  AYEW JOKING
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      No one even considered bowen
      am i crazy?

      FPL Virgin
        8 Years
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Mark brought him in.

        Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
            19 mins ago

            Oh hi, Mark

            boc610
              12 Years
              7 mins ago

              Lol post of the day, top marks

              Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
                  just now

                  I Did Not Hit Her. I Did Not.

          g40steve
            6 Years
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            Nah, but Bruno & Diaz better

          F4L
            10 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            as an owner, it's good he's on some corners this season, his chance created is way higher than ever before. Paqueta's form been poor so there's a chance he'll get a pen or 2

            good option that will tick over, but can't see too many hauls, i guess that's why he's not as popular. the price point as well, when rogers/sarr/amad are 1.5/2mil cheaper, people want more than what Bowen is/will offer. I mean even Mbeumo got mass sold at that price point and he was a 6+ppg bloke

            AYEW JOKING
                10 mins ago

                Thanks for this.

            Tonyawesome69
              6 Years
              1 hour, 6 mins ago

              Fixtures aren't great after Southampton

            CONNERS
              6 Years
              38 mins ago

              I owned him for about 10 GWs. Mostly underwhelming.

            MBK 42
              10 Years
              33 mins ago

              I think West Ham are just a bit too crap to go there.

            Ginkapo FPL
              13 Years
              just now

              Fixtures arent good if you consider Man City to be a hard opponent.

          g40steve
            6 Years
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            Play 1?

            WanB, Milenkovic, Robinson

            FPL Virgin
              8 Years
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 10 mins ago

              Not again 🙄

              Milenkovic!

            F4L
              10 Years
              1 hour, 8 mins ago

              milenkovic.

            Scalper
              8 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              I always see a duck when I glance at your photo

              Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
                  16 mins ago

                  Now I’ll never unsee it 😎

                Weak Become Heros
                  6 Years
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  Same lol

            FPL Virgin
              8 Years
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 24 mins ago

              Yes. But who is the BEST Saka replacement?

              Don't be all scouty and sit on the fence.

              DavvaMC
                4 Years
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 10 mins ago

                I think Martinelli and Sarr., Would love Jota, but we all know whats going to happen.

                FPL Virgin
                  8 Years
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 4 mins ago

                  Aye. I can see a lot of rotation against Leicester with the stronger team put out for West Ham.

              panda07
                12 Years
                • 12 Years
                38 mins ago

                It's situation dependent Virg and depends on whether people want to move money between their lines.

              TheBiffas
                4 Years
                25 mins ago

                Do you really need spoonfeeding?

                FPL Virgin
                  8 Years
                  • 8 Years
                  21 mins ago

                  It's what I'm paying for.

                  Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
                      just now

                      No offence, but you need a new act

                Brosstan
                  10 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Mark picked Bowen. /thread

                Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
                    3 mins ago

                    You can’t replace Seka. She was a goddess

                beric
                  12 Years
                  1 hour, 22 mins ago

                  I'm leaning towards sitting on the fence. Starting Enzo and Rogers, maybe lose .1 in value...reasses after boxing day with 2FT. Maybe. Just none of the options are that appealing IMO

                  FPL Virgin
                    8 Years
                    • 8 Years
                    1 hour, 9 mins ago

                    Sounds like a great idea if you can do it. An extra gameweek of information is huge.

                  F4L
                    10 Years
                    1 hour, 7 mins ago

                    could work, but Arsenal/Liverpool assets have prime fixtures

                    Nomar
                      15 Years
                      • 15 Years
                      57 mins ago

                      This. You could miss out on a hatful of points and I’m not sure over a busy festive period that you’re going to get any more valuable information by waiting 3 days.

                      beric
                        12 Years
                        55 mins ago

                        I think spurs or foden are potentially more appealing, but don't like either of their fixtures on b.day

                      beric
                        12 Years
                        51 mins ago

                        I also fancy getting amad in but not sure i would start him over Enzo or Rogers, so what's the point of doing it now

                    beric
                      12 Years
                      56 mins ago

                      Diaz and jota both likely to be benched, of course they could both start but who knows.

                      Dont fancy martinelli or odegaard really, can't see them suddenly hauling because the best player is out the team - of course I could be wrong

                      Nomar
                        15 Years
                        • 15 Years
                        6 mins ago

                        Well, you fancy Foden so there you go.

                Baines on Toast...
                  14 Years
                  • 14 Years
                  1 hour, 19 mins ago

                  Late riser not even mentioning Foden. You've changed.

                  FPL Virgin
                    8 Years
                    • 8 Years
                    1 hour, 7 mins ago

                    He's hasn't been a maverick since the 2019/20 season. He's more dullard than Jonty these days.

                  Euro Raiders
                    6 Years
                    45 mins ago

                    Saka for Foden looks a decent punt, he's showing signs of coming into form. What say anyone?

