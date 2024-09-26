Fantasy EFL Scout Squad: Double Gameweek 8

We’re diving straight into the Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 8 action with our Scout Squad.

Haven’t joined Fantasy EFL yet? Don’t miss out! It’s completely free to play and there are fantastic prizes up for grabs.

Our complete guide to Fantasy EFL is your starting point. Packed with rules, points, strategy tips, transfers, and more, it’ll get you ready for action. Plus, stay tuned for fresh content that we’re creating on the official EFL site.

INTRODUCING THE SCOUT SQUAD

Here, our resident EFL experts – Lewis, Sam H, Louis and Scott – get the chance to nominate a 12-man and four-team longlist for the upcoming Gameweek.

Our panel of experts share their Fantasy EFL picks. With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each selected:

Three Goalkeepers (GKs)

Three Defenders (Ds)

Three Midfielders (Ms)

Three Forwards (Fs)

Four Winning Teams

SCOUT SQUAD: FANTASY EFL PLAYERS FOR DGW8

LEWIS P SAM H LOUIS R SCOTT W GK Alex Palmer Alex Palmer Michael Cooper Illan Meslier Aynsley Pears Glenn Morris Alex Palmer Michael Cooper Illan Meslier Sam Tickle Arthur Okonkwo Arthur Okonkwo DEF Max Cleworth Mickey Demetriou Darnell Furlong Dennis Cirkin Max Clark Dennis Cirkin Anel Ahmedhodzic Jayden Bogle Torbjørn Heggem Max Cleworth Max Cleworth Harry Souttar MID Gustavo Hamer Gustavo Hamer Gustavo Hamer Gustavo Hamer George Saville Josh Brownhill Daniel Crowley Daniel Crowley Elliot Lee Alfie Doughty Elliot Lee Luke Molyneux FWD Jodi Jones Josh Maja Jodi Jones Jodi Jones Josh Maja Paul Mullin Josh Maja Jay Stansfield Jay Stansfield Jay Stansfield Jay Stansfield Lyle Foster TEAM Wrexham Wrexham WBA Leeds United Notts County Birmingham City Notts County Notts County Leeds United WBA Wrexham Wrexham Birmingham City Blackburn Rovers Sheffield United Burnley

LEWIS SAID….

GOALKEEPERS

After a pleasing Double Gameweek 7, despite the late blanks, the three goalkeepers I’m selecting are Alex Palmer (G), Aynsley Pears (G) and Illan Meslier (G). Palmer has kept three consecutive clean sheets for the unbeaten WBA, securing 22 points. With fixtures against Sheffield Wednesday (A) and Middlesbrough (H), who have only scored 12 goals combined, I expect at least one clean sheet for Palmer and save points. On the same thought train, unbeaten Blackburn’s Pears makes the squad. Despite only scoring 21 points, Pears has kept two back-to-back clean sheets, scoring 15 points. With QPR (H) and Coventry City (A) up next, I’m hoping for one shut-out.

Based on the fixtures, Leeds United’s Meslier seems to be a decent option for this Double Gameweek. With four clean sheets (+20) in six appearances, and fixtures against Coventry City (H) and Norwich City (A) up next, Meslier seems a good option with clean sheet potential.

DEFENDERS

Max Cleworth (D), Max Clark (D) and Tobjorn Heggem (D) make up my defence. The highest Fantasy EFL scorer for Wrexham, Cleworth has been immense. With 61 points and only 4.7% ownership, away fixtures against Leyton Orient and Stevenage (A) are too hard to ignore. He also has four goal contributions (+24) already. Gillingham’s Clark is an obvious shout based on fixtures. The Gills have two home fixtures against Barrow and Grimsby Town, which I expect to be low-scoring affairs. Averaging 7.7 points and with 0.5% ownership, Clark is the perfect defensive differential for the week. Looking at the upside WBA, Heggem is another strong shout for this week. With 45 points [11 more than Palmer] and 1.5% ownership, the full-back seems like a better option with the potential attacking return threat.

MIDFIELDERS

My midfield has changed constantly, but at the moment I’m sticking with Gustavo Hamer (M), George Saville (M) and Elliot Lee (M)! Hamer is a near-lock for this week, scoring four goals (+24) and one assist (+1) in six appearances. As well as this, he’s also secured four interceptions (+8). With Portsmouth (A) and Swansea City (H) up next, I expect two hauls for Hamer. Targeting fixtures seems a good strategy this week, which is why Millwall’s Saville is in the side. Despite only providing one assist (+3) in six appearances, the midfielder has secured 17 interceptions (+34) in six appearances! With Preston (H) and Cardiff City (A) in DGW8, I’m anticipating more interception points. He also has one more point than teammate Duncan Watmore (F)!

