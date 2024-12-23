Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka (£10.5m) has been ruled out for “many weeks” after he suffered a hamstring injury on Saturday.

In this article, we will discuss the best and most talked about options to replace him in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

INJURY LATEST AND WHAT’S BEEN SAID

Saka limped off midway through the first half at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

And in Monday’s press conference, Mikel Arteta confirmed that he had picked up a hamstring injury and will be out for “many weeks”.

“It’s not looking good, he’s going to be out for many weeks. I cannot be too specific because I don’t know but it will be many.” – Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka

Still owned by over 35% of FPL managers, Saka is being widely transferred out ahead of Gameweek 18.

At the time of writing, his total number of sales is 865,085.

But who are the best candidates to replace him?

BEST SAKA REPLACEMENTS IN FPL

BRUNO FERNANDES

Bruno Fernandes (£8.4m) is averaging 7.5 points per match since the departure of Erik ten Hag, with four goals and four assists in eight appearances.

Under Ruben Amorim, he’s primarily played as an attacking midfielder but has sometimes settled into a deeper role.

A greater open-play goal threat in the penalty box would be nice (see below), but Fernandes’ underlying stats have generally been good.

He has been directly involved in 32 of Manchester United’s opportunities in the last six matches (16 shots of his own and 16 created for others).

Bruno Fernandes’ shot map under Ruben Amorim

Furthermore, Fernandes is one of only two ever-present outfield starters since Amorim’s appointment.

His prominent role at set plays and penalty-taking responsibilities further boost his appeal.

As for the fixtures, it’s a bit of a mixed bag, with Wolverhampton Wanderers (a), Newcastle United (h), Liverpool (a) and Southampton (h) in the next four Gameweeks.

A change in manager from Gary O’Neil to Vitor Pereira at Wolves could make that first fixture much trickier than first anticipated, too.

MARTIN ODEGAARD/GABRIEL MARTINELLI

With Saka ruled out, you’d expect Martin Odegaard (£8.3m) to take on penalty duties.

Since returning from injury in November, the Norwegian has scored one goal (a spot-kick at West Ham United) and provided two assists in seven matches.

Mediocre output, but without Saka, the Norwegian should take on a greater responsibility.

Indeed, in the three league matches Saka missed through injury last season, Odegaard racked up three attacking returns and 24 points.

To see the full player data, click on each game below.

Gameweek Opponent Goals Assists Bonus Points Right winger 38 Everton (h) 0 2 2 10 Martinelli 31 Luton (h) 1 0 3 11 Nelson 8 Man City (h) 0 0 0 3 Jesus

With Ipswich Town and Brentford up next for Arsenal, two of the leakiest defences in the division, you can see the appeal.

Of course, losing Saka is a major blow, but between the likes of Odegaard, Kai Havertz (£7.9m), Gabriel Jesus (£6.8m), Leandro Trossard (£6.8m) and Gabriel Martinelli (£6.7m), Arteta still has plenty of firepower at his disposal.

With Saka out, now is the opportune time for Martinelli to prove his worth.

Indeed, the Brazilian operated from the right after Saka’s withdrawal on Saturday, adding a goal in Arsenal’s 5-1 victory.

Discussing his right-wing plans in Monday’s presser, Mikel Arteta said:

“I’m putting some ideas together, but I haven’t fully decided yet. I want to speak with the players too, to understand how we can generate that and use it in a positive way, because it means we’re going to be different. He [Martinelli] played there against Everton in the last match of the season. He did really well. He did really well the other day, he scored a goal and created an assist and is a good option to have. Gabby [Jesus] has played there. Ethan [Nwaneri] has played there. Leo [Trossard] can play there in relation to how that unit moves. Kai [Havertz] can play there, asking him different things. We will see, try different things and ask how they feel about it.” – Mikel Arteta

ANTHONY GORDON

Owned by just 9.3% of FPL managers, Anthony Gordon (£7.2m) carries appeal in the mid-price bracket.

