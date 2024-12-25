415
415 Comments
  1. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Hard to go without any Arsenal coverage for Ipswich. Saks -> Ode now and Ode -> Bruno in a couple weeks might be my moves.

    1. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      49 mins ago

      Bruno right away. Plays Wolves.

    2. The Snowman
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Quite happy with Raya Gabriel and Timber.

  2. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Took a -8 this gw, promised to be the last hit of the season, let's see.
    Team was in good OR (80k) but I didn't like my lineup

    1. JT11fc
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Some weeks you earn some hit points to spend

    2. The Snowman
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      I keep saying no more hits, save transfers...hopefully this week is the last for a while.

  3. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Bottomed. Saka > Bruno -4 ? Would bench rogers.

    Sanchez
    Gabriel gvardiol huijsen
    Salah palmer semenyo rogers
    Isak Jackson pedro

    Valdi Robinson greaves Saka

    1. RashTalker
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Definitely

  4. GREEN JUMPERS
    • 4 Years
    1 hour ago

    Ruud

    1. The Snowman
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Van Nistelrooy.

  5. TheSteel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    42 mins ago

    Play Amad(wol) or Rodgers(new)?

    1. TheSteel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      27 mins ago

      Rogers*

    2. RashTalker
      • 1 Year
      22 mins ago

      Surely it's Amad. Wolves are worse defensively than Newcastle.

      1. TheSteel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Ty

  6. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    36 mins ago

    Saka & Cunha to Diaz & Isak for -4?

    1. coriswrasse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      nah. just replace Saka.

    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Yep

  7. dansmith1985
    • 2 Years
    31 mins ago

    Bench 1

    A)Amad
    B)Wood
    C)Cunha

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

    2. JT11fc
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Its close but A

  8. JT11fc
    • 6 Years
    22 mins ago

    United play better with Bruno in a no.10 role do they not? Rather then sitting deep along side Mainoo/Ugarte

    1. The Snowman
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yeah he isn't very good defensively there. He will still get returns wherever he plays though.

      1. JT11fc
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thanks, seemed that way from the highlights

  9. The Snowman
    • 14 Years
    22 mins ago

    How many goals tomorrow?

    I'm gonna predict 30.

    1. JT11fc
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Ill raise you and go 32

      1. The Snowman
        • 14 Years
        3 mins ago

        hope you're right!

        1. JT11fc
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Liverpool
          Arsenal
          Chelsea
          Spurs
          United
          & Brentford games will be goal fests i reckon

    2. Shark Team
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      27

  10. Eze Really?
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    So let us have a vote on Choices for Saka:
    a) role transfer
    b) Bruno
    c) Odegaard
    d) Sarr
    e) Foden
    f) Liverpool player
    g) Other

    Give a reason if you wish.

  11. dansmith1985
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    Do we think Diaz starts tomorrow?

    1. The Snowman
      • 14 Years
      just now

      I think they will rest Dominik Szoboszlai, all his returns have come away from home. I'll say front 4 Gakpo Diaz Salah behind Jota. Jota needs minutes, doesn't look match fit but maybe he plays himself into it this game.