Finally, Wrexham’s Elliot Lee (M) is my punt of the week. Although Wrexham’s number 38 is yet to return away from home, facing two sides who have conceded 15 goals seems ideal. With three goals (+15) and two assists (+2) in seven appearances, I expect a double-digit return for Lee.

FORWARDS

Up front, I’ve selected Josh Maja (F), Jay Stansfield (F) and Jodi Jones (F). Maja is an obvious shout, the highest-scoring Fantasy EFL forward with 53 points. Six goals (+30) and one assist (+3) in six appearances is incredible, and I expect Maja to haul in the DGW. Staying in the West Midlands, Birmingham City’s Stansfield seems like a standout forward. Three goals (+15) in two Gameweeks for Blues’ £15 million man, and with two home matches against Peterborough United (H) and Huddersfield Town (H), I expect at least one return from both matches. Finally, Notts County’s Jones makes my squad. Jones takes on Morecambe (A) and Carlisle United (A), who have conceded 22 goals combined. With four goals (+20) and two assists (+6) in six appearances, I’m expecting a mega-haul for the Magpies’ number 10.

CLUB PICKS

To partner with my club picks, Wrexham and Notts County are standouts approaching Double Gameweek 8. Wrexham have two excellent (A) fixtures against Leyton Orient and Stevenage; I expect the Red Dragons to secure consecutive wins. Equally, looking on the same thought trail, the Magpies are too hard to ignore, pairing with Jones. They’re averaging 6.3 points and only blanked for the first time in Gameweek 7. The upside of 22 maximum points…bring it on!

Despite my initial choice, Leeds United and Birmingham City remain top alternatives. The Whites have only blanked once as a club pick, picking up 11 points at Cardiff last Gameweek. With two strong fixtures on paper, averaging 6.8 points, they seem a good shout. Equally, the Blues can’t be ignored with two home fixtures. They’ve secured 46 points so far, and have only blanked once in Gameweek 1.

SAM H SAID….

GOALKEEPERS

In between the sticks, my three goalkeeper picks consist of West Brom’s Alex Palmer (G), Gillingham’s Glenn Morris (G) and Wigan Athletic’s Sam Tickle (G). Each goalkeeper has favourable fixtures in this Double Gameweek but the most likely selection of them all is the Baggies number one. His side take on Sheffield Wednesday away, followed by Middlesbrough at home. Both sides have struggled so far this season. There is a high chance of securing at least one clean sheet across the two matches and potentially additional points from saves.

DEFENDERS

First up in my Double Gameweek defensive picks is Sunderland’s Dennis Cirkin (D) who travels to Vicarage Road to take on Watford on Saturday followed by Derby County in the midweek fixture. My second pick is Wrexham’s Max Cleworth (D), who was outstanding in the Red Dragons’ last outing, scoring a goal (+7) and providing an assist (+3) to secure his side all three points. Wrexham have two winnable matches, so there is a high likelihood that Cleworth can provide defensive contributions alongside his attacking threat. My final defensive pick this week is the overall points leader in Fantasy EFL, Mickey Demetriou (D), who has 68 points to his name! He has played a pivotal role in Crewe Alexandra’s success this season and has not returned less than nine points in his last five matches, so once again I have very high expectations of a considerable points return.

MIDFIELDERS

The middlemen in my side are Gustavo Hamer (M), Josh Brownhill (M) and Alfie Doughty (M). Hamer has been excellent for Sheffield United this season, scoring four goals (+24) and providing one assist (+3). The Blades take on newcomers Portsmouth at Fratton Park followed by Swansea City back at Bramall Lane. There is no question that their playmaker will be influential and is likely to add more to his current goal tally of the season. Alongside him is set to be the Clarets’ midfielder, Brownhill. He has proved to be a huge asset for Scott Parker’s side, providing defensive contributions of seven interceptions (+14) as well as three goals (+18) and two assists (+6). With ties against Plymouth Argyle and Oxford United, I expect Burnley to secure six points and Brownhill is very likely to add more to his current tally.