He might not have scaled the same heights as last season, but Gordon has been quietly ticking along, having returned in four of his last five matches.

In fact, in the last four, only a handful of midfielders can beat his 2.45 expected goal involvement (xGI).

The emergence of Jacob Murphy (£4.9m) is another plus, as it should keep Gordon on the left wing, where he can cut inside onto his stronger right foot.

Next up is Aston Villa, who tend to offer up attacking opportunities on the road, with further good fixtures to follow against Tottenham Hotspur, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton.

It’s perhaps surprising Gordon isn’t picking up a bit more attention, with only 29,737 transfers in so far this week.

CANDIDATES WITH CAVEATS

There are a few possible replacements who, unlike those listed above, are much less secure for minutes. They have potential for sure, but their appeal largely depends on your risk appetite.

Luis Diaz (£7.4m), the most-bought midfielder of Gameweek 18 as things stand, and Diogo Jota (£7.2m) both fall into this bracket.

Leading the line, Diaz was sensational on Sunday, scoring a brace of goals, while Jota is just back from injury. His return gives Arne Slot options, however.

With Mohamed Salah (£13.5m) nailed on down the right, you’re essentially looking at four players – Diaz, Jota, Cody Gakpo (£7.1m) and Darwin Nunez (£7.1m) – vying for two attacking spots in the Dutchman’s 4-3-3/4-2-3-1 formation.

Liverpool’s fixtures do at least offer encouragement, with a potential Double Gameweek ahead for the Reds.

Similar concerns exist with Phil Foden (£9.1m) and, in particular, Kevin De Bruyne (£9.5m).

Foden’s goal on Saturday, remarkably his first of 2024/25, offered a timely reminder of his qualities. The shot volume is there for him, too, with 21 goal attempts in his last six matches.

As for De Bruyne, had he started at Villa Park, then there may have been more momentum behind him as a Saka replacement.

Of course, Manchester City are in a slump, with just one win in 12 in all competitions, but perhaps the fixtures can generate some kind of confidence/form:

As for Tottenham Hotspur, Son Heung-min (£9.8m), James Maddison (£7.6m) and Brennan Johnson (£6.6m) have been in and out of the team in recent weeks, so it’s hard to fully get behind them as picks.

Even when they do start, they are randomly getting taken off early, averaging 76.1, 64.6 and 70.8 minutes per appearance respectively over the season.

If you want to go for a Spurs midfielder, your best bet might be the one featured below.

Finally, Bryan Mbeumo (£7.6m) has penalties and set-pieces in his locker. He’s also a regular 90-minute man but does have some very tricky fixtures on the horizon, as Brentford sit 18th on the Season Ticker over the next five Gameweeks.

CHEAPER OPTIONS

If you are looking to free up funds to redistribute into defence or attack (Erling Haaland (£14.8m) in Gameweek 19 anyone?), then this section is for you.

Three candidates in particular stand out: Crystal Palace’s Ismaila Sarr (£5.7m) and Eberechi Eze (£6.6m), plus Amad Diallo (£5.3m).

Sarr has six attacking returns in as many Gameweeks and is one of the best cheap midfielders to consider right now. It coincides with Crystal Palace’s fixtures turning good:

As for Eze, he is anticipated to return on Boxing Day and actually ranks third among sub-£7.0m midfielders (min 10. apps) for minutes per shot in 2024/25.

Meanwhile, Amad played in behind the striker against Bournemouth on Sunday and looked a threat.

He has an impressive seven attacking returns in six league starts under Amorim. He’s United’s leader for shots in the box in that time (12), also topping the charts for penalty box touches (34) and big chances created (three).

Tottenham’s Dejan Kulusevski (£6.3m) is also worthy of a mention.

Assists always used to look likelier to arrive than goals, but he’s now scored five in as many matches in all competitions, with Ange Postecoglou singing his praises after Sunday’s heavy defeat to Liverpool.

The fixtures are tough, mind:



