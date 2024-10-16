Fantasy EFL Scout Squad: Double Gameweek 11

After a Fantasy EFL Blank Gameweek 10 that was light on fixtures but heavy on action – with 40 goals in just 12 League One and Two games – we’re switching to the wondrous excess of a full-on Double Gameweek 11, with all 72 clubs playing twice.



Suffice to say, with the best part of 2,000 players to pick from, and 6,500 minutes of football to predict, our pundits have some differing views on selection issues.

However, we have managed to get a consensus on enough issues to help guide your own seven-man squad and two ‘winning team’ club picks.

Haven’t joined Fantasy EFL yet? Don’t miss out! It’s completely free to play and there are fantastic prizes up for grabs.

Our complete guide to Fantasy EFL is a good starting point. Packed with rules, points, strategy tips, transfers, and more, it’ll get you ready for action. Plus, stay tuned for fresh content that we’re creating on the official EFL site and weekly Fantasy EFL Gameweek guides.

INTRODUCING THE FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD

Here, our resident EFL experts – Louis, Sam H, Chris (standing in for Lewis) and Scott – get the chance to nominate a 12-man and four-team longlist for the upcoming Gameweek.

Our panel of experts share their Fantasy EFL picks. With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each selected:

Three Goalkeepers (GKs)

Three Defenders (Ds)

Three Midfielders (Ms)

Three Forwards (Fs)

Four Winning Teams

FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD: FANTASY EFL PLAYERS FOR DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 11

Chris James Scott Worrall Louis Roberts Sam Harding GK Joe Whitworth Joe Whitworth Joe Whitworth Lukas Jensen GK Sam Tickle Freddie Woodman Sam Tickle Sam Tickle GK Michael Cooper Lukas Jensen James Trafford Angus Gunn DEF Mickey Demetriou Mickey Demetriou Mickey Demetriou Mickey Demetriou DEF Theo Vassell Pierce Sweeney Will Aimson Will Aimson DEF Will Aimson Jayden Bogle Perry Ng Dennis Cirkin MID Luke Molyneux George Saville Josh Brownhill Kwame Poku MID Ethan Archer Luke Molyneux Luke Molyneux Josh Brownhill MID Kwame Poku Dan Crowley Elliott Lee George Saville FOR Borja Sainz Jay Stansfield Jay Stansfield Borja Sainz FOR Josh Maja Willy Gnonto Borja Sainz Josh Maja FOR Duncan Whatmore Duncan Whatmore Josh Maja Duncan Whatmore TEAM 1 Coventry City West Brom Burnley Millwall TEAM 2 MK Dons Birmingham Birmingham MK Dons TEAM 3 Port Vale MK Dons Norwich Crewe Alexandra TEAM 4 Plymouth Argyle Millwall Millwall Wigan Athletic

CHRIS SAID….

GOALKEEPERS

My squad selections this week will be a balance between form and fixtures, both elements that any Fantasy manager needs to consider, regardless of the game. If you can get a combination of both then you’re golden, and that’s precisely what’s occurring with my first goalkeeper pick, Joe Whitworth of Exeter City. The Grecians have two ‘green’ fixtures ahead, against Shrewsbury and Reading, and are coming into these off the back of four clean sheets, which have netted Whitworth a very healthy 36 points.

Michael Cooper‘s clean-sheet form is even more impressive, with no fewer than six shut-outs in a row for the Sheffield United stopper (try saying that five times fast!). Admittedly tough away fixtures against title rivals Leeds and Middlesbrough do offer some pause, but we wouldn’t be at all surprised if this Blades side turn out to be relatively fixture-proof!



Last, but certainly not least, is the current joint top-scoring goalie, Wigan Athletic’s Sam Tickle. Sat on 65 points so far, he comes up against a slightly mixed bag of fixtures, playing away to Cambridge and home to Mansfield Town, but we’re still confident of his ability to deliver the goods.

DEFENDERS

The first slot in my backline is pretty much set in stone. Mickey Demetriou is one of the few Fantasy assets to never let me down this season, and I’m sticking with the Crewe Alexandra man to deliver against Salford City and Fleetwood Town in the double. The magic with Mickey is that he doesn’t even have to keep a clean sheet to register points (although Crewe have kept plenty of them), as his cracking clearance numbers and the odd goal keep the points ticking up regardless. An absolute banker… and a captaincy option too!



