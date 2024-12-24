368
  1. leo_messi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    Who to bench : Rogers or Enzo???

    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Rogers

    2. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Assuming you have Palmer I'd start Rogers, unless you fancy double Chelsea against a pretty decent Fulham defence.

      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        Right

        1. Andy_Social
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 44 mins ago

          I'm starting Rogers. He's guaranteed to be attacking. If Lavia's still out Enzo might have to sit deeper.

    3. Hint
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Enzo

    4. leo_messi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Thanks guys

  2. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    sarr has become an option ,of course he has scored last week,cant see him getting forward as much with eze back,will disappear again till his next goal,crap pick,merry xmas

    1. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Thanks, meanwhile I will take my points, like all Foden, Ode, Jota, Diaz etc are scoring regularly

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      3 hours ago

      Just the 17pts the week before when playing alongside Eze & outshooting him 5 v 1...

    3. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      You have membership, why not check the stats before spouting this nonsense

  3. The Iceman
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Merry Christmas Eve! Pick one from each please:

    A) Semenyo
    B) Joao Pedro

    1) Kerkez
    2) Hall

    Currently leaning towards A1 myself…

    1. All Hail K
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Confidence has to be high after last match, A1 for me too.

    2. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Could be A1

    3. Cantonascollar7
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      A1 for me also!

      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        Pretty unanimous - cheers all and Merry Xmas! 🙂

    4. riot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      I have all these and benched jp

  4. Jimmy Boy
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    Would you get rid of Joao Pedro or Evanilson this week? Leaning towards JP

    1. Eze Really?
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      I would try and wait for a week. But dependent on the remainder of you attackers

    2. All Hail K
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      I'd keep any Bournemouth players after last match.

    3. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Keep both this week.

    4. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Evanilson

  5. Cantonascollar7
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    Bench one of the following? Thanks!

    1. All Hail K
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Not many choices.

      1. Cantonascollar7
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        Apologies!

        1. Cantonascollar7
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 2 mins ago

          Sarr
          Amad
          Pedro

          1. All Hail K
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            2 hours, 52 mins ago

            Someone mentioned earlier that Sarr could be pushed back with Eze possibly returning so he'd be my fall guy.

            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 48 mins ago

              That's utter nonsense though. Sarr is never going to play in the pivot

          2. Khark
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 49 mins ago

            Pedro

    2. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

  6. Gazwaz80
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    Who’s got the best O/R on here at the moment? Surely it must be Nigel Bolton…

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      I would think so, yeah. 270!

      1. Gazwaz80
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        Content creator for next year as we speak 🙂

    2. Salarrivederci
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      He is 8 points ahead of me.
      So if he is on here, then not me 🙂

      1. Gazwaz80
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        He is usually on here. That’s amazing though, well done!!

      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        Wow that's great, you could actually win it. GL!

        1. Salarrivederci
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          Thanks!
          Bringing back Haaland next GW will either send me Ib top100 or out of top10K in no time

          1. notlob legin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 7 mins ago

            8 points in nothing mate - brave doing the Haaland move - I've considered the same but decided against it

    3. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      He's top of the Great Hall of Shame. Anyone not in that competition isn't worth considering!

      1. Gazwaz80
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        I’m currently 44. 😀

        1. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 51 mins ago

          In the Hall of Shame or overall?

          1. Gazwaz80
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 49 mins ago

            Haha, sorry Panda. Hall of shame 😀

            1. Andy_Social
              • 12 Years
              2 hours, 47 mins ago

              24th here, although in my mind that's 24th from the BOTTOM of the Hall of Shame!

              1. Gazwaz80
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 44 mins ago

                Nice one Andy, something to aim for 🙂

                1. Andy_Social
                  • 12 Years
                  2 hours, 41 mins ago

                  I suspect I've peaked am about to make a disastrous 2FT to replace Saka and Cunha this week.

                  1. WVA
                    • 8 Years
                    2 hours, 39 mins ago

                    I’ve transferred out the same two this week although I thought Cunha was going to get banned!

                    1. Gazwaz80
                      • 5 Years
                      2 hours, 37 mins ago

                      Not looking likely this week

                      Open Controls
                        • 8 Years
                        2 hours, 36 mins ago

                        I know, I’ve really f**ked up there!

                      2. Gazwaz80
                        • 5 Years
                        2 hours, 33 mins ago

                        I know, I did the same and transferred out last week although I put Isak in so didn’t turn out too bad. FA must be on holiday or doing the Christmas party rounds…

                      3. WVA
                        • 8 Years
                        2 hours, 31 mins ago

                        Yeah I’ve got Isak in now, FA is corrupt as they come, could be doing anything

                  2. Gazwaz80
                    • 5 Years
                    2 hours, 38 mins ago

                    Saka the worst one for me, so much choice fraught with danger 😀

            2. panda07
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              2 hours, 43 mins ago

              'Tis a fine rank at this stage of the season. Sitting safely towards the front of the peloton and ready to make your move in the 2nd half!