Luton Town appear to have turned a corner after a disappointing start to their campaign. For that reason, Doughty is my final midfield pick. He has been the best performer for the Hatters in Fantasy EFL and with two favourable fixtures against Plymouth Argyle and Oxford United, I expect a considerable return from the Englishman.

FORWARDS

Leading the line for me this week is going to be WBA’s Josh Maja (F), Wrexham’s Paul Mullin (F) and Birmingham’s talisman Jay Stansfield (F). Both Maja and Stansfield have already shown why they are huge Fantasy assets, with the Baggies forward netting six times (+30) and Stansfield already securing three goals (+15) in just two appearances. However opting for Mullin is more of a risk, with Wrexham’s main man only just returning fully from injury, earning his first team start last week. With a Double Gameweek for the Red Dragons, I would be surprised if Mullin fails to secure his first goal of the League One campaign and for that reason, he has to be included.

CLUB PICKS

I have played it very safe with my club selections this week opting for sides that have started the campaigns well, but also have favourable fixtures. Wrexham have only lost one match since they were promoted to League One and with two winnable ties ties, I expect them to secure consecutive wins. The same goes for Birmingham City. Although they face tough opponents in Peterborough (H) and Huddersfield (H), I expect the Blues to triumph in both of them and would be shocked to see any points dropped here, especially with back-to-back home matches.

WBA are my third pick. The Baggies are one of three sides that remain unbeaten in the Championship and it would be a huge upset if their unbeaten run was to come to an end against either of these sides.

My final pick is Blackburn Rovers, who are also unbeaten in the Championship, securing three wins and three draws from their opening six fixtures. They face QPR at home, which will be seen as a must-win by manager John Eustace and this is followed by Coventry City, which are both winnable ties. Usually, the Sky Blues would be a tough match, but based on their start to the campaign, winning only one of their opening six, I expect the Rovers to secure all three points in this one!

LOUIS R SAID…

CLUB PICKS

It’s a massive Double Gameweek this week and although the case my focus seems to be on a handful of teams alone. In terms of clubs I think we should back, you have to consider WBA. The Baggies sit top of the table after winning their last four matches on the bounce and have winnable fixtures. Another side I expect excitement, goals and wins from this week is Notts County, who have also netted 2+ goals in all but two of their matches so far this season. Wrexham are another team you simply have to consider. The Welsh side sit top of League One after winning all but two of their games. Leyton Orient and Stevenage lay ahead, two teams Wrexham will be expected to get six points from.

My final team selection is Sheffield United, who have not just won but kept a clean sheet in their last three matches on the bounce. If I was more convinced of their attacking prowess they may have been slightly higher in my list.

GOALKEEPERS

As usual, my player picks are very reflective of my team selections. Michael Cooper (G) played a huge role in Sheffield United keeping those three clean sheets mentioned above. Joining Cooper is fellow Championship goalkeeper Alex Palmer (G) who has collected a clean sheet in four of his last five league games. Wrexham managed four consecutive clean sheets at the start of the season, and Arthur Okonkwo (G) could be a great option.

DEFENDERS

In defence, I’m quite the Darnell Furlong (D) fan: although short of an attacking return this season for West Brom, he hit five goals and three assists last season. Sheffield United are clean sheet specialists and one player who stands out is centre-back Anel Ahmedhodzic (D). The last time the Bosnian played in the Championship, Ahmedhodzic scored six times; I expect him to open his account soon. Max Cleworth (D) should be right up there in terms of selection popularity. Cleworth scored two goals (+14) in his first four league matches for Wrexham this season and goes into his double off the back of another goal and assist in his most recent game.

MIDFIELDERS

Notts County have impressed me more than any other side across all three leagues offensively. One of their best attackers is Daniel Crowley (M). Crowley isn’t the most consistent player in Fantasy EFL but his explosiveness more than makes up for it. He picked up two assists and a goal (+12) against Bromley and two goals and an assist (+15) against Grimsby. Another side I always expect goals from is Wrexham as they sit top of their League.

Rotation and question marks over their forwards could make Elliot Lee (M) a better option. Lee has produced three goals (+18) and two assists (+6) in seven appearances, and with ideal fixtures up next, I expect him to better his tally. Sheffield United don’t score many goals but they get the job done. One player who seems to be in the middle of the action when they do score is Gustavo Hamer (M). He’s netted in each of his last two matches (+12). Hamer also banked two goals and one assist in his first three matches of the season so he seems to be ever-present amongst his sides goals.