                    Chelsea Dagger
                      10 Years
                      • 10 Years
                      25 mins ago

                      that is my move this week

                      Nomar
                        15 Years
                        • 15 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        He scored because Digne slipped.

                        I don’t get this Foden bandwagon at all.

                        AC/DC AFC
                          9 Years
                          • 9 Years
                          just now

                          Yeah

                          Obviously it can turnaround at any point and he's got quality but it's a low down the pecking order pick.

                          I think most people like to max their budget which will make the assistant manager chip interesting.

                          Probably best played after a wildcard.

                    Baines on Toast...
                      14 Years
                      • 14 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      I think it's a great shout. Credit to Tom for at least mentioning him in the differential article. All of the other pundits are too afraid of risk and so have to go for the person everyone else is going for in Bruno

                      Brosstan
                        10 Years
                        just now

                        Tom is the only pundit on here worth listening to

                notlob legin
                  8 Years
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 19 mins ago

                  Merry Christmas everyone - I hope you all have a great day tomorrow. Special wishes and thanks to all those working tomorrow (including FFS) - it's greatly appreciated.

                  FPL Virgin
                    8 Years
                    • 8 Years
                    1 hour, 13 mins ago

                    Come off it. They get paid to watch football and have an excuse to avoid the family at Christmas. It's a dream job! 😉

                  Brosstan
                    10 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    Merry Christmas all! (Except Cunha owners)

                    notlob legin
                      8 Years
                      • 8 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Not bought him yet? Merry Christmas mate

                boroie
                  6 Years
                  1 hour, 18 mins ago

                  Start:

                  A - Joao Pedro (BRE)
                  B - Cunha (MUN)
                  C - Jesus (IPS) for a FT for Cunha

                  Scalper
                    8 Years
                    1 hour, 3 mins ago

                    Who are you benching

                  Tonyawesome69
                    6 Years
                    1 hour, 2 mins ago

                    Start both Pedro and Cunha

                  MikeS
                    10 Years
                    44 mins ago

                    I'd do c for a punt, infact I already have

                  jonnybhoy
                    12 Years
                    35 mins ago

                    C

                  Stranger Mings
                    4 Years
                    17 mins ago

                    A and b so save transfer

                Scalper
                  8 Years
                  1 hour, 17 mins ago

                  After 4-5 GWs, I wouldn’t be surprised if Maddison is top scoring of all the Saka replacements mentioned.

                  DavvaMC
                    4 Years
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    Look at his sporadic minutes. I like him and Foden, but not sure its the right choice.

                    Bye

                MikeS
                  10 Years
                  1 hour, 12 mins ago

                  Which defender would you start from these three:

                  A. Hall Vs villa
                  B. Mazraoui Vs wolves
                  C. Robinson Vs Chelsea

                  Mother Farke
                      14 mins ago

                      Hall for me.

                      MikeS
                        10 Years
                        just now

                        Cheers that's what I'm currently thinking too

                  EWH2020
                    10 Years
                    1 hour, 8 mins ago

                    My front 7 currently:

                    Salah, Amad, Rogers, Palmer
                    Cunha, Isak, Jackson

                    Worth just benching Saka for this week only and losing 0.2? I can then transfer him out next GW instead and have more data to decide.

                    Cunha likely to play by looks of things and could well haul.

                  NZREDS
                    11 Years
                    1 hour, 7 mins ago

                    A

                    FPL Virgin
                      8 Years
                      • 8 Years
                      47 mins ago

                      Doe a deer a female deer?

                      NZREDS
                        11 Years
                        just now

                        Hahah

                  RogueBlood
                    9 Years
                    • 9 Years
                    1 hour, 6 mins ago

                    3FT 0.4ITB what changes would you make here obviously Saka but for who and other changes?

                    Raya
                    Gabriel, Hall, Gomez, Zabarnyi
                    Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo
                    Larsen, Pedro, Isak

                    Fabianski, Rutter, Mykolenko, Saka

                    Pancake
                      10 Years
                      19 mins ago

                      3ft + -8

                      RogueBlood
                        9 Years
                        • 9 Years
                        just now

                        What 5 changes are you thinking of?

                    Captain Mal
                        11 mins ago

                        Saka to Bruno

                    Shark Team
                      7 Years
                      58 mins ago

                      How close is my prediction to reality?
                      Haaland versus:
                      EVE: goal
                      LEI: 2/3 goals
                      WHU: goal
                      BRE: goal
                      IPS: 2/3 goals

                      Pep's Money Laundry
                        9 Years
                        22 mins ago

                        You make it seem like this is prime Haaland and City, which is as far from the reality as it can be.

                        I see 2 or 3 goals over those all fixtures

                      Captain Mal
                          22 mins ago

                          I could see him getting benched at some point, even Guardiola must have realised he has to try something different.

                          Stimps
                            11 Years
                            just now

                            This.. Could see Foden in as false 9

                      FPL Virgin
                        8 Years
                        • 8 Years
                        56 mins ago

                        It's the almost 2025 and they still haven't fixed the reply fail problem with this website. It's all a bit Scouty isn't it?

