell
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Who do you bench if you go for option B?

      1. Bleh
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Isak, or possible Bruno.

    2. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      B & C for a hit

      Both have a high chance of hauling

    3. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

  7. More Cowbell
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Hi all,
    Help a brother out one final time please:

    1) Bruno F > Havertz (Bench Gordon, Start Isak)
    or
    2) Gordon > Olise (Play Bruno F, Bench Isak)

    Thanks all and good luck!

    1. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      I think we all have the same team lol. 1 looks the best I think.

    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      2

    3. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      59 mins ago

      Nothing to pick between them but #2 is more differential so the potential gain is higher

    4. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      I did Bruno to Havertz and benched both Isak and Gordon

  8. hazza44
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Final spot to decide. Who to play? Cheers all!
    A) Isak
    B) Gordon
    C) Eze/Olise for -4
    D) Mateta for -4

    1. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      just now

      A

  9. JAYPEE
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Which one is better:
    A) Ederson & Bruno F to Ortega & Havertz
    B) Ederson, Van De Ven & Bruno F to Alisson, Gvardiol & Havertz (-4)

    1. hazza44
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      A

    2. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      A with Saka if fit

    3. Moses _H
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      I have the same dilemma

      Have a WC left and torn between these two teams

      Raya, Tomiyaso, Gvardiol, Trent, Son, Foden, Salah, Palmer, Havartz , Halaand, Wood.

      Or

      Alison, Gaberial, White, Gvardiol, Son, Foden, Salah, Palmer, Saka, Halaand, Mateta

      Which one you think is better

  10. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    51 mins ago

    Will u start akanji or porro?
    And i see alot selling isak? Why so?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      I hope we’re starting Porro!

  11. FCSB
    • 8 Years
    42 mins ago

    Who first sub:

    1. Gordon (bre)
    2. Porro (shu)

    1. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      I'll even play porro

  12. Bruno Commando
    • 9 Years
    40 mins ago

    Have 2FTs and trying to catch my ML rival's 15-point lead. Yay or nay to the below?

    Ederson + Bruno -> Ortega + Havertz

    Ederson
    Gabriel White Porro Romero
    Son Foden Palmer Bruno
    (H)aaland Jackson

    Petrovic Gordon Isak Burn

    1. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      Can you get Salah somehow

    2. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Or Saka, if fit he can be a big boost to the rank/score

      1. Bruno Commando
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        Will need point hit to get Salah by selling Son and Bruno. I can get Saka + Ortega instead of my original moves, but my ML rival has Saka so I thought to go with Havertz instead.

        1. Mozumbus
          • 2 Years
          5 mins ago

          No hit
          Keep Son
          I'll bring in one from crystal palace plus Havertz
          Can sacrifice either of Isak or Gordon and bench Romero/Porro
          This will reinforce attack
          Play Petrovic

  13. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    38 mins ago

    19 points behind in my ML, thinking Gordon > Eze as a differential. Any other suggestions?

    Hendo
    Gvardiol Gabriel white
    Son foden havertz palmer Gordon
    Haaland mateta

    Pickford solanke vvd zabarnyi

  14. Datchelseaguy
    • 7 Years
    31 mins ago

    Who are the best midfield and striker punt differentials that are guaranteed to score big?

    I’m thinking of punting heavily for this final game week….
    Which set should I go with:

    A) Muniz, salah, Watkins, Elliot
    B) havertz, gibbs white, Mateta, Chris wood

    Open Controls
    1. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Salah, Mateta

      1. Moses _H
        • 7 Years
        just now

        If you can help me as I have the same dilemma

        Have a WC left and torn between these two teams

        Raya, Tomiyaso, Gvardiol, Trent, Son, Foden, Salah, Palmer, Havartz , Halaand, Wood.

        Or

        Alison, Gaberial, White, Gvardiol, Son, Foden, Salah, Palmer, Saka, Halaand, Mateta

        Which one you think is better

  15. Lingard’s Shin Guards
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    Does olise start over Bruno, Watkins, or isak?

  16. FCSB
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    Petrovic
    Gvardiol Gabriel White
    Foden Palmer Son Bruno
    Isak Haaland Jackson

    Vicario Gordon Porro Burn

    1FT, 0.2itb

    Protecting a lead, thinking Bruno >> Havertz…

    Is the lineup right?

    Thanks

  17. jack88
    • 2 Years
    14 mins ago

    Chasing 10 points.
    Isak+ gordon > mateta+ olise (-4)?

    Yes or no?

  18. Moses _H
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Have a WC left and torn between these two teams

    Raya, Tomiyaso, Gvardiol, Trent, Son, Foden, Salah, Palmer, Havartz , Halaand, Wood.

    Or

    Alison, Gaberial, White, Gvardiol, Son, Foden, Salah, Palmer, Saka, Halaand, Mateta

    Which one you think is better

    1. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Second one

  19. klopptimusprime
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    a) Olise
    b) Saka
    c) Havertz

    1. Moses _H
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Saka

    2. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      just now

      B if fit
      C safe

  20. Moses _H
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    A little help here pleae

  21. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Price changes 18 May

    Rise: Havertz (7.6)

    Falls: Saka (8.8), Aït-Nouri (4.6), Kiwior (4.0), Tomkins (3.9), Bell (3.8)

