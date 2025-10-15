Haaland rests, Isak flops + Bench Boost worries: International break notes

The October international break is finally over – and attention switches firmly back to Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Without further ado, here are some key talking points from around the world over the last week.

A round-up of the minutes played will follow.

HAALAND GOALS + REST

Praised in recent Scout Squad and Big Numbers articles, amongst many others, we’ve also looked into whether Erling Haaland (£14.5m) may drop off slightly after such an explosive start to this FPL season.

Naturally, the next day, he scored a hat-trick for Norway, making it 21 goals in 12 matches for club and country.

Yet that win over Israel also saw Haaland miss two penalties – one being a retake of the other – hinting that he might indeed be a human.

Owners will be pleased to know that he was then granted an early exit from international duty, as the subsequent meeting with New Zealand was only a friendly. Simply some much-needed rest ahead of a “tight match schedule” that begins at home to Everton.

FLAGGED ENZO

Also released early was Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m), due to inflammation in his right knee.

Bought over 1.7 million times since Gameweek 3, managers instinctively feared an injury setback, but reports say that Argentina had always planned for him to sit out their Puerto Rico friendly. So it makes sense to remain on good terms with Chelsea.

He’s been in superb form for the Blues and is this season’s leading FPL midfielder for expected goals (xG, 3.75).

BENCH BOOST WORRIES

However, the news on cheap enablers Omar Alderete (£4.1m) and Lyle Foster (£5.0m) initially looks less encouraging.

Added to almost half a million squads in the run-up to Gameweek 7, Sunderland’s centre-back has been one of the best defenders so far. He looks set to be an FPL bargain.

But those planning on a Gameweek 8 Bench Boost are nervous about the Paraguayan being forced off late with an apparent thigh strain. The full extent of it isn’t yet known, and he’ll be assessed by the club’s medical team. Let’s hope that Regis Le Bris gives a firm update before hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers.

As well as that, 273,000 want to know about centre-forward Foster’s status. He’s started all seven Burnley matches, but had to withdraw in between South Africa’s two crucial World Cup qualifiers.

EZE TO STEP UP?

Meanwhile, reports have emerged in the last week that Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard (£7.9m) will miss six to eight weeks because of a knee problem that took him off early against West Ham United.

It should boost the Fantasy credentials of in-form Eberechi Eze (£7.6m), having already started three of the Gunners’ latest four league games.

That period has brought three assists and enough shots (11) to suggest a goal is imminent. He did grab one for England in Latvia, mind.

GAKPO’S FORM

This was bettered by Cody Gakpo (£7.5m), netting three times for the Netherlands versus Malta and Finland.

Following the Gameweek 7 strike at Stamford Bridge, Gakpo is playing with confidence. He’s begun all but one of Liverpool’s league encounters, whereas Florian Wirtz (£8.1m) was named on two of the last three benches.

Does Arne Slot favour Gakpo, making him a genuine cheaper alternative to Mohamed Salah (£14.4m)?

ISAK + GYOKERES FLOP

Adding more to this idea is that expensive arrivals Hugo Ekitike (£8.7m) and Alexander Isak (£10.6m) are yet to start a match together.

The latter’s performances dropped after Newcastle United’s cup win in March and, often visibly fatigued, only two of last season’s 23 league goals came after the 60th minute (one being a penalty). So a summer of going on strike to secure a deadline day Liverpool move didn’t exactly improve his match fitness.

As a result, neither he nor fellow star striker Viktor Gyokeres (£9.1m) performed when Sweden needed them the most.

Weak losses at home to Switzerland and Kosovo have them bottom of Group B, making World Cup qualification almost impossible. It has cost Jon Dahl Tomasson his job.

At least Isak was able to accumulate seven shots, where one hit the post. He set up a big Lucas Bergvall (£5.4m) miss too. But Gyokeres came up with very little.

Hammered in the media, what further damages both as FPL assets is their penalty kick uncertainty. Bukayo Saka (£9.9m) just took one for Arsenal while Gyokeres watched, and we have to assume that Salah will remain Liverpool’s first choice.

OTHER KNOCKS

Elsewhere, Ronald Koeman said that Ryan Gravenberch (£5.7m) went off at half-time due to “some minor hamstring discomfort.”

Ollie Watkins (£8.7m) scored past Wales, but later collided with the post. Such pain made him miss the Latvia trip as a precaution, though plenty of FPL managers had already ditched the Aston Villa striker.

And congratulations go out to Chris Wood (£7.3m), as he became New Zealand’s joint-most capped player in that Norway match. Unfortunately, he hurt his knee and needs an assessment.