To partner Demetriou, I’m sticking with another leading name on the defensive high-score boards, in the form of Theo Vassell of Barrow. Granted he suffered a shock reversal last week against Morecambe but anything can happen in a derby game and I’m confident that he and Barrow will return to stalwart defensive form against Accrington Stanley. He could well get some joy from a slightly stuttering Notts County, too.



Last but not least on my list is a double-up for Wigan defensive assets, in the form of Will Aimson. And the Latics stopper is indeed certainly ‘in form’, having returned respectable points for eight games straight – including 28 points from the last three – and only blanking once, in Gameweek 2 against Reading. Amazingly, for the third-best scoring defensive assets in the game, just 1.5% of Fantasy EFL managers have included him in their team thus far – surely something that’s going to change in weeks ahead, IF he can keep up this form.

MIDFIELDERS

If my defensive choices are relatively safe, I’m taking a few more risks in the middle, most notably with the selection of Luke ‘Maverick’ Molyneux of Doncaster Rovers. Clearly a class footballer, the Rovers man has shown he has a high Fantasy ceiling too with some huge 19-point hauls but has notably interspersed these with frustrating blanks as well, including last time out against Crewe (who said ‘Mahrez’?) That said, Doncaster are delivering goals, Molyneux has back-to-back nine-pointers and I would tip him to haul again soon, so a Double Gameweek feels like a sensible time to chance my arm… provided he doesn’t get sent off again in the first match as in Double Gameweek 8!



Another familiar face in my line-ups this season, Peterborough’s Kwame Poku, has been a real livewire in the midfield and continued his good form in a thrilling Gameweek 10 score draw at Rotherham. Whilst Wycombe and Blackpool aren’t the easiest fixtures on paper, I do fancy the Posh to get some goals in these games, and expect Poku to be right in the mix when they do!



The final midfield berth brings a new name to my squad this season, via Ethon Archer of Cheltenham, who’s coming into the double hot off the back of two double-digit hauls of 16 (during a victory over Swindon Town) and 15 (in a defeat against Barrow). Double greens on the fixture ticker, away to Colchester and home to Bradford simply gild the lilly.

FORWARDS

Up front, I’m again starting with a star who performed for me recently, in the form of Norwich City’s Borja Sainz. Few strikers are as bang in form as Borja, scoring five goals and a staggering 50 points from the last four games to lead the Fantasy forward table on 67. Away days to Stoke and Preston will hold no fear for the Canaries forward either, and I’d be frankly disappointed with anything below at least a brace across the two games.

Just below him in the top-scoring attacker table is West Brom’s Josh Maja, with 65 points in total from seven goals and one assist. Admittedly blanks in the last two matches are cause for a little concern, but his scoring form beforehand was solid and he’s also shown us just how high his Fantasy ceiling is, bagging a hat-trick and 23 points in Gameweek 1. Matches away to Oxford and Blackburn spell chances to me, and I expect Maja will get into the right places to take them!

Completing the attacking trio is Millwall’s Duncan Watmore. Whilst he may have had a few misfires in recent weeks, a return of 60 points and 6.7 average per game suggests that this is a temporary blip. Fixtures at home to Derby and Plymouth look like the perfect opportunity to return to goalscoring form.

CLUB PICKS

I think this us maybe where I’m going a little maverick this week, selecting sides who’ve not been on my radar before and leaning heavily into the FDR ratings. Coventry City have double away green fixtures (at Preston and QPR respectively), offering the tantalising prospect of 22 points – it’ll never happen, but we can dream!

MK Dons are an arguably even more enticing fixture-based pick, with matches against what were the bottom two sides in League Two… until last week’s surprise wins. Still, with a new manager at the helm and a pretty tough season for both Accrington Stanley and Morecambe so far, I still think is a reasonable suggestion and would hope for a double-figure return.

Port Vale‘s fixtures may be more mixed, with a home ‘grey’ against Fleetwood, before an away ‘green’ at Harrogate, but they are both winnable and given Vale’s recent form (unbeaten in seven and with the last matches yielding away wins). Given their position atop the overall club scoring list (with 67 so far), they seem a solid selection!

