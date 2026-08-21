Arsenal v Coventry predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 1 clash between Arsenal and Coventry City.
The match at Emirates Stadium kicks off at 20:00 BST on Friday 21 August.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 1 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
ARSENAL
COVENTRY
PRE-SEASON FORM
|Jul 25 | Arsenal 3-0 MK Dons (h) | Nelson (Tzolis assist), Nwaneri, O’Neill (Agustien assist)
|Aug 1 | Girona 1-4 Arsenal (n) | Havertz (Dowman assist), Tzolis (Calafiori assist), Dowman (Lewis-Skelly assist), Jesus (White assist)
|Aug 5 | Arsenal 1-3 Real Betis (n) | Hincapie (Tzolis assist)
|Aug 9 | Arsenal 2-3 Borussia Dortmund (h) | Nwaneri (Tzolis assist), Gyokeres pen (Tzolis assist)
|Aug 12 | Arsenal 1-1 Como (h) | Lewis-Skelly (Martinelli assist)
|Aug 16 | Arsenal 3-0 Manchester City (n) | Calafiori (Lewis-Skelly), Havertz (Tzolis), Odegaard (Tzolis)
|Jul 11 | Wimbledon 3-2 Coventry City (a) | Bassette, van Ewijk
|Jul 18 | Northampton 0-0 Coventry City (a)
|Aug 1 | Leicester City 0-1 Coventry City (a) | Latibeaudiere (Kitching assist)
|Aug 8 | Coventry City 3-1 Espanyol (h) | Sakamoto (Kitching assist), Eccles (Bidwell assist), Simms (Eccles assist)
|Aug 14 | Coventry City 2-0 Monaco (h) | Simms (Grimes assist), Tchaouna (Yirenkyi assist)
Using our ultimate, in-depth pre-season guide, FPL managers can quickly find all 20 team previews, alongside articles on transfer activity, Pro Pundit team reveals and the best players for each price point.
- READ MORE: Pre-season Minutes, Goals + Assists Tracker
- READ MORE: 150 of the best – and worst – Fantasy team names
- READ MORE: The ultimate 2026/27 chip strategy guide
There’s also a breakdown of the game’s new rules for 2026/27.