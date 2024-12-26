656
  1. Dat Guy Welbz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    42 mins ago

    My scoreline predictions for today:
    Man City 1-1 Everton
    Bournemouth 2-3 Palace
    Chelsea 4-2 Fulham
    Newcastle 5-1 Villa
    Forest 2-2 Spurs
    Southampton 1-4 West Ham
    Wolves 2-0 Man United
    Liverpool 8-0 Leicester

    1. Das Boot
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      Salah(C) by any chance? 🙂

    2. Salarrivederci
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      My scoreline predictions for today:
      Man City 2-0 Everton
      Bournemouth 2-0 Palace
      Chelsea 2-1 Fulham
      Newcastle 2-1 Villa
      Forest 1-1 Spurs
      Southampton 0-1 West Ham
      Wolves 1-2 Man United
      Liverpool 3-1 Leicester

      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I like most of the prediction 😉

    3. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      I like the last one)

    4. Shark Team
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      MCI 1-0 EVE
      BOU 2-2 CRY
      CHE 3-1 FUL
      NEW 2-2 AVL
      NFO 3-1 TOT
      SOU 1-1 WHU
      WOL 1-2 MUN
      LIV 5-0 LEI

    5. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      you're both being generous to Spurs, can't see anything but a loss unfortunately

      1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        *first 2 predictions I mean

      2. Salarrivederci
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Haha. Hope NFO wins. Think it will end 1-1.

    6. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Surely city will finally get a win today

  2. el polako
    • 7 Years
    42 mins ago

    And there were people here saying KBD benching was tactical last week, when I questioned his fitnes…

    1. Mighty Duck
        16 mins ago

        Guardiola said that himself.

        1. Egg noodle
          • 14 Years
          14 mins ago

          There's no tactic that leaves kdb on the bench tbh

          1. Mighty Duck
              13 mins ago

              Yes. Have no idea what's happening there.

            • Das Boot
              • 10 Years
              12 mins ago

              100%

        2. Cilly Bonnolly
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          15 mins ago

          He's tired from bullying Ralphie Parker yesterday.

      • chocolove
        • 14 Years
        39 mins ago

        Coleman. Time flies.

      • SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        35 mins ago

        Mubama start over Haaland next week

        1. Salarrivederci
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Ye right

      • FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        35 mins ago

        Today is the day City become City again. Expecting them to trounce Everton

        1. Salarrivederci
          • 8 Years
          16 mins ago

          Everton too big a bus.
          Will be next GW!

          1. Men in green tights
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Are , be plenty of hits taken next gwk to get city in.

            1. Men in green tights
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              Are should have been agreed. Oops

        2. Fitzy.
          • 13 Years
          16 mins ago

          Gee, the bar is set low these days. Trounce Everton and they're back huh?

        3. Snoop Udogie Dogg
          • 4 Years
          15 mins ago

          Just kept out Arse and Chelsea though

        4. Odikostar
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          After keeping back to back clean sheets against Arsenal and Chelsea?

          I reckon they will win, but only by 1 or 2

      • Brosstan
        • 10 Years
        35 mins ago

        KDB punters in tears

        1. Revival
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          7 mins ago

          His body can no longer do a full season now. Play too often and he gets injured, Pep needs to manage his minutes.

          1. THAT'S LIFE
            • 11 Years
            just now

            He'll be OK in the Saudi sun

      • gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        34 mins ago

        FFS it looks like Gvardiol is in a back 3 so no getting forward for attacking threat.

        1. Andy_Social
          • 12 Years
          just now

          I'm playing him for the 0-0 and maybe a bap

      • Fpl_Juggernaut
        • 4 Years
        33 mins ago

        Updated

        1. Holmes
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Gray arrow

      • CoracAld2831
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        31 mins ago

        Did Saka to Sarr.

        Kept Cunha & Pedro and still no Isak. (Possibly tonight since yet another price rise is imminent)

        Salah ©, Palmer vc.

        Good luck everyone.

        1. Das Boot
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Sarr looks a very interesting prospect, kudos to you for giving it a go and good luck with it

      • mookie
        • 11 Years
        28 mins ago

        Havertz > Haaland(c) and Mbeumo > 6,5m for a hit, if City show some teeth.

      • Brosstan
        • 10 Years
        28 mins ago

        The feeble force (DCL) meets the brittle object (City defense). Interesting match up

        1. SAUCY SALAH
          • 8 Years
          just now

          The stoppable object meets the movable force

      • Shark Team
        • 7 Years
        27 mins ago

        18 transfers used by the top 10 all time FPL managers
        -None brought Haaland
        -Saka replacements:
        Odegaard x4
        Bruno x3
        Sarr x2
        Ben Crellin rolled

        1. Shark Team
          • 7 Years
          24 mins ago

          Cak Juris rolled* not Crellin

        2. Casual Player
          • 4 Years
          19 mins ago

          Algo FC

        3. Odikostar
          • 10 Years
          14 mins ago

          Surprised by Ø being the most popular choice. I think the first tasty Ipswich at home fixture might be the reason. Also people already owning Amad perhaps?