Last and most likely least is a total punt on Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth Argyle. In the last six they’ve had alternating wins and defeats, resulting in seven points or zeros, but the FDR puts both of their away days as green ‘winnable’ games against bottom-placed Cardiff City and Millwall. Admittedly they are yet to win away this season, but I have a hunch this could be their week….

SAM H SAID….

GOALKEEPERS

My three goalkeeper picks for this week belong to Millwall’s Lukas Jensen (G), Wigan Athletic’s Sam Tickle (G) and finally Norwich City’s Angus Gunn (G). Each of the above have shown their qualities this season but assessing fixture difficulty is crucial and for that reason, the most likely selection of these three will be the Lions’ number one, Jensen. The Dane has secured three clean sheets (+15) this season and with two home fixtures at The Den, I would expect at least one clean sheet bonus to be secured by Millwall’s number one as he takes on Derby County and Plymouth Argyle.

DEFENDERS

There is one man that is a non-brainer for the upcoming Double Gameweek – and that player is of course Crewe Alexandra’s Mickey Demetriou (D). The defensive giant has been outstanding for the Railwaymen this season. He has secured a staggering 93 points in Fantasy EFL, which puts him at the top of all the players in the game. His consistency is unbelievable, providing multiple defensive masterclasses this season. Across a Double Gameweek, his potential is unbelievable. Therefore, he has to be included.

Alongside Demetriou, I have chosen to back Will Aimson (D) who has also been crucial for his side this season. The Tics defender has secured 78 points in Fantasy EFL, which immediately highlights his potential in a Double Gameweek. His side have managed six consecutive clean sheets, so he has an incredible chance to provide an enormous return with two fixtures to come.

The final defensive pick belongs to Sunderland’s Dennis Cirkin (D). Cirkin has played a pivotal role in the Black Cats backline, contributing towards their five clean sheets secured so far. As well as his defensive stability, he is also able to pose a threat going forward. He has secured three assists (+9) and one goal (+7) this season, which makes him an excellent pick for a Double Gameweek.

MIDFIELDERS

My first midfield pick belongs to Peterborough United’s Kwame Poku (M). He has been outstanding for The Posh this season, registering six goals (+36) and two assists (+6). With two winnable ties in the Double Gameweek, he is likely to be heavily involved once again.

Alongside Poku I have selected the Clarets captain, Josh Brownhill (M). Burnley take on Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City in consecutive away matches. These are certainly winnable ties and with Brownhill’s displays so far this season it would be a huge shock if he blanks across these two matches. He has secured a healthy four goals (+24) and two assists (+6), but also an impressive nine interceptions (+18) this season. Midfielders that get interception points alongside goal involvements have proven to be invaluable selections for Fantasy EFL – and that is why he is in for me this week.

That’s a neat segue to my next midfield pick of George Saville (M). The Lions midfielder has returned 67 points and his consistent interceptions make him a great pick for a Double Gameweek that sees his side face two winnable matches against Derby County and Plymouth Argyle, both ties to be played in front of his home faithful at The Den.

FORWARDS

Championship attackers dominate my forward line.

Borja Sainz’s (F) current form is more than enough for him to solidify a place in my picks. Norwich City have consecutive away matches against Stoke City and Preston North End, two ties that the Canaries are more than capable of winning. Sainz has now secured seven goals (+30) and provided two assists (+6), and will likely play a crucial role if the Canaries can secure all three points in both of these ties.

Next to Borja, I have opted for the Baggies talisman, Josh Maja (F), who has also scored seven this season (+30) and faces winnable ties in the Double Gameweek. West Brom take on newcomers, Oxford United, which should definitely be a win for the Baggies. This is followed by another away day at Blackburn Rovers. Maja will be desperate to get back amongst the goals, especially since he has gone two Gameweeks without scoring.

My final pick at the top end goes to Millwall’s talisman, Duncan Watmore (F). With consecutive home ties at The Den, I am certain that Watmore will return to the form he showed earlier in the season. He has five goals (+25) and three assists (+9) so far this campaign. He is another forward who will be eager to get straight back amongst the goals when the Championship returns from the international break.

CLUB PICKS

Millwall have two home ties at The Den against newcomers Derby County and relegation scrappers of last season, Plymouth Argyle. I would expect the Lions to secure wins in both of these matches and for that reason, they are one of my ‘safer’ picks for this week.

