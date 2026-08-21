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Arsenal v Coventry predicted line-ups + FPL team news

21 August 2026 0 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 1 clash between Arsenal and Coventry City.

The match at Emirates Stadium kicks off at 20:00 BST on Friday 21 August.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 1 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

ARSENAL

COVENTRY

PRE-SEASON FORM

Jul 25 | Arsenal 3-0 MK Dons (h) | Nelson (Tzolis assist), Nwaneri, O’Neill (Agustien assist)
Aug 1 | Girona 1-4 Arsenal (n) | Havertz (Dowman assist), Tzolis (Calafiori assist), Dowman (Lewis-Skelly assist), Jesus (White assist)
Aug 5 | Arsenal 1-3 Real Betis (n) | Hincapie (Tzolis assist)
Aug 9 | Arsenal 2-3 Borussia Dortmund (h) | Nwaneri (Tzolis assist), Gyokeres pen (Tzolis assist)
Aug 12 | Arsenal 1-1 Como (h) | Lewis-Skelly (Martinelli assist)
Aug 16 | Arsenal 3-0 Manchester City (n) | Calafiori (Lewis-Skelly), Havertz (Tzolis), Odegaard (Tzolis)

Jul 11 | Wimbledon 3-2 Coventry City (a) | Bassette, van Ewijk
Jul 18 | Northampton 0-0 Coventry City (a)
Aug 1 | Leicester City 0-1 Coventry City (a) | Latibeaudiere (Kitching assist)
Aug 8 | Coventry City 3-1 Espanyol (h) | Sakamoto (Kitching assist), Eccles (Bidwell assist), Simms (Eccles assist)
Aug 14 | Coventry City 2-0 Monaco (h) | Simms (Grimes assist), Tchaouna (Yirenkyi assist)

Using our ultimate, in-depth pre-season guide, FPL managers can quickly find all 20 team previews, alongside articles on transfer activity, Pro Pundit team reveals and the best players for each price point.

There’s also a breakdown of the game’s new rules for 2026/27.

FPL Stats Centre

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

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