              1. Gazwaz80
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 42 mins ago

                Haha, hopefully although this Saka replacement is killing me 😀 where are you Panda?

                1. Gazwaz80
                  • 5 Years
                  2 hours, 42 mins ago

                  As in rank?

                2. panda07
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  2 hours, 33 mins ago

                  I'm having a decent season. Don't want to give too much away though!

                  1. Gazwaz80
                    • 5 Years
                    2 hours, 15 mins ago

                    Come on Panda, fess up. We’re all friends on here 😀

      2. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Hi Panda - winning that league is my No. 1 priority - can you imagine the acclaim!!! Winning the overall thing is a dream that will never happen!!

        1. Gazwaz80
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          It’s the hope that kills you Nige 😀

        2. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          13 mins ago

          Haha, fair play Nigel, you're having a great season!

  7. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    Playing Fab Lewis over Flekken Hall?
    Not sure about Lewis vs Hall.

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Play Fabianski and Hall IMO. Lewis will again find a way to make sure he doesn’t get points.

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        True

  8. estheblessed
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    What to do here ... 1FT and £0

    Fabianski
    Hall, Huijsen, Gabriel
    Salah, Palmer, Amad, Mbeumo
    Wood, Isak, Jackson

    Henderson, Saka, Robinson, Harwood-Bellis

    I'm thinking Mbeumo (his fixtures are tough!) to Diaz or Martinelli?

  9. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    How nailed is Jacob Murphy do you think?

    1. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Newcastle are trying to sign a right winger and even when he is first choice he is still only getting about an hour

      1. Baines on Toast...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        I started the season with him and wouldn't recommend going back

        1. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          Cheers, I was kind of leaning that way but thanks for confirming.

  10. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Play Robinson or Milenkovic over the current selection.

    Raya
    Timber, Gomez, WanB,
    Palmer, Bruno, C Salah, Diaz
    Isak, Pedro, Jesus

    Fabs, Enzo, Milenko, Robinson,

    3.7

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        Cheers

      2. All Hail K
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        Agreed

        1. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 44 mins ago

          Thx

  11. Jimmy B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Does the xmins thing actually matter? I hate to target poor Bruno again but hes the pin up boy for 90 mins aficionados. But hes on less FPL points than known mins risks in Maddison (by a long way) and Diaz. At what point does the amount of goals the team they play for score matter more than mins played? Its quite a poignant debate because a lot of the possible Saka replacements are risks on the mins front but probably more exciting than the nailed on options in Bruno and Odegaard. Or is Mbeumo just the answer because he meets both criteria probably.

    1. Podorsky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      That and favourable fixtures. Martinelli and Diaz it is rather than Ode and Bruno.

    2. mookie
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Bruno 33 points, 5,5 ppg under Amorim(last 6)
      Diaz 25 points, 4,1 ppg last 6. 13 of which against the arguably worst backline goalie combo in the league.

      1. mookie
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Before you say Leicester next. Is it 65 minutes Diaz or is it 25 minutes Diaz?

        1. Podorsky
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          So Mookie, you would prefer Ode and Bruno?

          1. mookie
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 12 mins ago

            I went for Amad because I didn't want to close the door on some options. Bruno is a nobrainer imo, unless we get some leaks.
            Even then, a set and forget option that allows you to pile up the FTs for the possible DGW.
            With Diaz you're in a boat with every kneejerker and bandwagoneer out there, that will sell him before half time when he doesn't start. Any profit you made is out the window within 3 days from the first benching.

    3. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      You can’t predict it though, both may not get the same returns going forward. Two blank and a benching will see them sold

  12. Haa-lala-land
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    DCL? Pick?

    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Steady on the booze, No & No

      Open Controls
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        DCL and Ndiaye have 0 goals between them in their joint last 19 starts together. 1 assist.
        Due?

        1. Andy_Social
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          Could be 'due'; could be 'crap'. I'm going with the latter

    2. jack88
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Cant believe solanke is still under 10% ownership. 11 returns in 14 starts

      1. jack88
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Wrong window

      2. Haa-lala-land
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        If you had neither, would you rather bring in Solanke or Isak from now onwards? With their fixtures, I think Dom!

  13. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Merry Christmas Eve guys

    1. Gazwaz80
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Same to you matey

    2. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Ditto

  14. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Think the Saka news is my route into Isak. Had Saka since first draft! My daughter has Martinelli I think I'll join her..

    Saka & Pedro > Martinelli & Isak. 5 FTs.

    Pedro has been a terrible buy since I got him in for Saints. Larson & Rogers can rotate.