Crewe Alexandra are unbeaten in two matches – and these were against the tough opposition of Gillingham and Doncaster Rovers. So, with ties against Salford City and Fleetwood Town, I am a firm believer that The Railwaymen could secure back-to-back wins in the Double Gameweek.

Wigan Athletic are unbeaten in six matches, with their last defeat coming against Birmingham City in Gameweek 4. They face Cambridge United and Mansfield Town in the Double Gameweek. I expect them to breeze past Cambridge but Mansfield will be a tougher opponent. Having said this, I would still back the Tics to secure all three points considering their current form.

MK Dons are staring at two must-win matches in the double. They travel to Morecambe first and follow it up with a home tie at Stadium MK against Accrington Stanley. The Dons have been inconsistent so far this season but will want to return to winning ways after suffering defeat to Port Vale last time out. Their squad is more than capable but they have struggled to find a consistent winning formula. Having said this, I would back them for this Double Gameweek, simply due to their easy opposition compared to other sides.

LOUIS R SAID…

CLUB PICKS

This week I’m backing League One leaders Birmingham City. Prior to their loss against Charlton in the previous round, Birmingham had won seven league matches on the bounce. I’m expecting them to regain that type of form this week and assert their dominance against two respectable sides. Taking an aggressive approach could really pay off.

The additional away points for a win could add even more potential for Burnley as they make two trips. Hull and Sheffield Wednesday are no pushovers but taking into account Burnley’s recent defensive form and the fact that I still see them as Championship favourites, I think backing them could be hugely rewarding.

I also think Norwich City and Millwall could do really well this week. The former are in relentless goalscoring form as mentioned above and the latter have two home matches against weaker opposition.

GOALKEEPERS

Exeter have incredibly managed five clean sheets on the bounce in all competitions so the inclusion of Joe Whitworth is an easy one.

He is joined by Wigan’s Sam Tickle. Tickle has helped his side keep a jaw-dropping seven consecutive shut-outs, which makes him an absolute shoo-in with his double ahead.

Burnley’s James Trafford also deserves his place after banking four clean sheets in their last five matches.

DEFENDERS

Crewe’s Mickey Demetriou is becoming an essential week-in, week-out selection at this point. The centre-back has produced a whopping 127 blocks, clearances and tackles and as a result, sits as the highest-scoring player in the game.

Another player who should be a must-have this week is Will Aimson. As mentioned, Wigan’s seven clean sheets on the bounce makes them the best current defence across all three leagues and Aimson has collected lower than five points on just one occasion this season.

My wildcard pick in defence is Perry Ng. Cardiff seem to be improving, or at least their results suggest this. The Welsh side are one of very few teams this week with two home matches and Ng goes into the game off the back of scoring recently against Millwall. He also amassed 10 goal contributions last season so goals and assists aren’t usually absent when it comes to the right-back.

MIDFIELDERS

There seems to be a lack of convincing options in midfield. But, one player who immediately caught my eye was Burnley’s Josh Brownhill. I think the Clarets could have a huge upside this week with two away matches and I fully expect Brownhill to be involved in the goals. Although not one of the league’s most potent attackers, or at least his position indicates, Brownhill offers multiple avenues to points, including penalty-taking duty, goals and assists, and additional points for underlying metrics.

Joining him is one who served me well last week, Luke Molyneux. Doncaster meet with two bottom-half sides, which could be good opportunities for Molyneux to add to the five goals and two assists he has already returned.

My final midfield pick, and one that took me some time to settle on, is Elliott Lee. Going without any Wrexham selections feels somewhat wrong this week. I expect goals from them and Lee could be their safest and most effective option when it comes to both expected minutes and output. I fully expect Lee to bag his sixth attacking return this week.

FORWARDS

Birmingham clash with two sides who tend to leak goals and leak them often. They also sit top of the table in League One, which shows they have been the most consistent side in the division. Spearheading the frontline is of course Jay Stansfield, who seems to have taken over as the club’s talisman since joining – scoring three goals and one assist in his first five league matches.

Another player who will be difficult to resist this week is Borja Sainz. Norwich have netted 3+ goals in three of their last four matches and Sainz contributed with a huge five goals and two assists. Sainz goes into the new round as one of the most in-form attackers across all three leagues.

Completing the frontline is Josh Maja. I don’t think it’ll be long until we see the Baggies turn their form around and if that happens Maja will very likely be the one spearheading it.

