147
147 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Disco Stu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Have to play Gab and Gvardiol. Who gets the third spot?

    A. Robbo
    B. Gusto
    C. Porro

    Open Controls
    1. Men in green tights
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. Phlajo
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Boz
      • 11 Years
      just now

      C. Che clean sheets have dried up

      Open Controls
  2. tabby98
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    What to do here guys??

    Petrovic
    Walker, Gabriel, Saliba, Porro
    Son, Palmer, Bruno, KDB*
    Isak, Jackson

    Ederson* | Burn, Gordon*, Hojlund

    2FT
    £1.0m ITB

    Open Controls
  3. Tanishq2095
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Play Saka or Isak?
    Already have havertz in xi

    Dubravka
    Gabriel, gvardiol, cucurella
    Palmer, son, havertz, saka, Foden
    Haaland (c), Jackson

    Bench: isak, van de ven

    Already done -4 sold burn and de bruyne for gvardiol and saka (75%)

    Open Controls
  4. EffPeeEll
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Do we believe de bruyne starts guys?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. mrtapio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I do believe, yes

      Open Controls
    3. Men in green tights
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Yes

      Open Controls
  5. mrtapio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    RAN >??
    On BB. Not Arsenal, City or Chelsea. Already have Porro. TAA onlyone I can't afford. Virgil? Robertson?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Yup Virgil, Robbo and Munoz are options to consider

      Open Controls
  6. xtremesid
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Pick 1
    1. Gordon > Diaz FT and bench Isak
    2. Play Isak

    Open Controls
  7. Sterling Archer
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Can't decide between olise and eze. 2 ft's so can do both but means not getting havertz?
    Think each player can get similar points so probably not worth pondering too long!

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.