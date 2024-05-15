111
  1. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    Gordon will kindly put the bins out this week!

  2. grooveymatt65
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    Hey guys, here's my current team:

    thanks 🙂

    Petrovic

    Gabriel Doughty Porro

    Foden Son Palmer KDB Garnacho

    Isak Haaland (c)

    Areola Wilson Reguilon Livramento

    0.4 itb 1ft

    1. KDB and Wilson to Saka and Mateta for -4

    2. KDB and Reguilon to Saka and White for -4

    3. Kdb and Wilson to Salah and Mateta/Wood for -4

    4. KDB and Garnacho to Saka and Olisie/Eze for -4 and play 352

    5. Other

    thanks guys!!! 🙂

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      5. More options, more options!

    2. MightyGar
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      3. with Mateta, bench Garnacho

      1. Geriatric Unathletic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Yes, contemplating the same for myself :).

  3. sankalparora07
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Which one please?
      A) Walker to Gabriel and go with double ARS defence
      B) Gordon to Havertz and go with double ARS attack

      I am leading my mini league by just a few points and want to maintain the lead. My main ML rival has double City defence but no ARS assets although he might likely bring someone in GW38.

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        B

      2. MightyGar
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        B

      3. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        B

    • Darragh82
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Any advice on what to do here??
      Is this pretty solid?
      Dubravka
      Saliba, Gabriel, Gusto
      KDB, Foden, Son, Saka, Palmer
      Haaland, Jackson
      Pickford, Robinson, Burn, Isak

      20 point clear in my mini league. 1ft 0.5itb

      1. No Professionals
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Yeah, someone would have to throw an absolute hail mary to catch you. If he has any differentials you're worried about, I'd use the FT to block one of them.

      2. MightyGar
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        If you don't need to use the FT to block your opponent, consider strengthening your bench in case of a random injury / rotation. Isak to Gakpo?

      3. The Reptile
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        I think Jackson to Mateta is good - he'll want to go out with a bang

      4. Darragh82
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Thankyou, I was thinking I was sitting comfortably and then he had Gvardiol which reeled a handy 15 points out.

    • DagheMunegu
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      KDB Isak to Salah(c) Mateta -4 ?
      Yes or no ?

      1. MightyGar
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Yes

      2. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 9 Years
        19 mins ago

        No

        1. Geriatric Unathletic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          3 mins ago

          Yes

    • Saka Rice
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      Start Isak or Diaz?

    • More Cowbell
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      Excited and nervous about tonight!

      Currently 20 points behind my mini league leader. I have the following 4 that can help me close the gap:

      Dalot
      Bruno F
      Petrovic
      Jackson

      I'd love it if I could sneak 20+ points from them to give me the advantage going into GW38 so I don't have to take any crazy punts. Think I'm certainly an underdog to do it,but will be fun following it.

      1. Black Knights
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        You'd fancy it is Bruno was playing. Will be bad luck if he isn't.

        1. VAR-IDOL
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          Or good luck for me lol

          1. Charlie Price
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 38 mins ago

            Some on here may just have an 81 point TC in Gvardiol. Just requires a no show from Bruno for it to reap a reward. Massive rank rise potentially for anyone in that position.

          2. Rhysd007
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Crazy 53 point swing if Bruno comes off the bench for a few people on here!

      2. TheTinman
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Can't see Dalot or Fernandes scoring many points in a 0-4 🙄

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          4-3??

    • Shark Team
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      I see pundits posting theirs team of the season so here's mine without changing formations to put everyone in:
      Pickford
      Walker Saliba Van Dijk Gvardiol
      Rodri Rice
      Saka Palmer Foden
      Haaland

      I know most have gone for White Odegaard and Watkins and not picked Gvardiol but here's mine

    • No Professionals
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      why does every "most exciting end to a PL season ever" always seem to end with a bit of a damp squib?

      1. Black Knights
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        21/22 was almost exciting.

        Villa were beating City for a long time, which is what Liverpool needed. Problem was, Liverpool didn't take the lead in their game until City had recovered from 2-0 down. If Liverpool had started stronger, City might've felt under a bit more pressure.

        1. No Professionals
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 17 mins ago

          it was exciting still, regardless of whether people liked the outcome.

          More referring to a season where there are several big things still to decide (champion, top 4, relegation).

      2. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Genuinely don't think there's been a proper exciting season since the Leicester year

        Open Controls
      3. boc610
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        can give you a 115 possible reasons for this

    • Black Knights
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Can't wait for this season to be over.

      I've spent since GW16 locked between 400k and 800k. Never got started, blighted by injuries, no hits paid off (except for the ones i decided not to take), used FH in 29 instead of 34, squad has completely downed tools.