SCOTT SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

The three goalkeepers I have selected are Joe Whitworth (Exeter), Freddie Woodman (Preston), and Luckas Jensen (Millwall).

Whitworth is the second-top-scoring keeper in Fantasy EFL, having played in an Exeter defence that has kept six clean sheets in nine games so far this season. They also have favourable fixtures against Shrewsbury and Reading in the double, making him a good choice.

Woodman will be a differential this week but under new manager Paul Heckingbottom, you’d expect shut-outs to come. Preston play Coventry and Norwich at home in this double, both games with clean-sheet potential, making Woodman a good differential pick.

The final ‘keeper I have selected is Jensen. This is due to Millwall’s great fixtures against Derby and Plymouth at home. For me, Millwall have the standout fixtures of the Gameweek.

DEFENDERS

My three defenders are Jayden Bogle (Leeds), Mickey Demetriou (Crewe), and Pierce Sweeney (Exeter).

Bogle is my first defender pick because he plays in a Leeds defence that has kept five clean sheets already this season. I feel he offers the most attacking threat of Daniel Farke’s backline, which showed against Coventry when he managed to score a goal, leading to a 16-point haul.

Demetriou’s inclusion comes as no surprise with him being the highest-scoring player in the game so far. His ability to, in particular, gain points for clearances seems like no other in the whole game, making him an absolute must for your teams this week.

Finally, Pierce Sweeney. This again is down to Exeter having strong defensive numbers so far this season. Sweeney has also managed over six points in five out of his last six games; I think he’s a good differential this week.

MIDFIELDERS

In midfield, George Saville (Millwall), Luke Molyneux (Doncaster) and Dan Crowley (Notts County).

Saville’s selection is down to two things, the first being mentioned above: Millwall’s outstanding fixtures against Derby and Plymouth both at home. The second is due to Saville’s constant scoring of points throughout the season. This is due to his ability to couple attacking returns with things like interceptions and key passes, making it very likely he’ll score points in most weeks. Saville has only scored four points or fewer in one Gameweek this season.

Molyneux is one of the outstanding players in League One this season and in the last two Gameweeks, he has secured back-to-back nine-pointers. I just don’t think you can go without him, especially given the massive upside potential that has seen him score 19 points twice this season.

Crowley is the final midfielder I have selected. This is for very similar reasons to Molyneux. He is a constant scorer of points, no matter the fixture, and he also has massive upside with a 17-pointer and an 18-pointer to his name already. I just feel he’s too good to avoid.

FORWARDS

Jay Stansfield (Birmingham), Willy Gnonto (Leeds) and Duncan Watmore (Millwall) are my chosen forwards.

Stansfield for me is such a strong pick this year that I believe there to be justification for him being a perma-captain, Haaland-style. Even though the fixtures aren’t great for Birmingham, Stansfield is far too good for that level and will score against anyone. He again has to be in your team this week.

As for Gnonto, he’ll be a differential this week but is currently in the form of his life, managing five goal contributions in his last three games. Even though the fixtures aren’t fantastic for Leeds, I still believe, due to the calibre of the player and the form he’s in, he is a great option this week.

Finally, Watkins is the fourth-highest-scoring attacker in the game. With Millwall’s aforementioned fixtures, he feels far too good to avoid as a pick.

CLUB PICKS

My team picks this week are: West Brom, Birmingham, Millwall and MK Dons.

The reason for the selection of West Brom is due to their two away fixtures against Oxford and Blackburn. These are both, in my opinion, very winnable games and if you want to target a team to get the maximum points of 22, which a team that plays a home team wouldn’t be able to achieve, then I think West Brom is a good pick.

Birmingham I believe to be a good selection this week due to the fact it is a Double Gameweek. It is important to maximise the amount of points you gain from Birmingham in 2024/25 due to them being such a force in League One. So, to fully exploit that, go for them in the doubles.

Although I don’t believe Millwall are as good as the other three teams I have picked, the outstanding fixtures they have against Derby and Plymouth at home is enough of a sell.

MK Dons have been selected for two reasons. Firstly, as I mentioned in my last two picks, the recent appointment of Scott Lindsay should be a game changer. I would expect them to start to pick up as the season goes on. The second reason is due to their great fixtures against Morecambe and Accrington, two of the worst teams in the league.