Pro Pundits - Lateriser

Lateriser’s FPL Gameweek 37 transfer targets + mini-league tips

15 May 2026 272 comments
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In his latest Fantasy Premier League (FPL) article, three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser discusses Gameweek 37 transfer targets from Arsenal and Everton, while advising how to both chase and defend a mini-league lead.

FPL 2025/26 first draft team reveals: Triple Forest, Everton + Chelsea Gameweek 31 players

FPL’s end-of-season chaos has already begun. The likes of Erling Haaland (£14.7m) and Nico O’Reilly (£5.3m) – who was unfortunately my ‘Project Hail Mary’ Triple Captain – got no minutes against Crystal Palace, and an ‘ex’ in the form of Phil Foden (£8.0m) started showing leg to show what we’ve been missing out on.

Adding to the woes, Manchester City will now play their FA Cup final between the deadline and their Gameweek 37 trip to Bournemouth. Good luck predicting Pep and his rotation!

What is predictable, though? We’re now looking for teams with something to fight for, or players who have personal targets to reach.

GOING FOR GUNNERS

Best Arsenal triple-up for the FPL run-in

Arsenal are certainly top of the pile, fixture-wise. If you already have one defender and one attacker from them, I’d encourage buying another Gunners midfielder or forward.

Not only do Burnley have a susceptible defence, but we saw against Aston Villa that they can be a bit gung-ho, leaving spaces at the back. In my opinion, the three attackers worth considering are Bukayo Saka (£10.0m), Viktor Gyokeres (£9.0m) and Leandro Trossard (£6.5m). At this moment, I’d say Eberechi Eze (£7.3m) is a no-go, having seen Martin Odegaard’s (£7.8m) positive cameo versus West Ham United.

Only Haaland boasts more big chances than Gyokeres across the last six matches, while just he and Joao Pedro (£7.5m) beat him for non-penalty expected goals (NPxG) in the same period.

Plus, he’s a known flat-track bully with a high percentage of goals coming against the bottom teams. Fixtures don’t get kinder than a home clash against Burnley, then a trip to distracted Crystal Palace.

Saka doesn’t need much persuasion, given his recent positive minutes trajectory. However, if you’re in the market for a cheaper differential, I really like Trossard. He’s had three successive 80+ minute appearances in all competitions, while being Arsenal’s leading shot-taker and big chance creator in the last two.

I’ve always felt the club have slightly under-utilised him, as his output is always good when on the pitch. He’s recently posted strong expected goal involvement (xGI) tallies of 0.49 and 0.75, but is owned by just 1.1% of overall managers.

Depending on whether you’re chasing or defending, I’d be happy to captain any of these Arsenal attackers. If it’s a big gap, Trossard (and even possibly captaining him) could go brilliantly.

CHOOSING TOFFEES

Keane or Tarkowski: who should FPL managers buy? 5

Elsewhere, another team I want to buy from is Everton. They’re at home to underwhelming travellers Sunderland, then visit Tottenham Hotspur on the final day.

I’ve always been a Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.3m) fan. He’s been getting into some great positions, is on a streak of attacking returns, and has some promising underlying data. I don’t even mind Iliman Ndiaye (£6.2m) as a pick, as he could easily have hauled in their last couple of games. xGI totals of 0.43 and 0.90, yet somehow coming away without any goals or assists.

Also, when picking defensively, no non-Arsenal team has two clear-cut clean sheets, but I do fancy the Toffees’ centre-backs – and Spurs’ Pedro Porro (£5.2m) – as possible transfers.

Each has multiple routes to points via shutouts, defensive contribution (DefCon) points and goal threat. Porro was really unlucky to avoid a Gameweek 36 attacking return, despite 0.47 xGI.

My fellow pod partner, Pras, made a good point in saying that, given the way this season has gone, such routes make chasing a double-digit haul just as likely to come from a defender as an attacker.

CHASING + DEFENDING

FPL notes: Haaland bonus, Semenyo DefCon + O'Reilly "deserves" minutes 1

Speaking of which, here’s a bit of advice for the chasers and leaders in mini-leagues.

For those who are hunting, you have to go all-in on a ‘Hail Mary’ without holding back. A season’s final two Gameweeks can be unpredictable and random. Outside of Arsenal, look for the ‘last home game of the season’ narrative, which might help find a basketball-like end-to-end encounter.

For those who are in front, I have a very interesting statistic from padel, which is something I’ve picked up in the last year and enjoy playing quite regularly.

82% of points in padel are won by the opposition making unforced errors. So all you need to do is let the chasers take risks and make unforced errors, while you stick to doing the safe, smart thing.

We might even receive useful information that gives an ‘edge’ heading into Gameweek 38.

Anyway, I hope you enjoyed this article. If you want more, Zophar, Pras and I had a fun discussion, which you can view below.

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272 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. SalahFingers
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Can't afford Saka or Gyokeres without taking a hit.