    Fab
    Gab Gvardiol Colwill
    Salah(c) Palmer Mbuemo SAKA
    Solanke PEDRO Larson
    Areola Rogers Robinson Greaves

  15. jack88
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Cant believe solanke is still under 10% ownership. 11 returns in 14 starts

    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Wissa has 10 in 13.

    2. mookie
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      40% of the elite 1000 had him last GW.

  16. Jimjam
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Have exact funds for:

    Saka --> Diaz
    Wissa --> Jackson
    Enzo --> Sarr (need to shift Enzo to vacate CHE spot for Jackson)

    Look good?

    1. basilfawlty
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Sound transfers, but I think Diaz and Jackson are benched this week

  17. Ballito
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Play Jackson or Kerkez on Thurs?

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      The attacker

  18. basilfawlty
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Think I have to use Saka as my route to Isak, so thinking Saka, Pedro > Isak and a mid for 8.1m

    1. Diaz
    2. Jota
    3. Martinelli
    4. Gordon
    5. Something else?

    Raya Fabianski
    TAA Timber Hall Pau Greaves
    Salah Saka Palmer Amad Rogers
    Jackson Cunha Pedro 2 FT

    1. Udogie-style
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Wouldn't it be better to lose Cunha? He's likely banned

      1. basilfawlty
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        No news yet, could well be available next 2 games

    2. AIRMILES
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      I made those moves yesterday, bringing in Maddison.

      1. basilfawlty
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Not worried about minutes? Great form, but getting hooked early puts me off

        1. AIRMILES
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          Yeah, it's odd. Played every game but no 90 mins. I think his consistency of points is enough to bring him in.

  19. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Saka to Foden done, G2G?

    Sanchez
    Gabriel VVD Milenkovic
    Palmer(v) Salah(c) Foden* Amad
    Isak Jackson Pedro

    Matthews Rogers Andersen VDB

    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      I'd start Rogers ahead of Foden

  20. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    If get early team news foden starts worth getting over bruno?

  21. Udogie-style
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Currently have Bruno and will likely either get Sarr or Diallo as a replacement for Saka.

    Currently torn as don't really want two MUN, however the plan would be to move Bruno out next week and keep Diallo. That frees up money that could be used for TAA nearer the DGW.

    Alternatively I get Sarr who is a preferable option fur upcoming weeks, but had a tough match this week...

    Should I go Diallo or Satr?

    Cheers.

    1. socinicos
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Two things:
      1. best name on FFS mate, respect
      2. totally get your predicament, i've got Diallo as well, and have the same thoughts, dont really want another United midfielder.

      Keep Bruno for this gameweek, go with Sarr's form, he might be a a keeper for 3-4 GWs. And then you can do your TAA business as you wish.

      1. Udogie-style
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Cheers!
        Yeah will go with Sarr. Thanks for the advice and have a great Christmas break!

        1. socinicos
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          you too mate, cheers

  22. threeputt
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Wondering how many matches Cunha might get over the Xmas period, might even make it as far as the 4th Jan games gw19 ?

    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Yep, he’ll get them all IMO

  23. Alnair
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    There are rumors of Cody Gakpo being ill.

  24. FantasyMug
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC team?

    Fabianski
    Timber Munoz TAA
    Salah Palmer Amad Rogers
    Haaland Jesus Pedro

    Virginia Murphy Castagne Harwood-Bellis

    1. AIRMILES
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      I don't like it, personally. I expect Haaland to start bagging goals again at some point, but even so, the damage it does to the rest of the team doesn't, imo, make it worth it.

    2. Captain Mal
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Haaland

    3. Gizzachance
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Thoughts?
      Saka and Lewis to Sarr and taa?

      Funds will allow further transfers for Cunha to Jackson
      Pedro to wood

      Cheers

      1. Captain Mal
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          Go ahead

          1. Gizzachance
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            Cheers

      2. JONALDINHO
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Anyone else think Rogers is the best sub 6m midfielder still? Way I look at is in isolation who’d I’d expect to get the most points from now until end of season. Diallo / Sarr could end up being dropped / reduced mins after a few poor games, Semenyo solid but points spread out across the Bournemouth front 4. Rogers on other hand seems like Villa’s talisman at the moment playing in that 10 / just off the left. Top player as well

        1. AIRMILES
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          It proved a source of massive regret, selling him for Amad last week.

        2. Captain Mal
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            It was a rare combination of playing against a poor team and having no midweek fixture. I expect Villa to return to mediocrity pretty soon.

          • mixology
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 17 mins ago

            Considered bringing him back in for Saka. I still expect Amad and Enzo to keep pace and don’t think there’s much in it between the three

        3. patricio33
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          I'm thinking of doing Saka to Odegaarde. I feel like he will need to step up in Saka's absence and may even take a few penalties. Very few others are doing this, so I wonder what I might be missing here.

