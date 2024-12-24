It’s time to reveal our three differentials for Gameweek 18, as we edge closer to Thursday’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline.

As ever, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

GABRIEL MARTINELLI

FPL ownership: 2.9%

2.9% Price: £6.7m

£6.7m GW18-22 fixtures: IPS | bre | bha | TOT | AVL

Bukayo Saka’s (£10.5m) absence could provide the spark Gabriel Martinelli (£6.7m) needs to fire his Fantasy season into life.

The Brazilian operated from the right after Saka’s withdrawal on Saturday, adding a goal in Arsenal’s emphatic 5-1 win over Crystal Palace.

And while his second-half strike grabbed the headlines, Martinelli’s direct running and ability to hit the byline and create was equally noteworthy.

Overall, he racked up six crosses from open play, the most of any midfielder in Gameweek 17 except Bryan Mbeumo (£7.6m), with three of those deliveries successful.

He also registered match-high totals for key passes (three) and expected assists (xA, 0.53).

On the option of playing Martinelli on the right, Mikel Arteta said:

“Yeah, well, that’s the first one that we decided to go through, especially because he’s played there before. He played the last game there against Everton in the last match of the season. He did really well. I think he did really well again the other day. He scored a goal, he created an assist. And it’s a good option to have. We’re going to have the options to play both footed as well. If we need to, another kind of profile in relation to the opposition. So, we are on it.” – Mikel Arteta

So with Saka’s position up for grabs, Martinelli may well be the one to shift flanks against Ipswich Town on Friday, working in tandem with Martin Odegaard (£8.3m) down the Arsenal right.

It’s an exciting prospect given the Norwegian’s creative abilities, plus the fact the pair can look to exploit the space left by attacking left-back Leif Davis (£4.5m).

Priced at £6.7m, Martinelli is owned by less than 3% of FPL managers.

There’s no doubt he’s a punt but, bearing in mind Ipswich have conceded seven goals in their last three games, Martinelli could pay off for those who fancy a festive gamble.

JEAN-PHILIPPE MATETA

FPL ownership: 2.4%

2.4% Price: £7.2m

£7.2m GW18-22 fixtures: bou | SOU | CHE | lei | whu

There’s little doubt Jean-Philippe Mateta’s (£7.2m) summer exertions with France played a major part in his slow start to the 2024/25 season.

The Crystal Palace forward’s involvement at the Olympic games afforded him little chance for rest and recovery, resulting in seven blanks in his first eight appearances.

Since then, however, Mateta’s performances and goal threat has picked up.

Over the last nine Gameweeks, the Frenchman has been presented with 10 Opta-defined ‘big chances’, the most of any forward except Erling Haaland (£14.8m) and Alexander Isak (£8.9m).

He’s also created 10 chances for his team-mates in that period, the third-most in his position.

Those stats have translated into just two goals and one assist, but with easier fixtures now on the horizon, including Southampton and Leicester City in the next four Gameweeks, Mateta looks primed to produce once again.

Jean-Philippe Mateta’s shot map in Gameweeks 9-17

“He is the best finisher I’ve worked with, maybe Wout Weghorst at Wolfsburg was similar when he got the ball in the box, he was a great finisher. All the others didn’t have such finishing quality like JP – with the right foot, left foot and head. This is his biggest strength, and now it’s our job to create situations where he can get the ball in these dangerous areas because we know he will score goals for us.” – Oliver Glasner on Jean-Philippe Mateta

PHIL FODEN

FPL ownership: 4.3%

4.3% Price: £9.1m

£9.1m GW18-22 fixtures: EVE | lei | WHU | bre | ips

It’s something of an understatement to say Phil Foden (£9.1m) hasn’t enjoyed the best of starts to the season.

A single goal and one assist in eight Premier League starts and four sub appearances is indicative of his sub-par displays for Manchester City.

However, with his late strike at Villa Park on Saturday, Foden has crept onto our radar as an interesting differential route into Pep Guardiola’s attack.

Key to his appeal are the fixtures, with four of the worst defences around to come in Gameweeks 19-22.

Gameweek Opponent Goals conceded rank xGC rank 18 Everton 5th= 6th 19 Leicester 19th 18th 20 West Ham 15th 17th 21 Brentford 16th= 15th 22 Ipswich 16th= 19th

City are admittedly in relegation form and there is little sign of it ending, but the champions have still scored seven goals in their past four league games.

And Foden has racked up 15 shots in that spell, the most of any midfielder except Mohamed Salah (£13.5m) and Cole Palmer (£11.2m), so there is significant upside to chase, even if City’s lack of form is a concern.

Foden could therefore be one to consider for those Fantasy managers still deliberating over a replacement for the injured Saka.