    So is Eze -> Trossard a no brainer?

    and then cap bruno f

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    1. Malkmus
      • 14 Years
      8 mins ago

      I'm not sure hits work out at this stage. What about capping Gab? Or Thiago?

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      1. SalahFingers
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        I could cap either of those. I've been burned before by Gabriel cap.

        Eze -> Trossard wouldn't be a hit. But getting Saka or Gyok would require one.

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        1. Bobby Crush
          • 11 Years
          just now

          I am in the same boat.

          I have not yet decided if I go smooth with just getting Trossard or gamble and get Gyok and take a hit.

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  2. mixology
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour ago

    Casemiro the best differential that nobody is mentioning.

    Last game at OT and solid returns there. Would take a punt on him over the likes of KDH and other similarly priced mids

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    1. Malkmus
      • 14 Years
      14 mins ago

      Good shout. If there's a pen I wouldn't rule out bruno giving it to case

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      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        I would

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        1. Bobby Crush
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Yea. That won’t happen.

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    2. I have no Wirtz
        9 mins ago

        Totally agree. Have been admiring Casemiro all season, was never courageous enough to put my money where my heart is.

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    3. mfxfpl
        58 mins ago

        Need some Bench Boost advice for this GW
        Current squad:
        GK: Verbruggen, Darlow
        DEF: O’Reilly, Gabriel, Lacroix, Hill, Justin
        MID: Cherki, Bruno, Rogers, Saka, Sarr
        FWD: Welbeck, Haaland, Calvert-Lewin
        Got Bench Boost active and thinking about bringing in 2–3 players for maximum upside.
        Who would you prioritise buying? Looking for the best BB upside for this GW only. Any hits worth taking?

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        1. H Dog
          • 16 Years
          11 mins ago

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/05/12/best-cheap-players-for-a-gameweek-37-bench-boost

          This does a good job, would look at getting an everton attacker and third Arsenal player

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        2. Bobby Crush
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Rogers to KDH or Bruno g?

          Welb to gyok?

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      • Stevie B
        • 15 Years
        58 mins ago

        What to do with this mess?

        Raya
        Gabriel, Saliba, O`Reilly
        Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Groß, Cherki
        Haaland, Watkins, Welbeck

        Henderson, Lacroix, Struijk, Sarr

        Thank you and good luck!

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        1. jthmt
          • 3 Years
          just now

          watkins thiago?

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      • Malkmus
        • 14 Years
        54 mins ago

        GTG? Subs right? 0FT, 0.3 ITB

        Raya (Sanchez)
        Gab - NOR - Van Hecke
        Saka (c) - Bruno - Semenyo - Tavernier
        Haaland - Thiago - Welbz

        Subs - MGW, Senesi, Strujik

        Ta

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        1. Stevie B
          • 15 Years
          5 mins ago

          I think so. Maybe I would captain Gabriel and not Saka. Good luck!

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          1. Malkmus
            • 14 Years
            just now

            OK thanks!

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      • jthmt
        • 3 Years
        53 mins ago

        leading my league by 40 points

        play
        a) van hecke (i have verbruggen)
        b) Justin (to avoid double brighton defence)

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        1. Malkmus
          • 14 Years
          14 mins ago

          B

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        2. Stevie B
          • 15 Years
          9 mins ago

          Brighton and Leeds clean sheet odds are almost the same. So I would do B.

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        3. jthmt
          • 3 Years
          6 mins ago

          thank you

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        4. Under my Cucurella
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          B

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      • Stevie B
        • 15 Years
        53 mins ago

        Would you bench boost this?

        Henderson, Lacroix, Struijk, Sarr

        I am really not happy, but in the last game week will maybe rotate a lot or many teams are on the beach.

        Thank you!

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        1. estheblessed
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          I would do it

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        2. Sir Michael Taker
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Probably better in 37 than 38 for the Palace guys

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      • EL tridente
        • 8 Years
        52 mins ago

        Who to start?
        A) Münoz
        B) Thiaw
        C) Van Hecke

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        1. The Chump
          • 10 Years
          12 mins ago

          C

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        2. Pompel
          • 12 Years
          3 mins ago

          C

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        3. Under my Cucurella
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          C

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      • The Chump
        • 10 Years
        50 mins ago

        Only 11 points behind the leader in my mini league

        A) Gyokeres + KDH
        B) Trossard + Thiago

        Which option is better for the next 2 weeks?

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        1. estheblessed
          • 11 Years
          9 mins ago

          A

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        2. Pompel
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          A

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        3. Under my Cucurella
          • 10 Years
          just now

          A

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      • estheblessed
        • 11 Years
        49 mins ago

        I'm chasing 40 points in my mini league... Playing bench boost this week.

        Would you do Bowen (a NEW) to Gyokeres (h Burnley) for -4???