FORWARDS

Up front, I found it extremely difficult to deviate from the following front three. WBA have been relentless this season and helping them sustain that is main man Josh Maja (F). Maja spearheads the Baggies frontline and leads it well – amassing six goals (+30) and one assist (+3) in his first six matches. Jodi Jones (F) could also be an absolute shoo-in this week. A lot of my excitement for Notts County this season has been mostly due to his form. As well as taking penalties for his side, Jones has racked up a huge four goals and two assists since the start of the campaign. Joining him is the emerging Jay Stansfield (F). Since returning to Birmingham, Stansfield has pushed himself ahead of Alfie May in terms of both pecking order, netting three times (+15) in two matches.

SCOTT SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Starting with the keepers, I have chosen Okonkwo (G), Michael Cooper (G) and Illan Meslier (G). Okonkwo makes my selection due to Wrexham’s two fixtures, facing two of the lower-scoring teams in League One. Also, Wrexham have been constantly a good defence, keeping four clean sheets already this season. My second goalkeeper selection is Cooper. Sheff Utd have been great defensively, keeping three clean sheets on the bounce. Their fixtures look solid, playing Portsmouth (A) and Swansea (H), who have together managed 14 goals between them this season. My final goalkeeper pick is Meslier. Leeds have been excellent defensively this season, only conceding one goal in their last five matches. They play Coventry home and Norwich away, again two teams that have only managed fourteen goals in total.

DEFENDERS

My defensive picks are Cirkin (D), Bogle (D) and Souttar (D). Sunderland are a team I want to target this week with their fixtures against Watford and Derby; Cirkin seems like the smart pick in defence, offering the most attacking output. The second defender I have selected is Bogle. He was back to his best against Cardiff creating chances and winning a penalty, something I expect to continue. With the Whites, a team I want to target, Bogle makes my pick. Struijk (D) could be considered too, but due to the fact he missed a penalty against Cardiff, I think he will lose that responsibility. Thus, Bogle is preferable.

My final defensive selection is Souttar. I think it’ll be important to cover the Sheff Utd defence this week and if you aren’t going with Cooper, the best defensive asset they have is Souttar, due to him offering a good attacking threat from set pieces. At 6’6″, he’s always dangerous.

MIDFIELDERS

In midfield, I have gone for Crowley (M), Hamer (M) and Molyneux (M). Crowley has been phenomenal for Notts County this year. He has the second-most goal contributions in League Two and has comfortably created the most big chances in the league on eight, three clear of anyone else. With Notts County fixtures against Morecambe and Carlisle, for me, he’s an obvious captain shout. My second midfield option is Hamer. He is the Blades’ talisman and top scorer this year with four goals. Given the Blades’ fixtures, he is a great midfield pick this week.

The final midfielder I have picked is Molyneux. He has the second-most goal involvements in League Two this year but due to poor form, I doubt he’ll be in many teams this week. A selection of Molyneux could be a great way to gain ground in your mini-leagues with low ownership projected. Fixtures against Chesterfield and Barrow on paper look ideal!

FORWARDS

My forward selections are Jones (F), Stansfield (F) and Foster (F). Jones’s selection speaks for itself. He’s been in fine form, with six goal contributions while playing for the Magpies. Alongside great upcoming fixtures, he’s too hard to ignore. Although Stansfield has tricky fixtures, he can’t be missed and will likely have low ownership. He has been on fire since signing from Fulham, scoring three goals in the first two games, against tricky opposition too. He is far too good for League One and for me should definitely make your teams most weeks.

The final selection I have gone for is Foster. Burnley are a team I want to target this week with good fixtures against Oxford and Plymouth. Foster looks like the best asset. Although he hasn’t been outstanding this year with only one goal and one assist so far, I do feel he’ll come good and with the fixtures Burnley have.

CLUB PICKS

My team selections this week are Leeds, Wrexham, Notts County and Burnley. Leeds are my first pick. Leeds have good fixtures against Coventry and Norwich and have won three of their last four games, keeping clean sheets and scoring two goals in all of the wins. Wrexham are my second team selection this week. They have two great away games in which I expect them to win both.

The third team I have selected is Notts County. They also benefit from two very winnable away games in which I expect them to score two goals; my worry is around their ability to keep a clean sheet. The final team I have selected is Burnley. They also have two great fixtures against Oxford and Plymouth, which I expect them to win.