      Big lesson from these last few weeks though is, even when you're doing terribly, taking random punts doesn't make it any more enjoyable.

      Wilson in over Jackson, Bruno in over Havertz, Romero in over Porro, going against Haaland captain etc all just make things much, much worse. Even when you've got nothing to play for, red arrows still suck.

      We will go again next season.

    • Shark Team
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Top 10 managers of the season ranked:
      1) Arteta
      2) Emery
      3) Glasner
      4) Pep
      5) Postecoglou
      6) Klopp
      7) Iraola
      8) Dyche
      9) O’Neil
      10) Edwards

      1. No Professionals
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        thanks for sharing

      2. TheTinman
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Howe has got a great chance to secure 5th with one of the most injury depleted squads in the league (I think 2nd to Chelsea).

        Knocked out of Champions League by a horrendous decision vs eventual semi finalists in a group which also contains finalists.

        QF FA Cup

        QF League Cup

        Pochetino and Howe have both done better jobs than - Glasner, Postecoglu, Klopp, Iraola, O'Neil, Edwards

        1. Shark Team
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          He has no chance of securing 5th, I don’t think any of the 10 managers should be below Howe, they all provided top tier football for what they had. Newcastle didn’t catch my eye this season, at the start of the season people expected them 4th or 3rd, I know injuries were important but still…

          1. Mr. O'Connell
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Especially with the unlimited money glitch as well

      3. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        This is such a terrible list, I have to respect it

      4. Funkyav
        • 14 Years
        14 mins ago

        ranked according to what?

    • Shark Team
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      I think Arsenal score 3 and Palace score 2 in gw38 but Saka or Olise gonna be involved in more in gw38?

    • VAR-IDOL
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Seems to be gathering pace that Bruno is back tonight, gutted!

      1. VAR-IDOL
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Never was a lucky/jammy one!

        1. No Professionals
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          who was your vice captain?

          1. VAR-IDOL
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 3 mins ago

            Gvardiol TC

          2. VAR-IDOL
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 2 mins ago

            Will just need him to get at least 20 points and all is well lol

          3. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 1 min ago

            You haven't heard?

            1. Burger
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              2 hours ago

              If only it had been posted on this forum.

              1. VAR-IDOL
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 48 mins ago

                He’s not been on since last week 😉

          4. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 59 mins ago

            😉

      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Brilliant

        But you go get lots of these things wrong, but often no smoke without fire as they say

        1. VAR-IDOL
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          Yeah shame, would have been nice to have had some jam finally but not meant to be it seems

      3. Sterling Archer
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Even if he starts he'll be outdone by the better Bruno

        1. VAR-IDOL
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          That would be something wouldn’t it, to match Gvardiol he would need:

          - 3 goals
          - 2 assists
          - Clean Sheet point
          - 3 bonus

        2. VAR-IDOL
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Oh Bruno G 😆

      4. Maddamotha
        • 7 Years
        43 mins ago

        Who said what!? I need him to play.

    • AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Any news

      Bruno no-go?

      Or is he back
      Back in business this evening?

      1. VAR-IDOL
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        He’s back I think

      2. Bavarian
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Yes, I think he will be involved somehow

    • Atimis
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Fwds/mids from Arsenal, CP and Pool, which team do you skip over for the final GW?

    • ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Definitely a game of 2 halves for me this season.

      GW1-19 - 10 Red Arrows OR 4,243,000
      GW 20 to 37 only 3 Red Arrows and rank OR 488,000 after last night with 7 left to play.

    • Karan14
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Bench 2 out of these?

      A) Porro (shu)
      B) Gordon (bre)
      C) Isak (bre)
      D) Jackson (BOU)

      Is worth taking a hit to not have 3 of these players for CPL attacker?

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Porro for sure.

        And then probably Gordon.

        1. Karan14
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          You think a hit is worth it here?

          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            No I don't. Same situation as me basically.

            I have Son > Salah as an option open. But starting to prefer Isak > Mateta or Gordon > Olise

            1. Karan14
              • 8 Years
              26 mins ago

              Cheers Camzy! Congratulations on your amazing season and th aka for all suggestions. I’m hoping to finish Top 5k in the final gameweek currently around 6.5k.

            2. Karan14
              • 8 Years
              25 mins ago

              I would keep Son. Think he can easily match or outscore Salah. Personally like the Olise option the best.

      2. Atimis
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        A and B, not sure about the hit, maybe could work over Isak

        1. Karan14
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          Yeah it’s a tricky one the hit.

    • Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Heung min Son the clown has been permanently banned from my FPL team. More news for follow.

      1. lilmessipran
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        Should have banned him after his gw38 hat trick vs Shu.