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        1. Prison Mike
          • 10 Years
          15 mins ago

          Probably not unless C gyokeres

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        2. jthmt
          • 3 Years
          15 mins ago

          no hits

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          1. estheblessed
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            Yea I am thinking no hits but I do think Arsenal will spank Burnley and I'm not sure Bowen will do anything against New...

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        3. Pompel
          • 12 Years
          7 mins ago

          if captaining yes - do or die

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        4. Bobby Crush
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          Bowen is nice next week

          But 40 is too much too late anyway, so might just have some fun

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      • Prison Mike
        • 10 Years
        49 mins ago

        Who’s the more nailed cheap Arsenal defender?

        A) MLS

        B) Mosquera

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        1. H Dog
          • 16 Years
          just now

          MLS more likely to start, Mosquera more likely to finish the game if he starts. For this week Mosquera

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      • FPLMACKEM
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        49 mins ago

        Verbruggen
        Gabriel, Van Hecke, O'Reilly
        Saka, Bruno, Gross, Cherki
        Haaland, DCL, Pedro

        Darlo, Hill, Tavernier, Struijk

        3ft 4.2itb

        2k rank

        Who would you prioritise for transfers here? I have three

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        1. H Dog
          • 16 Years
          just now

          Thiago for DCL, maybe Keane/Bassey for Struijk then play over van Hecke (or play Darlow, just not sure about double Brighton defence)

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      • Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        48 mins ago

        Trossard cap. Whose with me?

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        1. H Dog
          • 16 Years
          1 min ago

          Saka here. Would rank Gabriel above Trossard.

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      • Saulus_maximus
        • 14 Years
        47 mins ago

        Can anyone craft their crystal ball in which way the Leeds/Brighton game will go?

        Do I...

        1. Start Leeds assets struijk & Ampadu?
        Or
        2. Start Grob & van hecke?

        Ta,

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        1. H Dog
          • 16 Years
          7 mins ago

          Think 2-2 but based on those options B

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        2. Sir Michael Taker
          • 11 Years
          5 mins ago

          Score draw feels likely. Brighton better team, more at stake but Leeds have had a great season and will want to enjoy the last home game. 1-1 for me. Probably doesnt help you decide

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          1. Pompel
            • 12 Years
            1 min ago

            Probably goals at both ends, so B makes most sense

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      • Stevie B
        • 15 Years
        45 mins ago

        A) Sarr -> Dewsbury-Hall worth a hit
        or
        B) Watkins -> Thiago

        Thank you!

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        1. H Dog
          • 16 Years
          42 mins ago

          B

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        2. Pompel
          • 12 Years
          37 mins ago

          B

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        3. Saulus_maximus
          • 14 Years
          just now

          B

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      • Joyce1998
        • 10 Years
        45 mins ago

        G2g? Any changes needed?
        2 FTs, 0.9 itb BB left

        Raya
        Gabriel, VVD, Guehi
        Bruno.F, Semenyo, Rice, H.Wilson
        Haaland, Bowen, DCL
        Dubravka, Rogers, Hill, Reinildo

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        1. H Dog
          • 16 Years
          2 mins ago

          Think it’s right to BB next week based on that, so priorities would be Dubravka, reinildo and rogers out

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          1. Joyce1998
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Yeah I was thinking that mate, cheers. Keep the team this week and go all out next week.

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      • Sprinterdude
        • 5 Years
        45 mins ago

        Would you prefer

        A. Trossard, DCL, + any defender up to 6.5m
        B. Gykores, Ndiyae, Munoz

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        1. H Dog
          • 16 Years
          1 min ago

          B

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        2. Under my Cucurella
          • 10 Years
          just now

          B

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      • Pompel
        • 12 Years
        42 mins ago

        Pick combination of two to start:

        A) McGinn (LIV)
        B) Cunha (NFO)

        and

        1) van Hecke (lee)
        2) Struijk (BHA)
        3) Mavropanos (new)

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        1. H Dog
          • 16 Years
          1 min ago

          B1

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        2. Under my Cucurella
          • 10 Years
          just now

          B1

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      • Under my Cucurella
        • 10 Years
        41 mins ago

        Who would you bring in?

        A: Gyokeres
        B: Thiago
        C: Beto

        Who would you transfer out?

        1: JP
        2: Welbeck

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        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          37 mins ago

          A2

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        2. Pompel
          • 12 Years
          37 mins ago

          1 -> A

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        3. H Dog
          • 16 Years
          37 mins ago

          Gyokeres for Welbeck

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      • Tripleh123
        • 5 Years
        35 mins ago

        Which combination is better this week?

        A. Gabriel, Saliba, Eze
        B. Gabriel , Eze, Gyokeres

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      • Stevie B
        • 15 Years
        26 mins ago

        Is Struijk out and will not play? Fantasy Football Fix says so.

        Thank you!

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      • how now brown cow
        • 11 Years
        19 mins ago

        a) Pedro -> Gyokeres, play Tavernier
        b) Tavernier -> Trossard, play Pedro

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