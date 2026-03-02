FPL notes: Welbeck praise, Anderson’s DefCon run ends + Sels fit

Goals in the first half by Diego Gomez (£4.9m) and Danny Welbeck (£6.1m) secured a 2-1 win for Brighton and Hove Albion over Nottingham Forest.

Here are our Scout Notes from the Amex Stadium.

HURZELER ON WELBECK

Welbeck scored the decisive goal on Sunday, with Fabian Hurzeler later saying that he is in his “best shape ever”.

“It’s his effort, how he behaves as a professional. He is there for the team on and off the pitch. It is no coincidence when you see him working. I have worked with him now for almost two years. He seems to be in his best shape ever and therefore it is no coincidence, because how hard he works is just impressive. The medical team do a great job, together with his team-mates. He always tries to push himself.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Danny Welbeck

Even though he has only started 18 matches, Welbeck has now netted 10 Premier League goals in 2025/26 (one every 167.6 minutes).

He’s reached that tally despite missing a couple of penalties, too.

Prior to Welbeck’s winner, Gomez had put Brighton ahead with an angled strike.

HINSHELWOOD ADVANCED

Hurzeler went with the same starting XI that he used in the 2-0 win at Brentford, with Jack Hinshelwood (£5.1m) once again taking up the more advanced No 10 role.

Hinshelwood provided the assist for Welbeck’s opener, his second attacking return in as many matches, a period which has seen him rack up five shots and two chances created.

He was unlucky not to score, too, when Matz Sels (£4.6m) saved his diving header just before the break.

On Hinshelwood’s connection with James Milner (£4.9m) in central midfield, Hurzeler said:

“They have a really good understanding, and you see it on the pitch. They support each other. James Milner can be a mentor for Jack on and off the pitch. How they are related and connect on the pitch can really help. We know what Jack is capable of. He can run a lot and has a good understanding of spaces and when to make a good run.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Jack Hinshelwood and James Milner

Elsewhere, Lewis Dunk (£4.5m) is just one booking away from a two-match ban, having picked up his ninth caution of the season on Sunday.

In better news, Solly March (£5.8m) made his return as a late substitute.

SELS RETURNS, ORTEGA INJURY

Sels made a surprise return in between the sticks in Gameweek 28.

He replaced Stefan Ortega (£4.7m), who missed out due to injury.

“Of course, Stefan Ortega was doing very well, but he got an injury, and it was a big risk to come into this game – it was not possible. For our luck, Sels is in [fit] condition and Sels has experience and today it will be important to have Sels in goal.” – Vitor Pereira on Matz Sels

TIRED FOREST

Sunday marked Vitor Pereira’s second successive Premier League loss at Forest, with the Portuguese head coach later attributing the defeat to a lack of preparation time.

The Tricky Trees had, of course, played in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

“The tiredness is not only physical, it’s mental too. You need to recover. But this is what we have. You cannot excuse with the Europa League because we are there, and we are there competing. We have the calendar to play each three days and we need to be ready to train and face this kind of calendar.” – Vitor Pereira

Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.3m) scored the equaliser for Forest and was undoubtedly his side’s best player, with three shots and three chances created.

However, Forest generated just 0.77 expected goals (xG) on Sunday, with chance creation a major problem for them throughout the season.

Neco Williams (£4.7m), meanwhile, was really poor in the first half and consequently subbed off just after the break.

Elliot Anderson (£5.4m) wasn’t at his top level either, not helped by an early booking.

His 11-match run of defensive contribution (DefCon) points ended, too, as he finished with 10.