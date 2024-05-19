765
Site Features May 19

Have your say in the latest Fantasy Football Scout survey

765 Comments
Share

At Fantasy Football Scout, we are always keen to receive feedback from our site readers.

Before you all scarper after Gameweek 38 (do stay for our Euros content!), we’re giving you another chance to speak out and help us enhance your experience.

What articles do you like/dislike? Is the Premium Members Area providing value for money? And what would you like to see added to the site?

Opinions given in our previous surveys have been absolutely crucial for site development, so we’d greatly appreciate it if you could spend a few minutes on this latest questionnaire.

It is completely anonymous and can be accessed by clicking here.

Thanks again for your feedback and time but, most of all, for your continued support of the site!

765 Comments Post a Comment
  1. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Someone claiming no Gordon and Isak benched.

    Not sure if it's just flying a kite

    Different source that I don't recognise

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      https://twitter.com/FtblJoe/status/1792165486194577692?t=vxbDHVAEE0mNPw1nuLa1xw&s=19

      Claiming to be itk

      Football intelligence which is pretty reliable follows but that might be to filter out noise?

      Open Controls
    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      25 mins ago

      makes sense tummy

      Open Controls
  2. Kay317
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Start Muniz over Isak or take a -4 to replace Isak? And who would you get in?

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      Muniz Vs Luton? I'd take that and keep the four points

      Open Controls
      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Yea was thinking the same. I've just seen a few say that Jimenez may get a run out instead. Need a leak!

        Open Controls
  3. Merlin the Wraith
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Isak IS benched on my team & Gordon was history earlier today. (Hi Olise)

    Open Controls
  4. JabbaWookiee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Got zero Arsenal or Palace attack. Bring in

    A) Havertz
    B) Olise

    Open Controls
    1. Manani
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  5. JBG
    • 6 Years
    1 hour ago

    https://x.com/Leaked_FPL/status/1792176120466481615

    Mateta ✅
    Foden ✅
    Gusto ✅

    All start

    Open Controls
    1. Sailboats
      • 8 Years
      58 mins ago

      Nice Foden

      Open Controls
    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      57 mins ago

      Thanks. Good to scotch those weird unfounded Foden benched rumours

      Open Controls
  6. JBG
    • 6 Years
    59 mins ago

    https://x.com/Leaked_FPL/status/1792175478561796129

    Palmer starts, if anyone was in doubt.

    Open Controls
  7. JBG
    • 6 Years
    57 mins ago

    https://x.com/Leaked_FPL/status/1792176788719697968

    Havertz and Ødegaard atart

    Open Controls
  8. Merlin the Wraith
    • 7 Years
    56 mins ago

    Glad I made transfers an hour ago... This FPL baby is heading for a crash!

    Open Controls
  9. K1ng
    • 9 Years
    52 mins ago

    A last call for help to my FF Scout friends before the season ends...

    I currently have Gordon playing with Garnacho set to auto-sub if he doesn't play. I don't have any transfers left. My questions:

    1) shall I transfer him out for a -4?

    2) if yes - who for? Team below

    Areola

    Muñoz - Gvardiol - Gabriel

    Salah (C) - Son - Palmer - GORDON

    Haaland - Iask - Jackson

    Neto, Garnacho, Gusto, Bell...

    Open Controls
    1. bros
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Eze, Olise or Johnston

      Open Controls
      1. K1ng
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thank you... What about Foden/Bernardo?

        Open Controls
  10. Taegugk Warrior
    • 5 Years
    52 mins ago

    Any news on dubravka..?
    Play FH.
    Choose Petrovic as M.Y. starting GK, but need cheap bench for GK that guaranted to start.

    Open Controls
    1. The Big Fella
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Ortega?

      Open Controls
  11. K1ng
    • 9 Years
    47 mins ago

    Gordon not travelled?

    Open Controls
    1. The Big Fella
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Apparently not

      Open Controls
  12. The Big Fella
    • 7 Years
    40 mins ago

    VVD or Gusto? I think the former more likely to get a CS and the latter more likely to get an attacking return

    Biggest dilemma is Jackson or Mateta

    Open Controls
    1. w00ton
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Gusto and Jackson

      Open Controls
  13. tabby98
    • 8 Years
    35 mins ago

    Any help with this lads?

    Petrovic
    Saliba, Porro, Gabriel, Walker
    Palmer, Son, KDB*, Bruno
    Isak, Jackson

    Ederson* | Gordon* Burn, Hojlund

    2FT
    £1.0m ITB

    A) KDB + Hojlund/Isak —> Haaland + Cheap Mid
    B) Isak + Gordon —> Watkins + Olise
    C) Hojlund + KDB —> Mateta + Salah

    Or anything else?

    Open Controls
  14. ljuta zena
    • 8 Years
    34 mins ago

    Last call
    Isak nailed?

    Open Controls
  15. Evo_blacksheep
      30 mins ago

      Isak to Mateta for -4?

      Open Controls
    • Voronins Pony Tail
        25 mins ago

        KDB News???

        Open Controls
        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          6 mins ago

          Yes there is

          Open Controls
          1. Voronins Pony Tail
              6 mins ago

              Which is???

              Open Controls
              1. Biggsy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                6 mins ago

                Starts

                Open Controls
                1. Voronins Pony Tail
                    5 mins ago

                    Beautiful. Thanks

                    Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.