          1. Casual Player
            • 4 Years
            12 mins ago

            FPL Review and other models is the reason, the models love Odegaard, appear to have given him all the Saka xPts

            1. Odikostar
              • 10 Years
              just now

              I see. He hasn’t really passed the eye test for me this season, but I guess he is likely to be involved

        4. Salarrivederci
          • 8 Years
          8 mins ago

          Next GW is when Saka cash will be used on Haaland

      • Zilla
        • 7 Years
        27 mins ago

        TIL Coleman didn't retire

      • Shark Team
        • 7 Years
        25 mins ago

        Jota bought Gomez, so he probably starts, let’s see if it’s at CB or RB. Thought Quansah could start here

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          21 mins ago

          Yeah Neale warned about that

        2. Casual Player
          • 4 Years
          8 mins ago

          Just looked it up, he’s crushing FPL this season

      • Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        23 mins ago

        When Saka starts vs. Ipswich:
        https://x.com/bubbagumpino/status/1609735444606095366

        1. Odikostar
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Lol

      • Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        22 mins ago

        Top 10k EO:
        M.Salah 199.7
        Palmer 98.4
        Isak 83.1
        Gabriel 53.9
        Cunha 46.3
        Alexander-Arnold 38.5
        João Pedro 36.7
        N.Jackson 35.6
        Mbeumo 30.3
        Hall 29.3
        B.Fernandes 27.5
        Raya 27.1
        Wood 26.5
        J.Timber 21.6
        Saliba 20.1
        Sánchez 20
        Rogers 19.9
        Amad 19.4
        Fabianski 18
        Robinson 17.9
        Gvardiol 16.8
        Bowen 16
        Luis Díaz 15.6
        G.Jesus 13
        Aina 12.8
        Virgil 12.2
        Kerkez 10.6
        Colwill 10.2
        Enzo 10

        1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
          • 4 Years
          21 mins ago

          so it doesn't really matter what Salah does today?

          1. Odikostar
            • 10 Years
            6 mins ago

            Depends on your rank I guess

          2. Qaiss
            • 8 Years
            4 mins ago

            Was never going to

          3. Das Boot
            • 10 Years
            just now

            It does to the people who don’t own him or haven’t given him the armband

        2. Brosstan
          • 10 Years
          20 mins ago

          Salah cappers getting minus rank if any player they don't own get the goal or assist. Lol.

          1. Ginkapo FPL
            • 13 Years
            17 mins ago

            Thats not how FPL works. People have to own the other players

            1. Brosstan
              • 10 Years
              just now

              People own their players in high enough numbers for it to be like I said.

          2. Casual Player
            • 4 Years
            16 mins ago

            Yeah that’s how the game works, if players score you don’t own you lose ranks

            1. Brosstan
              • 10 Years
              11 mins ago

              Even if Salah scores or assists..

              1. Casual Player
                • 4 Years
                8 mins ago

                No

                1. Brosstan
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  It's simply math. You don't want Salah G with anyone with even 1% ownership getting the assist. It will give you negative rank

              2. panda07
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                6 mins ago

                Ah I get you now. If there is a goal where Salah scores or assists and someone you don't own has an involvement in the goal, it's bad for your rank.

                1. Casual Player
                  • 4 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Ah ok. But yeah who cares?

          3. panda07
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            12 mins ago

            Isn't that generally true? If a player you don't own but is owned by your competitors, scores or assists, it affects your rank badly.

            1. Brosstan
              • 10 Years
              1 min ago

              I see that I didn't properly write out what I thought. I meant even if Salah scores or assists, you will get negative rank if someone else you don't own is involved with A or G points due to ownership.

              A Salah (G), Diaz (A) is bad for Salah cappers who don't own Diaz

              1. panda07
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                just now

                Got ya, see above.

        3. SAUCY SALAH
          • 8 Years
          19 mins ago

          Jota?

          1. Casual Player
            • 4 Years
            13 mins ago

            Has at least one owner in the top 300k

          2. Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            9 mins ago

            4% owned

      • The Train Driver
        • 9 Years
        11 mins ago

        First 3 gameweeks main comment: anyone here that actually doesn't own Haaland?

        Last 3 gameweeks main comment: anyone here that actually owns Haaland?