                      Vote Joke
                        14 Years
                        53 mins ago

                        Diaz or Jota?

                        Captain Mal
                            8 mins ago

                            For Leicester? I think Diaz is a bit more likely to start, but it's a gamble either way.

                        Sun Jihai
                          13 Years
                          • 13 Years
                          50 mins ago

                          If I do go Haaland which cheaper mid sounds best:

                          A) Enzo
                          B) Murphy
                          C) Amad (-4)
                          D) Sarr (-4)

                          Last two are more expensive so need to downgrade RAN for funds.

                          FourLokoLeipzig
                            6 Years
                            • 6 Years
                            just now

                            Enzo unless you need to play him every week

                        WVA
                          8 Years
                          49 mins ago

                          Ffs I thought Cunha was being banned?

                          Captain Mal
                              9 mins ago

                              In 2025.
                              I regret selling him, but I had to get Isak.

                            Sun Jihai
                              13 Years
                              • 13 Years
                              8 mins ago

                              Still tbc on it

                            CONNERS
                              6 Years
                              just now

                              I can't believe it's taking the FA so long. Quite the spectacle.

                          THFC4LIFE
                            
                            • 8 Years
                            33 mins ago

                            Rogers and J.Pedro owners who you starting this week?

                            Leaning towards J.Pedro because of the home fixture v Brentford but his stats are awful….

                            1. Stranger Mings
                              • 4 Years
                              14 mins ago

                              Pedro but I am playing both

                            2. XX SMICER XX
                              • 6 Years
                              just now

                              Pedro

                          3. Utterkhanage
                            • 4 Years
                            28 mins ago

                            Hi there would say this team is setup well this week or any changes required

                            Flekken
                            TAA - Gabriel - Mazraoui
                            Ødegaard - M.Salah(c)- Palmer(vc)- Enzo - Amad
                            N.Jackson -Isak

                            Subs: Verb- Robinson - João Pedro - Digne

                            1. XX SMICER XX
                              • 6 Years
                              18 mins ago

                              Very good
                              Start Verbruggen

                              1. Utterkhanage
                                • 4 Years
                                15 mins ago

                                Would you do odegard to szoboszlai and Pedro to jesus

                                1. XX SMICER XX
                                  • 6 Years
                                  11 mins ago

                                  No. Jones will start at least one game.
                                  Do Oder to Martinelli if you want to replace him

                                  1. Utterkhanage
                                    • 4 Years
                                    4 mins ago

                                    So you reckon not replacing is ok

                                    1. XX SMICER XX
                                      • 6 Years
                                      1 min ago

                                      Yes.

                                      1. Utterkhanage
                                        • 4 Years
                                        just now

                                        xx smicer xx you legend

                          4. Evasivo
                            • 14 Years
                            28 mins ago

                            Cunha>Isak or wait

                            1. XX SMICER XX
                              • 6 Years
                              16 mins ago

                              I would do it

                            2. Weak Become Heros
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 6 Years
                              6 mins ago

                              Do it.

                            3. Stimps
                              • 11 Years
                              just now

                              Do it

                          5. XX SMICER XX
                            • 6 Years
                            19 mins ago

                            What to do with this front 7?

                            A. Roll transfer
                            B. Saka to Martinelli, bench Pedro
                            C. Saka to Foden, bench Pedro

                            Salah Palmer Bowen Amad (Saka)
                            Pedro Jackson Wood

                          6. Jimmy B
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 10 Years
                            15 mins ago

                            I think BERIC further up the page makes a good point about waiting on Saka if you can. Some good fixtures for Arsenal but we've got no idea how they setup, who it suits or if they'll struggle for goals. Liverpool you're playing Slot roulette. City again good fixtures but this Boxing Day game is not a great one, need to get an idea if fixtures will breed form or if they are just no good regardless. Foden might even get benched knowing Pep. Spurs good assets but bad week to bring them in. Bruno is solid but unspectacular and if I'm going there I'd rather go for Mbeumo I think. Sure he'll drop in value but not much on a red flag and you're going down in price anyway to whoever it is you choose.

                            1. Jimmy B
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 10 Years
                              1 min ago

                              Fwiw I think if Arsenal and Liverpool had less tempting fixtures more would be taking their time. He's a big asset to replace, lots of money in him.

                          7. Dotherightthing
                            • 8 Years
                            9 mins ago

                            How does this looks?

                            Saka, Cunha and Greaves to Diaz, Isak and Munoz (-4) Y o N?

                            Thank you

                            1. Garth Marenghi
                              • 8 Years
                              just now

                              No. Unless you know for certain Diaz starts.

                          8. Stimps
                            • 11 Years
                            3 mins ago

                            Pedro to Isak (-4)?

                            Will be priced out when Pedro drops or Isak rises

                            1. Rodney
                              • 10 Years
                              1 min ago

                              To avoid price movements yes but reluctantly