        1. Old Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          We wish. He has not been at his best.

        2. Philosopher's Stones
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          The miss last night means I can't stand the clown anymore and won't give him Sheffield either.

          1. x.jim.x
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            He was definitely thinking about his statue and purposely scuffed it

            1. Philosopher's Stones
              • 3 Years
              3 mins ago

              Statue not for their own success but for stopping Arsenal win it. Loser mindset club.

              1. x.jim.x
                • 9 Years
                1 min ago

                Nah the statue’s probably for being one of their best players ever but go off

    • Solly The Seagull
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Which option?

      A) Jackson+Eze
      B) Mateta+Havertz

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Jackson Olise

    • Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      When the combinations are listed like this it's tougher to decide:

      A) Son + Isak (pre transfers)
      B) Son + Olise
      C) Salah + Isak
      D) Son + Mateta

      Do I just burn the FT lol.

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        There is option E which is Son + Salah -4

        1. Geriatric Unathletic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          19 mins ago

          Just cant make my mind up about Salah. Part of me thinks he can go big and a last hurrah for Klopp and before he jumps to Saudi. But then part of me also thinks he just isn't up for it but has again looked interested last couple of games...toughie for sure.

          1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
            • 3 Years
            15 mins ago

            Things can change but why has everyone convinced themselves that Salah is definitely leaving? A number of the more legitimate outlets reported as recently as the last couple of weeks that he was staying

            1. x.jim.x
              • 9 Years
              8 mins ago

              Club going through a huge transition phase and he’s got a lot of value despite being clearly washed

              1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
                • 3 Years
                3 mins ago

                I can get that and him leaving makes more sense to me, but he should still have more years left at this level and I can't see many other clubs at that level affording what Liverpool will likely demand (or what Saudi clubs can offer)

                1. x.jim.x
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  Think he’s just someone who’s lost his spark after playing far too much football on the wrong side of 30. He could go to Serie A and tear it up again, but yeah I can’t see anyone other than Saudi coughing up either.

      2. Karan14
        • 8 Years
        54 mins ago

        B

      3. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        36 mins ago

        B

    • coriswrasse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Current team for the final day. 1 FT. 20-point lead. Any needed changes or GTG?

      Petrovic
      Gabriel, Porro, Burn
      Son, Palmer, Gordon, Foden
      Haaland (C), Isak, Jackson
      (KDB, Branthwaite, Dunk, Onana)

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        29 mins ago

        KDB to Havertz/Olise and bench Gordon

      2. coriswrasse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yes, thinking of replacing Gordon with Havertz/Saka/Olise. Leaning towards Saka.

    • Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      A) Salah & Mateta -4
      Or
      B) Saka & Olise

      1. coriswrasse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        B

      2. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        B by miles

      3. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        50 mins ago

        B with Havertz

      4. Rasping Drive
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        39 mins ago

        B with Eze

      5. Geriatric Unathletic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        31 mins ago

        B, if Saka confirmed fit

      6. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        15 mins ago

        B. I would pick any of the top 4 Arsenal mids over Salah this week.

      7. Gazza2000
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Cheers all

    • The Final Boss
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      Ange clearly disappointed, can see some major rotations? Son is been very poor lately.

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Still need at least a draw to seal 5th place and Europa League. Ange won't rotate captain Son and don't have the attackers available to rotate.

        Front 3:
        Kulu Son Johnson

      2. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Disappointed in what? Nobody expected them to win, they gave it a good try and didn’t get embarrassed.

    • RoyaleBlue
      • 12 Years
      21 mins ago

      Who does everyone need favours/miracles from in tonight’s games?

      For me it’s Madueke, Wilson, and Gusto. Think I’m more on the side of hoping for miracles, particularly with the latter two

      1. ljuta zena
        • 8 Years
        18 mins ago

        Cole and Nicky about hatties, Petrovic two penalty saves and my season is saved

      2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        18 mins ago

        Madueke, Wilson, Groß, Chalobah, Cucurella, and Pope to not show up. Not asking for much

        1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          I mean I need miracles from the first 5 and also then for Pope to not show up. Me fail English

      3. Dthinger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Need a return from Garnacho. My mini league cup opponent and I are pretty well matched, but for him

        Rival has Petrovic--I have Chalobah
        Rival has Wan-B-- I have Onana
        Rival has Dubravka -- I have Burn
        We both have Jackson, Palmer, Isak.

    • sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      A. Son
      B. Isak + 4

    • sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Rank these players for GW38:
      A. Son
      B. Salah
      C. Saka
      D. Havertz
      E. Trossard

    • Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Do we know if isak travelled?

      1. No Kane No Gain
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Or Wilson?!

    • RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      New article:
      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/05/15/former-fpl-winner-simon-marchs-lessons-from-2023-24/

